You Are Not Going to Believe This Was Broadcast on MSNBC – But it Was…

If you’ve ever wondered why it is impossible to have a conversation with modern liberals about politics, this video snippet is a case study in the answer.

MSNBC host Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay are having a serious discussion about money, politics and Michael Bloomberg’s spending in the primary election. You have to watch it to believe it.

Think about how many people were involved in creating, preparing and producing what you are about to witness. WATCH:

Apparently MSNBC, Brian Williams, New York Times Mara Gay, the producers of the show and countless others involved in the production are really, really bad at math.

"It's an incredible way of putting it." pic.twitter.com/HJ74AkOBr3 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 6, 2020