At the beginning of his broadcast show tonight Chris Matthews announced he is retiring from NBC effective immediately. Tonight was the final broadcast of Hardball With Chris Matthews…
(AP) Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he’s retiring from his show “Hardball,” citing his inappropriate comments about women.
Matthews opened his program with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he started in 1997.
He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were never OK.”
He remained proud of the work he ’s done on the show, he said.
In a first-person story for GQ published Feb. 28, freelance journalist Laura Bassett said Matthews behaved inappropriately toward her when she was guest on his show.
“In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’ When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her,’” Bassett wrote. “Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked.”
Bassett said she written about the encounter in a 2017 essay but didn’t name Matthews because she was afraid of network retaliation, adding, “I’m not anymore.” (link)
MSNBC is bunch of set around 24/7 BS and nothing But mostly hateful attacking president Trump and nothing but negative news about president No matter what,
Won’t be missed,
You reap what you sow.
In the 1950s, 1960s and before, such “privilege” as Matthews exhibited was indeed about being male.Being male allowed him to get away with a lot of things that made women feel uncomfortable and subordinate and which, if the truth be known, he KNEW made them feel uncomfortable and subordinate.
In subsequent decades, such comments by men toward women when they were in a professional relationship were about status and power: Matthews clearly had both over female underlings.
His error was in not understanding when we moved from the first to the second.
TI Howard – as a woman, I must say BRAVO!
Laughed so hard I had to get up and go pee.
Re-writing the English language….
Complements are now a fatal career ending crime.
There you go based on. The retelling here these idiots will only be able to hook up anonymously through tinder. That will work so much better because people will be more honest that way.
Guess we will have that resort to sign language and leering looks no one may speak anymore.
Actually Chris was worth watching when he was on CNBC in the late 90’s.
This is the real reason why…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/08/no-tingles-chris-matthews-is-very-worried-about-the-socialism-of-bernie-sanders/
He broke character & bashed the Dem Party/ Socialist Agenda [narrative]. He had to be punished, & silenced “quietly.”
So they waited a few weeks, then pulled the usual “Me Too” BS cover-story from the past– that really wasn’t.
Eeeeew, that was so uncomfortable…not…for me. 😉
“It would be so much easier in this country if we had a press that told the truth.” President Trump
I thought they would get rid of Chris a few weeks ago when he started sounding the alarm about Bernie Sanders’ brand of social communism. Chris mentioned something about executions in Central Park. The woman complaining that he harassed her about her pretty dress or looks is just an excuse. No woman minds a compliment .She must enjoy living with her 5 cats.
https://nypost.com/2020/02/08/chris-matthews-warns-of-executions-in-central-park-if-socialism-wins/
She may actually have been dumb enough to take offense at this poor shlub’s attempt at flirtation. Either that or she is looking for attention and a pay out.
It wasn’t the woman, he could have survived that; but Matthews suddenly finds himself out of step with the MSNBC narrative; hard to believe, but that’s what’s happening.
Hey Robespierre, How did that guillotine idea work out for you ?
Bye, Chris. You’ll Hard-ly be missed.
The irony is almost overwhelming. In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump.
The stitch up failed and ended up costing Matthews his job.
He should have realized what happens when you try to make friends with a scorpion. They will do what scorpions do.
I thought he got the boot because he confused two AA senators and couldn’t even hear the folks trying to correct him 😄
I don’t like him, can’t stand him actually. And yes he may be way, way out of step with the Left, but to get fired over this:
“In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’ When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her,’” Bassett wrote. “Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked.”
Good Lord. Yes I am laughing at how the Left eats its own and yes I am laughing at how insane they are…but…really? I’d sue the shiiite out of them.
1 down, 547 liberal stupid left and liberal hosts to go!
