South Carolina Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm CBS Livestream…

Tonight at 8:00pm ET the fifth Democrat presidential debate will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. The debate is sponsored by CBS and will broadcast on CBS networks.

The debate will include: former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York Mayor Mini-Mike Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer.

There will be no opening or closing statements, but all candidates will get a closing question. Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer direct questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals.

CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS pundit Gayle King will moderate the debate; with additional questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

  1. simplewins says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Jeez, I have had enough of this clown show.

  2. Mike in AZ says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    We should negotiate our way back INTO the Iran Nuclear deal. – Amy

  3. 1footballguru says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Watching this debate reminds me of this

  4. Mike in AZ says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Joe Yelling again… This time its North Korea

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    “North Korea is horrible unless Hunter gets a job there!”

  6. Eric French says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Biden just yells…he’s a scary old man

  7. Jay says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Communists disguised as RATS…debating about who can utter the biggest promise/lie.

    If only our federal law against Communism were enforced.

    The entire lot of them would be charged.

  8. Tl Howard says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Joe got so confused with all the names and countries he was trying to list to impress us that he got confused, tongue-tied, and stopped with, “Why am I the only one that stops?” He stopped because he went BLANK.

  9. beach lover says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Ok.. haven’t watched the whole thing, but from what I’ve seen, they are spouting anything whether it makes sense or is even half way truthful. Just Doesn’t Matter. No one is paying any attention.

  10. Jase says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    What words do you live by?

    Get Trump.
    Orange Man Bad

    Interestingly, they seem to be deliberately putting CIA Pete back in his box.

  11. carterzest says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    A little late to the 🎉 party(just like mini-Mike)….oy vey! They’re doomed!

  12. porkchopsandwiches says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    the words sanders lives by can be found in “the communist manifesto”

  13. Mike in AZ says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    No one on this debate stage looks, acts, or speaks the part of Commander in Chief. The Democrat debates have really failed to vet the field and this will be crystal clear during the first debate with President Trump. Hell no one on this stage could beat Mike Pence in a VP debate either. If your solution to any question is to blame the Trump administration yet you have no answer as to how you would solve the problem… then you are the problem.

    • Jase says:
      February 25, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      They’ve been conditioned by the last three years of MSM sliming of the President. It’s all they’ve got – except for Bernie, who IS offering something different, but nobody’s buying what he’s selling.

    • Jorizabeth says:
      February 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      Blaming the Trump administration, telling lies, how could they conceive of any solutions? Criminals!

  14. Trumpstumper says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Klobo-

    My motto. I REALLY AM BORING!

  15. tuskyou says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Amy=boring

  16. bambamtakethat says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    And just because…
    Gayle King couldn’t find another place for the color purple? She looks like Barney’s sister.

  17. boomerbeth says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    So scripted. All planned responses in advance. But slo joe can’t remember his lines…

  18. EnoughIsEnough says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    After watching this embarrassing debacle, I can state, EMPHATICALLY, that I look forward to President Trump debating whoever is declared the Dem nominee.

  19. Tl Howard says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    How can anyone stand Joe Biden’s blather? Ever?

  20. Trumpstumper says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Plugs’ motto –
    Free plugs for everybody!

  21. beach lover says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    What a phoney…Biden tried his hardest to keep the first black man off the Supreme Court ! Now says he will fight to get a black woman on the court. Such pandering to the blacks tonight. Sad

  22. Tl Howard says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    It’s pathetic that the media treat the Democrat registered South Carolinians as if they represent huge swaths of Americans.

  23. Jorizabeth says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    All to cover their corrupt involvement in Ukraine’s struggles! Shame on them!

  24. Mist'ears Mom says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Good lord …”a black women on the supreme court” what f-ing nonsense. How about appointing someone who is qualified regardless of gender or skin color. What dopes these dimwits are.

  25. craiggger says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Warren is once again claiming that as a young Special Ed teacher she was not invited back because she was visibly pregnant.

  26. bambamtakethat says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Warren. Fixes her mouth to quote scripture when her life as been nothing but lies. Smh

  27. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    “From each according to my Five Year-Plan…”

  28. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Komedy Klub get ready!! Biggest misconception and your motto ?

