Why We Need Immediate Changes to FISA Laws – A Video Encapsulation….

This is a fantastic and well-timed video that cuts to the heart of the matter. John Spiropoulos has produced an exceptional video outlining the structural issues within the FISA process. This video succinctly outlines the modern history of FISA abuse issues and highlights why we must use this critical moment to reform the FISA process. WATCH:
.
Share this video with those who need a fast encapsulation of the FISA issues at hand.
According to Senator Rand Paul, President Trump is committed to seeing that FISA is not reauthorized without “significant” reform. Senator Paul has proposed to significantly change the FISA process by forcing the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community to apply for search and surveillance warrants to Title-3 courts in order to access any NSA database containing private information of American citizens.
Current FISA authority expires on March 15th. The Senate is scheduled to go back into recess March 13, 2020. Additionally, the DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court order (due February 5th) has still not been made public. If congress is going to reauthorize the controversial FISA provisions, they now have nine days.
Prior to the December 9, 2019, inspector general report on FISA abuse, FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA bulk database collection program being exploited for unauthorized reasons.
For the past several years no corrective action taken by the intelligence community has improved the abuses outlined by the FISA court.
Also keep in mind the deadline for the DOJ to respond to the FISA court about the abusive intelligence practices identified in the Horowitz report was February 5th, more than four weeks ago. The responses from the DOJ and FBI have not been made public.
FISA Court Order – FISA Court Notice of Extension.
It appears the DOJ is trying to get the FISA reauthorization passed before the FISC declassifies the corrective action outlined from the prior court order. This response would also include information about the “sequestering” of evidence gathered as a result of the now admitted fraudulent and misrepresented information within the FISA applications.
The FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], again all parts of the Patriot Act, must not be reauthorized without a full public vetting of the abuses that have taken place for the past several years.
The position being put forth by Rand Paul is exactly correct. Change the law so that FISA can only be used against foreign actors, and force the DOJ or intelligence apparatus to go to a normal Title-3 court for a search/surveillance warrant against any American.
it should just be scrapped alltogether. its already illegal to use fisa in the ways they used it. making it “more illegal” wont change anything
As long as the databases exist of personal information on Americans, somebody will find a way to abuse it. The abuses were going on for years and the FISA only came about to make it all legal, post criminal activity.
The rush for the FISA warrant only came about after they were caught with Mike Rogers audit of data base useage.
Here’s an idea, why don’t we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who committed multiple FISA abuses BEFORE we talk about reauthorizing or reforming it?
“Like” isn’t enough. You nailed it rhi.
Very well done.
I’m still not convinced they’ve stopping using it illegally.
Oh heck no. We haven’t nuked it from orbit. Yet.
I thought it was the criminal Democrats taking advantage of FISA.
The same way they take advantage of the court system in general.
Laws do not deter those with malicious intent. If it did we wouldn’t need prisons.
It is not you and me they care about. The intel community spies on politicians and judges and blackmails people to get what they want for their agenda from lawmakers. I am sure it is quite lucrative as well.
They will spy on and seek to destroy anyone they fear is a threat to their power.
So why does Barr and the Senate Son of a Mitch supporting FISA without reform?
Curious, that officials that ‘shout uphold the Constitution from the rooftops’
are ready and willing to let this pass as water underneath the bridge
Watch the Judges eyes whenever he is talking. Sure sign he is lying his A$$ off.
Has anyone watched the Program “Person of Interest?” Or “Enemy of the State”?
They are basically about computer systems that are able to spy on your every move, look at, monitor your phones, computers, video cams, track your cars, etc.
Anyway, they can basically can do all that now….World Wide.
It is not going away.
But, it must be strictly controlled…”if” such a thing can he accomplished….
Human nature…….What is your neighbor up to? What are the Israel’s doing?
Who is having sex with who….
So strictly controlled and used for only specific purposes is the only cure.
But very, very, difficult….Human nature..
As far as Barr…..Pfffft…..He is acting like some spoiled, fat, school teacher who is afraid of getting caught stealing kids lunches.
He’s like……”OK…….so some people got killed”….”Forget about it” “Trust Me”..
I won’t let it happen again. Yeah……right…..
“Hey Billie….You got some mustard on your tie”
IF some law that accomplishes what FISA does are necessary, then we do not need to completely replace the law simply because it was abused. Indeed, what is required more than anything is for the law to be used as intended and those who violated it tried and imprisoned if found guilty. It simply does not matter one iota if we change the law to make it better, worse or just different if we are not going to enforce what the laws says. Without enforcement, future laws will hold no more power of control as do present laws. Because the law was broken is not necessarily the claim required to demand it be changed. We need to apply the law as intended and see if it works as intended and then, if it comes up wanting, we should change it. After all, when so many people commit murder we do not rush about trying to change the laws against homicide.
The IC wants to drag things out PAST the Nov 2020 election. THEY want to rectify their underestimation of the Deplorables who ( somehow) managed to defeat their plan to anoint HRC with the Presidency. SHE would have provided them with a “Friendly Environment” in which their Machiavellian machinations would thrive.
