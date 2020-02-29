South Carolina Primary Election Results – Polls Close 7:00pm ET

Posted on February 29, 2020 by

Polls close 7:00pm ET today in South Carolina for the important Democrat presidential primary contest.  The state is seen as a must win for Joe Biden; and if successful, his future viability will be measured by the size of the victory. A narrow win won’t put voter doubts to rest, but a double-digit win will signal to The Club that he’s back in it.

Candidates must win 15 percent of South Carolina votes to get any of the 54 delegates. If the polling was accurate Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and Steyer could be locked out.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not on the ballot; however, mini-mike’s prospects of success going into Super Tuesday hinge on Biden failing.  Bloomberg and Biden represent The Club’s best hope to head-off Bernie Sanders.  But Fidel Sanders is well positioned.

If Fidel wins South Carolina any hope of stopping him from the nomination is lost.

South Carolina State Election Site Results Here

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to South Carolina Primary Election Results – Polls Close 7:00pm ET

  1. L4grasshopper says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Question for the assembled: suppose you are a committed Bloomberg supporter in SC.

    So who do you vote for that will help Bloomberg the most?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      grasshopper,
      I reject the premise of the question, as,it asks me to assume there is even one “committed Bloomberg supporter in SC”.

      Beyond that, I am expecting to see Biden get over 15%, and no one else to get above single digits, except Sanders.

      How much cheating will the DNC do, to try to stop Bernie? How long will it take, to count the ballots, and then recount?

      Watching the Dem fiascos at the caucuses, reminds me of ghe old carpenters line;
      “Measure twice, cut once”; I cut it 3 times, and its STILL to short!”
      “We’ve counted the votes 3 times, and Bernies STILL ahead!”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • strikerga says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      A better question is when the inmates takes over the democratic asylum and nominate Crazy Bernie, what are the odds Bloomberg will take his billions and run as a third party spoiler taking a never trumper (Romney?) as his running mate?

      Like

      Reply
  2. lieutenantm says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    GIVEN MY BELIEF THAT MOST OF THESE VOTES ARE …UM..”MANAGED” COUNTS, I EXPECT BIDEN TO GET HIS DOUBLE DIGIT WIN.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Looked at the CNN exit polls and I simply don’t believe them I do NOT think elderly voters in SC would vote for ANYONE who can beat POtUS regardless of their policies. Either they are dummies or our messaging on WHAT exactly happens when the Dems get back in power is lacking big time

    Like

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      Black voters make up a huge % of Dem voters in SC. They will vote for a Barack Obama-connection. It’s a pride thing, unfortunately, as Barry did nothing for them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. albertus magnus says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Biden is going to win by over double digits.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BoreMole says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      I just love this outcome, because it keeps a clean victory out of anyone’s hands and keeps more of them in the race for longer.

      Like

      Reply
  6. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Boston:

    NOVA:

    .

    Do *NOT* underestimate this guy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BoreMole says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      I presume you mean do NOT underestimate this guy. 😉

      Anyone who is playing silly games like operation chaos voting for Bernie in the misguided opinion that he will be easy to beat is literally tossing America on the table as the ante on a poker game.

      Giving a communist a chance to take power is not a f^%$ing game, people.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        February 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        I agree. Operation chaos is a fun topic, after over a few beers.
        But then, you sober up and expend any effort on thoroughly screening and supporting down ballot MAGA candidates.

        It is,NOT enough to vote R. We need MAGA people at Congessional, State and local level, both in elected positions, AND in R party hierarchy.

        Much real work to be done, instead of playing sill buggers.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • erm9164 says:
        February 29, 2020 at 6:44 pm

        Operation Chaos is not an obscene game as you so inelegantly stated.It is a strategy,and the right strategy for this particular primary.Black turnout will most likely determine the outcome,as well as the return for his millions poured into our state by Tom Steyer targeting that very demographic.Biden will most likely win this primary.The key is to keep that victory a small one and given Sanders recent lovefest for Communist dictators and its deleterious impact on polls in Florida and elsewhere,keep him at a minimum a leading contender.

