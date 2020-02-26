Speaker Pelosi Says She Would be Comfortable With Fidel Sanders at Top of 2020 Ticket…

Posted on February 26, 2020 by

It’s a great time to be watching Democrat politics and the unending efforts of the national media to protect them from themselves.

The leading candidate for the Democrat party is an avowed socialist, Fidel Sanders.

Meanwhile, the strongest fall-back candidate for the party that rails against the rich; the only candidate likely to save them from Fidel; is a former republican billionaire, mini-mike Bloomberg.  The former New York City mayor Bloomberg made himself famous by railing against guns, soda, Slurpees, salt, and hot-dogs at baseball games.  You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said she would be comfortable with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the Democratic presidential nominee in November.

The congresswoman was asked the question as she was leaving a closed-door meeting in the House basement Wednesday morning.  She replied with one word: “Yes.” (link)

52 Responses to Speaker Pelosi Says She Would be Comfortable With Fidel Sanders at Top of 2020 Ticket…

  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Sometimes, when confronted by a prospect they fear, people LIE as a means to NOT show fear. FEAR is kryptonite to people who CLAIM to be leaders.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Tall Texan says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    I rarely agree with Nancy Pelosi, but in this instance….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. IGiveUp says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    That there is power! Instead of becoming a “Never-Sanders,” Pelosi aims to co-opt him–probably Mitch-style, while silently and occasionally cutting him off at the knees. She’ll get to keep her ill gotten gains as well–Sanders can run interference with Bernie’s CIA head AOC– in return for Pelosi’s acquiescence to the new socialist world order. Why is it so much easier to organize evil than good?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      Of course, it’s much more likely Pelosi doesn’t mean one word of what she just said. She rarely does. She’s one of the best and most successful liars. Lies have gotten her very very far in life.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      The way I see it is that’s what she and the establishment Dems think they have been doing with the other leftists but instead the leftists have gained control of the Party, or are gaining control of the Party. Pretty soon Pelosi and her aging buddies will be dispensed of….the Dem Party is being destroyed…you let in a snake and the snake bites you in the neck.

      Like

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        February 26, 2020 at 9:33 pm

        The snake is an anaconda. It bites in order to gain leverage to constrict you to stop you from breathing. Then it swallows you whole.

        The snake is Marxist-Leninism. The head of it is AOC/Sanders Good luck detaching its fangs from you and your confederates, Pelosi.

        Like

        Reply
  4. lieutenantm says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    If the Dems want to have a chance to beat Trump, Sanders is their only option.

    Like

    Reply
  5. billybob says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Second time posting this in a week . It could end up in the charts longer than Stairway to Heaven .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      I remember this from quite some time ago, but don’t recall the circumstance or where.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Val says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      I remember seeing that video. I was in Miami, before her re-election in 2018.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      I thought that was a Cuban jail – reading room
      they were looking out through the bars, exclaiming how airy and comfortable it was
      (I haven’t watched the video yet, that just looked like a jail window to me)

      glad to hear Nancy got booed – will she wake up in time?

      thank you for the great picture of “Fidel Sanders” – and the new moniker for the leading Democratic candidate!

      Like

      Reply
  6. AnotherView says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    How brave of Comrade Pelosi. All she needs is a Che t-shirt and beret.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. cherokeepeople says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    thats an awesome pic.i need that on a t-shirt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. cheryl says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    She’s been comfortable this term to let the socialists in the House tell her what to do so this is nothing different.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Gort says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    I switched my party affiliation so that I can vote for Comrade Bernie in the Florida primary. I think he definitely has what it takes to bring the democrat party down in flames next November.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. WSB says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Hmmmm…wonder who will not be invited to dinner at the Clinton home…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Nancy The Ripper knows that bernie is a pussy hat kind of guy and she can take control of his microphone AND the Presidency from him anytime that she wants.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Why not?

    Crazy Bernie is a moderate in today’s Dimm Party!

    Free college check
    Free birth to preschool check
    Free medicare check
    Free bail check
    Tax wealth check
    Tax traditional energy check
    Tax financial transactions check
    Tax carbon check
    Open border check

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. oldersoul says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    I would not even mince words at this point. Bernie Sanders is a Communist of the Marxist-Leninist variety. A Communist.

    Sanders marvels at the chandeliers in the Moscow subway, oblivious to the Lubyanka but a few blocks away.

    The Democrats are lining up behind a Communist on their Presidential ticket. Unreal.

