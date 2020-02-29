South Carolina Primary Election Results – Polls Close 7:00pm ET

Polls close 7:00pm ET today in South Carolina for the important Democrat presidential primary contest. The state is seen as a must win for Joe Biden; and if successful, his future viability will be measured by the size of the victory. A narrow win won’t put voter doubts to rest, but a double-digit win will signal to The Club that he’s back in it.
Candidates must win 15 percent of South Carolina votes to get any of the 54 delegates. If the polling was accurate Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and Steyer could be locked out.
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not on the ballot; however, mini-mike’s prospects of success going into Super Tuesday hinge on Biden failing. Bloomberg and Biden represent The Club’s best hope to head-off Bernie Sanders. But Fidel Sanders is well positioned.
If Fidel wins South Carolina any hope of stopping him from the nomination is lost.
Question for the assembled: suppose you are a committed Bloomberg supporter in SC.
So who do you vote for that will help Bloomberg the most?
grasshopper,
I reject the premise of the question, as,it asks me to assume there is even one “committed Bloomberg supporter in SC”.
Beyond that, I am expecting to see Biden get over 15%, and no one else to get above single digits, except Sanders.
How much cheating will the DNC do, to try to stop Bernie? How long will it take, to count the ballots, and then recount?
Watching the Dem fiascos at the caucuses, reminds me of ghe old carpenters line;
“Measure twice, cut once”; I cut it 3 times, and its STILL to short!”
“We’ve counted the votes 3 times, and Bernies STILL ahead!”
A better question is when the inmates takes over the democratic asylum and nominate Crazy Bernie, what are the odds Bloomberg will take his billions and run as a third party spoiler taking a never trumper (Romney?) as his running mate?
Nah. Brny DNCDNFPOTUS2020. KAG!!
GIVEN MY BELIEF THAT MOST OF THESE VOTES ARE …UM..”MANAGED” COUNTS, I EXPECT BIDEN TO GET HIS DOUBLE DIGIT WIN.
Take off the caps lock.
Over all the centuries Biden’s tried running for president I don’t think he’s ever won a single state primary or caucus. I don’t expect today to be the first time.
Looked at the CNN exit polls and I simply don’t believe them I do NOT think elderly voters in SC would vote for ANYONE who can beat POtUS regardless of their policies. Either they are dummies or our messaging on WHAT exactly happens when the Dems get back in power is lacking big time
Black voters make up a huge % of Dem voters in SC. They will vote for a Barack Obama-connection. It’s a pride thing, unfortunately, as Barry did nothing for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture is photoshopped. Here is the original👇👇
Biden is going to win by over double digits.
I just love this outcome, because it keeps a clean victory out of anyone’s hands and keeps more of them in the race for longer.
Boston:
NOVA:
Do *NOT* underestimate this guy.
I presume you mean do NOT underestimate this guy. 😉
Anyone who is playing silly games like operation chaos voting for Bernie in the misguided opinion that he will be easy to beat is literally tossing America on the table as the ante on a poker game.
Giving a communist a chance to take power is not a f^%$ing game, people.
I agree. Operation chaos is a fun topic, after over a few beers.
But then, you sober up and expend any effort on thoroughly screening and supporting down ballot MAGA candidates.
It is,NOT enough to vote R. We need MAGA people at Congessional, State and local level, both in elected positions, AND in R party hierarchy.
Much real work to be done, instead of playing sill buggers.
Operation Chaos is not an obscene game as you so inelegantly stated.It is a strategy,and the right strategy for this particular primary.Black turnout will most likely determine the outcome,as well as the return for his millions poured into our state by Tom Steyer targeting that very demographic.Biden will most likely win this primary.The key is to keep that victory a small one and given Sanders recent lovefest for Communist dictators and its deleterious impact on polls in Florida and elsewhere,keep him at a minimum a leading contender.
Whomever is nominated by the Democraps must leave the convention heading a divided party,with little chance of unifying it during the campaign.Helping to achieve that goal is the stated purpose of Operation Chaos.I have much greater faith In our POTUS’ ability to trounce Bernie Sanders than you apparently do.If Bernie gets the nomination his rabid supporters will indeed work hard to elect him,but rhere will be far more Democraps who stay hom. If Biden or even Mini Mike manages to steal the nomination on the second or third ballot,then those rabid Bernie crazies will think long and hard about showing up in November.
