Speaker Pelosi Says She Would be Comfortable With Fidel Sanders at Top of 2020 Ticket…

It’s a great time to be watching Democrat politics and the unending efforts of the national media to protect them from themselves.
The leading candidate for the Democrat party is an avowed socialist, Fidel Sanders.
Meanwhile, the strongest fall-back candidate for the party that rails against the rich; the only candidate likely to save them from Fidel; is a former republican billionaire, mini-mike Bloomberg. The former New York City mayor Bloomberg made himself famous by railing against guns, soda, Slurpees, salt, and hot-dogs at baseball games. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.
WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said she would be comfortable with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the Democratic presidential nominee in November.
The congresswoman was asked the question as she was leaving a closed-door meeting in the House basement Wednesday morning. She replied with one word: “Yes.” (link)
Sometimes, when confronted by a prospect they fear, people LIE as a means to NOT show fear. FEAR is kryptonite to people who CLAIM to be leaders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I rarely agree with Nancy Pelosi, but in this instance….
LikeLiked by 3 people
That there is power! Instead of becoming a “Never-Sanders,” Pelosi aims to co-opt him–probably Mitch-style, while silently and occasionally cutting him off at the knees. She’ll get to keep her ill gotten gains as well–Sanders can run interference with Bernie’s CIA head AOC– in return for Pelosi’s acquiescence to the new socialist world order. Why is it so much easier to organize evil than good?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, it’s much more likely Pelosi doesn’t mean one word of what she just said. She rarely does. She’s one of the best and most successful liars. Lies have gotten her very very far in life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way I see it is that’s what she and the establishment Dems think they have been doing with the other leftists but instead the leftists have gained control of the Party, or are gaining control of the Party. Pretty soon Pelosi and her aging buddies will be dispensed of….the Dem Party is being destroyed…you let in a snake and the snake bites you in the neck.
LikeLike
The snake is an anaconda. It bites in order to gain leverage to constrict you to stop you from breathing. Then it swallows you whole.
The snake is Marxist-Leninism. The head of it is AOC/Sanders Good luck detaching its fangs from you and your confederates, Pelosi.
LikeLike
If the Dems want to have a chance to beat Trump, Sanders is their only option.
LikeLike
Whut???
WahTchUbEEnsMoKIng?
LikeLike
Second time posting this in a week . It could end up in the charts longer than Stairway to Heaven .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember this from quite some time ago, but don’t recall the circumstance or where.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember seeing that video. I was in Miami, before her re-election in 2018.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: “It was in Miami”, not “I was in Miami.”
LikeLike
I thought that was a Cuban jail – reading room
they were looking out through the bars, exclaiming how airy and comfortable it was
(I haven’t watched the video yet, that just looked like a jail window to me)
glad to hear Nancy got booed – will she wake up in time?
thank you for the great picture of “Fidel Sanders” – and the new moniker for the leading Democratic candidate!
LikeLike
How brave of Comrade Pelosi. All she needs is a Che t-shirt and beret.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thats an awesome pic.i need that on a t-shirt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s been comfortable this term to let the socialists in the House tell her what to do so this is nothing different.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I switched my party affiliation so that I can vote for Comrade Bernie in the Florida primary. I think he definitely has what it takes to bring the democrat party down in flames next November.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, Bernie will definitely pick up the Miami boat people from Bermuda, and your vote, Gort…I am sure!!!!!
/s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS. Those are minimike’s voter base.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmm…wonder who will not be invited to dinner at the Clinton home…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prelude to an Arkancide?
That could be….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy The Ripper knows that bernie is a pussy hat kind of guy and she can take control of his microphone AND the Presidency from him anytime that she wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! She’ll just trot him out for the May Day parade and then send him back to his dacha to dribble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not?
Crazy Bernie is a moderate in today’s Dimm Party!
Free college check
Free birth to preschool check
Free medicare check
Free bail check
Tax wealth check
Tax traditional energy check
Tax financial transactions check
Tax carbon check
Open border check
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would not even mince words at this point. Bernie Sanders is a Communist of the Marxist-Leninist variety. A Communist.
Sanders marvels at the chandeliers in the Moscow subway, oblivious to the Lubyanka but a few blocks away.
