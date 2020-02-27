Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced to Three Years in Federal Prison for Corruption and Fraud…

Posted on February 27, 2020 by

Political leaders, specifically mayors in Baltimore Maryland, are predisposed toward corrupt behavior.  Remember Sheila Dixon in ’08, or Stephanie Rawlings Blake in ’15… It’s a perpetual cycle. I digress…

Into the corrupt landscape comes Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was arrested in 2019 for taking bribes and payoffs through a pay-to-play bribery scandal for books she “authored” called “Healthy Holly”.   Want a city contract?…. buy her books, easy peasy.

BALTIMORE – Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who held elected offices in Baltimore for two decades and was elevated by voters to lead the city following the upheaval of 2015, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for a fraud scheme involving a children’s book series.

Pugh, 69, asked U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow for mercy and apologized in court “to anyone I have offended or hurt through my actions.”

[…] In handing down the prison sentence, which was to be followed by three years of probation, Chasanow called Pugh’s crime “astounding.”

“I have yet frankly to hear any explanation that makes sense,” the judge said. “This was not a tiny mistake, lapse of judgment. This became a very large fraud. The nature and circumstances of this offense clearly I think are extremely, extremely serious.” (read more)

This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Police action, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced to Three Years in Federal Prison for Corruption and Fraud…

Older Comments
  1. starfcker says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Kudos to judge Deborah J. Chasanow, a Clinton appointee. She went old school on Pugh. I especially like this part, “Chasanow ordered Pugh to pay restitution of $400,000 to the medical system and nearly $12,000 to the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund, which also paid Pugh for books. She also will have to forfeit nearly $670,000, including her Ashburton home and $17,800 in her campaign account.” Nice to see justice get served from time to time. I think the sentence was perfect for a 70 year old.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      February 27, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      They punish stupidity as well as corruption.

      Governor Blagojevich bragged about how much money he would get for selling Obama’s Senate seat.

      Mayor Pugh went cheapskate and didn’t bother to print the thousands of books she sold. When investigators, and journalists, went looking for the books, they didn’t exist. Awfully fine line between graft and a straight-up bribe, in that case.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Saul says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    So why are the Obama’s not in jail??

    Like

    Reply
  3. Perot Conservative says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    If this is a legit example, then the whole small group soft coup should get 10 – 20 years each.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Mtc says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Roger Stone got 4 months more than that. Let that sink in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Lottacats says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Pugh, a real stinker. Pleased to see this Democrat gets jail time.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Michael Ryan says:
    February 27, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Wonder what she would have received had she been a Republican?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Life Coach says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    It’s nice to see justice served once in a while!

    Like

    Reply
  8. prtomr says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    One small part of the Baltimore swamp…DRAINED!

    Like

    Reply
  9. montanamel says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Why, bless her little pea-pickn’ heart….
    Couldn’t happen to anyone more deserving….
    Love the “restitution” part….in this case, it’s personal…. as they all should be!…
    The “house” too….. Wonder if Jessie or the “good reverend” will put her up in 3 years???
    (maybe one of them will put her “out to work” nightly…).
    One crook at a time….

    Like

    Reply
  10. Clarioncaller says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Isn’t she the one who went ‘on the lamb’ for awhile before finally turning herself in?

    Like

    Reply
  11. jeans2nd says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Would Pugh have even been arrested, let alone prosecuted, had Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch been AG?
    AG Barr best double his security detail.

    Like

    Reply
  12. testpointwp says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Wonder how many of Hillary’s books are sitting on pallets in abandoned warehouses.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Gunner says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Damn, did the sun rise in the west? A democrat going to jail?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s