    Klobuchar- she’s not boring!

    Slo Joe- no one’s better than me. Segues to Talk about the Supreme Court, make sure there’s a Black Woman on the court.
    Biggest misconception- he has more hair than he thinks he does. SLO JOE DOES NOT DISAPPOINT.
    Bernie’s motto- we can create a nation. F*** him.
    Fork tongued squaw eats more than you think. Her motto- she is good to poor people. Or something.
    Booty Judge- he is SoOOO passionate! His motto- he is a servant not a leader.
    Mini Mike- misconception that he’s 6 ft. tall. He will do not talk.

  29. Jay says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Everyone on that stage is pushing communist ideology. IT IS ILLEGAL in the USA to push this ideology. A case must be taken up with SCOTUS. This is a very dangerous road to be on.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communist_Control_Act_of_1954

    “The Communist Control Act (68 Stat. 775, 50 U.S.C. 841-844) is a piece of United States federal legislation, signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower on 24 August 1954, which outlaws the Communist Party of the United States and criminalizes membership in, or support for the Party or “Communist-action” organizations and defines evidence to be considered by a jury in determining participation in the activities, planning, actions, objectives, or purposes of such organizations.[1] The Act has since been ruled unconstitutional in federal court but has not been ruled on in the Supreme Court and has never been enforced.”

  30. Peoria Jones says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Bootyjudge: The biggest misconception about me is that I’m not brilliant and humble…because I AM!

  31. Tl Howard says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    There doesn’t appear to be too much enthusiasm for Bloomy in the hall. I guess each candidate gets so many tickets and the rest go to DNC biggies? Perhaps Bloomy’s guys are restrained Wall Street sorts.

  32. Tl Howard says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    The thought occurs to me that’s it’s too bad that two guys as bright and innovative as POTUS and Bloomberg couldn’t work together on a whole host of problems.

    • tuskyou says:
      February 25, 2020 at 10:09 pm

      Funny you say that, my neighbor thinks Bloomberg is a POTUS plant. He thinks AOC is secretly “helping” POTUS too. Great guy-will help us with anything and his lawn looks like a golf course. He’s got a lotta time to think this stuff up.

  33. sickconservative says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    So Biden will name a black to the supreme court and some how that isn’t pandering.
    Has anyone here and really our country seen anything coming close to a rational proposal or thought on making thing better the we have now.

  34. Trumpstumper says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Now back to reality –

    DONALD J TRUMP is still our President!

    Good night, all!

    (Still not tired of winning 😉 )

  35. boomerbeth says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Fish face Bloomberg means what he says , says what he means, & is going to do what he says as POTUS, except he forgot Congress makes laws….will he be impeached by a GOP house? You betcha!!

  36. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    ….is it over?

  37. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    One of my favorite things to do—-(while the TV is turned on to the Doofus Dem Debate channel, sound off and watching their body language)……is to read the Treepers’ comments. Many of you are funny with your sarcasm.

    Man…… the Dems are in a state of panic, Bernie the red lobster, Biden the robot, Warren is down to her last 1/1024th of her brain, Mini Mike the chameleon, Steyer the Climate alarm Clock, Mayor Pete the Brillo Pad (and don”t ask me why, I don’t know, he just made me think of one), and Amy the Dead Senator Walking.

    Thank you, Treepers, for sharing your comments.

  38. Dutchman says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    “How bad was it?”
    “It was SOOOO bad, the moderator wanted to end it early, and gave the ‘sign off’, before the last commercial break, whichvwould have cost the network $.”

  39. Nigella says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Poor Bernie.. LOL

  40. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    I liked the way they all pledged to give women the vote and free the slaves.

  41. Debra says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    End statement impressions:

    Amy doesn’t listen well.

    Sanders panders, invoking Mandela in Carolaina.

    Jimmy, er, Joe cracks corn, and I don’t care.

    Lizzie beat Butt-edge-edge to the golden rule, and he looks passionate enough to start a war over it, but will probably just kiss his gay partner real hard when the cameras catch em at the end.

    The two bookends were short and to the point although Tom looked weak saying it (that they will act and not just talk, like everyone in between them.

    What a lot . . .

