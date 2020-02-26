NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Current Status of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)…

A member of the Coronavirus taskforce, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, appears on CNBC to discuss the latest information about the Trump administration response effort.
CTH disagrees with Dr. Fauci on one point. Fauci doesn’t think additional countries will be added to the U.S. travel entry restrictions… CTH sees a strong possibility more countries will be added or restricted; possibly announced later today.
ps. Press briefing moved to 6:30pm.
where is the live stream for the president’s 5pm address??
I am not a big fan of Fauci. He seems to be naive on China and believes what they are telling him. I hope that Trump either restricts more countries from entering the US or shuts down the border.
I have the feeling that he acts more like a swamp creature/politician than an infectious decease doctor.
The NIH/NSF/CDC people are purebred good ‘ol boys (‘n girls)…100% club people. There’s always a dollar sign in everything they conclude/speak.
He (Fauci) Is a swamp creature/politician since he became Director of NIH. Maybe long, long ago he was an infectious disease doctor..does he remember anything he learnt during that tine? That what scares me .
Fauci is a real doctor and is not the director of NIH.
IMO, no one believes what the PRC is reporting, including Dr Fauci. It’s not his role to beat a dead horse. Let the press do it.
As seen with the Italian outbreak, where schools had to be closed in the UK, because of student half term holiday trips to norther italy May have put them at risk, I’d say yes, more travel restrictions may certainly be imposed.
I was flying from W.D.C. to our corporate offices in Sunnyvale, CA. I had upgraded to 1st class (lots of travel miles) on United and was seated next to a gentleman who was buried in medical text. When he took a break, we started chatting and I asked what type of medicine he was practicing. He said he was looking at some hematology studies, and they had found some disturbing evidence that was rather alarming. He called it AIDS/HIV and said it was a sexually transmitted disease. Being single, that got my attention and eventually changed my life. It was early 1980 and he was Dr. Anthony Fauci,
If 45 wanted to play GeoPolitics, he would announce Wuhan 400 as a BioWeapon!
However, 45 is about Win Win Win!
Personally, I believe it was most likely released by the enemies of Xi…with phase I complete, phase II destroys Globalism in China!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
Updated February 26, 2020
CDC is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States. This page will be updated regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
COVID-19: Confirmed Cases in the United States
Travel-related – 12
Person-to-person spread – 2
Total confirmed cases – 14
Total tested – 445
———-
You can’t say that you’re “closely monitoring” something you aren’t even properly looking for yet:
A faulty CDC coronavirus test delays monitoring of disease’s spread
25 Feb 2020
https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2020/02/25/a-faulty-cdc-coronavirus-test-delays-monitoring-of-diseases-spread/
Excerpt:
Problems with a government-created coronavirus test has limited the U.S. capacity to rapidly increase testing, just as the outbreak has entered a worrisome new phase in countries around the world. Experts are increasingly concerned that the small number of U.S. cases thus far may be a reflection of limited testing, not of the virus’ spread.
While South Korea has run more than 35,000 coronavirus tests, the U.S. has tested only 426 [now 445 – Z] people for the virus, not including people who returned on evacuation flights. Only about a dozen state and local laboratories can currently run tests outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta because the CDC kits sent out nationwide a week and a half ago included a faulty component.
Currently, U.S. guidelines recommend testing for a very narrow group of people – those who display respiratory symptoms and have recently traveled to China or had close contact with an infected person.
But many public health experts believe that in light of evidence the disease has taken root and spread locally in Singapore, South Korea, Iran, and Italy, it’s time to broaden testing in the United States. Infectious disease experts fear that aside from the 14 cases picked up by public health surveillance, there may be other people, undetected, mixed in with colds and flu. What scares them the most is that the virus is beginning to spread locally in countries outside China, but no one knows if that’s the case here, because they aren’t checking.
———
Substantial undocumented infection facilitates the rapid dissemination of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
17 Feb 2020
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.14.20023127v1.full.pdf
Excerpts:
Many mild infections are typically not reported and, depending on their contagiousness, may support stealth transmission and the spread of documented infection.
These undocumented infections often experience mild, limited or no symptoms and hence go unrecognised, and, depending on their contagiousness and numbers, can expose a far greater portion of the population to virus than would otherwise occur.
This is nonsense – common cold inflated to a new Spanish Flu laden with fear, doubt and uncertainty. Our enemies are relentless. Creating crisis from nothing.
spot on . soon witches will be burned . Dr Fauci is world renowned aids specialist . He was first to that battle .The virus has a bit of that in it . Fear is our enemy , ignorant and opportunistic politicos do not help .
There is one more thing not discussed . The virus has an affinity for certain RNA of Asian origins . So a victim is American but the RNA corresponds to ethnic origins in Asia . That is a marker for those most susceptible.
A2 says:
February 26, 2020 at 4:49 pm
👇👇
This was all known by the wankerati back in September 2018, repeat, September 2018.
White House sets ‘new direction’ in biodefense strategy
“ WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday released a new biodefense strategy that it said takes a more comprehensive approach to preparing the nation for deliberate biological attacks and natural outbreaks of infectious disease.
The goal of the strategy, which was required by Congress, is to more effectively prevent, prepare for and respond to biological threats, which the document said are “among the most serious threats” facing the U.S. and the world.
“Biological threats emanate from many sources, and they know no borders,” Trump said in a written statement. “They have great potential to disrupt the economy, exact a toll on human life, and tear at the very fabric of society.”
https://apnews.com/4c21af485a7d4ccebb22f7316b55d014
A2 says:
February 26, 2020 at 5:03 pm
Here is the report 👇
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/National-Biodefense-Strategy.pdf
Here is the President’s statement👇
Statement from the President on the National Biodefense Strategy and National Security Presidential Memorandum
NATIONAL SECURITY & DEFENSE
Issued on: September 18, 2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-national-biodefense-strategy-national-security-presidential-memorandum/
Here is the main page with links on the sidebar with supporting documents👇
https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/biodefense-strategy/Pages/default.aspx
Does anyone read or care? You decide.
Released earlier today, China Doc’s found a more certain diagnostic tool, unfortunately costly and impractical if you’re not at a hospital. CT’s of lung’s of multiple suspected infected showed objective findings of the same unusual particles. Good news, certainty in diagnosis. the bad news, CT machines are mainly in hospitals, are an expensive test in the US, and last but not least, a single chest CT exposes you to 70+ TIMES THE RADIATION of a single chest x-ray.
I’m on Medicare now and after was Dx’d with a condition that requires an annual chest image until I’m gone. That was in 2015, the same year that Duke U Med came out with the findings of a 40 million dollar govt funded study that showed for most purposes, an MRI gives the Doc just as good of an image as a CT–but an MRI is magnetic–no radiation. For those of you who aren’t urgently in an ER for a trauma surgery or similar, put your foot down and tell your Doc “No” to CT’s, MRI only–FOR ANY PART OF YOUR BODY, NOT JUST CHEST. My Doc flinched, asked me why, reminded him of what he no doubt knew–The Duke study, he said OK, Medicare payed, it’s a few hundred more.
Meanwhile …. France, Italy, Germany quickly cancel every religious event this weekend but proclaim all borders will remain open. It’s like this epidemic was tailor-made for undocumented foreigners from Muslim Countries.
