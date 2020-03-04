Mike Bloomberg Quits Race, Endorses Joe Biden…

Billionaire Mini-Mike Bloomberg spent more than $700 million in an effort to win the Democrat presidential nomination. He won American Samoa. Today mini-mike announces he is suspending his campaign and immediately endorses Joe Biden.
Bloomberg has a massive campaign system behind him, including thousands of campaign workers and a nation-wide network from his political committee activities around gun control. It is virtually certain Bloomberg will use a legally permissible independent expenditure and put the very expensive apparatus into play behind Biden.
New York – Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, endorsing Joe Biden after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into his own failed White House bid.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “It is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”
Bloomberg’s exit comes hours after a disastrous showing in the Super Tuesday primaries, which netted the former mayor only a single first-place victory in the territory of American Samoa. (more)
interesting tidbit from the latest georgia poll from uga: trump is winning low income voters against both biden and sanders
this is a sharp reversal from 2016, when clinton carried them by 13%
“While some in the media spent much of Super Tuesday reveling in Joe Biden’s awakening from political death, they entirely missed the untold story of Super Tuesday: President @realDonaldTrump
’s record-breaking vote counts and turnout
”
CHERI
Replying to
@kayleighmcenany
and
@realDonaldTrump
“The campaign routinely finds that about a quarter of those who register to attend Trump rallies are Democrats and around 10 percent to 15 percent did not vote in 2016.”
This part describes me.
This was my first time voting Republican & getting a Republican ballot!
with nearly 1.9 million votes, trump has received triple the number of votes in the 2020 texas primary that bush did in the 2004 texas primary (636k)
this level of enthusiasm is unprecedented for an uncontested race
Breaking News
Service Economy Surged in February
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.3 crushing Wall Street estimate of 54.9.
Strongest pace of expansion since Feb 2019.
Today’s rebound regains steam.
Voters across the country are loving the Trump economy!
“My biggest issue right now is with the economy. It’s doing very, very well… Trump’s presidency has done wonders for Tennessee so I’ll be voting for him again in November.”
I’m really hoping that Bernie gets the nomination; not just because he will lose (get his a$$ kicked) in the general election, but because I want to see the ugly heads that will be supporting him…friends, family, co-workers, politicians, media heads, etc….Americans who want a communist-run country, and just so I know their true colors.
Bloomberg giving his $700mm (so far) machine to Biden is a giant campaign finance violation. Needs to be charged, to keep them on the sidelines. Biden should have to take unlikable mini-mike as his VP in order to be able to access it…him on the ticket is the only way it could be actually legal.
As opposed to the ‘the rules only count against Republicans, so anything the D’s do is fine’ rule of law which makes like smashing devices with hammers, illegal servers to avoid FOIA, violating secrecy laws, lying to congress etc all ‘prosecutorial discretioned’ away so long as you have the correct (D) party identifier.
It’s only a crime if they get convicted. The FEC is a joke.
However I am no friend of campaign finance limits, except that all spending should be transparent. No cutouts whatsoever.
In all of his commercials, in his best nerd voice, he said with a squeak, “i’m mike bloomberg, and i can beat donald trump”
The guy is just so delusional.
Mini Mike comes up short.
(plus short 700 million dollars)
I am hittiing the local Stop-N-Rob convenience store for a 52 ounce soda pop refill to celebrate.
He took his box and went home.
Well its only less than 2% of his net worth…so in reality, Mini Mike didn’t put much on the line
Rich and greedy experience pain losing money
Poor Tulsi Gabbard,
No one has arm-twisted her to drop out and coalesce her supporters behind Joe or Bernie, because, who needs 1 delagate?
Yet she received nationwide embarrassment every 2 minutes when Wolf Blitzer went to the election results for each state.
Since Biden is clearly incapable of tying his own shoes much less being President, he should be forced to disclose who will actually be making decisions.
Let me guess, Valerie Jarrett will be moving
in with the Bidens soon
Judging by the way Jill Biden tackled the protestor, I’m not sure she’d let Valerie in. I’d guess that Jill doesn’t want Joe’s presidency to be an Obama third term.
If it wasn’t for Jill, I wonder if he’d be running. He’s old, he’s tired, he’s made all the money he needs, he’s lost one son, and the other is up to his neck in legal troubles, but Lady Macbeth keeps pushing on (and finishing his sentences.)
Jail sucks as an abode, even if it’s minimum security or an Alzheimer’s wing.
