“President Trump Considering “Defense Production Act” to Expand Domestic Production of U.S. Medical Needs…”

The media is attempting to initiate panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.
First things first. Earlier today Vice-President Pence announced Dr. Debbie Birx will serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. [CDC COVID-19 Resource HERE]
Dr./Ambassador Birx is about as bureaucratically deep state as you can get.
Coming from the State Department Dr. Birx has led the U.S. effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS effort and has a strong pedigree as a 30-year global health official, scientist and physician:
[…] Ambassador Birx is a scientist, physician, and mom, with three decades of public health expertise, including virulent diseases, their vaccines, and interagency coordination. She has been utilizing the best science to change the course of the HIV pandemic and bring the pandemic under control, community by community and country by country.
Her focus over three decades has been on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health. She has developed and patented vaccines, including leading one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history. Three different Administrations across both political parties have relied on her knowledge and judgement. (link)
Additionally Vice President Pence added Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury; Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States; and Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council to the Coronavirus Task Force.
Members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services
- Dr. Ambassador Debbie Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
- Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
- Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health
- Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States
- Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of State
- Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
- Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury
- Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council
- Joel Szabat, Acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Transportation
- Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
- Rob Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff
- Joseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
- Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination
- Derek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget
It was also reported today that President Trump is considering industrial mandates to medical manufacturers as a stop-gap measure to force them into production of medical equipment needed in the supply chain:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s administration is considering invoking special powers through a law called the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of protective masks and clothing to combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The use of the law, passed by Congress in 1950 at the outset of the Korean War, would mark an escalation of the administration’s response to the outbreak. The virus first surfaced in China and has since spread to other countries including the United States.
U.S. health officials have told Americans to begin preparing for the spread of the virus in the United States.
The law grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security and other reasons. The biggest producers of face masks in the United States include 3M Corp and Honeywell International Inc.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers this week that the United States needs a stockpile of about 300 million N95 face masks – respiratory protective devices – for medical workers to combat the spread of the virus. The United States currently has only a fraction of that number available for immediate use, Azar testified.
[…] “Let’s say ‘Company A’ makes a multitude of respiratory masks but they spend 80% of their assembly lines on masks that painters wear and only 20% on the N95,” the White House official said. “We will have the ability to tell corporations, ‘No, you change your production line so it is now 80% of the N95 masks and 20% of the other.’”
“It allows you to basically direct things happening that need to get done,” the official added.
HHS declined to comment. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (read more)
So Rat-Stain’s sister sprung the Trump-Hurting virus panic and the President says “OK then, let’s Make America Medically Great Again.”
This Guy doesn’t know how to lose!
So, President Trump can also use the Defense Production Act to mandate medicine production back in the US!
Touché!
Oh No! He’s finally showing his true colors! Dictating industrial policy! Mr. H alert!
But phone and a pen was not fascistic. Got it.
Just wondering if anyone saved Gunny’s list of Mike Pence’s accomplishments on what PDJT has delegated to him thus far?
I didn’t
But I think Pence is capable. He looks pretty relaxed here:
That is a whale of a tweet! Calling Mike Pence!
Massachusetts Biotech already has vaccine in testing.
https://nypost.com/2020/02/25/massachusetts-biotech-firm-releases-potential-coronavirus-vaccine-for-human-testing/
So will the US. But it takes time to test it, maybe another 6 to 9 months.
This is why the Israeli model may be better. Their work has already been tested as a flexible combattant against similar viruses, noteably against avian species.
Rather than attempting to combat one virus, it is a mechanism to combat similar intrusions, so it can combat many viruses.
I think for Ebola they bypassed the double blind tests and other safety measures to get it into production. Not that this is Ebola.
I think like vital metals, US citizens are SHOCKED at the reliance on the Chinese for basic drugs.
It is a national security issue and should have been addressed under previous Administrations.
The US has been drained of its capacity for thirty years, and (our home-grown) commies are screaming bloody murder because someone came along who was wise to their plot.
Yes, it is shocking how far they succeeded, and how little we noticed, and how difficult to assign blame.
If anything is a national security threat this is.
Previous administrations weren’t planning on having a nation to secure. Quite the opposite. Globalists had planned to eliminate national sovereignty (just like they bundled the EU) and establish a New/One World Order by 2021.
That much is obvious. They just planned on keeping us “unaware and compliant” until after it was all a done deal. OOPS!
A great topic at a mixed dinner party!!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Massachusetts Biotech Company developed vaccine for Corona Virus-19 already being tested.
https://time.com/5790545/first-covid-19-vaccine/
I live in Illinois. The AccuWeather forecast is for a mild March and for an early Spring. God will provide us the cure for the Coronavirus. It’s called Sunlight. When Easter Sunday arrives, we will look back at this Panic in the Streets Dem strategy as just another failed hoax.
From your keyboard to God’s ears!
Please Lord, let this be the case.
In Jesus Precious Name. Amen
Hopefully true…but what we will also see is how effective PDJT can manage…there is simply no problem to big for him to solve. He will show the country just how great we are while also showing first hand how his Make America Great Again concept works and benefits everyone.
