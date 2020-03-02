At the beginning of his broadcast show tonight Chris Matthews announced he is retiring from NBC effective immediately. Tonight was the final broadcast of Hardball With Chris Matthews…

Matthews opened his program with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he started in 1997.

He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were never OK.”

He remained proud of the work he ’s done on the show, he said.

In a first-person story for GQ published Feb. 28, freelance journalist Laura Bassett said Matthews behaved inappropriately toward her when she was guest on his show.