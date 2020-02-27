President Trump and First Lady Melania Host African American History Month Reception – 6:15pm Livestream

Today, President Donald J. Trump will discuss his Administration’s success in empowering members of the African-American community.

UPDATE: Video Added

33 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Host African American History Month Reception – 6:15pm Livestream

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Excellent! Get through the Fake News!!

    45 owns the downside…American People can see through Dimms and Deep State!

  2. JohnCasper says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    If these things were done by merit rather than favor, then there would be a whole month for Thomas Edison, the one man inventing machine.

    https://sciencing.com/list-edisons-inventions-5368793.html

  3. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    One half black President destroys job / economic opportunities for blacks, sends them further into poverty and saturates their cities and towns with foreigners to compete for what little number of jobs there are and to further depress the wages of those actually working

    This President is called a hero to and a leader of blacks by the MS “Media”

    One white President works diligently to lower black unemployment, brings the number of blacks working to a historic high, raises their opportunities for the future and works to stop job stealing and wage depressing immigration

    This President is called a racist and the enemy of blacks by the MS “Media”

  4. sundance says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:11 pm

  5. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    I have been praying all day. I visit another forum who has totally freaked out since last nights press conference and todays stock market dust up. I will vote for President Trump again and again and again

  6. inspectorudy says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    I’m an old guy who has lived through enormous changes in our society and I still cannot figure out the black mentality. I look at some of their Representatives in Congress or elected officials and I can’t comprehend why most of them are there. Most blacks are conservative in many ways and to see a Shelia Jackson Lee or a Hank “Tip over” Johnson as their representatives are mind-blowing. Farrakhan is another enigma that I do not understand. He is the equivalent of David Dukes but is accepted by many black Congresspeople. No white person would be allowed that privilege. Maxine Waters is another example of a person that I simply cannot imagine voting for. Why do they do it? What are they looking for and want?

    • WSB says:
      February 27, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      I used to laugh this off; however, I have lately been wondering very seriously, “How long has it been has been since any of our vote counting has been real?”

      Sometimes you must change your paradigm, and then everything seems to fit.

      “How long has this been goin’ on?”

      • littleflower481 says:
        February 27, 2020 at 9:02 pm

        What concerns me is the vote counting in the black precincts in November. Those are all Democrat controlled precincts and i fear the vote counts will be corrupted…no way will they allow Trump to win or even get a good sized vote. Here where I live the Black leaders are all Dems and belong to the NAACP and have 1960’s ideas about Republicans/conservatives.

    • littleflower481 says:
      February 27, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      I don’t understand it either. Their representatives in government all seem to be character type of people; almost laughable, yet I do not know any blacks with this type of personality. I can’t figure it out either. I can understand the civil rights icons, but people like Maxine Waters? Actually, I think her constituents are white people who think she is funny but hard to believe any blacks would want to identify with her.

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:32 pm

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:34 pm

  9. woodstuff says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    ” For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst.”
    -Matthew 18-20 New American Standard

  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    This president is poised to double or even triple minority American support for Republicans–something that others have talked about for years but never got done. Must be the Love.

  11. fred5678 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    The 89 (?) YO woman — “Rosa Parks of trains” — was a sweetheart!!!

    And POTUS kissed her cheek twice and held her hand going down the stairs.

  12. tuskyou says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Thx for posting this. If it wasn’t for CTH I’d never know about this event. Black history month is usually a big deal in the news but not this time. No, they’d rather push coronavirus fear porn than celebrate black Americans working full time, starting businesses and winning with POTUS.

  13. littleflower481 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    The 90 year old woman was remarkable…wow, she predates Rosa Parks and gets no recognition..sharp as a tac… Bloomberg thinks people her age should die. She’s smarter than him all the Dem candidates put together…Sweet lady.

    • WSB says:
      February 27, 2020 at 9:04 pm

      What a sad state of the future we could have.

      NASA relied on people for their ability. Yes, it was a mixed bag of affairs since they employed scientists who were part of the Nazi regime…yet, they employeed a beautiful woman, Katherine Johnson, who identified key trajectories through math.

      How amazing that a country like the US still exists for individuals who want to succeed…and we ALL must keep striving and fighting for this freedom.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katherine_Johnson

  14. Kay Emig says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Didn’t see much fanfare when the President eliminated the incarcerated women-giving-birth-in-chains thingy either. Call me shocked….Bamster sure didn’t give a sh*t about ‘his people’ enough to end that kind of barbarity for black or white or whatever women. But frankly, what I’d REALLY like to see is our President give the MOH posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cache – whether it BHM or not.

  15. sundance says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm

  16. sundance says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:21 pm

