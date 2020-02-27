Monmouth South Carolina Poll: Biden 36%, Sanders 16%, Steyer 15%, Warren 8%…

Mini-mike Bloomberg is viable for the Club if they can run him as a candidate that no-one has to actually see, hear, or get to know…. However, after two debates with Bloomberg included, his support is dropping like a rock.
…”His national debate debut in Las Vegas last week laid bare his vulnerabilities around race and gender and gave many voters their first glimpse of his irritability. The performance short-circuited his rise in polling, and he has since made no headway against frontrunner Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich California, a state he was counting on. In addition, there are signs of a revival for Joe Biden in South Carolina this weekend — an outcome that would upset Bloomberg’s plan to seize on his demise as moderates search for a replacement to him.” (link)
Bloomberg is not on the ballot Saturday in South Carolina, and the latest Monmouth Poll shows people jumping back to support Joe Biden. [Data Link]
Monmouth’s Patrick Murray is a well known Big Club pollster. According to his construct the Club’s blitzkrieg on Fidel Sanders paid off. However, once people got to see the Clubs’ alternative, Bloomberg, the voter aversion to mini-mike ended up with a retreat to support Biden; at least in South Carolina.
Going into Super Tuesday Bernie’s coalition might be slightly smaller than before the Club started the sunlight upon his radical assembly; but the support level is enough to keep him as frontrunner. Bernie is the candidate for the Occupy Wall Street, Antifa, Socialists and Revolutionary Communist groups within the Democrat party. While the ‘never-bernie’ voting block is even more fractured over five candidates.
Bloomberg, Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and to a lesser extent Steyer, are all splitting the ‘never-bernie’ bloc. The Club’s hope for Bloomberg has diminished as more democrat voters see him in action and his support drops. Conversely, as Bloomberg support drops Biden support increases, but not enough to surpass Bernie.
South Carolina may be a boost for Biden heading into Super Tuesday; a worse case scenario for those who built the Bloomberg roadmap.
It is still too soon to say a brokered convention is most likely; and it will be after Super Tuesday when that possibility can be best considered; however, it does look like the odds of a brokered convention are increasing.
I heard at least 3 different Bloomberg ads yesterday.
Just heard another. The women support Bloomberg commercial.
Despite all this transgender b.s. ads for Bloomberg, to entice those left in the Democrat party, are ALMOST as effective as ads for maxipads, to men.
You can run not stop ads, your still not going to get any buyers.
As for polls, it can’t be reiterated too often; they are used to shape the narrative, to try to say where Public opinion “SHOULD” be, NOT where it is.
To the degree that elctions align with the polls, that only indicates they were successful.
Upsets indicate “it didn’t work.
‘Polls’ are ‘junk science’, almost as scientific as climate change studies.
Can’t wait to see the Maxi-Pad ads directed at men.
It’s soon to be a vital constituency to the woke outreach attemp.
Don’t they market ’em to overweight NFL linemen as “ManPons” so they don’t soil themselves when they take a big hit, late in the half?
The ‘Irritable Candidate’.
So the demoncrats have Irritable Candidate Syndrome?
Deep in their Bowels.
I’ve never been too good with accents. Can anyone tell me what they were saying? All I caught was “America” at the end.
According to a Twitter comment following the video, he is telling blacks and Hispanics that Trump is not a racist and to vote for him, and is also thanking our military.
And ended with “Te quiero , América” : i love you, America. One tear here. Not often I hear that. I hope to hear it more often as election approach.
Based on the Cuban accent, I believe this happened in Miami. As to your wish to hear more people say they loved America, you will be surprised by the love for our country among Latinos, especially Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. As a Cuban emigre myself, sometimes I think we are more American than native-born Americans.
You have a point there, Amigo. I’m ready for Americans again.
According to a comment on Twitter, this translates as advising Blacks and Hispanics that Trump isn’t racist and they should vote for him, and also thanks our military.
Apologies for the double post. 😥
No worries Risa! It happens to all of us! Most important was the translation which you gave us! Thank you!
🙃
I caught “yo todos a Trump!” I think. Anybody with better Spanish skills who will translate? I would *love* to share this with particular individuals who would be mind-blown
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s my best transcription of what was said:
– Hey! Don’t be fooled!
– Trump is not racist! To all the blacks and all the Hispanics, vote for this country! (Person Recording: “hot damn!”)
– All these Democrats, it’s all a lie!
– God Bless America!
– And to all of the soldiers that fight for this country {inaudible} (Person Recording: “hell yeah, that’s how it is”)
– Trump 2020!!! (Person Recording: “That’s right! I love you my brother!”)
– I love you America!!!
My high school Spanish would read someting like…”I’m all in for Trump”.
Don’t know what they’re saying but the paint job on his van probably says it all.
That is awesome!!!
GAME CHANGER: Trump Opens 15 “Black Voices for Trump” Offices in Six Swing States
15 Field Offices in PA FL NC OH GA MI WI
Speaking for the North Coast, Ohio, this will be a big boon. We had numerous blacks stop in Campaign HQs (2016), plus a visit from Clevelanders who worked for Obama, and gave us tips on how they cheated for Obama and what to watch out for.
Would wager the other states will respond as positively.
You can always spot the people who actually lived socialism up close and personal. They know what Bernie is all about.
Curious as to the extent of Operation Chaos where Republicans come out in favor of crazy Bernie. I may just be part of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know how easy it is to fix elections in SC but I’m having a hard time believing that Biden is going to win there. I just don’t see it.
60% of the Democrat primary voters are extremely low information voters.
They have no idea that Biden is in the grips of dementia. All they know is they’ve been told Biden was 0bama’s VP and 0bama has ordered all negative ads against Biden to be taken down.
That’s enough for them.
I read that almost 70% of registered Dems there are black.
I early voted for Bernie here in Ohio.
I really wish people would stop doing this. It could create a ground swell. The more support it looks like he has the more chance it emboldens those who are uninformed to possibly decide to vote for him. Not a smart idea.
They’re also talking that their ‘turnout’ is bigger than 2016 with votes like this.
It is also dishonest.. We should be above that.
I agree, Bill.
Zero respect for anyone voting communist for any reason. If Bernie wins the Presidency you will be directly to blame.
Please do not get involved with that. Any vote of any kind for a Communist increases their capacity to do evil at some level, even at just County.
Also uneasy about that.
Agreed, if you’re going to interfere, vote Biden. President Trump will absolutely destroy him too and if DEMs manage to steal the election the country will be destroyed at a slower pace. (Not that it will happen, imho).
Biden is the Democrat Party’s choice. We now know that the Party will do anything it can to stop Sanders at the Convention, even if it means blowing themselves up.
https://dnyuz.com/2020/02/27/democratic-leaders-willing-to-risk-party-damage-to-stop-bernie-sanders/
They fear Sanders because they KNOW it means Democrats will lose not just the presidential election, but also the House. And any hopes for the Senate. And the state legislatures that will be redistricting next year.
Democrats will do anything to prevent that. We need to make sure they fail. We want them to try. That’s the blowing themselves up part. But we also want them to fail.
If we get this right, it may irreparably fracture the Democrat Party and make them nonviable for a generation.
With Sanders as the nominee, it won’t just be open warfare in the Democrat Party. The corporate media will eat itself alive. They won’t be able to promote Sanders as a safe Democrat. If Biden is the nominee, he will be protected by the media propaganda machine. And all Democrats and Democrat-leaners will come out to vote for him. He’ll probably lose, but he won’t take the entire Democrat Party down with him.
Sanders brings it all down in a way we’ve not seen in modern times.
Sorry Bernie Bros.
On @msnbc, former adviser to @BarackObama @AntonJGunn says the quiet part out loud. The elites of the Democratic Party decide the nominee–not voters
“The party decides its nominee. The public doesn’t really decide the nominee…superdelegates are very influential in the party.” pic.twitter.com/wvpvbeLEQO
— Jordan (@JordanChariton) February 27, 2020
This is why Sanders needs to go into the Convention with a majority of the delegates.
We all must pitch in to help.
How about this:
Instead of wasting time messing with the Dem Primary, why not use that time to Get Out The Vote for Trump?
Arrange to carpool with non-driving Trump voters.
Convince a “Fence Sitter” to vote Trump.
Approach your local Trump campaign to volunteer.
ANYTHING WILL HELP!
WTH anyway: Biden takes gas along with his druggy son before they party in Milwaukee, which will have a hard time “standing” after the Burnnie bots burn it down….
I still don’t think we have “seen” the actual person TPTB intend to run come Nov…yet.
Hard to believe anyone could be getting on the Old Joe bandwagon. Obviously nobody that reads or pays attention to news after all his gaffes about running for the senate, getting arrested in S.Africa, his son was AG, half the population of the US killed by guns, and on and on. L I V? Extremely L I V
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some voters in SC will think that because Old Joe threw around names the other night that he’d be a tough guy with foreign leaders. Little did they know he mentioned the name of a dead guy.
