Speaker Pelosi Says She Would be Comfortable With Fidel Sanders at Top of 2020 Ticket…

It’s a great time to be watching Democrat politics and the unending efforts of the national media to protect them from themselves.

The leading candidate for the Democrat party is an avowed socialist, Fidel Sanders.

Meanwhile, the strongest fall-back candidate for the party that rails against the rich; the only candidate likely to save them from Fidel; is a former republican billionaire, mini-mike Bloomberg. The former New York City mayor Bloomberg made himself famous by railing against guns, soda, Slurpees, salt, and hot-dogs at baseball games. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said she would be comfortable with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the Democratic presidential nominee in November. The congresswoman was asked the question as she was leaving a closed-door meeting in the House basement Wednesday morning. She replied with one word: “Yes.” (link)