Mike Bloomberg Quits Race, Endorses Joe Biden…

Billionaire Mini-Mike Bloomberg spent more than $700 million in an effort to win the Democrat presidential nomination. He won American Samoa. Today mini-mike announces he is suspending his campaign and immediately endorses Joe Biden.

Bloomberg has a massive campaign system behind him, including thousands of campaign workers and a nation-wide network from his political committee activities around gun control. It is virtually certain Bloomberg will use a legally permissible independent expenditure and put the very expensive apparatus into play behind Biden.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “It is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.” Bloomberg’s exit comes hours after a disastrous showing in the Super Tuesday primaries, which netted the former mayor only a single first-place victory in the territory of American Samoa. (more)