Much like biased polls are used to influence voters (and make it “okay” to vote for a candidate), “Operation Chaos” will achieve the same goal. Loading up on manufactured Bernie support and approval can result in many, many undecided and/or low-info voters accepting Bernie and supporting him.
I think “Operation Chaos” is a very dangerous game, capable of setting of a tsunami that might backfire. Be very careful what you wish for.
Bernie will be far, far harder to beat than Biden or Warren. True story. Free, free, free everything— and the young believe it.
Unfortunately lots of the youngins do believe it. Even when you explain everything to them they don’t care to understand. Just think it’s all free.
I think Biden would be perfect for President Trump to run against. Besides all his baggage, there is definitely something broken in his brain. Either age or something worse but he’s not running on all 8 cylinders.
100% agree. Remember how bad Hillary and all the democrats wanted to run against Trump and how he could ‘never’ win.
Bernie has hard core, not the typical democrat supporters.
I don’t want any chance of another American hating communist having a chance to be president.
Never under estimate your opponent and also realize that sadly with how our education system has been degraded to hate America and praise the communist that the later generations that are voters now don’t have the Cold War mentality or understanding of what communism truly is.
All they hear and understand from Bernie is that the rich are bad, everything will be free and I’m going to pay off your student loans. The lie of something for nothing is deceptively powerful.
I have said that all along as most of the whites who are on his side have rose colored glasses on. These are the children of Boomers who often told their parents, “Gee, wish our generation had something as large as a Civil Rights movement or a VietNam War we could fight against.
It’s a “movement” and yeah, movements can take hold.
You’re looking at the collegiate staff of the local Socialist universities in Boston, and you’re looking at a small collection of government employees in Virginia. Very easy to organize both. Carry on.
Be careful of the nuts and there youth movements.
Many dictators were put into power with the youth.
Go Trump 💪
So Bernie left SC— to campaign elsewhere.
Wasn’t the press on Joe for doing that with NH?
Absolutely. The fact that a communist is this close to securing a major party nomination for President of the United States, with this level of organic support, is actually a very frightening thing to witness.
Praying for another year of God’s mercy. 🙏 🇺🇸
If I were a Mini Mike supporter I would probably not vote..Bloomberg’s future success hinges on him becoming the leading stop Bernie champion,so I certainly wouldn’t vote for Biden.And he wouldn’t want Sanders winning again and creating more momentum,so no vote foe him.And why would you vote for any of the others all of whom are close to the edge of the cliff,giving them a possible lifeline.Nah,stay home.
I wonder how low the voter turn out will be.
Current estimates are double to triple the 2016 Democrat turnout.
With the GOP not having a contest, how much of that increase is GOP voters having some fun?
I think they wanted to make sure or try to,that bernie doesn’t win
november aught to be a hell of a ride.
Are you saying that the DNC overlords are going to allow Breadline Bernie to be their nominee?
And just FYI, write ins were not allowed.
Let’s see…. it’s about 40 min until the polls close and the “most famous count” starts,,,,, Nothing is coming from these votes so far — they can’t seem to count pop bottles, much less actual votes are counted “for once” in this season ….
But, 35 min is plenty of time… More popcorn and more liquids to be placed on the tables so when it gets to be time….we’ll have munchies to serve during the GOP / PDJT rally in a very few hours! The “count” by the Dem’s can wait until next Tuesday or Wednesday, like the rest of such state “mis-counts” have taken….
Did someone get enough chips?…
Looks like this will be Bidens’ Battle of the Bulge. His last big hurrah before being overrun on Super Tuesday by Comrade Fidel Hugo Karl Benito Sanders..
Speaking of the battle of the Bulge, has Biden yet claimed he was in it ?
Clever…but I think Biden was on the Mayflower at the time 🙂
Yes but it was in Vietnam. They took a direct hit from a double latte and suddenly Mary gave birth to a little lamb.
