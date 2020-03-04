Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices – Chief Justice Roberts Responds…

Earlier today Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened supreme court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch today during a rally in support of abortion.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The leading democrat Senator Schumer accused the supreme court justices of taking away peoples’ “fundamental rights” to kill babies, as the Supreme Court is currently hearing a case about a Louisiana law that regulates abortion providers.

Alarmed by the radical threats against the court, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts released the following statement: