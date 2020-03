Earlier today President Trump traveled to Tennessee to tour some of the devastated areas severely impacted by recent tornadoes. The president met with local and state officials along with FEMA response teams while surveying the devastation prior to meeting with the residents of Cookville, Tennessee, and Nashville suburbs.

