February 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1135

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Prayers ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Trump rally Today! in North Charleston, SC at 7pm Et
Get ready to Par-Tay…….for President Trump and our country
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
About the Opposition:
🌟 “Behold, these are the ungodly, Who are always at ease;
They increase in riches..“ 🌟 — Psalm 73:12
——————
***Praises:
✅ Ukraine is starting to investigate Joe Biden
✅ Border chief: Wall neart El Paso, TX, cut illegal crossings 80%
✅ The African-American unemployment rate hit an all-time low–African-American poverty has fallen to the lowest rate in history
✅ 1.3 million new jobs for Black Americans–Wages for Black Americans increased $2,400
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to SC Rally (Dep WH 4:10pm ET–speak 7pm ET ***Arr back in the WH 10:30pm ET)
— for protection for America (our land and our people) against domestic & foreign enemies
— Congress NOT be allowed to “hide” the FISA reauthorization within the coronavirus funding bill—👀 America is Watching YOU, Fake Congress 👀
— Congress NOT be allowed to reauthorize FISA–the criminals must pay for the crimes they committed
— Ukraine follow thru and investigate Biden’s crimes thoroughly
— White House gets a ‘Spring Cleaning’ with a Broom on Obama hold-overs in WH
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from all viruses/diseases
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Oppose Tyranny *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Together, we are restoring American freedom, defending American justice, preserving the extraordinary vision of our Founding Fathers.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, February 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 249 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
————————–Looking ahead….Feb 23 to Feb 29th
>>Sat: President Trump speaks at CPAC…and another Dem Primary in SC–
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/27/february-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1134/comment-page-1/#comment-7889212)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/27/20
– Tweet with teaser video at Project 2.
– Misc. photos and a video from CPAC.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with teaser video at Project 2. Full length coming soon.
Higher quality version of above video. (Video may pause 4 seconds before the end.)
Brian Kolfage Facebook Post – 2/27/20
I love the look of the Water Wall. I love the look of the shadows displayed on the ground.
The Water Wall is truly a work of art…a Beauty
Again, as always, thank you, Stillwater, for doing these updates and prayer needs.
Your welcome GC ~ Prayer paves the way.
I love how the wall changes color reflecting the light from the sun, sky, and surrounding to a lesser extent. Fisher really outdid themselves on this project.
I agree. So amazing and beautiful
Were we not promised “A big, beautiful wall”?
Promises MADE, promises KEPT
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 2/27/20
“Chatting it up with a like-minded man, Tom Homan, former Director of ICE.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love and appreciation for those two Patriots, too.
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 2/27/20
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 2/27/20 – (2:54)
“LIVE from CPAC 2020 with Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza and Foreman Mike!”
1:16 – We’ve got Project’s 3, 4, and 5 in the pipeline; 6 to 8 are in various stages of potential research. We’re getting ready to start our next project very shortly. We’ve been working on it for months so please stay tuned.
2:42 – What’s the definition of socialism? It’s communism for the slow learners.
Foreman Mike at CPAC w/ America’s Voice News – 2/27/20 – (4:41)
Looks like Foreman Mike freshened up his helmet duct tape. Looking sharp, Foreman Mike! Thanks for all you do.
Red Green would be proud. 😀
Love his humor!
Lmao! The mask serves dual purpose 😷
CNN should have been put in quarantine, a long time ago, along with the rest of the TDS infected MSM.
Let’s see here, Mr. President. Your Attorney General is thrilled about Roger Stone’s conviction, and is lobbying Congress to continue FISA in the same manner that did you so wrong. And hasn’t arrested anybody yet for using the power of the federal government to try to destroy you. Hey Johnny Mcentee, I’ve got a name for your list
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump
And his Family.
Dear Lord, let us save our Country.
Unite, Patriots.
Jack Detsch @JackDetsch_ALM
Graham calling for Pentagon to establish a no-fly zone in Russian-controlled airspace in Idlib likely a difficult sell for the Trump admin. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thurs that US has not had “discussion about reengaging in the civil war”
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/authors/jack-detsch.html
Jack Detsch @JackDetsch_ALM
Just in: Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham pushing for an aggressive US response in Syria amid reports of 30+ Turkish troops killed in a Russian airstrike in Idlib, calling on POTUS to establish a no-fly zone “to stop the slaughter and get ahead of a humanitarian crisis”
1:18 PM – Feb 27, 2020
Sounds like a trap to me. Lindsey needs to focus on his day job, maybe schedule a hearing or two..
It is essentially a border dispute between two countries. Graham needs to address his demands to the United Nations.
If Turkey and Russia want to conduct Round 4 of the Bulkan Wars, it is none of business. NATO member or not, they were invited to clear out of Syria or cooperate. They chose option C, which too bad for them.
Lindsey is quick to make war on foreigners for no reason nnd to line his pockets but slow to protect the US.
Lindsey needs a tide of fresh blood to hide his perfidy with the do-nothing judiciary committee.
Hillary was the no-fly zone, war with Russia candidate. She lost. No deal.
There is a reason Dr Birx was brought onboard to the covid-19 task force.
👇
Coronavirus far more likely than Sars to bond to human cells due to HIV-like mutation, scientists say
Research by team from Nankai University shows new virus has mutated gene similar to those found in HIV and Ebola
Finding may help scientists understand how the infection spreads and where it came from
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3052495/coronavirus-far-more-likely-sars-bond-human-cells-scientists-say
Indian researchers and Thailand were the first to identify the link. The Indian paper was rushed out before peer review, then withdrawn. Now Nankai researchers have found similar evidence as have French researchers (their HIV research is top in the world next to the US). Published in ‘ Antiviral Research’ on 10 February.