The dead guy was the one biden could actually handle…
IMO if you want to vote for chaos, vote to keep the anointed candidate as unclear and prolonged as possible… which is to say, vote for someone who is not viable but on the cusp, like Biden or Kloby. Odds of a brokered convention and mass chaos grow with every state and no clear winner.
Bob Iger, head of Disney, just quit. He was talking about running for President last year. Oprah was pushing him.
I’m surprised Iger’s name isn’t showing up here. He might be a less annoying version of Bloomberg (a low bar, I know).
The Democrat establishment won’t stop gunning for Bernie.
Like Trump, they’ll just keep attacking him.
Walt? Sure! Iger? Not so much.
Iger quit for a reason, and won’t be running as a candidate for anything. Nope.
If you’re a Dim, it’s like choosing between getting Ebola, coronavirus or being in Kobe’s helicopter…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too soon…
Too soon.
Agree.
If you’re a Dim, it’s like choosing between getting smallpox, polio or being in Buddy Holly’s plane…
Fixed.
If you’re a Dem, it’s like choosing between syphilis, gonorrhea, or genital warts…all are known quantities.
The good part of being a Democrat is you don’t have to choose. More everything!
Biden & Sanders have so much baggage who is easier for POTUS to beat? Can’t believe Biden would be a difficult at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Biden would be easier than Bernie in many respects.
I agree Biden is easier to beat. I hope he gets the nomination. Rats have to kill off Bernie and his crazy ideas.
I think so too and Biden nomination will upset the Bernie Bros…I’m OK with that.
Bernie Bros are a tiny fraction of the voting population.
I’d rather have the Bernie Bros be the only ones voting, while the rest of the Democrats stay home, rather than the other way around.
All you have to do to beat Biden is ask him if he remembers Nicole and Lorraina Albano…
LikeLike
That was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen a POTUS candidate do. I mean, seriously, if he can’t remember what office he’s running for, how can he be able to handle the toughest job on earth?
WRONG.
Biden is deeply flawed and in the grips of dementia.
BUT he is still a candidate Democrats can unite around, and let the Corporate media cover for and run interference.
With Biden, every Democrat still shows up to dutifully vote on Election Day. That makes him a strong candidate regardless of all else. It also means Democrats probably keep the House and have a shot at the Senate.
Bernie Sanders takes all of that away.
Bernie Sanders as the nominee means open warfare in the Democrat Party and a paralyzed Corporate media. Bernie Sanders means Democrats lose up and down the ballot at every level.
Barring something unknown right now, Trump is going to win handily… If Bernie wins, there are enough dems that their pocketbook is more important than party wokeness (at least for now) and if Bernie is screwed by DNC the bernouts will stay home… Either way the dems have put themselves in a real pickle…
Forget the Presidential election. Democrats have no candidate.
The Democrat Bosses have already written off 2020 to Trump.
You need to look down ballot.
There is a HUGE difference between if Biden or Sanders is on the top of the ticket.
Sanders at the top of the ticket will tear the Democrats apart.
Every Democrat will have to trash their party’s nominee as a Commie, or be labeled a Commie themselves. They will have to choose between alienating the tiny Bernie Bro faction, or literally everyone else.
With Sanders as the nominee, Democrats will be forced to spend the entire 2020 election cycle on defense, denouncing socialism and trying to prove they aren’t Commies themselves. In the end, the entire Democrat Party will labeled as Castro loving Commies, anyways.
Joe Biden doesn’t bring any of that goodness.
Establishment dems are also probably less likely to cheat (voter fraud) if Bernie is the candidate. In a fair. fight I don’t worry about any of them. Only things certain is death, taxes and the dead dems are going to vote, especially in swing states.
Also big tech election interference less likely if Bernie is candidate.
is he knows -where he is now…WHY NO ONE CONFRONT HIM..INCLUDE DOCS !!!!!!!!
I actually cannot see the country surviving the administration of any of these leftists. Just as a thought experiment, were I crazy enough to vote left, who would be tolerable? None of them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mini Mike should have asked me to teach him how to debate. I can teach anyone. All you have to do is walk up to the podium, step up on your box, and start talking. Then voila, you win the primary. It doesn’t take as much grey matter working in the information economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Joe at 36% in the senate race or the race for the D nomination for President?
