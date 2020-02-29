South Carolina Primary Election Results – Polls Close 7:00pm ET

Polls close 7:00pm ET today in South Carolina for the important Democrat presidential primary contest. The state is seen as a must win for Joe Biden; and if successful, his future viability will be measured by the size of the victory. A narrow win won’t put voter doubts to rest, but a double-digit win will signal to The Club that he’s back in it.

Candidates must win 15 percent of South Carolina votes to get any of the 54 delegates. If the polling was accurate Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and Steyer could be locked out.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not on the ballot; however, mini-mike’s prospects of success going into Super Tuesday hinge on Biden failing. Bloomberg and Biden represent The Club’s best hope to head-off Bernie Sanders. But Fidel Sanders is well positioned.

If Fidel wins South Carolina any hope of stopping him from the nomination is lost.

