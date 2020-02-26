February 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1133

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA Prayers ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
2 more day til Trump MAGA/KAG rally in North Charleston, SC.
………Friday Feb 28 at 7pm ET……..Get ready to Par-Tay………
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
About the Opposition:
🌟 “They scoff and speak wickedly concerning oppression; They speak loftily.“ 🌟
— Psalm 73:8
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are on their way home from India
✅ Latest Rasmussen Poll: 52% approval rating
✅ Repub Party: 95% approval rating
✅ 9th Court Upheld President Trump”s Abortion Rules!
✅ Dem Debate is….Chaotic…President Trump won the debate again
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team as they travel the last legs home to the White House….***Arrival at the WH is about 6:50am ET***
— boomerang treatments on Dems and Rinos
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek more successful arrests
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from all viruses/diseases
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* WeThePeople *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We must go forward as a nation with that same unity of purpose. As long as we stay true to our cause, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 251 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
————————–Looking ahead….Feb 23 to Feb 29th
>>Fri: Trump KAG Rally in SC 7pm ET
>>Sat: President Trump speaks at CPAC…and another Dem Primary in SC–
Grandma….so famous she is now being quoted! 😀
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/25/south-carolina-democrat-debate-open-discussion-thread-800pm-cbs-livestream/comment-page-6/#comment-7886066
Wowza!!! Amazing
Wow…I didn’t catch that, but then I wasn’t looking for it. That is hysterical.
Now remember, it is because we Treepers are all in this prayer group together.
Keep up the good work, Treeper Prayer Warriors.
Thank you, Adrem, for letting me know about Lindsay’s tweet and Delighted Deplorable catching it. (I wonder if Lindsay got a boomerang treatment recently? 😇)
I was able to listen to the debate. The most amazing thing to me was some of them say they are going to do what Trump has already done! They must have dusted off old talking points.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/25/february-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1132/comment-page-1/#comment-7883532)
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 2/25/20
– Jeff Rainforth tweet with 4 photos at Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with 4 photos at Project 2.
Funny Sundance!
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is exactly how Grandpa Simpson speaks! Honest to God!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I love Donnie, Jr’s new nickname for Mayor Pete
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think Donald Trump Jr. is being too diplomatic.
Sorry, but this post should be removed. Totally uncalled for.
Yes, the truth is offensive to good people.
You could have expressed everything you said without using abject filth.
Pete Buttigieg’s father was a Marxist professor who lauded the Communist Manifesto
He is a red diaper baby Like all the other commies
His Christianity is a facade
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pete-buttigiegs-father-was-a-marxist-professor-who-lauded-the-communist-manifesto
WTH – this is a totally inappropriate comment.
I think Joemama is a troll trying to make the website look bad with his homophobic rant.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Orange County, CA city Costa Mesa likely to house coronavirus patients:
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/oc-supervisors-join-costa-mesa-lawsuit-against-housing-coronavirus/2317809/
I’m from Orange County. When I heard Costa Mesa, I thought maybe something’s afoot, but I just don’t know what exactly. Odd city to choose. It has an internationally famous luxury mall, South Coast Plaza, which attracts Chinese tourists en masse – I eat there a few times a year, the place is always flooded with them. They come from China on trips to do their shopping there, maybe stay a few nights and go to Disneyland, then fly back to China:
https://www.ocweekly.com/south-coast-plaza-looks-a-lot-more-chinese-these-days-and-its-not-by-accident-6781849/
Like I said, maybe just a coincidental choice of city…
We had dinner at So. Coast Plaza last weekend. I thought I was IN China.
I saw them mentioning Costa Mesa yesterday and knew they were thinking of the old Fairview Hospital (It’s shuttered down, last I heard) near the Orange County Fairgrounds (that’s where Candidate Trump had his April 2016 Costa Mesa, CA rally & our first rally we attended.) I used to visit the hospital for some college classes and it is a mental institution, as we used to call it back when.
The mayor of Costa Mesa has raised a hissy fit, being concerned of the improper venting of the old hospital’s venting system, and possible spouting virus into the air where there’s many people around it. If I recall, there some kind of a Junior college nearby, too.
So I haven’t heard if they’ll follow thru with it, or if it was just an suggestion. This would be a fun way to troll and rattle Gavin Newsom and his auntie…lol
Why don’t they put the patients in San Francisco, since they have now declared ‘Frisco a State of Emergency today even when there is no cases of coronavirus yet? I’m sure Nazi Nasty Nancy can loan her home for the patients…Pfffth..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t the OC a “conservative” area of SoCal? Maybe that’s why they want the virus there 🤔
LikeLike
The D’s were able to flip most of the OC blue during last election by “ballot harvesting”. Funny all the elections were extremely close, and they just happened to find enough ballots days later to seal the deal. 😡
LikeLiked by 1 person
It used to be Fairview State Hospital back in the 70’s….a mental hospital. And Orange Coast College is just down the street off of Fairview.