Just a matter now about how big Joes win is.. I hope it’s closer than they have been saying
Biden going to win here ….even AFTER telling them he was going to raise their taxes
Many of the people who Biden was talking to don’t pay taxes. It’s the other way around for them; they receive money from the government.
Beware Hillary is in the weeds.
Hillary would love to see Biden on the ticket and of course she would willingly be his VP…IF Biden wins in November his.dementia would likely be diagnosed by the end of the year and at last we get President Hillary R. Clinton.
Weed be in one big rigged system!
AP VoteCast: About 4 in 10 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary wanted a return to the politics of the past, compared to about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. http://apne.ws/bxRllRl
It’s amazing how health care has becomecsuch a dominant force in this country.
I worry about food, heat, light, transportation.
Amazing!
That’s all they hear on the Alphabets.
Brainwashed sheeple.
Then Trump would be their choice.
This will be Biden’s last hurrah. Like the Indians with Little Big Horn and the Germans with the Battle of the Bulge.
Little Big Biden knew General George Armstrong Custer for what he was and the Indians for what they was.
So exciting to see who wins in deep red SC .. and then claim to be captain of this donkey Titanic.
SC is more purple than red now. There has been an enormous amount of people from New England, California, and other blue states relocating to the south over the last decade. They’re doing their utmost to turn the state into the same kind of sh!tholes they left.
SC not only started the civil war .. they actually started the Revolutionary War.
Liberal transplants won’t change SC
Did my part. Voted for Bernie, as did everyone I know who voted today. Too many Dems would still hold their nose and vote for Biteme. Trump made it as clear as he could at the rally yesterday that he wanted Bernie to win. I hope it’s much closer than they’re saying.
you did as POTUS asked
Speaking of Soapbox Bloomberg, here’s a story from RCP containing Little Napoleon’s “address to the nation” on the CoronaVirus. This won’t help him. He’s as politically tone deaf and almost as condescending as Hillary.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/02/29/mike_bloomberg_will_run_this_three-minute_address_to_the_nation_on_coronavirus_sunday_night_on_cbs_and_nbc.html
so what are the chances that a win here will drag Biden over the top in 3 days Super Tuesday? I am a tad bit worried at the turnout of possible TRIPLE the 2016 vote.
I think Biden is actually the weaker of the two Candiates
Anyone other than Sanders will see most of the crazy Bernie branch of the Democratic Party staying home in November.
Potentially good news
but of course CNN won’t break the news to the DNC
Anyone see numbers on the youth vote?
It was down or flat in Iowa and NH…
The Trump Revolution is changing … everything.
Club DC will never regain their Control.
Congratulations on Biden winning South Dakota, I guess. South Virginia? Florida? They all look the same, right?
God, SC does love their senile old white men.
Someone said Fox has called it for slo-Joe
Posted at the leftist ”The Hill” news outlet at 7:02PM.
Pretty quick, huh?
——————-
Biden wins South Carolina primary
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485285-biden-scores-major-win-in-south-carolina-primary
I don’t think he is gonna be as happy on Super Tuesday
Trying to understand this TRIPLE turnout re:2016. If I recall, we had 61 million dopes vote for the bag lady. So does that mean the democraps turnout will be 61 million X 3? How the hell does that work?
It is a primary election.
0 percent reporting. What could go wrong… 🤪
we will have to hear him over and over now … I’m the comeback kid to beat Trump
I guess DummyCrats LOVE having their taxes increased
Wow they are still figuring out Iowa and SC results released 5 min after close of poles. That’s some fast counting.
They counted faster than a corn pop!
hehehe Clever
I assume it means they are reporting based on data from exit polls only.
The room where the Biden supporters are waiting must have at least a 100 people.🙄
Hope no one screams stampede!
FOX News also called the race a big win for Joe Biden some 10 seconds after the polling closed. Now it’s old Joey vs old Mikey vs old Bernie.
I thin Mini Mike is done when Trump retweets his joke today.
When it comes t Mini Mike, Trump owns the downside…
Break out the Kasich’s confetti cannons.
0 percent reporting. What could go wrong 😆
Such a quick tally is malarkey.
How in tarnation did they count that fast?
Corn Pop voted 450 times
Joe’s giving his victory speech..
