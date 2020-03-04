Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices – Chief Justice Roberts Responds…

Earlier today Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened supreme court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch today during a rally in support of abortion.
“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
The leading democrat Senator Schumer accused the supreme court justices of taking away peoples’ “fundamental rights” to kill babies, as the Supreme Court is currently hearing a case about a Louisiana law that regulates abortion providers.
Alarmed by the radical threats against the court, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts released the following statement:
WHAT?
No tears while publicly threatening two specifically named Supreme Court Justices, Cshmuck?
>He –really– does seem to believe that he is above the law.
That’s because, thus far, he and his minions actually are above the law.
Still think they don’t plan to kill and imprison us when they get in power again? The future of this country is war, collapse, secession or all three.
I’m more convinced of this now than ever.
I’m waiting for an early morning raid by the FBI….armed to the teeth, with air cap and some marine vessels..and of course, CNN ready to play in it real time…
Yeah…I know..I’ll be waiting a long time before that ever happens.
sad
Let’s work hard, get landslide wins for PT and the Republicans, then PT can throw out Barr and replace him with someone who actually does his job!
Byron York talks Six Ways
This needs more than condemnation.
It needs prosecution.
This is EXACTLY what 18 U.S. Code § 115 was written into law for.
U.S. Code § 115. Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member
(a)
(1) Whoever— […]
(B) threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under such section,
with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished as provided in subsection (b).
[…]
(b) […]
(4) A threat made in violation of this section shall be punished by a fine under this title or imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years, or both, except that imprisonment for a threatened assault shall not exceed 6 years.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/115
If I was attorney general, he would be arrested in the morning and charged with a felony.
Then his spokeshole doubled down and also dutifully blamed Trump.
Gaslighting , this abortion issue is about requiring abortion facilities to have a doctor on staff that has privileges at a hospital, it’s got nothing to do with taking away a woman’s right to choose . More pandering and gaslighting from the left . Disgusting individuals we have in our government.
There’s a phone truck with workmen outside my house, so nothing to worry about… Report: Pelosi Security Points Gun at Trump Supporters From New Jersey Rooftop — Civilian releases disturbing photo https://www.infowars.com/report-pelosi-security-points-gun-at-trump-supporters-from-new-jersey-rooftop/
But Pelosi doesn’t like guns…
It would be a big deal except Pelosi has Secret Service protection wherever she goes, that includes snipers on building rooftops. So, this is going nowhere. No sure of the Governor of the State has security but if he does then the same applies to his security.
Here is a senator, who is threatening and dog whistling violence implied towards to sitting Supreme Court Judges in the United States of America who have NOT EVEN ruled on whether KILLING LITTLE HUMAN BEINGS IS CONSTITUTIONAL.
This is evil personified.
He is advocating violence in DEFENSE AND ADVOCATING THE CONTINUED PRACTICE OF KILLING LITTLE HUMAN BEINGS.
While we sweat the threat..the reality is that the very subject matter should have never been made lawful ever.
This is what chucklehead and people like him are so deranged. Evil all the way down.
sickening. If congress does not at a minimum hold him accountable, I am predict with 100 percent certainty that Chuckleheads days are numbered. This is a direct threat..It’s just a prediction.
I am pretty damned absolute on my views about KILLING LITTLE HUMAN BEINGS…but there are hundreds of thousands who consider the evil and act on those beliefs..in the extreme.
Chucklehead just put crosshairs on his ass.
They were supposed to rally today in Lafayette Square and wear “teal” to support abortion rights. https://www.nola.com/gambit/news/the_latest/article_d486a13a-5370-11ea-b017-5fd45e7866a2.html
Turns out, they rallied inside the building “because of weather conditions.” Hahaha! I live in south Louisiana. It was cloudy, breezy, warm. In other words, these twenty people showed up for the cause (and apparently, they didn’t get the memo to wear teal.)
https://www.nola.com/gambit/news/the_latest/article_d486a13a-5370-11ea-b017-5fd45e7866a2.html
First reaction was to rant about how Chuckie should be force fed the Constitution, specifically the parts about separation of powers. But then, accepting his level of ignorance and ability to understand English, I realized that was a waste of time.
So I guess the next best solution is to send a squad of US Marshalls to arrest him, filmed of course on OAN, and try him for making threats against federal officials.
Making an example of just one of these “official” yahoos might get the attention of the rest of them and force them to realize their grandstanding has severe consequences.
We need an AG who applies the law to the swamp.
So far the swamp can do things that you and I go to jail for but they don’t even get indicted.
The Democrats have lost their minds
THEY. KILL. BABIES. IN. THE. WOMB. Why is anyone still at all surprised at any act of depravity by these people? They literally torture babies to death before they are even born. TORTURE THEM. Or they induce them alive and VIVISECT THEM. It does not get worse than that!
I told Mrs. e-woman that I see both sides of the issue.
1. They are killing babies
2. They shouldn’t be forced to carry babies in their body.
As a women, she better understands the choice issue. However, it is crystal clear what side of that I have to come down on.
The babies never have a choice. They don’t deserve to be killed. You can’t kill them.
The mothers had a choice. They chose poorly. The consequence of their poor choice should not be taken out on the baby, it should be taken out on the person who made the choice.
Of course, the exceptions are rape, incest, health of the mother/baby.
Sounds to me like Chucky was behind the smear campaign against Kavanaugh. Time to investigate and expose Chucky for all that he is tied to out of SDNY and his b. buddy Preet Bharara
Ah, Little Chucky had no mean intent. He was just being bullied by that Bad Orange Man who caused him to say some stuff he doesn’t mean.
Trump should be impeached for making him say those things.
And the media laps it up.
@realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr
@SenSchumer must be arrested and removed immediately from the #Senate. Or do we tolerate threats of violence against our #SupremeCourtjustices ? DO IT NOW!
Wow, that Roberts, he’s a regular pit bull, isn’t he.
Biden must be asked if he denounces Schumer’s abhorrent comments.
My guess is that with the FISA renewal possible failing, Chucky is loosing another method of cheating and intimation. Time to investigate Chucky. Something tells me he is busted.
Censure only requires a majority vote in the Senate, according to senate.gov.
Let’s go, McConnell.
He likes to make a big show of things, They should go straight into the Senate at the beginning of their session tomorrow and place him under arrest, handcuff him and drag him out right in front of everyone.