I am praying for his success.
I’m glad that skepticism is on the rise.
It’s about time.
Did you know that during the 2019-2020 flu season (still on-going) there were:
* 29MM flu illnesses;
* 280,000 flu-related Hospitalizations; and
* 16,000 flu-related deaths?
And yet this barely gets a word in the media.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
I read the 2016 Flush season had 69,000 deaths in the United States alone! This is a manufactured panic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The numbers are skewed no one knows how many Chinese stayed home and got over it or when to work coughing and sneezing.
The numbers we see are related to those sick enough to go to non traditional doctors ( traditional herbal doctors are usually the first choice would in China) once sick enough to be in the Chinese medical system treatments will be based on social scores and granny used up her social points getting coal for the winter.
Her son on the other hand is a liner and goes to work every day so in this family it is a 50 percent death rate. As the seniors are filled the survival rates will go up as the data base be ones younger healthier and a better representation of the populationas a whole.
Happens every flu season the early cases are older with multiple health illnesses and the first into the medical pool. no meaningful stats on fatality rates for at least a couple months.
Keep it in mind we are all gonna be dead in 11 years and 3 months from global warming. Eat desert first always.
Can I get an edit
Her son on the other hand is a MINER and goes to work every day so in this family it is a 50 percent death rate. As the seniors are CULLED the survival rates will go up as the data base BECOMES younger healthier and a better representation of the populationas a whole.
This^^^
Went to my Dr yesterday to get a prescription refilled, (Due Friday), got a call today from the pharmacy that it’s out of stock. Hopefully, they will have more tomorrow, they will call and let me know.
Also, my Dr and I talked about a CV vaccine…both said we refuse to be guinea pigs…
Say what you will, and to each his own, but from our family experience, I think most in my family will wait until more trials have been done.
LikeLike
The vultures are circling. This whole thing makes me sick, pun intended. It never stops all they want to do it ruin Pres Trump, take him out by any means necessary. I believe he has handled every aspect of this the correct way but no matter what he does Schumer and Co get their soundbites on the evening news to downplay all this administration has done. Thank goodness Pres Trump took the step immediately to stop travel from China and now some other places. They squawked about it but he was right, again. I am so over it. Wait until he shuts down the Southern border all hell will break loose with the hypocrites.
My opinion on the stock market, once I got educated about it, is when the market is bad that is the time to buy. But the fearmongers want to blame the markets on Pres Trump when it has zero to do with him and every thing to do with the fearmongers. They want the market to tank, for the economy to explode, don’t let them. Go about your life and do what you do unfazed by the idiocy coming out of DC & NYC.
Rod’s sister is the only CDC sound bite they even care about by design of course. Oh and did you hear there is a new whistle blower, something about not having protective gear when checking patients…..
Until Barr gets off his a** and does something, stuff like this will never change.
My cold anger is starting turn hot.
There PT goes again…triggering snowflake presstitutes with ‘boarder’!
LOL!!!!
The truth really sets them off.
And the spelling triggers it…every time!!!!!! 😎
border closings, tho
boarders are what come swinging down onto your deck at the ends of long ropes, with 24-inch knives in their teeth, an eyepatch, and a maniacal gleam in that remaining eye
“… while I was busy calling early boarder & flight closings …”
LikeLike
oops, looks like I got triggered too
just re-read the comments above, had only scanned them before commenting
as I relent that we’re destined to be saying more and more in this once-formerly-great nation of ours:
“Lo siento”
LikeLike
Dear Mr President…you should be reminding people that 3 weeks ago While the virus was spreading to many countries and thousands were dead….
The Leftists and the media thought that the most important thing to all Americans was John Bolton testifying
LikeLike
“President Trump Considering “Defense Production Act” to Expand Domestic Production of U.S. Medical Needs…”
Our President is such a kind man.
With all he has had to put up with from them, he is still concerned enough about Nancy, Chuck, Adam, Joe, Elizabeth and Bernie and their dire need for medicines and procedures to treat their various acute and chronic mental illnesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yeah, Pres ought to proclaim specifically that we need to bring lithium-supplement manufacturing back to the US so we can ensure Nancy stays stable
LikeLike
Twitter pushed #Trumpvirus today; every tweet I scanned parroted the talking points rolled out during the Q&A from yesterday’s press conference.
I was wondering why the US media, which typically revels in disaster-porn, held back on covid-19 coverage. I thought they might have been trying to shield the PRC government, or letting the Big Club get their money positioned before the stock market responded. Probably was both of these reasons, but it’s becoming clearer they were also trying to line this up for political messaging as well.
As always, it looks like the Trump Administration is a step ahead of such games…
My bad. That Schumer tweet above appears to be a fake.
LikeLike
Sigh. My idiotic Senator…go blow, Chuck!