        Whomever is nominated by the Democraps must leave the convention heading a divided party,with little chance of unifying it during the campaign.Helping to achieve that goal is the stated purpose of Operation Chaos.I have much greater faith In our POTUS’ ability to trounce Bernie Sanders than you apparently do.If Bernie gets the nomination his rabid supporters will indeed work hard to elect him,but rhere will be far more Democraps who stay hom. If Biden or even Mini Mike manages to steal the nomination on the second or third ballot,then those rabid Bernie crazies will think long and hard about showing up in November.

        Like

        Reply
        • 813.52Ran says:
          February 29, 2020 at 7:20 pm

          Much like biased polls are used to influence voters (and make it “okay” to vote for a candidate), “Operation Chaos” will achieve the same goal. Loading up on manufactured Bernie support and approval can result in many, many undecided and/or low-info voters accepting Bernie and supporting him.

          I think “Operation Chaos” is a very dangerous game, capable of setting of a tsunami that might backfire. Be very careful what you wish for.

          Like

          Reply
      • convert says:
        February 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

        Bernie will be far, far harder to beat than Biden or Warren. True story. Free, free, free everything— and the young believe it.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Jim says:
          February 29, 2020 at 7:22 pm

          Unfortunately lots of the youngins do believe it. Even when you explain everything to them they don’t care to understand. Just think it’s all free.

          I think Biden would be perfect for President Trump to run against. Besides all his baggage, there is definitely something broken in his brain. Either age or something worse but he’s not running on all 8 cylinders.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • another face in the crowd says:
        February 29, 2020 at 7:17 pm

        100% agree. Remember how bad Hillary and all the democrats wanted to run against Trump and how he could ‘never’ win.

        Bernie has hard core, not the typical democrat supporters.

        I don’t want any chance of another American hating communist having a chance to be president.

        Never under estimate your opponent and also realize that sadly with how our education system has been degraded to hate America and praise the communist that the later generations that are voters now don’t have the Cold War mentality or understanding of what communism truly is.

        All they hear and understand from Bernie is that the rich are bad, everything will be free and I’m going to pay off your student loans. The lie of something for nothing is deceptively powerful.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      I have said that all along as most of the whites who are on his side have rose colored glasses on. These are the children of Boomers who often told their parents, “Gee, wish our generation had something as large as a Civil Rights movement or a VietNam War we could fight against.

      It’s a “movement” and yeah, movements can take hold.

      Like

      Reply
    • Orson says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      You’re looking at the collegiate staff of the local Socialist universities in Boston, and you’re looking at a small collection of government employees in Virginia. Very easy to organize both. Carry on.

      Like

      Reply
    • Patchman2076 says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      Be careful of the nuts and there youth movements.
      Many dictators were put into power with the youth.
      Go Trump 💪

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:18 pm

      So Bernie left SC— to campaign elsewhere.
      Wasn’t the press on Joe for doing that with NH?

      Like

      Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Absolutely. The fact that a communist is this close to securing a major party nomination for President of the United States, with this level of organic support, is actually a very frightening thing to witness.

      Praying for another year of God’s mercy. 🙏 🇺🇸

      Like

      Reply
  7. erm9164 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    If I were a Mini Mike supporter I would probably not vote..Bloomberg’s future success hinges on him becoming the leading stop Bernie champion,so I certainly wouldn’t vote for Biden.And he wouldn’t want Sanders winning again and creating more momentum,so no vote foe him.And why would you vote for any of the others all of whom are close to the edge of the cliff,giving them a possible lifeline.Nah,stay home.

    Like

    Reply
  8. susandyer1962 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    I wonder how low the voter turn out will be.

    Like

    Reply
  9. donnieboy71 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    november aught to be a hell of a ride.

    Like

    Reply
  10. scrap1ron says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Are you saying that the DNC overlords are going to allow Breadline Bernie to be their nominee?

    Like

    Reply
  11. cow wow says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    And just FYI, write ins were not allowed.

    Like

    Reply
  12. montanamel says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Let’s see…. it’s about 40 min until the polls close and the “most famous count” starts,,,,, Nothing is coming from these votes so far — they can’t seem to count pop bottles, much less actual votes are counted “for once” in this season ….

    But, 35 min is plenty of time… More popcorn and more liquids to be placed on the tables so when it gets to be time….we’ll have munchies to serve during the GOP / PDJT rally in a very few hours! The “count” by the Dem’s can wait until next Tuesday or Wednesday, like the rest of such state “mis-counts” have taken….

