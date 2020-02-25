South Carolina Democrat Debate – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm CBS Livestream…

Tonight at 8:00pm ET the fifth Democrat presidential debate will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. The debate is sponsored by CBS and will broadcast on CBS networks.
The debate will include: former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York Mayor Mini-Mike Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer.
There will be no opening or closing statements, but all candidates will get a closing question. Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer direct questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals.
CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS pundit Gayle King will moderate the debate; with additional questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.
Jeez, I have had enough of this clown show.
We should negotiate our way back INTO the Iran Nuclear deal. – Amy
Watching this debate reminds me of this
Joe Yelling again… This time its North Korea
“North Korea is horrible unless Hunter gets a job there!”
Biden just yells…he’s a scary old man
Communists disguised as RATS…debating about who can utter the biggest promise/lie.
If only our federal law against Communism were enforced.
The entire lot of them would be charged.
Joe got so confused with all the names and countries he was trying to list to impress us that he got confused, tongue-tied, and stopped with, “Why am I the only one that stops?” He stopped because he went BLANK.
Short circuit
He stopped with what he was gonna do if they didn’t do what he said they had to do!
Ok.. haven’t watched the whole thing, but from what I’ve seen, they are spouting anything whether it makes sense or is even half way truthful. Just Doesn’t Matter. No one is paying any attention.
Hang on hang on hang on! –
Can we fact check this drivel during the break?
What words do you live by?
Get Trump.
Orange Man Bad
Interestingly, they seem to be deliberately putting CIA Pete back in his box.
A little late to the 🎉 party(just like mini-Mike)….oy vey! They’re doomed!
the words sanders lives by can be found in “the communist manifesto”
No one on this debate stage looks, acts, or speaks the part of Commander in Chief. The Democrat debates have really failed to vet the field and this will be crystal clear during the first debate with President Trump. Hell no one on this stage could beat Mike Pence in a VP debate either. If your solution to any question is to blame the Trump administration yet you have no answer as to how you would solve the problem… then you are the problem.
They’ve been conditioned by the last three years of MSM sliming of the President. It’s all they’ve got – except for Bernie, who IS offering something different, but nobody’s buying what he’s selling.
Blaming the Trump administration, telling lies, how could they conceive of any solutions? Criminals!
Klobo-
My motto. I REALLY AM BORING!
Amy=boring
And just because…
Gayle King couldn’t find another place for the color purple? She looks like Barney’s sister.
Resistance. Purple. Dressing for the occasion.
she’s weird. imo she goes out of her way to “look” like her BFF oprah.
Are they lovers?
So scripted. All planned responses in advance. But slo joe can’t remember his lines…
After watching this embarrassing debacle, I can state, EMPHATICALLY, that I look forward to President Trump debating whoever is declared the Dem nominee.
Trump versus Bernie would be epic
How can anyone stand Joe Biden’s blather? Ever?
Plugs’ motto –
Free plugs for everybody!
What a phoney…Biden tried his hardest to keep the first black man off the Supreme Court ! Now says he will fight to get a black woman on the court. Such pandering to the blacks tonight. Sad
And not ONE Dem will call him out for it.
It’s all premeditated from his handlers. He really has al signs of dementia, but his sunny personality hides behind it.
The second black man. And also the first Latino, Miguel Estrada
Second black man. Thurgood Marshall was the first.
Second Black Man, Thurgood Marshall was the first.
But you are right overall. In another month or two he will think he is on the court.
It’s pathetic that the media treat the Democrat registered South Carolinians as if they represent huge swaths of Americans.
All to cover their corrupt involvement in Ukraine’s struggles! Shame on them!
Good lord …”a black women on the supreme court” what f-ing nonsense. How about appointing someone who is qualified regardless of gender or skin color. What dopes these dimwits are.
Warren is once again claiming that as a young Special Ed teacher she was not invited back because she was visibly pregnant.
Yes. She said “visibly.”
Warren. Fixes her mouth to quote scripture when her life as been nothing but lies. Smh
And talking about how people think she doesn’t eat enough. Is that why she has those high cheekbones?!
“From each according to my Five Year-Plan…”
Komedy Klub get ready!! Biggest misconception and your motto ?