LikeLike
According to the CDC their were 80,000 deaths in the United States last year due to the Flu. WTF is going on with the panic? Even China had only 2,800 deaths so far almost all victims elderly and I’ll already.
https://www.statnews.com/2018/09/26/cdc-us-flu-deaths-winter/
LikeLike
So many prestigious bio scientists in this country and they’ve missed the last three vaccines for flu season.
LikeLike
Keeler,
You are correct! Trump was ahead of the game. No one expected him to seal off China so quick.
The plan was to move to Corona anti Trump messaging after thousands were infected here in the USA. But with only 15 or so infected they had nothing to complain about.
This was why Rosenstein’s sister wrote the news release calling the devastation to the USA “inevitable” and all hell broke loose. The timing of the vitriol was not coincidental. Trump knows the dem attack was planned from jump street.
LikeLike
I read an article recently. A company in the Dallas area (I think) makes masks. He said he won’t ramp up production because he doesn’t want to hire a bunch of new employees only to have to lay them off months from now. He said he did that in ~2008 (as I recall) when we had the last crisis.
He said that the US needs to come up with a policy whereby we buy more masks annually to prepare for such issues. This will give him steady production so that he doesn’t have to hire and fire (~150 people) during surges. He also mentioned that Mexico undercuts him in price.
This is off the top of my head. I will try to find the article and link to it.
LikeLike
The article I referenced: (best)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/02/15/coronavirus-mask-shortage-texas-manufacturing/
More recent articles:
https://www.dallasnews.com/business/2020/02/27/largest-us-surgical-mask-provider-no-longer-accepting-individual-orders-amid-coronavirus-crisis/
https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/02/26/north-texas-face-mask-manufacturer-coronavirus-demand/
LikeLike
Good stuff Jim S. Thanks for the 411!
LikeLike
I’ve read that some dems have gotten on board too. Unfortunately Nanzi is pouting angrily in the corner. I do believe she would love to have many Americans die so she can politicize it in hopes of getting rid of the President
That creature is pure evil.
LikeLike
this should be a wake up call to all americans that we have been screwed by past admins that sold us out to the low bidder.we need to bring pharma manu back too.
LikeLike
Just thank god Elizabeth Warren is not President we would have a 9 year old trans kid as the Corona virus Czar
LikeLike
Do we know who the other players are in this posse? Will do some looking.
LikeLike
https://m.jpost.com/HEALTH-SCIENCE/Israeli-scientists-In-three-weeks-we-will-have-coronavirus-vaccine-619101
Send $$ to these folks. Fast!
LikeLike
keep the dollars in the USA, even if it is California. – see below from a Feb. 11th report
Dr. Trevor Smith, who is the director of research and development at Inovio, said, “It’s something we are trained to do, and the infrastructure is here and the expertise is in house.”
When Chinese scientists released the genetic sequence on Jan. 9, Inovio researchers got to work immediately and within 3 hours they had a vaccine for coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it is now being referred to.
“We have an algorithm which we designed, and we put the DNA sequence into our algorithm and came up with the vaccine in that short amount of time,” said Dr. Smith.
Tens of thousands in China have been quarantined and continue to suffer from the virus. That’s why scientists at Inovio Pharmaceuticals say they feel the sense of urgency to get the vaccine out.
The vaccine has been tested on mice and guinea pigs. It will next be tried on a group of human patients.
Scientists hope the vaccine will work like a piece of biological software. In other words, the vaccine will give the human body instructions to create the proper attack in the form of T-cells and antibodies against COVID-19.
LikeLike
Sir, we’re already on it. This DIY has been all over my social media.
https://m.jpost.com/HEALTH-SCIENCE/Israeli-scientists-In-three-weeks-we-will-have-coronavirus-vaccine-619101
Send $$ to these folks. Fast!
I say keep our money in the USA so we can make our own vaccines when needed. We are seeing the potential dangers of having outsourced so much of our medicine and medical supplies to China and India.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the Israelis are doing is different. They have not tried to combat THIS virus but have tracked how all viruses work.
Their system works against ALL viruses.
LikeLike
Will DefenseProduction Act push for manufacture of antibiotics, cardiac, blood pressure and antidepressants. There are 100 top drugs that need to be made in the US for citizens use. The cheap production that manufacturers turned over to China must end.
Will DefenseProduction Act push for manufacture of antibiotics, cardiac, blood pressure and antidepressants. There are 100 top drugs that need to be made in the US for citizens use. The cheap production that manufacturers turned over to China must end.
Will DefenseProduction Act push for manufacture of antibiotics, cardiac, blood pressure and antidepressants. There are 100 top drugs that need to be made in the US for citizens use. The cheap production that manufacturers turned over to China must end.
Will DefenseProduction Act push for manufacture of antibiotics, cardiac, blood pressure and antidepressants. There are 100 top drugs that need to be made in the US for citizens use. The cheap production that manufacturers turned over to China must end.
This should be easy!
LikeLike
By late April this virus, which is just a very strong strain of flu, will dissipate with the warm weather and increased sunlight. Just as the flu does every year. Then the Democrats will look foolish again when the world doesn’t end and POTUS will be seen as having done an effective job of the situation.