LikeLike
Yes, Orange Coast College, that’s it.
We were at South Coast Plaza/Crystal Court last summer and we said the same thing. It has changed so much from decades ago.
Our district, for the first time ever, flipped to Blue in 2018. It was such a thundershock to all of us. Then we found out last week that our Rep doesn’t even live in our district–that “Maxine Waters’ trick”. He lives in Newport Beach!!! People are going to try to vote him out. I don’t care for the Repub candidate. She never once said she’s a Trump supporter or even acknowledge Donald Trump. It’s why she lost 2 years ago as another Repub candidate was a huge Trump supporter….the votes got split between the two of them…and then there’s that ballot harvesting as well. It was a nightmare mess for us all afterwards for several months. People are really really mad now.
By the Way….
Vote No on Prop 13 for all you Calif people. (It’s a trick. People think it is saving the original Prop 13 of 1978. It is not and we find it unnervy that they would use the exact number “13” to label this new proposition)
Always vote no on all Bonds anyway., no matter what their sob story is. Most of the money goes into CALPERS. Calif Pols are thieves and liars.
OMG If they do that there will be a REAL pandemic with corona contaminated feces all over the streets and aerosolised
Better still–put them all on Alcatraz
LikeLiked by 1 person
After reading this article, I kept thinking only one thing:https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/02/blagojevich-release-is-a-chance-to-tackle-corruption-in-illinois/?utm_source=recirc-desktop&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=river&utm_content=more-in&utm_term=first
The people in Chicago, especially the poor, need to use rghts to eliminate all politicians that are not immediately working to reduce crime and corruption.
Instant positive results or they should be removed.
Community organizing, my @ss. To hades with progressive communist cultural marxists.
need to use rghts = … need to use their constitutional rights …
They have the weapons, obviously. They need to direct the fire at the correct targets to improve their situation.
Well we need to go AG shopping . Barr is not cleaning up nothing and We have waited on too many reports and just wait until , The President should turn Rudy loose to investigate the business dealings of the turtle . Wait until he gets wind of it , PDJT can tell him either I get my choice of a new AG or I have no choice but to use Rudy . to investigate on his own . Bet We could get a good AG with the right leverage .
Barr is nothing but a stopped clock.
Given the DS influence among RINOs and NeverTrumpers in the Senate, the President loses a confrontation with McConnell. JMO
In case you were even considering that the MSM is not ABSOLUTELY biased, I submit this for your consideration. I did a Startpage search on “harvey weinstein convicted”
And the first hit was this:
https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=l&ai=DChcSEwj1qMyhxu7nAhUQ22QKHU8hC1EYABAAGgJwag&sig=AOD64_2yOkkldCB8cqau5y-bsNceMTs2nQ&adurl=&q=
The MSM media is evil encarnate. I am REALLY losing patience with the MSM media.
If I were them, I would be a bit afraid to continue on this path of propagating lies. By dint of your profession, we know who you are, and you will be easy to find, if you continue lying.
Maybe you should stop lying, and start reporting objectively.
Hint, hint Maggie Lindsy Haberman (born October 30, 1973) is an American journalist. Please stop lying for $. Millions know your charade.
Byron York’s take on the 2020 election…yes, the Intel Community will be a player
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/is-the-intel-community-planning-to-meddle-in-2020-election
Some combination of 3 decades of incompetent, or worse, US leadership and the shock and awe that Trump caused has shaken DC to the core….and revealed it to be a wannabe fascist empire, with a strong stench of banana republic.
And a huge part of the leadership failure in this country has been to abide the solidification of the media into a vanguard class which traffics in large lies and small. PT has tried to give truth some space…brave man…great man.
So I watched the debate tonight with an on-line group streaming the debate. Listened was more like it because I could only see the host and hear the debate. There was a chat and it had a smattering of President Trump supporters but the rest were pretty much all Bernie supporters.
They seemed a very dejected group from the start, the Bernie supporters. Most say he has already lost Florida with his Cuba comments, some were afraid he has lost New York with his anti-Israel stance. All thought he had a very bad night. One seemed ready to switch to Bloomberg, ironically. Many seemed to get angry when any candidate started in on President Trump, which I found odd seeing how they were Bernie Bros.
Interesting, we’ll see where it goes from here.
China’s coronavirus response ‘inadequate’ says ex-UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/china-s-coronavirus-response-inadequate-says-ex-un-secretary-general-ban-ki-moon-20200226-p544cj.html
Gordon Chang praises US for acting ‘very, very quickly’ against coronavirus spread
https://www.foxnews.com/media/china-expert-gordon-chang-coronavirus-us-action