Klobuchar- she’s not boring!
Slo Joe- no one’s better than me. Segues to Talk about the Supreme Court, make sure there’s a Black Woman on the court.
Biggest misconception- he has more hair than he thinks he does. SLO JOE DOES NOT DISAPPOINT.
Bernie’s motto- we can create a nation. F*** him.
Fork tongued squaw eats more than you think. Her motto- she is good to poor people. Or something.
Booty Judge- he is SoOOO passionate! His motto- he is a servant not a leader.
Mini Mike- misconception that he’s 6 ft. tall. He will do not talk.
I never once thought about how much Pow Wow Chow the fake Indian eats.
Everyone on that stage is pushing communist ideology. IT IS ILLEGAL in the USA to push this ideology. A case must be taken up with SCOTUS. This is a very dangerous road to be on.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communist_Control_Act_of_1954
“The Communist Control Act (68 Stat. 775, 50 U.S.C. 841-844) is a piece of United States federal legislation, signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower on 24 August 1954, which outlaws the Communist Party of the United States and criminalizes membership in, or support for the Party or “Communist-action” organizations and defines evidence to be considered by a jury in determining participation in the activities, planning, actions, objectives, or purposes of such organizations.[1] The Act has since been ruled unconstitutional in federal court but has not been ruled on in the Supreme Court and has never been enforced.”
Bootyjudge: The biggest misconception about me is that I’m not brilliant and humble…because I AM!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched him closely as he gave that answer and as he does all the time, he planned when to smile as if he were in an acting class trying something out.
The guy is fake as a $3 bill. There was a clip earlier of him using Hussein Ozero’s exact same soundbites and phrases, over and over. Pathetic.
There doesn’t appear to be too much enthusiasm for Bloomy in the hall. I guess each candidate gets so many tickets and the rest go to DNC biggies? Perhaps Bloomy’s guys are restrained Wall Street sorts.
The thought occurs to me that’s it’s too bad that two guys as bright and innovative as POTUS and Bloomberg couldn’t work together on a whole host of problems.
Funny you say that, my neighbor thinks Bloomberg is a POTUS plant. He thinks AOC is secretly “helping” POTUS too. Great guy-will help us with anything and his lawn looks like a golf course. He’s got a lotta time to think this stuff up.
So Biden will name a black to the supreme court and some how that isn’t pandering.
Has anyone here and really our country seen anything coming close to a rational proposal or thought on making thing better the we have now.
Now back to reality –
DONALD J TRUMP is still our President!
Good night, all!
(Still not tired of winning 😉 )
Fish face Bloomberg means what he says , says what he means, & is going to do what he says as POTUS, except he forgot Congress makes laws….will he be impeached by a GOP house? You betcha!!
….is it over?
One of my favorite things to do—-(while the TV is turned on to the Doofus Dem Debate channel, sound off and watching their body language)……is to read the Treepers’ comments. Many of you are funny with your sarcasm.
Man…… the Dems are in a state of panic, Bernie the red lobster, Biden the robot, Warren is down to her last 1/1024th of her brain, Mini Mike the chameleon, Steyer the Climate alarm Clock, Mayor Pete the Brillo Pad (and don”t ask me why, I don’t know, he just made me think of one), and Amy the Dead Senator Walking.
Thank you, Treepers, for sharing your comments.
“How bad was it?”
“It was SOOOO bad, the moderator wanted to end it early, and gave the ‘sign off’, before the last commercial break, whichvwould have cost the network $.”
And, unless I missed it, they did not show the candidates leave the podiums.
Maybe they were worried punches would be thrown.
Poor Bernie.. LOL
I liked the way they all pledged to give women the vote and free the slaves.
Yeah, that sounds awesome! Think it will catch on?
End statement impressions:
Amy doesn’t listen well.
Sanders panders, invoking Mandela in Carolaina.
Jimmy, er, Joe cracks corn, and I don’t care.
Lizzie beat Butt-edge-edge to the golden rule, and he looks passionate enough to start a war over it, but will probably just kiss his gay partner real hard when the cameras catch em at the end.
The two bookends were short and to the point although Tom looked weak saying it (that they will act and not just talk, like everyone in between them.
What a lot . . .
