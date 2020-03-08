Sunday Talks: Dr. Fauci -vs- Chris Wallace Discussing Coronavirus…

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, debates the preferred doomsday narrative advanced by Chris Wallace. The DC media bubble is full-on to stir purposeful panic.
Mr. Wallace stayed at a Holiday Inn last night and now joins hundreds of pundits in proclaiming himself as a media expert in virology, viral contagion spread and best practices for global COVID-19 containment.
.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams also ran into more media pundits turned virology experts on both CBS, Margaret Brennan, and CNN, Jake Tapper, below:
.
.
.
“I believe that a healthy society should not have only one voice.”
—Li Wenliang, whistleblowing Wuhan physician, killed by coronavirus infection at age 34
LikeLike
We will never know the full extent of the destruction and hurt this panic will cause, but i am almost certain it will be much larger then this virus will do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve never seen such hysteria in my lifetime. Coronavirus has been known about since the 60’s. Many of the people freaking out have probably had it before. My mother had polio as a young girl, but she never panicked when her children were sick. Fear is just plain ignorance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is supposed to be a new strain. I think anyone under 30-40 have been well protected by the bugs that used to common like polio, measles, whooping cough, small pox, mumps,TB, ect…Chicken pox is probably the last one. Amazing, really…those older remember either getting them, being quarantined, or knew someone who did like your Mom Bigbadmike. They also remember lining up at school for vaccinations & the sugar cube one. The youngsters don’t realize the pokey hole scar/mark on our shoulders were our vaccinations.
I do wish they would give more info of what to expect if you get it and home care info. Seems like the news makes one think you’re dying if ya get it. Next they’ll be promoting end of life procedures and DNR’s. also getting your Last Will & Testaments in order…
Prayers for the patients, families & staff, doctors, and EMT’s at the Life Care nursing home & Evergreen Health in Kirkland, WA. My heart breaks for them….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s likely people who get the mild cases are the biggest problem as they go out and about spreading the virus like a walking spore machine thinking they’re strong and responsible working while “under the weather”. They are unlikely to seek out medical attention or get tested.
Super-spreaders.
LikeLike
The coronavirus is like the Y2K bug. A big, damn nothing-burger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But but but it’s a virus. And looks really scary under a microscope!!!
LikeLike
Where there is fear, there is money to be made ($8.3B…poof and it’s gone).
LikeLiked by 1 person
As of today, there have been 22 confirmed deaths from the Corona virus in the USA.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/usa-coronavirus/
In the month of February alone, there were 34 murders in the city of Chicago.
https://abc7chicago.com/5977006/
Living in Chicago is more dangerous than the Corona virus.
LikeLike
There were 18,000 deaths in the United States from the Flu just this winter and it probably originated from China. Where is the panic and news media outrage? In the winter of 2016 there were 69,000 deaths do you remember the financial destruction and news media panic? Me neither!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You and others hope .
Not actually know. (Doubt even virologists in the world’s Level 4 labs have consensus yet)
Just fervently hope and _believe_.
LikeLike
Two anecdotes from my family. One on the virus, one on Biden.
1. I have two relatives who live in the greater Sacramento area and are not far from the Air Force base where some quarantines have taken place on the virus. Neither one of the two has expressed any sense of routine alteration since the virus has reached the USA. And I have not heard anything about empty store shelves. Good signs.
2. I live with a member of my family who is an intense liberal. Hates POTUS. I mentioned tonight that Biden is in clear mental decline. Silence. This person knows it is true, even though they get all of their information from biased news outlets. This is a great sign. The Dems, including those who desperately want Trump out of office, know that their presumptive nominee is damaged goods.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Read reader comments on a WaPo article about the Dem primary a few months ago, around 2000 comments, Dem voters of course. They all said Biden is not well and shouldn’t be the nominee
LikeLiked by 2 people
…know that their presumptive nominee is damaged goods.
But will your relative still be voting for Biden?
I’m sure many Democrats will knowing Biden won’t actually be running the administration, and the VP will soon take over.