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thanks for the chuckle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SloJoe has a mental acRuity overload.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s decomposing on stage.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“As God is my witness, I swear I thought turkeys could fly.”
“Mini-mike Bloomberg is viable for the Club if they can run him as a candidate that no-one has to actually see, hear, or get to know”
The Wizard of Odd.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hello: Hillary Clinton
LikeLiked by 1 person
That will really keep the bernouts at home.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Just think how well Biden would be doing if 7/8th of his brain wasn’t missing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly I don’t think Biden’s brain was ever less than 5/8 missing. The 3/8 present was completely focused on engaging in graft, corruption and smelling hair of young girls.
But yeah, let’s just say he has a “specialist brain”, sorta like a squirrel’s brain that figures out how to steal seeds from a bird feeder but isn’t good for much else.
Now Biden’s slipped a few notches, it’s all scrambled in his head. Don’t expect too much from him except word salad and hold the mayo.
LikeLiked by 5 people
150 million dead in Ohio.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Million dead in the streets – David Bowie
LikeLike
Rick Perry was hounded out of the presidential race because he forgot the name of a government agency for 10 seconds. Joe Biden is a trainwreck of gaffes, wild fabulisms, moronic utterances and general dysfunction at the level clinical senility — and yet he is STILL contending for the nomination.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So true. That Dems are going with ol’ Joe just goes to show how devoid of quality candidates they are.
It was inevitable after declaring centrist Democrats persona non grata. Bit like throwing out the banana and keeping the peel. All they have now is the sleazy, slimy, indigestible residue of commies, grifters, overwrought bullies and arrogant billionaires.
As Dad used to say, “don’t worry, it all comes out in the wash”. So here we are, eager for laundry, er, election day—easy to predict it’ll be one for the record books, that is, scoured to perfection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Rick Perry was a Republican ( never get a pass), SlowJoe, is a Democrat (or DemonRat, always gets a Pass)🤔🤔
But, Republicans not only had better sense; they had better choices. Demos have neither.
Stupidity has them in such a bind, they are looking at Senility as the only choice.
I think it’s a fair question to ask Joe and Bernie to at least narrow to two who would be their VP’s. Too important in view of what we see.
Joe without being cruel is probably “on the way”, like Mueller seemed. Sad fact of life for families when mom or dad get there. The only memorable thing I heard Nancy Reagan say when Ronnie was “on the way”–“It’s the long good by”, he lived 10 more. It’s sad.
Bernie is older by a few, looks alot older, no Neuro deficit Joe too frequently exhibits, but Bernie said he’s not releasing the detailed coronary records. What % the left ventricle is pumping is very telling.
I’d imagine Joe would pick someone in his political spectrum. Who the heck knows who Bernie would choose.
Where are all those psychiatrists who were insisting President Trump was insane for enjoying two scoops of ice cream? They deserve an ambush interview asking their evaluations of Senate candidate Joe, who wants to represent the survivors of the 150million Americans tragically killed by the Second Amendment.
The only thing that’s clear about the Dems, they don’t know what they’re doing. The chaos in their ranks is bound to continue, if not increase as the primary season drags on.
Bloomberg was supposed to be the “savior” but he’s a poor choice. They’re left with a bunch of unsavory options: Bernie, Biden and the other dwarfs. Sure seems evicting the centrist wing of the party has dour consequences. It leaves the Democrat party with people who are part of the problem, and none who offer solutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has anyone confronted the fact that Joseph Biden is in the mid stages of Alzheimer’s dementia? He is in need of real help. He is not at all able to assume the responsibilities of the presidency of the United States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
conusaMD…TRY CONFRONT HIS LOVELY WIFE dr.JILL ….gooooooood luck!!! his family do not care !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re two different diseases. We wouldn’t know which until after he secured the nomination, and owing to our nation’s present state of propaganda masquerading as news reporting, maybe not then.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Florida and South Carolina are reality checks for the Bernie train. I wonder if his followers had a sense of inevitability, and how they will deal with loss of momentum.
Could go either way. More rabid hysterics or a slow drift to a payoff and withdrawal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cali, Texas and Mass will help tell the tale.
There is a chance Crazy Bernie can get ALL 415 PLEDGED delegates from California.
That is nearly 21% needed for nomination (415/1991).
The outstanding 79 superdelegates is another story …
_____
To win the Democratic nomination, a presidential candidate must receive support from a majority of the pledged delegates on the first ballot: 1,991 pledged delegates.
