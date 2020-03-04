Report: Elizabeth Warren in Negotiations with BOTH Bernie and Biden Campaigns…

According to recent reporting Elizabeth Warren is in negotiations with Bernie Sanders and with Joe Biden about her future in the race, her scripted departure, and which campaign can provide the best incentives for her endorsement.
The fact that Senator Warren is negotiating with both Bernie and Biden teams only highlights the reality of her inauthentic nature.
Warren’s inauthenticity was painfully obvious as she became more desperate and started pandering to ever-smaller groups of constituents, ultimately culminating in her political promise to allow a transgendered 9-year old grade-school student to select her cabinet.
If Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the Bloomberg cash and endorses Joe Biden she will lose any/all progressive credibility; albeit fraudulently based credibility built upon a need to hide her limo-liberal bona fides. She will also be targeted by the most vocal left-wing elements of the Bernie-AOC caucus for selling out.
If Senator Warren goes with Bernie Sanders, she can retain her progressive title, but will lose all inside DC political capital and be on the wrong side of the party apparatus. Or, put another way, it could cost her millions.
So, what will she do?…. Credibility or CASH… which is more valued?
Washington Post – Top surrogates and allies of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are discussing ways for their two camps to unite and push a common liberal agenda, with the expectation that Warren is likely to leave the presidential campaign soon, according to two people familiar with the talks.
The conversations, which are in an early phase, largely involve members of Congress who back Sanders (I-Vt.) reaching out to those in Warren’s camp to explore the prospect that Warren (D-Mass.) might endorse him. They are also appealing to Warren’s supporters to switch their allegiance to Sanders, according two people with direct knowledge of the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss delicate discussions that are supposed to be confidential.
Warren associates and the camp of former vice president Joe Biden also had talks about a potential endorsement if she drops out, according to two people familiar with the conversations.(continue reading)
…”C’mon Liz, let it in… accept it… let me help you… you know you want to”…
Sundance, you sure have a way of capturing the human condition in plain easy to comprehend terms. Years ago I held Liz in high regard because she seemed to have a presence about her. She was a gifted opponent. My regard turned to concern upon learning of her political positions but I still respected her accomplishments and the power she wielded with seeming ease. But during her grilling of Betsy DeVos during Betsys’ confirmation hearings, I became more aware of her truly mean spirit and obvious political gamesmanship. My opinion of her fell like a rock with the disclosures of her cultural appropriations. And now I fear her ever getting the power she so clearly lusts for and what she would very effectively wield. I see her clinging to credibility because she is addicted to power and probably has enough money via her manipulation of the CFPB.
Just another Hillary.
“Credibility or CASH… which is more valued?”
For Warren, that’s easy. CASH.
She knows her credibility is shot already, and it will inevitably evaporate into nothing.
But cold hard cash is something she can bank.
Sammy:. You cut to the Chase Bank!
And she ain’t gettin any younger.
Trump called her out today. LOL. She’s such a fraud.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/03/04/donald-trump-elizabeth-warren-very-selfish-for-not-endorsing-bernie-sanders/
She will go back to establishments corner of the swamp. Her only remaining power now is as a senator and that’s as high as she will ever get. Bernie has no chance of winning anything and she knows it. The establishment dems can also ruin her next run for senate if she betrays them. If she were going to help Bernie she would have gotten out with Buttigig and Klobucher.
Russian word for these wooden dolls is matryoshka Some entrepreneur can bring a Bernie set to market with assorted communists inside and even the Indian.
If we have learned anything, just one of many things, from the 2020 Democrat Primary cycle it’s this: Elizabeth Warren is not only less likable than Hillary Clinton, Warren has an unfavorability rating worse than Coronavirus.
Sundance ~ who wrote the legislation for Warren’s consumer protection debacle?
The DNC is staging an election theatre production.
The DNC’s theatre director is Hillary.
Hillary hired an election theatre cast of over 20 political actors.
The DNC’s theatre director, is now one day closer to revealing the final candidate!
Cash. She is like the Clinton grifters. Faucahontas is like greedy, self-absorbed Hillary, but with an even more unlikable personality and screechier voice.
NBC news site had an interesting graphic, showing who attacked who during the debates.
Warren attacked Bernie, but didn’t attack Biden at all.
On Super Tuesday, Warren effectively siphoned votes away from Sanders, and swept up the white female voters who think Biden is a creep.
If you can believe WaPo, maybe Warren is trying to improve her position in the DNC establishment camp by threatening to throw support to Bernie. Or maybe the establishment is just using Warren to harass, spy, and otherwise waste Bernie camp’s time.
