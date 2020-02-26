President Trump Announces 6:00pm Press Briefing on Coronavirus – A Review of Response…

In 2018 President Trump established a National Biodefense Strategy specifically to improve the speed of action for any biological risk to U.S. Citizens. [pdf here]
Following the initial reports from China, and in response to potential U.S. health risks; and anticipating multiple agency aspects of the U.S. government would need a unified command structure; on January 30th President Trump assembled a unified task force to coordinate all response efforts across the totality of government.
At the time the task force was established, January 30th, President Trump signed a presidential proclamation, using his authority pursuant to Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The task force is coordinated through the National Security Council. It is composed of subject matter experts from the White House and several United States Government agencies, and it includes some of the Nation’s foremost experts on infectious diseases.
The task force is led by HHS Secretary Alex Azar and includes: Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health; Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security; Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor.
To establish protocols, build out the larger response framework, and initiate proactive coronavirus measures. Immediately following the travel restrictions, January 30th HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared a nationwide public health emergency.
Using the authorities created by President Trump; and in accordance with the declaration, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time; Sunday, February 2nd, the U.S government implemented temporary measures to increase detection & containment of the coronavirus proactively. Effective February 2nd:
Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who was in Hubei Province in the previous 14 days was/is subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.
Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who was in the rest of Mainland China within the previous 14 days was put through proactive entry health screening at a select number of ports of entry, and up to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine to ensure they had not contracted the virus and did not pose a public health risk.
All foreign nationals, other than U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who traveled in China within the prior 14 days were denied entry into the United States. The temporary entry ban continues through today.
On January 31st the Coronavirus Task Force held a press conference.
It’s counter productive for the MSM or Dimwits to recognize much less publicize the proactive programs, actions and agency directives by PDJT to address all bio threats, including addressing the open borders promoted by the Dimwits allowing drugs (opioids/fentanyl) to cause hospitalizations and death by users. The restrictions, bans and protocols noted in this article have never seen the light of day on any media outlet or the lips of Dimwit politicians. Yet Chuckie Schumer piped up today demanding an outrageous and unsupported demand for additional $8Billion aid to be redistributed to their special interest groups, cronies and friends in the name of Corona virus. Hopefully tonight the President will address headon this kind of purposed omissions…
This was all known by the wankerati back in September 2018, repeat, September 2018.
White House sets ‘new direction’ in biodefense strategy
“ WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday released a new biodefense strategy that it said takes a more comprehensive approach to preparing the nation for deliberate biological attacks and natural outbreaks of infectious disease.
The goal of the strategy, which was required by Congress, is to more effectively prevent, prepare for and respond to biological threats, which the document said are “among the most serious threats” facing the U.S. and the world.
“Biological threats emanate from many sources, and they know no borders,” Trump said in a written statement. “They have great potential to disrupt the economy, exact a toll on human life, and tear at the very fabric of society.”
https://apnews.com/4c21af485a7d4ccebb22f7316b55d014
Here is the report 👇
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/National-Biodefense-Strategy.pdf
Here is the President’s statement👇
Statement from the President on the National Biodefense Strategy and National Security Presidential Memorandum
NATIONAL SECURITY & DEFENSE
Issued on: September 18, 2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-national-biodefense-strategy-national-security-presidential-memorandum/
Here is the main page with links on the sidebar with supporting documents👇
https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/biodefense-strategy/Pages/default.aspx
Does anyone read or care? You decide.
And if this virus gets into the large California homeless population, a devastating scenario exists.
The most pressing coronavirus issue in the US, is US testing is not sufficient by their own admission. US coronavirus testing needs a major ramp-up, ASAP. Its not “misinformation” that US testing was not handled well so far and at this crucial moment in the spread of the disease.
Is government testing the 7,600 self-quarantined people in California? That alone could become a big mess very quickly without testing. Remember the long incubation period. By the time cases show symptoms, the virus is way down the road into cascade cases.
A faulty CDC coronavirus test delays monitoring of disease’s spread
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/a-faulty-cdc-coronavirus-test-delays-monitoring-of-diseases-spread/ar-BB10nglx?li=BBnbcA1
Tired of delays, U.S. labs ask FDA to develop their own coronavirus tests
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-usa-testing/tired-of-delays-us-labs-ask-fda-to-develop-their-own-coronavirus-tests-idUSKCN20I2G8
California Tells 7,600 People To Self-Quarantine Over Concern Of Coronavirus Spread
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/02/21/california-tells-7600-people-to-self-quarantine-over-concern-of-coronavirus-spread/
Current CDC protocol is, they only test someone if the patent tests negative for flu, and traveled from China within the last 14 days. This is a very strict, narrow filter and needs to be widened ASAP.
US has run 445 tests to date:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
Meanwhile, South Korea has tested 60,000 people according to peakprosperity.com ,
and today’s news articles say South Korea intends to test all 200,000 members of the religious sect tied to the breakout:
Coronavirus: South Korea to test 200,000 sect members as pandemic fears hit markets
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/25/coronavirus-south-korea-to-test-200000-sect-members-as-pandemic-fears-hit-markets
Hey CDC, get the testing infrastructure right ASAP, or its getting ugly much sooner. Please spare us the perception management efforts, and focus on getting the physical testing and logistical capabilities right.
No state, no hospital can test for Covid-19. Only the CDC can test and only under a very limited risk assessment.
I have been following the “Covid-19” virus spread through China and globally and found this cogent article from two prominent virologists from Australia and though it might be of interest to Sundance and many of the Last Refuge Readers.
https://virologydownunder.com/so-you-think-youve-about-to-be-in-a-pandemic/
Here you all go, it updates twice a day, click on red dots to find out what is happening there plus the map is a click & grab so you can travel around the world put it in you favorites or wherever
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Thank you! Works great for me.
And a Second article from the same site.
https://virologydownunder.com/past-time-to-tell-the-public-it-will-probably-go-pandemic-and-we-should-all-prepare-now/
I follow Avianflutalk.com re: emerging infectious diseases. Members on the forum are already stating we are in a pandemic and have graphs showing the exponential growth/spread of COVID-19 using available statistics from reporting countries. I am not posting these links to be a “scare monger” but rather to inform so we can prepare ahead and be ready when the outbreak comes to the U.S.
If you get the Covid-19 virus in a foreign land, we are writing you off. You are on your own.
“While the U.S. government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in recent weeks, such repatriation flights do not reflect our standard practice and should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.”
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/t0221-cdc-telebriefing-covid-19.html
