Mini-Tuesday Election Results – Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, N-Dakota, Idaho, Washington State – Polls Begin Closing 8:00pm ET…

Six states hold presidential primary elections today and the first results should start coming in shortly after 8:00pm Eastern Time.
Initial reports from Mississippi and Missouri today are “very low turnout”. Additionally, the Michigan secretary of state warned the results may not be known until “well into” Wednesday, as the state and DNC work to “adjust recent changes” in the elections system.
Michigan (125 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Mississippi (36 delegates), polls close at 8:00pm ET; Missouri (68 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; North Dakota (14 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Idaho (20 delegates), most polls close 10:00pm ET; Washington State (89 delegates), polls close 11:00pm ET.
Surprise!! 😳
/s 😣
Was that this Wednesday or next Wednesday?
Last Wednesday. Creepy Joe won. 😉
I think it really comes down to who will replace Biden…
Whether before the convention (unlikely… but possible), at the convenrion (most likely), during the campaign against Trump (possible after the first debate), or as president – not that I think he would beat Trump – but these are uncertain times (within 3 months he would be replaced… probably step down).
Will it be Hillary, Michelle, or someone else (one or the original candidate or someone out of the blue…)?
I think this is the real question.
Translation – “We want people to understand that we will not be releasing the results until the DNC has told us what they want them to be. This could be a while as negotiations between Bernie, Biden’s handlers, and the Clintons are still ongoing at this time!”
“as the state and DNC work to “adjust recent changes” in the elections system.”
Just too hilarious!
Of corse not. Which means crazy Bernie has won…
Raining down in deep southern Mississippi today, not seeing a huge turnout at local polling place.
And I live in a heavily gerrymandered blue district. It’s rural but created so that the Blue Meanies suffering living in a red area would nave a puppet in the county commission.
Do we even have the California results from last week yet? 🤷🏼♀️
We don’t even officially have Iowa. LOL There’s betting lines out for what the MARGIN OF ERROR with be! ahaha In an actual election. They’re normalizing this crap.
He looks afraid. Before he’s even near the car he is staring straight toward the car w/a laser focus. It’s all he sees. Looks like the reporter stepped forward to ask him a question & he’s startled by it.
What time was this….sundowning?.
Looks completely feeble.
He got that look on his face, like when you’re afraid someone is coming up behind you to sniff your hair.
I hope people don’t fall into the trap of feeling sympathy for Biden.
Whatever his condition now, he has been a career Democrat, which means he is a career grub with plenty of blood on his hands.
He sold his country down the river to line his pockets and those of his no-good scum son.
He knows Americans were murdered at Benghazi to cover up for Hillary and Obama and is fine with it.
The only attention conservatives should be giving his condition is how best to use it to absolutely humiliate him and his vile party.
Amen! EVERY DEM lives with The Blood of Our Contemporary Holy Innocents on their hands.
“It’s HEALTH CAY-UH!” says Boyny Sanduhs. And not murder, not infanticide, because he insists that it is “health cay-uh.”
“When I use a word,” said Humpty Dumpty, “it means only what I want it to mean.”
His answer has nothing to do with the question, either
Where’s his shoe????….Does he have a Scubby Van?
Also note the camera work focusing on his head and the top of his shoulders…perhaps to mask the wobbly action below?
Truly: this is sad! Mentally and physically, he is deteriorating before our eyes.
So he gets the nomination, and as I and others have speculated, at some point when it becomes untenable to allow him to campaign, he will be replaced by The Mandarins.
And whom do they choose? MAOchelle MAObama, Shrillary, Gabbard, Harris, or…?
Give him a desk and Pelosi signature pen and he will be fine.
Sundance, It takes a long time and a lot of people to fill out all of those blank ballots. Heck, if Bernie gets enough votes it may be a week before the official results are released.
Ballot-Stuffing is hard work.. you have to take a break every so often or you’ll get the carpal tunnel syndrome
Not too interested in the RATS 🐀 cheating primaries. They convolute everything anyway.
WA is entirely through the mail. You had to declare R or D in order to submit a valid ballot. I’m interested to see how many fellow Reps submitted ballots for our President as compared to the number of Dems voting. [FYI: Gov Inslee (failed Dem presidential candidate) actually praised the Trump Administration on the support given to WA State during the current coronavirus event.]
I was reading the comments on the earlier thread regarding the votes today. Some folks voted for Bernie in the primary and I understand their reasons, however, I had so much fun voting for Candidate Trump in our primary and then again in November! There is just no way I can give up that moment of joy and thrill voting for our great President Trump! Okay, I admit it–it’s all about me.
You may understand their reasons but I will NEVER understand why ANY American would EVER vote for a COMMUNIST !!!
almost tore a hole in the ballot with my pen making sure my TRUMP vote was “completely filled in” I know the feeling, in fact in 4 when he’s out I don’t know if I’ll be able to vote for a limp wrist republican again….
My hope and prayer is that those kind of republicans will be out of office by then.
Seeing how the DeepState was able to steal the vote from Crazy Bernie in Texas last week fully expect Creepy Joe to sweep todays primaries. News at 11:00… or more likely the crooked TV networX will call each state for Biden right after the polls close.
I think we should just cancel elections all together, because in November there is going to be a new flu season, so for health security of all people we should just leave president Trump permanently in the White House
It looks like Biden is stepping off the sidewalk unto the grass to get to the car and maybe stepped onto an uneven spot. The natural reaction would have been to look down at the terrain after the stumble. This looks just weird like somethings off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he stepped in dog doo doo.
He steps in it every day now.
Thank you Sundance!
Living in Columbia, Mo and turnout was low when I voted at 11AM compared to 2016.
Eastern suburb of Kansas City, MO here. Voted about 6:30 pm and there were just 3 or 4 others besides my husband and me at that time.
There were 4 other candidates on the Repub ticket with President Trump. They were Bob Ely, Bob Weld, Joe Walsh, and Matthew John Matern as well as an UNCOMMITTED selection. Nothing or nobody else to vote on otherwise.
Looks like the sit-down downhill will be without any audience. What is it then?
Downhill = townhall.
Best reply to Sean Davis –
This bad weather is going to hurt Sanders.
Biden’s core voters are institutional and machine voters, unaffected by weather.
45 hold a RALLY!
Americans love America First!
no better example of Fake News than Fake Debate!!
This is so rigged!
Biden – Missouri surprise surprise
I’m not interested in tuning in to traitors and seditionists. Don’t care. They can trot a 3 legged goat out there for all I care. Who ever votes for that shiz show is one of them and hates America.
So with 0% reporting Clueless Joe wins MO and MS.
Now that’s calling the race early.
It is amazing how well ppl can count…What a Shame
MSNBC doctoring it’s video- no way…
Six months from now is a long time for Biden’s decline to continue. That puts us at only early September. Inauguration would be over 10 months from now. Judging by his cognitive level shown in videos of him speaking four years ago, and assuming that the progress of senility and dementia due to past aneurysms does not plateau and level off as one nears 80 years of age, Biden will be unable to serve by inauguration.time.
We’re living in a time where there are so many absolutely insane things every year in our culture and politics that it has become normal. Men competing in women’s sports as women. The demented running for president. Coups d’etat going unpunished and unacknowledged. Etc. Etc.
