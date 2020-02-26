Federal Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary Cities…

A big victory for the Trump administration as a federal appeals court rules today the Department of Justice (DOJ) can withhold funding from sanctuary cities and states refusing to cooperate with administration’s immigration enforcement.

A group of seven states including New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington, Massachusetts and Virginia, along with New York City, sued the DOJ in 2017 after then-AG Jeff Sessions announced the DOJ would start withholding funding from local governments that refused to share information about undocumented immigrants or provide jail access to federal authorities investigating inmates’ immigration status.

Today a three-judge panel on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a prior district court ruling saying the DOJ lacked the authority to impose immigration-related conditions on funding. [Ruling Here]

The Trump administration can now withhold funds from any city and state that declares themselves a ‘sanctuary‘ from immigration enforcement.

107 Responses to Federal Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary Cities…

  1. gohawks2015 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    ARE YOU TIRED OF WINNING YET?
    I’M NOT!

    Pace on some items is a bit of a frustration but all in all POTUS Trump is kickin azz and taking names.

  2. scslayer says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Boom!

    And it only took 3 years!

  3. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    WINNING!! BIGLY!!! HAHAHAHAHA

  4. BoreMole says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Supremes next or will the wise Latina declare that the state governments are too eager to bring controversial cases before her?

  5. Robert Smith says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Yes!

    It’s crazy that, finally, lawless dens of crime might pay a price.

  6. Linus in W.PA. says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!

    TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Ninja7 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:59 pm

      Linus, Do you mean that the light they are seeing is Not the end of the tunnel but a FAST FREIGHT TRAIN 🤔🤔 (TRUMP written on the sides🤗) Hee hee.?
      Couldn’t Resist 🤗🤗

  7. felipe says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Slowly, slowly the tide appears to be turning. Hopefully the delayed justice process of waiting for appropriate judicial appointments and carefully picking the most promising legal battles to fight is now paying off. My optimistic side believes this process could really start to snowball and result in “Too much winning”. I sure hope so. The waiting for justice has been agonizing for everyone on this site, I reckon..

  8. thelastbesthope says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    HUGE .. this strikes at the heart of nullification law-making.

    Trump knows leverage $$$ .. be it China or CA.

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    It figures Virginia was in on the lawsuit. The AG is a far-left nut. This will hurt NOVA cities big time.

  10. T2020 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Hallelujah!!! Guess that’s why San Fran just declared a state of emergency regarding the corona virus, even though they have zero reported cases so far. They just lo$t a $h*tload of Federal funding. 👍🏻

  11. Merle Marks says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Still winning!!! Best President Ever!!

  12. lcsteel says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    A Reagan Judge, Bush judge, and a Clinton Judge….Wow that Reagen judge must be getting up in years.
    Trump has flipped the 2nd circuit by appointing 5 judges.

  13. Bob Lawblaw says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    I wish the President would light a fire under Barr. There are too many FBI guys walking around free that should be in court…

    • Randolph Scott says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:06 pm

      The criminal trials for the fbi scum should have been over by now, therefore ….
      “There are too many FBI guys walking around free that should be in PRISON.

  14. AnotherView says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Cut them all off….NOW. Make New York 1st, then hit California hard.

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Now if only Barr would fight this hard to prosecute his own within the DOJ and FIB who plotted and participated in a coup to take down a sitting President.

    IMO, Shame on AG Barr.

  16. Kirsty I says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    I feel like I’ve been swimming in a viral soup all day.
    It’s so nice to come to the surface and feel the son of righteousness on my face!

  17. bluenova1971 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    I assume this is headed to the Supremes, isn’t it?

  18. Craig W. Gordon says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Yes!!! No more special treatment zones that ignore Our Constitution! A huge victory for The Republic.

  19. MaineCoon says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Can the gummint clawback funds already given? Starting with California!

  20. TwoLaine says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    I was thinking just last night that anyone who says President TRUMP has not built a wall on the border has to be deaf, dumb, illiterate and/or blind.

    He has Mexico guarding their borders and ours.
    He has taken away any and almost all incentives to come here illegally.
    You will be returned to wait elsewhere if you file for asylum.
    There is no catch and release.
    You can’t get a green card if you are a public charge.
    He got the emergency monies for the wall to defend our country and much will be built by end of year.
    And now, Fugitive Cities will have to pay for non-compliance of federal immigration law.

    This sure looks like a wall to me.

    We still need to end the b.s. tourism babies and alleged birthright citizenship for illegals. DACA & DAPA.

    And, we need to be allowed to jail and/or sue those officials who disregard our immigration laws, put our lives at risk daily, and discriminate against citizens on behalf of criminal illegals.

    States and cities should also take back the right to vote locally to citizens only, just like federal.

