Biden Warns: Campaign May Have to Give Up “Big Indoor Rallies”….

Posted on March 9, 2020 by

In a devastating development for the tens of supporters who make up the audience for most Joe Biden venues, the leading Democrat presidential candidate says he may have to give up “big indoor rallies” due to the Wuhan virus:

(source)

In related developments, if viral conditions continue to escalate there are rumors Michael Moore will give up jogging.

  1. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    if the virus, or any virus can be spread by sniffing hair, joe is immune to it.

  2. jimrockfish says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I know there are many treepers who think the DNC plan is for Hillary Clinton to be Biden’s VP pick then he is unable to continue and poof she’s the candidate or President should they be successful at stealing the election from President Trump. I scoffed at this idea at first but now not as much.

    However, he is deteriorating so fast I don’t think they will have enough time. I’m having a hard time seeing this guy making it through to the Dem convention without him completely losing his mind in a very public way. It really is a disgrace his family continues to allow this, although maybe he’s stubborn and can’t be convinced to stop.

  3. Battleship Wisconsin says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    I have a contrary opinion here. The president should take a two month break from holding his big rallies and see what happens with the virus. If things are visibly improving in two months, then he can start them up again. Suspending his rallies temporarily would be the clearest message he can send that he takes the whole problem very seriously and that he and his team are working as hard as possible to deal with it.

    • jeans2nd says:
      March 9, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      What a great way to panic the public! What a great way to isolate the populace, and work on them individually to manipulate each person’s psych-ology! Genius !

      Gee, is this not what the Communists do? And it works so very well for the Commies. Sure, let’s give it a try.
      gee wiz

    • fred5678 says:
      March 9, 2020 at 5:47 pm

      and hold smallish town halls televised by RSBN to keep the message going.

    • III% says:
      March 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      Nah, no breaks because of a media inspired panic that has no basis in logic or reality.
      Stop and consider this: The busiest airport in the country is in Atlanta. Roughly 300,000 per day fly through there. vs 172000 in Los Angeles. While the east and west coast are bad with cases (no surprise between dense population cities and it getting into a nursing home), the south is doing well. At my last peek (less than 10 minutes ago) the state of Georgia had a TOTAL of 10 cases. How does the capital city, with that many people in and out, support staff, etc, escape if it is *that* communicable?

  4. adam says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    I can’t wait to see Sleepy Joe sitting a desk with Trump STANDING next to his desk and FORCING the cameras to pan up to him!

    The Dem’s are really struggling here.

  5. donnyvee says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Does Delaware have a red flag law? If so, we need to report Joe Biden. A man in his condition should not have a shotgun. I’m thinking of Uncle Junior.

  6. bosscook says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    “Big indoor rallies”….lolololololol….gasp….lolololol! More proof he’s bonkers!

  7. redline says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    I love it when sundance throws us a sh**post. None better! XD

  8. Trump2020 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    New flash to Joe Biden: “Nobody was planning on going anyways.”

  9. rich hahn says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I think Biden is the DNC’s trojan horse candidate. Once he wins the nomination, he will withdraw for health reasons and DNC gets to pick his replacement. I think this for 2 reasons: 1) Biden has dementia and finally some in media are acknowledging it, 2) Trump will have Joe cowering in a corner in a debate.

