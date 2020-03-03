Joe Biden Gains Endorsements from Corrupt James Comey and Corrupt John Brennan…

Posted on March 3, 2020 by

Earlier today the notoriously political and corrupt former FBI Director, James Comey, provided his endorsement for Joe Biden in the Democrat primary.

.

Yesterday the notoriously political and corrupt former CIA Director, John Brennan, also gave his full-throated endorsement for Joe Biden….

.

…Which begs the question.

If Joe Biden were ever to win the office of the presidency, who exactly would be running it?

14 Responses to Joe Biden Gains Endorsements from Corrupt James Comey and Corrupt John Brennan…

  1. Lawton says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    • tax2much says:
      March 3, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      I think Biden was pretty much going to win the corrupt federal employees’ votes anyway, so thanks for nothing Mr. Corney.

  2. shipley130 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Just keep your daughters away from Quid Pro Joe and it all will be alright.

  3. Scoot says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    LOL! That’s good. What a joke.

    But seriously, who did Comey endorse?

  5. Martin Adamson says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Have been saying this all along. A senile babbling fool is the ideal candidate of the Deep State,

  6. TwoLaine says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    And Corrupt Chuck Hagel. And Corrupt Bill Kristol.

  7. dufrst says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    The rush to Biden has everything to do with how poorly Bernie did among black voters in SC. Trump has been making inroads among blacks and the reality smacked the Dem powers that be (Obama) that the real possibility of a massive Trump landslide victory was definitive if Sanders obtained the nomination. Not only was Sanders’s weakness among African Americans exposed, so was Bloomberg’s exposed in two mediocre debate performances in which Elizabeth Warren exposed his potentially fatal weakness among women. Plus he will have problems with black voters too!

    So they ran back to old Joe and are propping him up like the Weekend at Bernie’s character and hoping they can ram him through to the nomination so that he can unite the Dems in the fall. Biden is now fully backed by the Dem establishment and Bloomberg will soon fall in line to clear the path. The Sanders folks will fight all the way to the convention but they will come up short. Biden has all of the momentum now. I think even Elizabeth Warren will fall in line and endorse Biden, hoping to be a part of the ticket or high up in his administration should he prevail in their minds.

  8. Beau Geste says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    who would be running the country?
    hillary, the planned VP after sleepy joe is put in a nursing home, still thinking he is running against Ronald Reagan…

  9. MO Pragmatist says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Do they really believe that DJT is afraid of Biden or Bloomberg or anybody still in the Dem race? They are all delusional! Can’t help but see Bloomy’s ad, I think it is on an infinite loop, where it ends saying “Bloomberg is the only person who Trump is afraid of”. He ain’t afraid of nuttin’! Bring it on!

  10. Perot Conservative says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Biden can’t even recall where he is, unintelligible.

    I dunno, I wouldn’t be taking shots at him, ‘don’t punch down’, but rarely does Trump listen to others.

    (Somebody got through to him bc he is being a bit more careful around randomly slamming women.)

  11. Reserved55 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Killary.

