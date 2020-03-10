Mini-Tuesday Election Results – Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, N-Dakota, Idaho, Washington State – Polls Begin Closing 8:00pm ET…

Posted on March 10, 2020

Six states hold presidential primary elections today and the first results should start coming in shortly after 8:00pm Eastern Time.

Initial reports from Mississippi and Missouri today are “very low turnout”.  Additionally, the Michigan secretary of state warned the results may not be known until “well into” Wednesday, as the state and DNC work to “adjust recent changes” in the elections system.

Michigan (125 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Mississippi (36 delegates), polls close at 8:00pm ET; Missouri (68 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; North Dakota (14 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Idaho (20 delegates), most polls close 10:00pm ET; Washington State (89 delegates), polls close 11:00pm ET.

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

Politico Election Results Here

53 Responses to Mini-Tuesday Election Results – Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, N-Dakota, Idaho, Washington State – Polls Begin Closing 8:00pm ET…

  1. sundance says:
    March 10, 2020 at 6:56 pm

  2. czarowniczy says:
    March 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Raining down in deep southern Mississippi today, not seeing a huge turnout at local polling place.

    • czarowniczy says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      And I live in a heavily gerrymandered blue district. It’s rural but created so that the Blue Meanies suffering living in a red area would nave a puppet in the county commission.

  3. Tiffthis says:
    March 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Do we even have the California results from last week yet? 🤷🏼‍♀️

  4. sundance says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    • NJF says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:11 pm

      He looks afraid. Before he’s even near the car he is staring straight toward the car w/a laser focus. It’s all he sees. Looks like the reporter stepped forward to ask him a question & he’s startled by it.

      What time was this….sundowning?.

      • NJF says:
        March 10, 2020 at 7:11 pm

        Looks completely feeble.

      • Jase says:
        March 10, 2020 at 7:50 pm

        I hope people don’t fall into the trap of feeling sympathy for Biden.
        Whatever his condition now, he has been a career Democrat, which means he is a career grub with plenty of blood on his hands.
        He sold his country down the river to line his pockets and those of his no-good scum son.
        He knows Americans were murdered at Benghazi to cover up for Hillary and Obama and is fine with it.
        The only attention conservatives should be giving his condition is how best to use it to absolutely humiliate him and his vile party.

        • Ausonius says:
          March 10, 2020 at 7:55 pm

          Amen! EVERY DEM lives with The Blood of Our Contemporary Holy Innocents on their hands.

          “It’s HEALTH CAY-UH!” says Boyny Sanduhs. And not murder, not infanticide, because he insists that it is “health cay-uh.”

          “When I use a word,” said Humpty Dumpty, “it means only what I want it to mean.”

      • starfcker says:
        March 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm

        His answer has nothing to do with the question, either

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      Where’s his shoe????….Does he have a Scubby Van?

    • Ausonius says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      Also note the camera work focusing on his head and the top of his shoulders…perhaps to mask the wobbly action below?

      Truly: this is sad! Mentally and physically, he is deteriorating before our eyes.

      So he gets the nomination, and as I and others have speculated, at some point when it becomes untenable to allow him to campaign, he will be replaced by The Mandarins.

      And whom do they choose? MAOchelle MAObama, Shrillary, Gabbard, Harris, or…?

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      March 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Give him a desk and Pelosi signature pen and he will be fine.

  5. sundance says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    • The Devilbat says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Sundance, It takes a long time and a lot of people to fill out all of those blank ballots. Heck, if Bernie gets enough votes it may be a week before the official results are released.

    • talkaftercarefulthought says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      Ballot-Stuffing is hard work.. you have to take a break every so often or you’ll get the carpal tunnel syndrome

  6. freepetta says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Not too interested in the RATS 🐀 cheating primaries. They convolute everything anyway.

  7. DoggyDaddy says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    WA is entirely through the mail. You had to declare R or D in order to submit a valid ballot. I’m interested to see how many fellow Reps submitted ballots for our President as compared to the number of Dems voting. [FYI: Gov Inslee (failed Dem presidential candidate) actually praised the Trump Administration on the support given to WA State during the current coronavirus event.]

  8. lilann2012 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    I was reading the comments on the earlier thread regarding the votes today. Some folks voted for Bernie in the primary and I understand their reasons, however, I had so much fun voting for Candidate Trump in our primary and then again in November! There is just no way I can give up that moment of joy and thrill voting for our great President Trump! Okay, I admit it–it’s all about me.

    • The Devilbat says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      You may understand their reasons but I will NEVER understand why ANY American would EVER vote for a COMMUNIST !!!

    • talkaftercarefulthought says:
      March 10, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      almost tore a hole in the ballot with my pen making sure my TRUMP vote was “completely filled in” I know the feeling, in fact in 4 when he’s out I don’t know if I’ll be able to vote for a limp wrist republican again….

  9. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Seeing how the DeepState was able to steal the vote from Crazy Bernie in Texas last week fully expect Creepy Joe to sweep todays primaries. News at 11:00… or more likely the crooked TV networX will call each state for Biden right after the polls close.

  10. czecharthur says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I think we should just cancel elections all together, because in November there is going to be a new flu season, so for health security of all people we should just leave president Trump permanently in the White House

  11. musicdoc2020 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    It looks like Biden is stepping off the sidewalk unto the grass to get to the car and maybe stepped onto an uneven spot. The natural reaction would have been to look down at the terrain after the stumble. This looks just weird like somethings off.

  12. AnotherView says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Thank you Sundance!

  13. kia1 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Living in Columbia, Mo and turnout was low when I voted at 11AM compared to 2016.

    • suburbanwoman says:
      March 10, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      Eastern suburb of Kansas City, MO here. Voted about 6:30 pm and there were just 3 or 4 others besides my husband and me at that time.

      There were 4 other candidates on the Repub ticket with President Trump. They were Bob Ely, Bob Weld, Joe Walsh, and Matthew John Matern as well as an UNCOMMITTED selection. Nothing or nobody else to vote on otherwise.

  14. FPCHmom says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Looks like the sit-down downhill will be without any audience. What is it then?

  15. oldersoul says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    This bad weather is going to hurt Sanders.

    Biden’s core voters are institutional and machine voters, unaffected by weather.

  16. FPCHmom says:
    March 10, 2020 at 7:51 pm

  17. Co says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Biden – Missouri surprise surprise

  18. TradeBait says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    I’m not interested in tuning in to traitors and seditionists. Don’t care. They can trot a 3 legged goat out there for all I care. Who ever votes for that shiz show is one of them and hates America.

  19. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    So with 0% reporting Clueless Joe wins MO and MS.
    Now that’s calling the race early.

  20. Carrie says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    MSNBC doctoring it’s video- no way…

  21. Jimmy R says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Six months from now is a long time for Biden’s decline to continue. That puts us at only early September. Inauguration would be over 10 months from now. Judging by his cognitive level shown in videos of him speaking four years ago, and assuming that the progress of senility and dementia due to past aneurysms does not plateau and level off as one nears 80 years of age, Biden will be unable to serve by inauguration.time.

    We’re living in a time where there are so many absolutely insane things every year in our culture and politics that it has become normal. Men competing in women’s sports as women. The demented running for president. Coups d’etat going unpunished and unacknowledged. Etc. Etc.

