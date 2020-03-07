Meadows: SSCI Chairman Burr’s Shift in Support for Ratcliffe a “Major Difference”…

An interesting on-the-fly interview with Mark Meadows on the topics of FISA renewal and the nomination of John Ratcliffe for DNI. The incoming White House chief-of-staff notes an internal executive debate is still happening about how best to reform the FISA process as it is used upon/against American citizens.

AG Barr, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham insufferably want a clean renewal. President Trump, the righteous House team and Senators Paul, Lee and Cruz want far more substantial reform. Senator Paul has the best proposal which is to force the DOJ, FBI or domestic intelligence apparatus to go before a traditional Title-3 court any time a U.S. citizen is identified as a target for surveillance. Save FISA for foreign targets.

Additionally, Meadows notes the shift in support for John Ratcliffe as DNI comes as an outcome of SSCI Chairman Richard Burr likely supporting the nomination. Unspoken, albeit obvious implication: McConnell green-lighted Burr to support Ratcliffe.