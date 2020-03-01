Pence vs Pundits – Vice President Mike Pence Discusses Coronavirus on Network Talks…

Vice-President Mike Pence appears on several Sunday talk shows to discuss the ongoing efforts of the Coronavirus task force.
Fox News with Maria Bartiromo:
.
Chuck Todd with Meet the Press:
.
Jake Tapper and State of the Union:
.
Vice-President Mike Pence appears on several Sunday talk shows to discuss the ongoing efforts of the Coronavirus task force.
Fox News with Maria Bartiromo:
.
Chuck Todd with Meet the Press:
.
Jake Tapper and State of the Union:
.
“Vice-President Mike Pence appears on several Sunday talk shows”
Did he qualify for hazardous duty pay for having to deal with them people?
LikeLike
(except Maria Bartiromo, of course)
LikeLike
The Armor of God, DI, the Armor of God…
But we knew that.
It’s good I think to see Mr. Pence out there.
I’ve seen him as a solid backstop and support for our President, and doing well in not seeking the TV camera.
More evidence VP Pence and the entire admin team needs our prayers, in so many ways…
But we also knew that!
Blessings and Grace abounds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(except Maria Bartiromo, of course)
LikeLike
Who is this whistleblower? Any news on that? Seems like a trouble maker to me.
LikeLike
Wow….Pence
LikeLike
Wow….Pence
LikeLike
Wow….Pence
LikeLike
I posted this on the Presidential Politics site but Guest does a great job of disproving Chuck Toad’s lies so I’m posting it here as well. You have to navigate to the Guest’s tweet thread to follow the evidence that proves Toad’s distortions of the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vice President Pence tells the truth on multiple Sunday shows, Susan Rice hardest hit
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most ironic thing about this whole fiasco….of there were a vaccine out there tomorrow, half the population wouldn’t get it anyway.
LikeLike
Well surprise, surprise….
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/02/28/new-england-journal-of-medicine-coronavirus-could-be-no-worse-than-flu/
LikeLike
VP Pence is perfect for this particular job that we all need him to lead through the press viper pit. The Trump presser yesterday was the right approach to talk to the American people about coronavirus. It let the Sunday shows realize the coronavirus team does not revolve around them. They obviously aren’t afraid of the press Saturday, Sunday or any day. (Sec. Azar did his job well today too). In fact, POTUS will critique the political handling of the coronavirus with his twitter, which he is already doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was just watching Bar Rescue on Paramount Network. They went in to a typically nasty kitchen and flashed up a statistic that the CDC estimates that each year 48 million people get sick from
food-borne illness and out of those cases 3,000 result in death. Each year. Why no stock market or media panic over that?
LikeLike
Chuck is such an ass, He asked for examples of Democrats politicizing the virus and VP Pence said the NYT article calling it the Trump virus and Chuck interrupts and makes it political trying to get VP Pence to say it isn’t okay for Reps to fight back. We get it Chuck the Democrats can politicize it but we Reps better not push back. Well that era is over. You no longer get to control any narrative. We are conservatives here us roar!! Wolverines!!
LikeLike
LikeLike