Delegates are allocated proportionally based on the outcome of each state’s primary contest. A candidate is typically only eligible to receive a share of the pledged delegates at stake if they win at least 15 percent of votes cast in a primary or caucus.
https://ballotpedia.org/Democratic_delegate_rules,_2020
_____
– California will hold its Democratic primary election on March 3, 2020.
– California will have an estimated 494 delegates comprised of 415 pledged delegates and 79 superdelegates. Delegate allocation is proportional.
– The Democratic primary will be semi-closed, meaning only registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters will be able to vote in the election.
https://ballotpedia.org/Presidential_election_in_California,_2020
Even in a brokered convention, there’s no reason to think any of the “moderates” (Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Bloomberg, Biden) would cede ground to each other in order to overcome a Bernie candidacy. Maybe Klobuchard and Buttigieg, but how many delegates (and sway) are they really going to have? We know Bernie’s people ain’t giving up without a fight, Warren’s support will probably eventually go to Bernie (unless her support is 100% WE NEED A WOMAN IN THE WHITEHOUSE types), so that leaves miniMike and Left-in-the-attic Uncle Joe as options. The wild card is still Hillary waiting in the wings, but there’s no way Bernie’s supporters are going to take her stealing the nomination from him AGAIN lying down. So the choices are coming down to:
– An unabashed socialist / marxist who might lead the general party to a loss of McGovern / Mondale proportions (if he lives that long)
– a billionaire who bought his way into the election after winning his only big election fight as a Republican on Giuliani’s coattails, and with a resume that will NOT bring out the minority vote, but might save the House by a Rep or two
– a doddering, potentially senile multi-national race loser who only claim to fame is he was a token white guy on the first black president’s ticket who will get shown up in any national debate, but may keep the House Blue
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uncle Joe’s nurse may get the nod for VP.
First, Butti and Klo will be gone after super Tuesday. Second, Biden only looks good in three southern sate SC, GA, and Fla. Klo leads her home state Minn. All others are Bernie/Warren territory. If 15% is the threshold for delegates, all the 8 players are enhancing the delegate count for Bernie, and second place person. After Tuesday, even a a midget is King over the 7 dwarfs.
(unless her support is 100% WE NEED A WOMAN IN THE WHITEHOUSE types),
Wouldn’t they have to go to bootyjudge i mean buttedge comes with a first man right? I get so confused
In the last debate, MiniMike openlyconfessed that he had spent $100,000,000 to *BUY* the election of 21 new D-Rat House members, so that Pelosi could become Speaker of the House and “control Trump”, as he publicly put it. That, in effect, was tantamount to confessing to having financed the Shampeachment. I have a few questions about this:
1) Did MiniMike violate campaign finance laws?
2) Did he also buy the sudden “retirement” of Paul Ryan and his band of ex-RINO US Reps, thus facilitating the takeover of the House of Representatives by the D-Rats?
3) Was he actually involved in seditious activity, as his ultimate goal was to remove PDJT from office?
4) Will China eventually refund his investments on the shampeachment or did he do this to protect his investments in China?
5) Is MiniMike an Obama-type politician who,unlike the latter, happened to be rich BEFORE running for POTUS?
LikeLiked by 8 people
thank you thank you
I don’t think Warren is Never-Bernie. I think she’s trying to be Bernie’s VP. That’s why she’s attacking Bloomberg so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL, man there are some funny comments in this thread today
LikeLiked by 1 person
What she might be trying do is to keep scrapping votes and cash from progressives, which can then be funneled back to the DNC instead of the Sanders campaign.
But who knows at this point. Bloomberg turned from a “Trump” candidate to a “JEB” candidate overnight. The Big Club plan has exploded in spectacular faction, and I think it is scrambling right now to figure what to do. Probably the DNC still hopes to engineer a brokered convention, which gives them until the summer to find a candidate… but time is running out for that plan as well, especially if Sanders has a strong enough showing on Super Tuesday.
That’s what I thought as I watched the “debate” the other night.
The Dow is down a lot today again, and the CW is that it is the coronavirsus, and supply chains. Probably. But, I wonder how much of it is made worse by the freakshow in the left-wing party. Sanders is nuts of course, but followed by Warren et al, not an encouraging sight.
There is always the chance that one of these freaks will become Prezy.
America deserves better than this.
