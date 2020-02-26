Wednesday February 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
I am enthralled by our moon! Just finished watching ‘Armstrong’ – a really good documentary about Neil Armstrong, with ending credits sung by his granddaughter, Kali.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
FISA abuses on verge of being reauthorized -15 March 2020.
Declassify info on abuses first!
LikeLike
Men of Honor II
Artist: Two Steps From Hell
Album: Heaven
Composer: Thomas Bergersen
LikeLike
Financial crisis in 2008 device used by global cartel to install a foreign born non judeo Christian actor into the executive office. This potential pandemic is designed to have the same impact. If they want to shut down Chinese exports, thwart US economy, create fear, food shortages and blame it all on Trump. Its aligning, PDJT knows it. God’s hand has protected us before, a little Devine Intervention would indeed be timely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pepe’ Romero once referred to Manuel Barrueco as “That other fast gun in town”. This 26 year old recording of Toro Takemitesu’s fine arrangement of “Yesterday” not only stands the test of time but also shows just why Pepe’was impressed with Manuel’s Playing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”
Ephesians 6:12
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Has any other Treeper found that YouTube either will not accept a notification request for when a certain channel releases a new video OR the notifications change from “All” to “Occasional” or “None” arbitrarily.
I’ve subscribed to The White House channel for a number of years and now YT will not send me a notification. I just checked moments ago and found that they changed the request to “None”!!!
I’ve gone to the “Manage Subscriptions” daily for the last week to change everything back to “All”…extremely frustrating.
Anyone else having problems?
LikeLike
“YouTube”
I have not encountered anything like that. The past few months I have had to “reload” pages more often because the YouTube stops in between messages when I am listening to a “playlist” overnight, etc.
When on my mobile devices, I have been receiving notices that “This version of YouTube is going away, do you want to switch to the new one? (I have not – yet). I think that might be the YouTube app.
You do not mention if that is occurring on mobile, desktop or both. I get White House emails, which often contain links to video, but have not been subscribed for YouTube video
LikeLike
LikeLike
Solomon’s Wisdom?
“If Solomon was given such great wisdom, why wasn’t he able to use it in his own affairs?”
Solomon is well known for the wisdom he demonstrated when two women both claimed to be the mother of a baby boy. His suggestion that the baby be divided in half with a sword to satisfy both parties revealed which woman was the loving mother and which was a selfish imposter (1 Kings 3:16-28). In addition, the wisdom he displayed in the Book of Proverbs is part of the reason that the books of Job through Ecclesiastes are known as the “wisdom literature” in the Bible. The Queen of Sheba found his wisdom positively breathtaking (1 Kings 10:4,5).
But in his own personal life, Solomon displayed a striking lack of wisdom when he married “outlandish” pagan women who caused him to sin (1 Kings 11:1-8; Neh. 13:26). In addition, his decision to unwisely tax the people of Israel too heavily planted seeds of discontent in the northern ten tribes, seeds that eventually led them to secede and form their own nation (1 Kings 12). Plus, how unwise do you have to be to choose to have a thousand mothers-in-law? (I can say that because I have a terrific mother-in-law!)
But while Solomon’s wisdom is legendary, God would have had to interfere with his free will to cause him to implement his wisdom and use it to govern his affairs. And if God were to force a man in Israel to walk in wisdom, how could He justly reward him with “ten cities” to rule in the kingdom of heaven on earth (Luke 19:17), while only giving “five cities” to a man He didn’t force to walk in wisdom (v. 19)?
An old saying says, “Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.” Similarly, God’s right to impose His will ends where man’s will begins, something that He decreed to be so in the original creation. You see, He Himself has free will, and He made man in His own image (Gen. 1:27). And while man fell afterwards, we know that he still retains the image of God, for the reason murder is still a capital offense is that “in the image of God made He man” (Gen. 9:6).
What a lesson for us! It’s not how wise you are about the Bible that matters, it’s whether you are walking in wisdom that counts with God. Remember, it is our apostle Paul who wrote,
“Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, DO: and the God of peace shall be with you” (Phil. 4:9).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/solomons-wisdom/
1 Kings 3:16 Then came there two women, that were harlots, unto the king, and stood before him.
17 And the one woman said, O my lord, I and this woman dwell in one house; and I was delivered of a child with her in the house.
18 And it came to pass the third day after that I was delivered, that this woman was delivered also: and we were together; there was no stranger with us in the house, save we two in the house.
19 And this woman’s child died in the night; because she overlaid it.
20 And she arose at midnight, and took my son from beside me, while thine handmaid slept, and laid it in her bosom, and laid her dead child in my bosom.
21 And when I rose in the morning to give my child suck, behold, it was dead: but when I had considered it in the morning, behold, it was not my son, which I did bear.
22 And the other woman said, Nay; but the living is my son, and the dead is thy son. And this said, No; but the dead is thy son, and the living is my son. Thus they spake before the king.
23 Then said the king, The one saith, This is my son that liveth, and thy son is the dead: and the other saith, Nay; but thy son is the dead, and my son is the living.
24 And the king said, Bring me a sword. And they brought a sword before the king.
25 And the king said, Divide the living child in two, and give half to the one, and half to the other.
26 Then spake the woman whose the living child was unto the king, for her bowels yearned upon her son, and she said, O my lord, give her the living child, and in no wise slay it. But the other said, Let it be neither mine nor thine, but divide it.
27 Then the king answered and said, Give her the living child, and in no wise slay it: she is the mother thereof.
28 And all Israel heard of the judgment which the king had judged; and they feared the king: for they saw that the wisdom of God was in him, to do judgment.
1 Kings 10:4 And when the queen of Sheba had seen all Solomon’s wisdom, and the house that he had built,
5 And the meat of his table, and the sitting of his servants, and the attendance of his ministers, and their apparel, and his cupbearers, and his ascent by which he went up unto the house of the LORD; there was no more spirit in her.
1 Kings 11:1 But king Solomon loved many strange women, together with the daughter of Pharaoh, women of the Moabites, Ammonites, Edomites, Zidonians, and Hittites;
2 Of the nations concerning which the LORD said unto the children of Israel, Ye shall not go in to them, neither shall they come in unto you: for surely they will turn away your heart after their gods: Solomon clave unto these in love.
3 And he had seven hundred wives, princesses, and three hundred concubines: and his wives turned away his heart.
4 For it came to pass, when Solomon was old, that his wives turned away his heart after other gods: and his heart was not perfect with the LORD his God, as was the heart of David his father.
5 For Solomon went after Ashtoreth the goddess of the Zidonians, and after Milcom the abomination of the Ammonites.
6 And Solomon did evil in the sight of the LORD, and went not fully after the LORD, as did David his father.
7 Then did Solomon build an high place for Chemosh, the abomination of Moab, in the hill that is before Jerusalem, and for Molech, the abomination of the children of Ammon.
8 And likewise did he for all his strange wives, which burnt incense and sacrificed unto their gods.
Nehemiah 13:26 Did not Solomon king of Israel sin by these things? yet among many nations was there no king like him, who was beloved of his God, and God made him king over all Israel: nevertheless even him did outlandish women cause to sin.
Luke 19:17 And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities. …19 And he said likewise to him, Be thou also over five cities.
Genesis 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Genesis 9:6 Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.
Philippians 4:9 Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.
LikeLike
15 year old from the U.S.
The blue background is horrendous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike