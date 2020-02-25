South Carolina Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm CBS Livestream…

Tonight at 8:00pm ET the fifth Democrat presidential debate will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. The debate is sponsored by CBS and will broadcast on CBS networks.

The debate will include: former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York Mayor Mini-Mike Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer.

There will be no opening or closing statements, but all candidates will get a closing question. Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer direct questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals.

CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS pundit Gayle King will moderate the debate; with additional questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.