Sunday Talks: Secretary Mike Pompeo -vs- Margaret Brennan – Afghan Peace Deal…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan to discuss the negotiated peace agreement between the U.S. and Taliban in Afghanistan.
Pompeo is back on with Margaret- Hehehehe- rubbing my hands with glee. He’s going to eat her for breakfast, like usual…
This witch just wants to contrive every statement to support the usual left BS…. she will listen to anyone except Mike….get her outa here.
This witch, who has publicly gone on record saying that Kelly Ann Conway is a known and serial liar, keeps getting highest profile media space and GOPers on her program. That witch lied about Kelly Ann Conway. Yet, GOP reps go on her program for her to twist and turn facts into lies. She’s the witch of “gotch ya” interviewing and vileness toward Republicans. For some reason, i find this witch kind of attractive. Maybe its the ghoulish, bewitching painted face… There it is…But I do.
Actually I think it’s great he’s on the show. It forces the left to hear the truth and he’s a very effective speaker. She never once ever wins a point with him. He’s really good at this. (Doesn’t mean we have to trust him implicitly, though).
Actually I don’t mind the tough questions, it’s what should take place. What bothers me is not asking the Democrats the tough questions and letting them slide with non-answers, deflections, and outright lies.
As far as I’m concerned, every politician and bureaucrat in those positions of authority should be speaking to us under oath every damn time.
She was tough but almost grown-up for a change. As President Reagan said of Bernie’s Honeymoon Hosts:
“If they persist, pull the plug. It’s still trust–but verify. It’s still play–but cut the cards. It’s still watch closely–and don’t be afraid to see what you see.”
“the negotiated peace agreement between the U.S. and Taliban in Afghanistan.”
WINNING!!!
If it doesn’t hold, most likely it will not be our fault.
Enough of our military standing guard over poppy fields so the CIA can control the drug trade to enrich their off the books operations.
When will the Bourbon Generals answer for all the lies they told that kept their Operation Enduring Insanity going for almost 20 years and for all the lives, limbs and trillions they threw away in the process?
Who Will Answer for COIN?
COIN — bankrupt, fantasy-based “counterinsurgency” strategy, weaponized “universalism,” devised and implemented by multi-degreed leaders from Marx-based PC-world where visions of utopia remain unclouded, unmarred even by the needless sacrifice of real soldiers.
Mike Pompeo is great.
He really is seething with hate for that loathsome Margaret. It’s fascinating to watch…
I read about Pompeo, thru many a filter.
His alliance to President Trump’s foreign policy has been questioned.
Secretary of State Pompeo is an American Patriot.
He is a pro, a fierce negotiator, with a President,
Providing him with a winning hand. These 2 men are making history, while the left,
Pee’s their pants.
This heifer just wont shut up and let him answer the initial question before she is trying to call him a liar about a question she had not asked
Could a culture that wasn’t emasculated, dumbed down, and distracted even consider such a pusillanimous idea as COIN? It’s Kipling’s “Danegeld” on overdrive. Is there no decency left in the Pentagon?
And don’t even get me started on sacrificing our young men for a depraved hopeless country like Afgh. Actually, not even for Afgh. They are being sacrificed for the vanity of those who hatch ideas like COIN, and who, even when those ideas fail spectacularly, will not face reality.
The vain ones don’t have to. Like guests at a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, they get to *move on* from their messes, to be promoted, to paint pictures in plush retirement, take seats on corporate board$, teach “leadership” classes, gather up honors at black-tie galas. It’s a luxe life, and no one calls them on it, not even to acknowledge what they have wrought.
Others are not so fortunate.
Will there ever be a reckoning?
“Will there ever be a reckoning?”
YES.
However, it will not be for some time.
According to prophecy, it will be at least in excess of 1007 years, minimum.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Margaret LESS antagonistic towards a Trump administration official. And Mike’s responses to some of her more pointed inquiries really just shut her down. Wow. Did I just see a little crack in the TDS facade there Marg?
Yes. That’s exactly what I saw, too
Don’t worry. She’ll make a trip to the cooler and get some TDS Koolaid and get back to normal. After all her job depends on it.
Truth will crumble TDS.
Aka light is a great disinfectant.
Way to go Mike!
It is CBS, who has (so far) escaped the wrath of the President.
CNN has been pummeled, and lately, not just MSNBC and NBC, but also their owner Comcast are all being loudly criticized by POTUS. I cannot understand how these companies can endure such a trashing of their brand and good-will, something that they had spent years and millions cultivating.
Common sense says it is hurting them badly, and just perhaps CBS is taking a different tack. If they are smart, they would.
I’ll bet there are already ways to gamble on the exact date when the current, incredibly corrupt “central” government is overthrown by the Taliban violating this agreement, the same result as would have happened if we’d gotten out 18 years ago right after our post-9/11 military actions there.
I should’ve given up watching clips of Margaret for lent. Her voice is the worst
Not as bad as squeaky Chrissy. IMHO
Then again I do not listen to either. I wait for Treeper and SD analysis.
Mike handled that well. Too bad Marge didn’t ask Barry, Swift Boat Johnny, and Hillary the tough questions when they were mismanaging this crap. Relentlessly killing these terrorists without giving them time to rest and regroup has brought them to negotiate this agreement. They’ll wait till another milktoast is President before they break their word. Just pack up all our equipment and bring our boys home after those14 months. If the Afghans want to continue slaughtering each other after that, I don’t care.
Maggie-“But isn’t releasing 10,000 prisoners going to cause a big problem? What about a zillion? Won’t a zillion be a problem”?
Pompeo-“Well Maggie, let me run through this slowly for you and the other mental delinquents on the left. Our agreement is with the head of the Taliban and if they want to deport the al Qaeda prisoners or murder them we don’t care. They are Pakistan’s problem now. We bribed Pakistan to squeeze them and we are getting out of there because we have other means to deal with the problem and since Trump and his admin aren’t filtering money back into our pockets we can save billions.”
I don’t like this event, I recall what was said about Viet Nam–my war, my youth, my fellow combat vets who I see at my VA hospital along with vets from Afghanistan (and Iraq of course). We know who we are, what we stood for, what we did, the prices we paid, the pain our families have felt and will continue to feel, etc.
18 Years of blood and treasure spent and lost by the most powerful country in the world against people who eat with one hand and wipe with the other, who rape young boys, who treat women like sheep and who have contributed nothing to the world except misery and death.
What I care about is if the Taliban break their side of the deal how hard will the Trump administration come down on them?
I want Congressional members to have “skin in the game” for all future use of our military so they come to know the pain up close and personal when they fail to do their jobs in as an efficient a manner as possible. 18 years…who are you kidding?
War is not pretty, never has been, and never will be!
18 years playing war while many in the United States became wealthy via this war is a stain that won’t be erased by those who sit with me waiting to see a doctor or especially those who died on the soils of other lands.
I want Dr. Zawahari (Bin Laden’s number 2) to be next up in paying the ultimate price.
If the Taliban leaders violate their words I expect the Trump people to take them out as fast as possible as opposed to that snake Obama going to Gitmo and sending 5 scums back to their lands free as a bird.
For me, it is that simple of a deal. There are thousands of dead American warriors who would nod in agreement, I am sure of that, very sure indeed!
I used to like Margaret Brennan a lot. However, she has changed to the point (like all MSM) where she tries to bully guests and shove words in their mouths. Thankfully Pompeo is his own man and won’t be lead by the nose.
