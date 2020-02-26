NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Current Status of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)…

A member of the Coronavirus taskforce, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, appears on CNBC to discuss the latest information about the Trump administration response effort.

You can visit the COVID-19 Information Page HERE

CTH disagrees with Dr. Fauci on one point. Fauci doesn’t think additional countries will be added to the U.S. travel entry restrictions… CTH sees a strong possibility more countries will be added or restricted; possibly announced later today.

ps. Press briefing moved to 6:30pm.