Quite frankly, very little of the current volatility is due to the horrible Dem debates and candidates. There is MUCH that is still unknown about the Covid-19 situation regarding transmission and – here in the US – testing. And unknowns breed fear which breeds selling to protect profits and prevent losses. Any yes, supply chain disruption is also a problem. Many industries are dependent on China products. Some China factories are slowly coming back online, but not very quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today, from the Journal of the American Medical Assoc. (JAMA) comes a study of up to Feb 11th, 70,000 infections in China: No deaths in children under 9, and no deaths in those with mild, up to, serious condition. There were 81% mild, 14 % serious, and 5 % critical. However, those in critical condition 49% died — almost half 70 and older, and almost all had other contributing heath issues, like Lung/heart issues, diabetes and kidney disease. While about 1000 died — 1.4 % death fate overall.
I believe the death rate will be shown to be lower, as there are likely many infections not accounted for in China where people had mild symptoms and never came in for testing and, also, in some places, due to not having test kits to differentiate Flu from Covid-19, and couldn’t test for that reason.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Let’s deal with facts. From the CDC: This flu season there has been 29 Million infections! 280,000 hospitalizations. And 14,000 deaths. Flu season ends sooner in south ( early March) and later up in Canada ( end of April). This is 0.05 percent death rate per infection.”
—————————————————————————————————————-
Oh, I’m entirely on board with you on this. But facts about existing illnesses aren’t what “the market” is currently working with.
Although there are many strains of flu, the transmission mechanisms and treatment are pretty well known. And the death rate of 14,000 to 25,000 people per year is just part of the background noise of normal living. Pretty much like the 40,000 traffic deaths per year which don’t affect our daily thinking about driving.
And, like you, I think it is entirely possible that Covid-19 may turn out to be much less dangerous than it currently looks. But that remains to be confirmed. So, until more is known about Covid-19, the markets will remain unsettled.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I scared the baby with my sudden explosive snort of laughter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOLOLOL!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHAHAHAHA, Hilarious. I love this chaos. So entertaining.
Anyway…You guys got to get off the Extortionist Biden vs. Commie Colonel Sanders thing because neither will be the ultimate candidate. Biden will have another head bleed/stroke on stage and end up more brain dead than he is now and be on a ventilator in a nursing home for November. Colonel Sanders will have another massive heart attack and die outright just after he gets the nomination, hopefully on stage at the convention for the world to see. The ultimate nominee will be Hillary Clinton. What I haven’t figured out yet is what will become of the Tax Troll Mini-Mike Boxberg. I wonder if Mini-Mike’s campaign will sell autographed step stools to raise campaign funds? As I write this, the anti-American Target stores are preparing the launch a Hillary Clinton signature line of pant suits to help fund her campaign.
LikeLike
I have never thought that hillary is going to run again and I can come up with about a dozen reasons why.
Basically its like she is standing next to some railroad tracks and she sees the Trump train coming full-steam ahead. Getting into the race would require stepping onto the tracks when the train is about 100 yards away. Why would she do that? To add yet another “L” to her loss column? With 2 “L”s being to Donald J. Trump? No chance.
Regardless of what she says publicly about Russia, she knows deep down she lost to him fair and square last time and after watching his first term, she knows she would only lose to him worse this time.
Besides, if she got in now, she would have missed out on the whole point of running, the entire basis for which she has run for every office she has campaigned for. That is, selling favors. Hillary Clinton personifies political corruption. She mastered it. Her motus operandi has been selling promises during the campaign for money to her foundation. Donations to the CF have tanked since November 2016.
HILLARY.
AIN’T.
RUNNING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At last! A voice of reason…Thanks!
Hillary Clinton, rigs? The healthiest of them all? Ha. She will have a massive something and die on TV with a huge sardonic laugh, just after her first debate with our VSG.
Something must be mentally wrong with a person to vote for Joe Biden, no less than what’s mentally wrong with Joe Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Polls show that one in three democrats are as dumb as the other two.