    • SharkDiver says:
      February 26, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      Great post! 100 upvotes for you!

    • simplewins says:
      February 26, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      Agreed, and tax remittances sent out of the country. Then I’m happy.

    • scrap1ron says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      “And, we need to be allowed to jail and/or sue those officials who disregard our immigration laws, put our lives at risk daily, and discriminate against citizens on behalf of criminal illegals.”

      ^^^^This! I’ve been messaging my State Senator and my Federal Rep. every week or two for months about how Guv Cuomo and the NYC congresscritters have been neglecting and abusing my community lately. Taxpayers are moving out, illegal aliens on the dole have been moving in. We’ve lost our community hospital, 200+ jobs, Panasonic plant 400 jobs, New Era Cap 150 jobs etc…
      Meanwhile, Guv Cuomo has been crying about a $6 billion hole in the State budget, due April 1st. $4 billion is from medicaid, most of it from all the aid he’s giving away to illegal aliens. Not to mention the $$$ he’s been giving away to Puerto Rico. No money for us resident taxpayers though.

      Me thinks that $6 billion hole just got a bit deeper with this ruling. I’d like to be a fly on Guido’s wall about now. He’s probably primal screaming in that obnoxious girly-man voice he uses when he’s upset.

      Bury him, Mr. President.

    • JC says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      Oooh… great post, TwoLaine.

    • grlangworth says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:57 pm

      I agree.

  21. SouthernTrumpette says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:33 pm

  22. scrap1ron says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Imagine that, a court declaring that the law must be followed. The Wise Latina is going to have a cow.

  23. Bill Dumanch says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Headlines for the Future…

    “In related news, the Baltimore Crime wave spilled-over into Washington DC (da Capitol) as gunfire claims the lives of the 2nd Appeals Court, and begins its targeting of the Supreme Court”

    Or, aliens…

  24. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    I’m not keeping count, but I think all these frivolous & silly “resistance” actions against everything this president does filed by unethical activist lawyers is going to unintentionally give Trump the best record of victories at the SCOTUS of any president in modern (or maybe all) time………in contrast to his predecessor who had the worst.

  25. Ozark says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    So start withholding the funds NOW and start with California and see if other cities in other states quickly fall in compliance or not, then go after them also if they don’t comply.

  26. Maga Truth Seeker says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    I don’t feel no way tired of winning

  27. SarahB says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Great news!
    Let’s start with the city of San Bernardino where the Supt of Schools who has been making $500k/yr (along with his wife who gets another $150k in taxpayer money) while the average local income is at best $40k. An Obama lackey from day one.
    He’s just resigned (with lifetime benefits) to run for mayor but only if they waive the prohibition on outside income.
    This is where our federal education money has been going all these years….to political sycophants.

  28. Patchman2076 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    This is a huge win, please Mr. President pull any funding for Springfield Mass…
    Please please, I need to see these idiots go full meltdown on the city council.

  29. Patchman2076 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    This is a huge win, please Mr. President pull any funding for Springfield Mass…
    Please please, I need to see these idiots go full meltdown on the city council.

  30. TarsTarkas says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    And a Hawaiian judge or the 9th circuit will issue a blanket injunction in 3, 2, 1 . . .

    An en banc rehearing will almost certainly be demanded. And of course a ruling from a court means nothing if there are no consequences for non-cooperation with ICE.

    Cuz illegal immigrants have more rights than citizens. Freedom from income taxes, freedom from prosecution, and they get to vote for more free stuff!

  31. Les D says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    If there is another Fed Appeals Court that has previously ruled contrary to today’s 2nd Circuit, then it has a shot at the Court accepting it–splits in Fed Appeals Court Districts are contrary to the equal Federal Adm of Justice and Fed Govt–can’t have it where 4 or 5 states in one Fed App Ct jurisdiction have a different life then the others,etc.
    If the 2nd Cir is the only one that has so ruled and I don’t remember if this was one of those Nationwide Injunctions that was issued somewhere in the NE by a Fed Trial Court Judge, the Court can deny the loser’s Writ asking the Surpremes to review the case as it does 99% of the time–it only hears app 100 cases per year, so imagine how many Petitions it answers with a “Sorry Charley”. Which means the Appeals Ct decision is the law of the land. BUT, it does accept about 100 cases per annum.
    The loser’s 1st move will be seeking a Stay, and that will go to one Supreme who will prolly turn it over for a full Court vote. They can deny the Stay but later accept the Petition to hear the whole case, but in the meantime the 2nd Dist is the law of the land and would be 2 years to a final ruling? Not an encouraging sign to the losers.

  32. Hans says:
    February 26, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Just can’t wait for a reporter to ask GOV Of NY if he misses the FED money.. His answer would be …we don’t need it with the latest bail law.. we just let them out …

  33. Bill says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Double edged sword unfortunately. When a libtard comes in office they will use this against sanctuary cities for 2a. Unless we fight that through the supreme court and get it off the table by the end of Trumps second term. God willing after his victory.