China starts clinical trials for new antiviral drug to treat coronavirus
Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, was last week given to US patient whose condition appeared to improve within a day
Tests are being carried out at multiple hospitals in Wuhan, ground zero of the outbreak
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3048732/china-starts-clinical-trials-new-antiviral-drug-treat
Coronavirus: Gilead to widen testing of antiviral drug in Hong Kong, South Korea, other Asian markets
The accelerated pace and scope of Gilead’s remdesivir clinical studies reflect the pressing need for Covid-19 treatment options
https://www.scmp.com/tech/science-research/article/3052712/coronavirus-gilead-widen-testing-antiviral-drug-hong-kong
Gilead is a US company.
China and the
@WHO
accused Taiwan of overreacting when they blocked arrivals from China. The results?
Korea: 1,595 #COVID19 cases
Japan: 894
Singapore: 93
Taiwan: 32
Taiwan’s authorities showed more wisdom than the global public health agency they’ve been unfairly barred from.
Barr always was, and is swamp. Hardly a clean past.
He made a few speeches filled with platitudes about the constitution when he was appointed. And once used the word ‘spying.’ Since then? Over a year later?
The glass may be half empty or half full depending on your degree of optimism.
But he hardly has been a ‘wingman’ to any degree. Not even a verbal team player for the President. And AGs of the past left no doubt about their loyalty and advocacy to their bosses policies. No one expects him to break laws for partisan reasons, but at least represent justice and the constitution and be objective and enforce them.
Seems like he has a character flaw and misplaced sense of values if he can’t acknowledge that institutions are corruptible because the people running them intentionally make them so. All he seems to see at most are incompetent bureaucrats, not wilful coup plotters.
Hmm, may I say, I disagree. Let’s leave it at that.
We may all have our hair on fire do to speculation.
👇👇
Chinese Destroyer Lases U.S. Navy P-8A Plane Operating Near Guam
Excerpt:
A Chinese destroyer lased a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that was operating over international waters about 380 miles west of Guam, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.
The laser could not be seen by a human eye but was captured by sensors on the airplane, which is a variant of the Boeing 737 that has been upgraded with sensors and systems to support tracking surface and undersea targets.
The incident, which PACFLT called “unsafe and unprofessional,” took place on Feb. 17 and was just announced by the Navy.
Weapons-grade lasers could potentially cause serious harm to aircrew and mariners, as well as ship and aircraft systems, PACFLT noted in its statement.
The destroyer involved appears to be Hohhot, a Type 052D or Luyang III-class destroyer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy. This destroyer, pennant number 161, is among the newer Chinese destroyers and entered the fleet last year, according to news reports.
The PACFLT statement says the lasing violates both bilateral and multilateral agreements between the U.S. Navy and PLAN, including a 2014 agreement that specifically notes that the use of lasers could cause harm to personnel or damage to equipment.
https://news.usni.org/2020/02/27/chinese-destroyer-lases-u-s-navy-p-8a-plane-operating-near-guam
Looks like XI-nobyl doesn’t give a damn about the so- called friendship with the President.
You would think he would rethink that, he is skating on thin ice, I’m in charge of the coronavirus debacle. Now let’s attack the US. Great strategy. Not.
Seems like a risky thing for China to do. AIUI the US is developing laser-based weapons, not sure when they’ll be deployed, but when they are online seems a poor idea to risk having one’s destroyer be destroyed by laser returned fire. Short of that, I’d imagine President Trump would be inclined to be less charitable toward China’s multiple plights given provocative behaviors of the sort described.
A rational person would think there could be little doubt of President Trump’s resolve in protecting US interests. But I guess it wouldn’t surprise me too much to find out there are those who still underestimate him. A quick look at the Democrats and the media proves the point quite effectively.
Oops. Description didn’t come through on video above when tweet posted.
It is “President Trump Attends a Meeting and Photo Opportunity with Black Leaders”
It is the round table introductions and stories from the black leaders Trump met with at the White House.
Hope springs eternal with Rep. Collins that Durham will come through. Can Durham indict without going through Barr?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/top-gop-rep-suggests-durham-probe-will-lead-to-charges
When it comes to the DoJ hard to say what’s possible or not. Could be Durham is already authorized to issue indictments, whether he’d seek Barr’s approval is another matter. But one guess is as good as another re: what rules are in place in the DoJ these days. Time will tell what happens with Durham’s “investigations”, if anything happens at all.
Of course one theory is that nothing’s going to happen before the November elections, afterwards the President will be emboldened by victory and indictments will flow like water. As Mom always said, “I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for it to happen.” I always took that to be sage advice.
PDJT, and those in the House that support him, Nunes, Jordan etc. are in a difficult position with Durham.
They can’t publically call him out, without clear, convincing evidence that he is doing nothing. Even if they knew when he was appointed by Barr that his ‘review’, later declared a “criminal investigation” would go nowhere.
Same thing worked with Huber, and bought what,…a year and a half?
Barr’s expiration date is Nov 4-5, Wrays too. Until then, we’re stuck with them, unfortunately.
Still waiting to see who PDJT Nominates as ODNI, and what McConnells responce is.