    And behind the 78 year old Soviet-style Communist lurks a cadre of far more radical social marxists that would have made Mao blush. Sanders is merely a gateway drug to something far more horrifying. Pelosi and the establishment fossils would be among the first to go if that group ever seized power.

    They are now riding a very hungry tiger indeed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:22 pm

      Yes, absolutely correct. You said exactly what i am thinking and wrote briefly above, but you said it better. The establishment dems are going to be gone and some very radical leftists will have taken over the party…it will not be the Dem Party.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • oldersoul says:
        February 26, 2020 at 9:31 pm

        I’ll just add this. Bernie Sanders is not even a Democrat.

        He’s merely an independent that caucuses with them.

        They are allowing a non-Democrat to head their national ticket! And a Communist at that.

        They will pay a catastrophic final cost for the 2016 Primary fraud. All because “it was her turn”.

        Like

        Reply
  14. FL_GUY says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Well, all the years of encouraging mental illness, perversion and criminal behavior is FINALLY paying off for San Fran Nan and the D-rats. The big question is, are there enough of them to keep the D-rats in power.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    They are all such whores.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. sickconservative says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Really just speaker controlled by the squad at this point.
    I do think many D’s are scared of their own base at this point.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. freepetta says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Why doesn’t Nutty Nancy’s political stance surprise me?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    “You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.”

    The really scary part is this is reality, not a novel or TV/Movie

    Like

    Reply
  19. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    For whom it may concern:

    Bernie Wanna Be Fidel Sanders doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell at defeating the indefatigable Donald J. Trump in 2020, or in any alternate reality some seem to be experiencing at the moment!

    Like

    Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:20 pm

      That’s why it’s so important that he wins the nomination. Go Bernie!

      I don’t know about you guys but I’ve dreamed about a jewish communist as President for my entire life!

      Like

      Reply
  20. Bendix says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    What’s she going to say? I’m glad us old dinosaurs were so utterly corrupt we turned the electorate against our party?
    The only way she saves face is with an “I meant for this to happen”.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Tiffthis says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    So… we got a “mini mike” and a “big mike” I love politics 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Like

    Reply
  22. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Well it’s her, and their, funeral! I say let it be so!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Bendix says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Michael Bloomberg would have us believe that Bernie’s foolish sex-tinged ramblings from his hippie dippie days are as much of a transgression as Mike’s history of harassment.
    I don’t think so.

    Like

    Reply
  24. emet says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    She won’t like it when Bernie nationalizes the Pelosi’s vineyards, and turns her Pacific Heights mansion into a navigation center for the homeless

    Like

    Reply
  25. Garavaglia says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Doesn’t matter. She knows they will control anybody that gets in the oval office..other than Trump. Sanders can flail his hands all day..but he can’t implement any of his whackiness without the funding from congress and the senate.

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      You’re assuming Sanders and his ilk will play by House Rules. I doubt it once he gets stymied. They want revolution now and they will seize it even if they had to duplicate the Reichstag Fire here.

      Like

      Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      The democrats will go along with absolutely anything Bernie says. He says what they believe but don’t have the conviction to say.

      Like

      Reply
  26. appraisher says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    “She replied with one word: Yes”. What else can she say?
    Did she spend 3+ years going after Trump, while taking her eyes off the 2020 election ball?: Yes. Did she knew the impeachment was a loser, but did it anyway?: Yes.
    Has she lost control of her party?: Yes.
    Does she know her days as Speaker are numbered?: Yes.

    No need to expound on those answers…YES says it all.

    Like

    Reply
  27. JohnCasper says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    “Fidel Sanders”

    Let’s show some respect here.

    His full name is Fidel Karl Vladimir Joseph Benito Hugo Adolf Sanders.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Reserved55 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Nanzi’s daughter said something to the effect, Nanzi is such a skilled politician she could cut off your head and sh*t down your throat and you wouldn’t even know it.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Revenant says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Pelosi isn’t going to break from their candidate — and it looks like it could really be Sanders.

    Clyburn, meanwhile, endorsed Biden today. He’s on Pelosi’s leadership team.

    They don’t want Sanders. Sanders probably dooms the Democrat House. They won’t admit it. But they’re terrified.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    I think Pelosi do being fine with Sanders as their candidate really seals the deal that this is the “Socialist Democrat Party”. There is no doubt now.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    I think Pelosi do being fine with Sanders as their candidate really seals the deal that this is the “Socialist Democrat Party”. There is no doubt now.

    Like

    Reply
  32. T2020 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    She also believes George Bush is president, sooooo….

    Like

    Reply
  33. Reserved55 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Like

    Reply