-Shamelessly stolen comment from Intellectual Froglegs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Random thoughts and ramblings…Honestly, I have received text after text from Bloomberg, despite NEVER signing up for, showing interest in, or otherwise having a thing to do with his campaign. I am irritated, and have no opt out option of something I never opted into. Biden may have South Carolina, but his appeal beyond that is questionable. I don’t listen to pundits or paid operatives. My family, friends and neighbors offer a much clearer perspective of the political landscape. In my own unscientific poll of really active voters, absolutely NONE of them have defected from President Trump, and several Hillary and non-voters have boarded the Trump Train. Obviously time will tell, however, the constant push to boost certain Dem candidates is expected but not necessarily a true reflection of people’s passion. As for me, I will continue to support this president and his America First agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got a super liberal friend and to keep the peace we don’t discuss politics. She called me after the debate and she is really nervous, has no clue who to vote for this Saturday. Said the debate was terrible and she only thought republicans acted that way. 😂😂😂 She is leaning Biden, went to his small rally here the night of the NH primary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Florida is not “Feeling the Bern” … Bernie is a distant 3rd via http://stpetepolls.org
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clarification on “Early voting” in Florida. Official “early voting” starts March 7th.
Besides the Cuban Americans distaste of Castro sympathizers, Jewish American Bernie Sanders has had a dust up with AIPAC.
There is a huge population of formerly North-easterner Jewish citizens who now live in South Florida.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie’s support of a murderous regime will no doubt continue to tank his numbers. Especially in a state who harbors many of Castro’s victims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way the DNC gives out participation delegates rather than winner take all will drag this out and almost guarantee a brokered convention. July is going to be lit af.
It’s going to be pot smoke filled room that will decide the ‘correct’ nominee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superdelegates Signal They Won’t Back Bernie Sanders in a Contested Convention: ‘Overwhelming Opposition’
LikeLike
Do they play that old song “The Commisar’s In Town” at Sander’s rallies when he walks on stage?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary loometh yet. Kinda sick.
Trump for Rushmore 👓
I think this goes with this thread.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Feb 26
Big Story, Big Win – Except in the Fake News, which won’t cover it!
Quote Tweet
Ronna McDaniel
@GOPChairwoman
· Feb 25
BIG WIN in Kentucky House District 99.
It’s a district Democrats held for 33 YEARS, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by double digits, and one the Democrat governor carried in 2019.
But tonight, Republicans flipped the seat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden doing remarkably well for a guy currently incarcerated in South Africa
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can you tell this poll is fabricated BS?
Steyer 15%.
What agenda is it advancing?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bernie is scary and Biden is ready for the nursing home. They’ll be bringing on Michelle Obama any day now.
LikeLike
Biden is ready for the remembrance wing. I saw it happen to my mother in law. They start slipping in time, getting confused as to where they are, etc. etc. I’m half afraid they’re going to strap him to an upright black gurney and starting wheeling him around just to keep him in the race to prevent Sanders from getting a nominable majority in the convention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michelle Obama wouldnt touch the 2020 presidential race with a ten foot pole.
1 shes lazy
2 and more importantly she will only get one run at it. maybe 2024 but logic says whoever follows Trump in 2024 will probably dissapoint, they are big shoes to fill. By 2028 Big Mike will be a grandparent that will soften his image.
personally Trump 2024
LikeLiked by 2 people
and 2028… 2032
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dummycrats are in quite the pickle, do they vote for the Marxist (Bernie) or the Marxist-lite (B-B-B-Biden) or the perv Marxist (Petey) or the forked-tongue Marxist (Liz) the midget-Marxist(All deference to Robert Reich) /Fascist Oligarch (Doomberg) the perfect democrat field.
Now we have a clear choice, a real American vs the anti-American democrat ought to be great fun.
Looks like out of the 150 million people who were gunned down since 2007 were mostly Bernie supporters. The good thing, Biden is running for Senate…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And his son has his back as U. S. Attorney General.
Lol!
campaign SHORT curcuited
My snowflake daughter and I bonded over our shared dislike of constantly seeing Bloomberg adds on YouTube. I turn on videos to entertain my dogs while away and now have to suffer through Mini Mike adds in order to do so. First world problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bloomberg is the world’s biggest narcissist and most disliked person OR the best example of a pompous a$$ I’ve ever seen. (And I thought nobody could exceed the narcissism of the last president.)
Is that Animal Cruelty?
Why do some of you keep beating the long dead “Hillary will be given the nomination” donkey? Cankles is evil as all get out, but not TOTALLY stupid. She KNOWS she would get slaughtered and would NEVER put herself in that position. Maybe you all aught to put a little more thought into your predictions to avoid looking so silly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
I just saw your excellent post on this up thread a few minutes ago. Rational minds think alike! Guessing you’re a Georgia Bulldog fan based on your avatar. Wife’s family is all still in Athens and they LIVE for UGA football and TRUMP! Good people!