  34. StanH says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    This is what matters. AWESOME!

  35. Shyster says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Great result as limited as it may be. This ruling only applies to a special law enforcement criminal justice Byrne grant to states and local jurisdictions. The Byrne grant statutory scheme was passed by congress vesting the DOJ to establish grant funding requirements and authorized the DOJ to decided wether the funding requirements had been complied with by the State or local grant application recipients. The degree to which this result can be applied to other State and local Federal funding issues is unknown and would depend on the Federal statutes authorizing the funding. Hopefully, this ruling can be applied to other Federal to State funding grants and programs. If not, it’s still a good win.

  36. Mike Robinson says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    “Sanctuaries” make me very angry because their real goal is to keep people illegal … to keep them fearing the Federales arriving in the night. To keep them effectively enslaved. To keep them as “the people who cannot say ‘No’ to anything.” This is doing nothing for these people except to give sanctuary to the abuses that are being thrown against them.

    • Paprika says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      Mmmmm…..you do know that these “effectively enslaved” people with all the “abuses that are being thrown against them” are illegal aliens that can “gain their freedom” by going back to their home country, don’t you?

      Or is it like a US citizen that is a poor misunderstood mass murderer that we should feel sorry for because he feels effectively enslaved because he fears the police “arriving in the night” to arrest him? Poor abused kinda guy, “this is doing nothing for these (kind of) people….” .

      Personally, “Sanctuaries make me angry” because they protect illegal aliens and/or any criminal from justice while leaving honest citizens open to be preyed upon. I get the drift of your message that people should not be abused and I agree. But just who do you think is actually being enslaved and abused here?

  37. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    “Department of Justice (DOJ) can withhold funding from sanctuary cities and states refusing to cooperate with administration’s immigration enforcement.”

    THAT IS HUGE!

    Just imagine what the status of Illegal Immigration would be IF the President’s policies had not been resisted from the “Get Go”

    Heck, Kate Steinle might even be alive today if CA LIBERALS had not positioned their state as a haven for illegals.

    AND…

    CONSIDER THIS…

    While the Left and their media lackeys are positioning the Corona Virus narrative to claim any outbreak will be the President’s fault, they’re totally ignoring that our borders are porous because of THEIR heel-dragging!

    I hope these “Sanctuary States” and “Sanctuary Cities” are BLOCKED from receiving a single dime of federal money.

  38. Jim says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    I live in Pima County AZ and the liberal members on the board of supervisors voted 3-2 to reject $1.8mil of Operation Stonegarden money from the feds a couple weeks ago. Over the objection of the Sheriff who said the funds are needed for OT and to maintain current levels of enforcement.

    The county has accepted the money for the previous 11 years but rejected it now because they don’t want the sheriff’s department cooperating with Border Patrol.

    So 3 pinhead politicians vote against enforcing the law and keeping deputies on the streets at the current level.

  39. @ChicagoBri says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    I believe this relates only to federal law enforcement dollars, not any and all federal dollars- or am I mistaken?

  40. Jus wundrin says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Lemme guess, the aclu will appeal to the SCOTUS.

  41. Spurwing Plover says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Start with Chicago,San Francisco,L.A. and all points in between

  42. scottzybdek4400 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    What is so discouraging to me as an attorney is how the heck a federal district court rule the way it did. The terms of the grants are precise. I have reviewed 1000s of them. They generally require that you do certain things or you have to repay the grant. The case law is also clear. Congress has the authority to condition grants and require payback if the conditions WERE or ARE NOT being met.

    Sessions actions were very conservative and well within the requirements of prior case law.

    Judge Roberts, you need to do something about the politicization of our Federal District Courts.

    • Dave Radetsky says:
      February 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      I don’t know why you’d find this discouraging (yes, I read your post). The fact is that the politicization of the courts has been happening for a very long time. This really is nothing new.

  43. donnyvee says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    The feel-good story of the day!!

  44. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    The number of estimated illegal Aliens in the U.S. has been revised upward from 12 million to 22 million. I say multiple that 3X. Get TF out of my country!

  45. Brenda says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    I am doing the happy dance on this news.💃🕺

  46. iwasthere says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Text book legal analysis. Right down the center of the plate. A big part of law school is learning to legal analysis, you know the rule of law and all that mother jazz. When you read an opinion like this, where the statute is so clearly applied, aka the legal analysis. . . well lets just say, it really lays bare that the lower court reasoning was infected by ‘liberal judge activism.’ But nice toss out by the 2nd circuit (well reasoned lower court), and now we write to show you get an F – in legal reasoning.