LikeLike
To the Democrats the coronavirus is just another narrative to milk for all it’s worth. We may be Deplorables, but they are Despicables. They are beneath contempt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace is a cheeky son of a bitch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“”Mr. Wallace stayed at a Holiday Inn last night and now joins hundreds of pundits in proclaiming himself as a media expert in virology, viral contagion spread and best practices for global COVID-19 containment.””
Yes indeed, Doctor Walllace…..
LikeLike
I guess the globalist are all in on this coronavirus hoax
Old Lyin Ted is at it again. You know, you can’t fully trust these people. They so want a recession to result. Now we see the forecasters are out too!
And Russia and Saudi Arabia are again trying to wash out our shale producers who have been producing bounds of oil beyond what either country can produce. It’s been eating their collective market share, so now they are sinking the price of oil.
It’s 2009 all over again right? Except this is not George W. Bush. This is Donald J. Trump! One thing they failed to understand is that Trump, unlike Bush, will not stand idly by and watch events take down our economy. Even with an intransigent Congress, Trump still has options and a big Ace up his sleeve that he can deploy. Remember those billions in tariffs he collected globally from the steel and aluminum? How about the billions he’s collected from China? Don’t think he won’t use it if he has too to save the airlines and the energy producers under assault!
Trump knows money and he will find the money to keep this economy afloat come hell or high water! Watch. And when this coronavirus peters out in the summer, the economy will snap back so fast, your head will spin as Trump likes to say! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Haven’t I read before in FLU SHOT PROPOGANDA that they inject you with the ‘likely’ prevalent strains of the season as a defense mechanism for your body to adjust. Cruz probably had a flu shot…just like many citizens have.
I think it is plausible that these people are testing positive BECAUSE they got the flu shot.
I also think it is required if you travel, amongst other vaccinations.
I do not believe in the flu shot…never had one,…never will.
Remember, the Chinese control most of our pharmaceutical supply at this time…that needs to change.
None of this hysteria makes common sense to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s interesting that this research report was just released this year. Getting a flu shot can actually make some people more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as virus interference.”
“vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus…”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31607599
LikeLike
Like nobody’s ever seen…😊
LikeLike
First Cruz now Gosar. Two no votes lost on FISA renewal this week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, I think I may try that with my boss this week!!! “My office will be closed as I am self-quaratining”. Hahaha I cant stop laughing. Except, these people are getting paid by us!!!
LikeLike
I do not know if the virus spun up naturally or if it was artificially created and purposefully deployed. Perhaps time will yield truth.
I’ve no doubt that the existence and spread of the virus is being used as a big test case to see how the population can be controlled by different things.
As Sundance says… once you see the strings…
LikeLiked by 1 person
isn’t gonna matter PT isn’t gonna reauthorize it.
LikeLike
I could not understand why Italy had so many cases and deaths.
Now I see that they have at least 50,000+ Chinese living there and working in the luxury
fashion industry in Italy. This has let Italy sell their luxury goods as ‘made in Italy’. (who knew?)
Apparently the workers were all home for the lunar new year and upon their return we started to see the Wuhan virus numbers go up.
See this – https://www.economist.com/special-report/2018/05/17/long-term-chinese-immigrants-in-italy
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bad news for the PRC just keeps coming.Pneumonia epidemic in Wuhan and now there is an outbreak of hepatitis A in Northeastern China, centred on Dalian and Dandong probably due to consuming contaminated seafood. Interesting the two areas are contiguous with North Korea where much of the seafood is from.
https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/world/breakingnews/3092833
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Fauci……1962 grad of Holy Cross College, Worcester , Mass. Daily mass required back then.
LikeLike
Butt didn’t say butt once.
Miracles do happen.
LikeLike
State Dept. issued warning about Cruise Ship travel today.
LikeLike
👇👇
Re outbreak in WA
Profile picture
Trevor Bedford
@trvrb
Profile picture
3 hours ago, 11 tweets, 8 min read
One of the most powerful aspects of genomic data for #COVID19 is the ability to make connections between seemingly disparate outbreaks. This is a thread describing one such possible connection. Please keep in mind this is only a hypothesis and not proven fact. 1/9
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1236799358718185472.html
LikeLike
I heard a short while ago that the 200+ Canadians on the cruise ship will be flown to Canada where they will be quarantined.
LikeLike