LikeLike
Because she is irrational and delusional. She thinks she won in 2016, that the Russians or whoever stole it from her, a personal injustice, and that the presidency remains rightfully hers. The fact she won the national popular vote, a completely irrelevant detail, continues to be another open sore. Fan that into a fire of bitterness, anger, and resentment that burn with a white hot hatred for Trump, and I would not put anything past her or her loyal sycophant trolls in their drive to get even. Any attempt to ascribe rationality to it misses the entire landscape.
Cause cankles is nuts and I never put anything past her!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soulds like Bloomie is Clintonian in stature
We caught a Gloomberg ad here in Ohio with all kinds of women in various shades of brown with hyphenated and foreign names and – in some cases – accents, who talk about how wonderful the little man is, all in an embarrassing attempt to show us that Gloomberg really is not a schmuck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not convinced Biden has any support from actual voters. Think of him as a Democrat Jeb Bush. Totally a construct of political organization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor old Joe “Bleeding Brain” Biden is making more gaffs than ever. He clearly has passed his expiration date due to brain disease. If he somehow were to be the nominee, those voting for him would be likely actually be voting for his partner on the ticket.
LikeLike
High overhead the specter passes again, dark pants suit flapping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck with that, too. Hillary’s looking like she’s on about Biden level touch with reality. “https://youtu.be/n1HNwnx1dQk”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
keyword: RATIONAL
…something which Dems are NOT!
I’d been hoping the dem nominee would be Biden, thanks mostly to my Treehouse education. Given that he won’t be, but might still keep Bernie from the necessary numerical victory,my question is who does it end up being? I’m thinking Bloomberg, Hillary, or some other as yet undeclared dem. My money is on Hillary. I would like to hear what others are thinking.
Bloomie. More crossover appeal. Ill-informed conservative voters who don’t like POTUS think he is safe. Of course, we know he is NOT.
Bloomberg is an idiot. He has no value as the Democrat nominee. He gave up his only leverage the day he said he’d spend $2B on WHOEVER the Democrat nominee is.
Bloomberg’s only value to the Democrats now is to thwart Bernie Sanders, and run as an independent if Sanders is the nominee.
Oh, he is indeed an idiot! This is only my opinion based on a couple things, including a lunch I had this week with a couple of older women who voted for President Trump, but now say they prefer Bloomberg…because they don’t like the way POTUS “talks to and about people”. I know, it is absurd. I did my best to bring them back on the Trump Train. I believe they will get there if he indeed gets the nomination and they have to choose. They are in the Bay Area, so… My preference is Biden, because those debates would be glorious.
If they can keep Bernie below 50% the nominee will be Biden.
Biden is the Democrat Establishment’s choice. If they can get to the point where all delegates are free agents, they will make Biden the nominee.
The reason is simple: It’s what they planned for. And he’s safe for the Party. Biden may lose the election, but at least he won’t drag the entire party down with him.
“…as moderates search for a replacement for him…”
Slightly to the right of Lenin is considered “moderate” nowadays. Basically, the “progressive” crowd is running on the “we are not as (openly) radical as Crazy Comrade Bernie” platform.
Uncle Joe is the “Zelig of Politics”. Who knew he was involved in EVERY political decision ever made for the last 50 years?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Zelig” was the creation of a perverted pedophile, so it’s reference to Creepy Joe Biden is doubly apt.
Amateur political commentary here. I’m from Alabama, white, 56 years old and a highly conservative Christian. I’ve been following politics closely since the 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis. I think I voted for a Democrat once in my entire life, just because his opponent was so repugnant. That was for a local election probably 25 years ago. I tell you all of that just give you a frame of reference where I am coming from.
These poll numbers are a TOTAL DISASTER for the Democrats. Joe Biden is probably the most conservative of the Democratic candidates. That is a relative description. The voters of South Carolina see Bloomberg and Sanders for what they are and are rejecting them. The ultra liberal bent of Warren, Sanders, Bloomberg and Buttigeg is playing DEAD in the South.There is NO WAY that a Democratic nominee other than Joe Biden can win any states in the South versus Trump, and Biden’s chances of beating Donald Trump in the South are about 5%. And Joe Biden will be completely rejected in California, New York and other northern liberal bastions.
I repeat, these numbers are DISASTROUS for the Dems. It appears that they no matter which candidate they choose, they lose large voting blocks because the voters in different regions will reject them. They have NO ONE that is unifying their larger base. And they have no candidate that will appeal to swing voters nationwide.