We were told that there is not a lot of love between Hillary and Obama; for that reason I think Obama would prefer Biden to Hillary as president. Due to their former relationships, Biden would be more amenable to enacting Obama’s wishes than Hillary would have done, had she won.
The President Trump campaign will have to guard against the perception that the other side is not doing much or is not active, which is an appearance they purposely like to foster. However, despite outer appearances and under the radar, they will be working feverishly to win. Obama must be feeling a lot of pressure to protect his presidential legacy.
He’s a hateful, spiteful, jealous little man
The 11th Dim “debate” on 15 March will be very interesting because the smaller numbers of candidates will give poor Joe much more time to prove that he should be in a home for the elderly and not running for prez.
They are going to have to pull off a hologram Joe for the debate. It’s the only way.
Even if they try to feed him the answers or the questions he’ll still screw it up. If Biden walks on a stage he’ll be embarassed far worse than Bloomberg was.
Ah but the beauty of a real time hologram with an actor to answer the questions with a Biden voice synthesizer. Hook up the actor with real time data points to transfer movement to the hologram. Presto, you have the new and improved Biden with no gaffs. Sharp as a tac.
Biden is certifiably senile and all of his “hairy leg” cracks, fondling, and forgetfulness will nix him in any general election. My bet? Hillary to the rescue after a botched convention.
The truth is, Bernie Sanders will eat Biden alive in a debate. Not because Bernie is so great at it, but at least he’s honest about his communism and he’ll call out Biden’s communism.
So Bloomberg determines that none of the candidates are good enough to beat Trump and inserts himself into the race. After he is soundly rejected, then he decides one of the prior incompetents is now competent.
Way to send a message Bloomie. More Operation Crossfire Boomerang.
I wonder what quid pro quo was arranged between Joe and mini Mike. I doubt mini Mike’s political apparatus comes to Joe without strings.
Secretary of the Treasury, maybe?
Climate Change Czar
webgirlpdx: Hallway monitor.
Lord of the Salt Shakers.
Hmmm. Wasting $2 Billion dollars on Samoa would definitely put Bloomberg in the running for a Cabinet position in a Democrat administration.
I think Bloomberg as a Billionaire can’t stand Trump, the best known, best loved Billionaire from New York City. You see the same thing with Mark Cuban, and several others.
To even become a billionaire (Trump included) you have to be a different kind of animal, these people are all (Trump included) very proud people who fight like stags butt horns.
Trump beats them everytime though. He’s sharper, he has an innate gift for charisma and for wit. Cuban is a smart guy but he’s not clever or sharper, Bloomberg is a smart guy but he has 0 Charisma and no wit.
Trump is just a waking enigma, he’s convinced all of the well educated that he’s a moron, but time and time again he proves that’s an illusion he’s created on purpose and he’s the smartest guy in any room. Naturally. it’s just an innate thing with him.
So who do you think the establishment has picked out for Plugs to run as vp? I don’t see them picking Stacey Abrams, the unhinged, as some have suggested. But who?
Amy. They need the midwest and they need womens groups.
Or Tammy Baldwin, Dem senator from Wisconsin. Also gay, which checks two boxes on the diversity list.
Big Mike seems more and more likely. Perfect setup for Barry to run the show while the country watches Weekend at Biden’s.
IMO it’ll be the other Obama. And if I’m wrong, it won’t be the first time. But there are twisted wormhole legal loopholes in the Amendments which Lawfare is almost certainly looking at to exploit.
Who they really need by Biden’s side is Dr. Ben Carson.
Mini Mike reminds me of an ugly, evil Verne Troyer.
I miss Verne.
What ugly lyrics.
“As the weakest links in the incredibly weak Democrat party get weeded out, the Clinton’s protection racket is left with a collection of Goof Balls.”
#MiniMike went from “In it to win it” to yet another drooling sycophant for Biden in less than 12 hours. That has to be a record, even for a sleazebag politician.
I’ve made this point before and I’m not sure if anybody else agrees…. President Trump is really smart, a very sharp guy, and one of the interesting things he does is talk with the Press, every day.
Every question is acidic. But he does it EVERY DAY. Essentially, he’s debating them. he’s undefeated in tarmac debates.
Biden or whoever thinks he’s out of practice because he hasn’t had a debate in years, and they think that he lost the first debate with Hillary. (I saw Cavuto say that the other day).
President Trump is debating the press DAILY. Come debate time, he will be the best he’s ever been.
Biden doesn’t need to debate with the Press because there is no need to. Most are so far in the tank for him you’d need a hundred Tony the Tigers to pull them out.
