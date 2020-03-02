Earlier today President Trump will met with pharmaceutical companies who are actively working to develop the COVID-19 vaccine to discuss how the United States Federal Government can help accelerate treatment and vaccine development.
♦Roundtable participants from the taskforce include: President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
♦Pharmaceutical executives include: Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline; Dr. J. Joseph Kim, CEO, Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna; Dr. Leonard Schleifer, CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Stan C. Erck, CEO, President, and Director, Novorax; Daniel Menichella, CEO, CureVac; David O’Day, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Gilead; Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson and Johnson; Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, Pfizer Inc; John Shiver, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccine Research and Development, Sanofi.
[Video Prompted – Just hit play]
VP Pence and his scientific experts deliver briefing on Coronavirus. They did a great job. Apparently they are going to have a daily briefing to update the American people and counter the Fake News narrative
LikeLiked by 3 people
a daily briefing of their lies to cover up any real truth that may have gotten out. Pence has only one job = rally the stock market up on hope and hiding the truth. If you completely trust what Pence and Trump are saying on this you are naive. They tell the truth more than most politicians but when things are not going well they all lie. And they are lying a lot here. The full truth can never be said now as it is like a war. You have to lie to keep moral up.
The fake news will still be wrong on this and we will have to go to the independent not full Trump loyalist sites to get the truth. This is an alien invasion and they do not want us to find out the full truth.
There will be 3 sets of news on this.
1) Trump news = mostly lies or hiding what is really happening..
2) Fake news = all lies
3) independent sources = the only possible more complete truth.
LikeLike
You are posting on the wrong site.
We are not interested in such absolute manure-laden ad hominem against the President and his Coronavirus Task Force. Manure that you have not and cannot back up with facts.
Your pseudonym belies your motivations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. You’ve said a lot here.
Apparently, from your post, there are ‘independent sources’ we can trust because they are not ‘fake news’ nor are they ‘Trump News”.
Please, enlighten me. Which sites are the Holy Grail you recommend?
Also, please give an example or two of the facts “Trump News” shares that are disputed by these “independent sources”. Thank you in advance.
LikeLike
Anyone notice Trump’s defensive body language?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. Just normal body language that we see in most or all of his roundtables.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not defensive at all; I’ve seen him use this body language (especially when he purses his lips, as if to silence them to allow the speaker to fully tell their idea) in the past when he is fully focusing on what the individual is saying and weighing the impact of their ideas, words, actions as to the overall goal –
for me, this is always good to see; it means this is truly a collaborative effort.
LikeLike
And the one who gets it first gets the patent? That is on the minds of the bean counters behind each company represented at that Table. There are no Jonas Salk types anymore. He would not patent the vaccine for polio. His famous quote:”Can you patent the sun?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
we have become like communist China. The CDC has been “muzzled” (canceled press briefing – had to run it past the Czar first.) and told what to say and to not say anything anymore about the number tested, when CDC said they could test 1 million by end of week. Trump appointed a Czar and just like expected the Czar’s main job is to control the narrative and hide the truth unless it is good. This is what all Presidents have done in the past and all czars have done in the past. They are there mainly just to control the narrative. Do not let the full truth out ever.
Will we ever get the real truth out of Trump and his people on this? No never. You can tell both Trump and Pence are lying about this by their body language. Also the planes Trump said he stopped coming from China never really stopped many of them.
You will never get the real truth anymore from Trump, Pence or his people on this. Just like all people, when your position or power is threatened, they all lie.
The US has still done almost nothing much on this. No screening and not much testing. Why? Because to do much on this to really stop the spread would call attention to it more. So just like China did for their first 4-6 weeks and then it exploded. Same may happen here but theey will never ever say that as nobody will reveal many test results. Only a few much reduced lying numbers will be stated in the future.
The CDC like all gov agencies is grossly incompetent and grossly corrupt and way top heavy with bureaucrats only interested in saving their own butts.
So get ready for the major Trump gaslighting ride of hope. Oh a vaccine is coming real soon? and on and on to string the stock market up like in trade deal. Hah. Sars still no vaccine. A good vaccine may never come that works without killing a bunch of people from the vaccine. I was part of a non volunteer rush to market human trail of a vaccine and more died from the test vaccine than from the bug itself.
LikeLike
u didnt listen..therapeutics
LikeLike
Sorry, but there are many/probably most in the CDC etc who are Never Trumpers. Rod Rosenstein’s sister commenting on behalf of the CDC? That’s a joke….no bias there? Many in the CDC cried in their offices after Trump was elected, and vaccine or no vaccine, far, far more people will die of flu this year, even those who had their flu shot.
LikeLike
Whatever dude. Who did President Trump appoint as czar?
LikeLike
That last paragraph explains a lot. Thanks for sharing. Next time please deliver evidence to back up such wild statements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has no evidence.
CTH has become more widely known so of course the anti-Trump trolls are going to be appearing more frequently with their loads of unsupported (by any credible evidence) steer manure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your Mommy wants you upstairs for dinner, NOW!
LikeLike
Wow… this may be the worst post of the day.
LikeLike
Interesting that Ambassador Dr. Debbie Brix, Trump and Pence didn’t have name plates.
Her placement to Pence’s right shows her importance.
I bet it was an oversight because she just got into town, or it had a typo that she spotted at the last minute.
LikeLike
This is how you do it. Convene the people who run the most innovative pharmaceutical companies in the world, listen to them and ask them what they need, what regulatory relief they need ASAP and incent them to get it done. Now is not the time to pinch pennies. If Remdesivir is the best treatment for now, let’s spend whatever is needed to ramp up production into overdrive. If American drug companies can come up with treatments and a vaccine – and quickly – that will be the best argument for having private drug companies be in the R&D business. I’ve been somewhat anti Big Pharma. Not anymore. Thank God we have a private sector. May God guide them to speedy success.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And thank God we have a President who recognizes the value and innovative power of the private sector.
LikeLiked by 2 people