The Democrats are lining up behind a Communist on their Presidential ticket. Unreal.
And behind the 78 year old Soviet-style Communist lurks a cadre of far more radical social marxists that would have made Mao blush. Sanders is merely a gateway drug to something far more horrifying. Pelosi and the establishment fossils would be among the first to go if that group ever seized power.
They are now riding a very hungry tiger indeed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, absolutely correct. You said exactly what i am thinking and wrote briefly above, but you said it better. The establishment dems are going to be gone and some very radical leftists will have taken over the party…it will not be the Dem Party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll just add this. Bernie Sanders is not even a Democrat.
He’s merely an independent that caucuses with them.
They are allowing a non-Democrat to head their national ticket! And a Communist at that.
They will pay a catastrophic final cost for the 2016 Primary fraud. All because “it was her turn”.
LikeLike
Well, all the years of encouraging mental illness, perversion and criminal behavior is FINALLY paying off for San Fran Nan and the D-rats. The big question is, are there enough of them to keep the D-rats in power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all such whores.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really just speaker controlled by the squad at this point.
I do think many D’s are scared of their own base at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t Nutty Nancy’s political stance surprise me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because “you know”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep we actually all know.
LikeLike
“You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.”
The really scary part is this is reality, not a novel or TV/Movie
LikeLike
For whom it may concern:
Bernie Wanna Be Fidel Sanders doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell at defeating the indefatigable Donald J. Trump in 2020, or in any alternate reality some seem to be experiencing at the moment!
LikeLike
That’s why it’s so important that he wins the nomination. Go Bernie!
I don’t know about you guys but I’ve dreamed about a jewish communist as President for my entire life!
LikeLike
What’s she going to say? I’m glad us old dinosaurs were so utterly corrupt we turned the electorate against our party?
The only way she saves face is with an “I meant for this to happen”.
LikeLike
So… we got a “mini mike” and a “big mike” I love politics 🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Well it’s her, and their, funeral! I say let it be so!
LikeLike
Michael Bloomberg would have us believe that Bernie’s foolish sex-tinged ramblings from his hippie dippie days are as much of a transgression as Mike’s history of harassment.
I don’t think so.
LikeLike
She won’t like it when Bernie nationalizes the Pelosi’s vineyards, and turns her Pacific Heights mansion into a navigation center for the homeless
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter. She knows they will control anybody that gets in the oval office..other than Trump. Sanders can flail his hands all day..but he can’t implement any of his whackiness without the funding from congress and the senate.
LikeLike
You’re assuming Sanders and his ilk will play by House Rules. I doubt it once he gets stymied. They want revolution now and they will seize it even if they had to duplicate the Reichstag Fire here.
LikeLike
The democrats will go along with absolutely anything Bernie says. He says what they believe but don’t have the conviction to say.
LikeLike
“She replied with one word: Yes”. What else can she say?
Did she spend 3+ years going after Trump, while taking her eyes off the 2020 election ball?: Yes. Did she knew the impeachment was a loser, but did it anyway?: Yes.
Has she lost control of her party?: Yes.
Does she know her days as Speaker are numbered?: Yes.
No need to expound on those answers…YES says it all.
LikeLike
“Fidel Sanders”
Let’s show some respect here.
His full name is Fidel Karl Vladimir Joseph Benito Hugo Adolf Sanders.
LikeLike
Nanzi’s daughter said something to the effect, Nanzi is such a skilled politician she could cut off your head and sh*t down your throat and you wouldn’t even know it.
LikeLike
Pelosi isn’t going to break from their candidate — and it looks like it could really be Sanders.
Clyburn, meanwhile, endorsed Biden today. He’s on Pelosi’s leadership team.
They don’t want Sanders. Sanders probably dooms the Democrat House. They won’t admit it. But they’re terrified.
LikeLike
I think Pelosi do being fine with Sanders as their candidate really seals the deal that this is the “Socialist Democrat Party”. There is no doubt now.
LikeLike
I think Pelosi do being fine with Sanders as their candidate really seals the deal that this is the “Socialist Democrat Party”. There is no doubt now.
LikeLike
She also believes George Bush is president, sooooo….
LikeLike
LikeLike