Sunday Talks: Dr. Fauci -vs- Chris Wallace Discussing Coronavirus…

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, debates the preferred doomsday narrative advanced by Chris Wallace. The DC media bubble is full-on to stir purposeful panic.

Mr. Wallace stayed at a Holiday Inn last night and now joins hundreds of pundits in proclaiming himself as a media expert in virology, viral contagion spread and best practices for global COVID-19 containment.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also ran into more media pundits turned virology experts on both CBS, Margaret Brennan, and CNN, Jake Tapper, below:

