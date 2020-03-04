President Trump Joins Coronavirus Task Force Meeting With Airline CEOs – Video

Posted on March 4, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump joined Vice President Pence’s coronavirus task force meeting with airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room.  There was a separate task force business meeting at the conclusion of President Trump’s participation.

At approximately 23:04 of the video the attending press pool asked President Trump for his opinion on the Super Tuesday election.  Interesting remarks.

[Video Below – Transcript will Follow]

8 Responses to President Trump Joins Coronavirus Task Force Meeting With Airline CEOs – Video

  1. The Boss says:
    March 4, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Our President having a little well-deserved fun this afternoon. Nice to see and hear.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      March 4, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Stock Market is down 6.9% since the panic. Media now attributing it to Biden winning Super Tuesday! LOL! Cant make this up. They have given the Teflon Don 8 full months for the economy to get back on track and for a virus vaccine to emerge! They are banking on it and just fired the Lawfare group in the House. When the Trump boomerang strikes lookout. Trump back up to 48% in rasmussen. Trump can spend all summer beating up on Joe, economy pops, vaccine emerges, Joe craters during debates, Ukraine investigating Hunter. WTF! Biden may be the easiest candidate for Trump. Bloomberg and Bernie were more dangerous. Joe’s lighthearted gaffes are piling up. this is early dementia. The Jedi Master Troll Stith Lord is gonna go medieval soon. Jeff Sessions is a tuneup for Sleepy Joe.

      • Pedro Morales says:
        March 4, 2020 at 5:12 pm

        Correction—-Stock market is “ONLY” down 6.9% since the panic. Media now attributing “the recent gains” to Biden winning Super Tuesday! LOL!

  2. Snow White says:
    March 4, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Let’s hope this fearmongering of a virus no more dangerous than a common cold doesn’t usher in mandatory va((inations which is nothing more than medical tyranny. Because that’s the plan with Healthy People 2020 agenda. What better time for big pharma to push their demonic agenda of no jab, no travel.

  3. Joe B says:
    March 4, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    It looks like the Coronavirus is going to end shortly after the US elections!

    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/bond-movie-no-time-die-delayed-due-coronavirus-1282170

    • wondering999 says:
      March 4, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Joe B, I’ll be darned, you just might be onto something. From the link:
      “The release of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has been pushed back from April to November, …The 25th installment in the storied spy franchise will commence its run Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 25 in the U.S.

  4. Patience says:
    March 4, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Warren…. a “spoiler”…………………..”selfish”
    Biden’s “handlers”…………………”some are more left than Bernie”

    >Dishonorable N C

  5. StanH says:
    March 4, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Not a hint of fear. He even used a bit of comity, instead of Sleepy Joe it was just Joe.

