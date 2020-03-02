Earlier today President Trump will met with pharmaceutical companies who are actively working to develop the COVID-19 vaccine to discuss how the United States Federal Government can help accelerate treatment and vaccine development.

♦Roundtable participants from the taskforce include: President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

♦Pharmaceutical executives include: Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline; Dr. J. Joseph Kim, CEO, Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna; Dr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Stan C. Erck, CEO, President, and Director, Novorax; Daniel Menichella, CEO, CureVac; David O’Day, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Gilead; Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson and Johnson; Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, Pfizer Inc; John Shiver, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccine Research and Development, Sanofi.

