Mini-Tuesday Election Results – Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, N-Dakota, Idaho, Washington State – Polls Begin Closing 8:00pm ET…

Six states hold presidential primary elections today and the first results should start coming in shortly after 8:00pm Eastern Time .

Initial reports from Mississippi and Missouri today are “very low turnout”. Additionally, the Michigan secretary of state warned the results may not be known until “well into” Wednesday, as the state and DNC work to “adjust recent changes” in the elections system.

Michigan (125 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Mississippi (36 delegates), polls close at 8:00pm ET; Missouri (68 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; North Dakota (14 delegates), polls close 8:00pm ET; Idaho (20 delegates), most polls close 10:00pm ET; Washington State (89 delegates), polls close 11:00pm ET.

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

Politico Election Results Here