    Did someone get enough chips?…

    Like

    Reply
  13. JohnCasper says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Looks like this will be Bidens’ Battle of the Bulge. His last big hurrah before being overrun on Super Tuesday by Comrade Fidel Hugo Karl Benito Sanders..

    Speaking of the battle of the Bulge, has Biden yet claimed he was in it ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Nigella says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Just a matter now about how big Joes win is.. I hope it’s closer than they have been saying

    Like

    Reply
  15. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Biden going to win here ….even AFTER telling them he was going to raise their taxes

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 29, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      Many of the people who Biden was talking to don’t pay taxes. It’s the other way around for them; they receive money from the government.

      Like

      Reply
  16. 2020Takeover says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Beware Hillary is in the weeds.

    Like

    Reply
    • not2worryluv says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      Hillary would love to see Biden on the ticket and of course she would willingly be his VP…IF Biden wins in November his.dementia would likely be diagnosed by the end of the year and at last we get President Hillary R. Clinton.

      Weed be in one big rigged system!

      Like

      Reply
  17. wtd says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    AP VoteCast: About 4 in 10 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary wanted a return to the politics of the past, compared to about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. http://apne.ws/bxRllRl

    Like

    Reply
  18. JohnCasper says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    This will be Biden’s last hurrah. Like the Indians with Little Big Horn and the Germans with the Battle of the Bulge.

    Like

    Reply
  19. thelastbesthope says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    So exciting to see who wins in deep red SC .. and then claim to be captain of this donkey Titanic.

    Like

    Reply
    • Miya says:
      February 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      SC is more purple than red now. There has been an enormous amount of people from New England, California, and other blue states relocating to the south over the last decade. They’re doing their utmost to turn the state into the same kind of sh!tholes they left.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. Miya says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Did my part. Voted for Bernie, as did everyone I know who voted today. Too many Dems would still hold their nose and vote for Biteme. Trump made it as clear as he could at the rally yesterday that he wanted Bernie to win. I hope it’s much closer than they’re saying.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Speaking of Soapbox Bloomberg, here’s a story from RCP containing Little Napoleon’s “address to the nation” on the CoronaVirus. This won’t help him. He’s as politically tone deaf and almost as condescending as Hillary.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/02/29/mike_bloomberg_will_run_this_three-minute_address_to_the_nation_on_coronavirus_sunday_night_on_cbs_and_nbc.html

    Like

    Reply
  22. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    so what are the chances that a win here will drag Biden over the top in 3 days Super Tuesday? I am a tad bit worried at the turnout of possible TRIPLE the 2016 vote.

    Like

    Reply
  23. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Nigella says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Someone said Fox has called it for slo-Joe

    Like

    Reply
  25. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Posted at the leftist ”The Hill” news outlet at 7:02PM.
    Pretty quick, huh?
    ——————-
    Biden wins South Carolina primary

    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485285-biden-scores-major-win-in-south-carolina-primary

    Like

    Reply
  30. Remington says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Trying to understand this TRIPLE turnout re:2016. If I recall, we had 61 million dopes vote for the bag lady. So does that mean the democraps turnout will be 61 million X 3? How the hell does that work?

    Like

    Reply
  31. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    we will have to hear him over and over now … I’m the comeback kid to beat Trump
    I guess DummyCrats LOVE having their taxes increased

    Like

    Reply
  32. Co says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Wow they are still figuring out Iowa and SC results released 5 min after close of poles. That’s some fast counting.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Landslide says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    The room where the Biden supporters are waiting must have at least a 100 people.🙄

    Like

    Reply
  34. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    FOX News also called the race a big win for Joe Biden some 10 seconds after the polling closed. Now it’s old Joey vs old Mikey vs old Bernie.

    Like

    Reply
  35. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Break out the Kasich’s confetti cannons.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Todd says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    0 percent reporting. What could go wrong 😆

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. jx says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Such a quick tally is malarkey.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Like

    Reply
  39. Don McAro says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Corn Pop voted 450 times

    Like

    Reply
  40. sundance says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 29, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Joe’s giving his victory speech..

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s