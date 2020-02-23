President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House – Video

Posted on February 23, 2020 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House heading to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on the first leg of their trip to India.  As the president departs he paused to answer a variety of questions from the media.  [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House – Video

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    I hope they have a wonderful, productive and SAFE trip. And .. I can’t wait to see what FLOTUS wears to the various events.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. tominellay says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    I hope the boxers Fury and Wilder do get their invitations to the White House!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Reserved55 says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    The President’s support of Breadline is tactically brilliant.
    Trump is a one man wrecking crew of the Democrat Party.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Vince says:
      February 23, 2020 at 3:19 pm

      The democrat party is a collection of interests, sometimes contrary interests. So many years I have wanted republicans to put a chisel into those cracks and start hammering.

      Like

      Reply
  4. NICCO says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Father we lift up to you President Donald John Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they travel to the nation of India.We cover them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ,and we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over them that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.They will not be harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against them shall prosper.Father,dispatch your legions of warring angelic hosts to destroy all the works of the enemy.Father let the fire of your glory surround them and that your anointing be upon them.Father,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify you.Father,we thank you that you arise and your enemies be scattered..We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ of Nazareth ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. mickeyhamtramck says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Re: Tainted Judge/ Biased Juror. If in a Murder Trial, the mother of the murdered victim was allowed to become Jury Foreman….. is that reason to question the trial fairness?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. jj1319 says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    It wasn’t really a great fight. Tyson fury dominated. Great presser, though.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Our President Trump is always in charge of every situation. He is the ultimate Ringmaster with these snapping jackals and hyenas. Not just like a Boss- he is King of the Jungle.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. JohnCasper says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    After 18 years of nothing achieved even remotely worth the price in lives, limbs and treasure, anything that gets the US out of the Bourbon Generals’ Operation Enduring Insanity in Afcrapistan is better than anything that doesn’t.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. amazed treetop downlooker says:
    February 23, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    “Shifty Schiff should be investigated,,,” if/when VSGPDJT proclaims something like that, I BELIEVE it’s already underway. Just an average Treeper here, trying to learn/stay abreast the myriad of very complex, intertwined events, so asking of you smarter Treepers, esp. legally and/or militarily astute, past & present, connected ones:
    Since, I BELIEVE, we have been in a state of war since 9/11, isn’t it justified to have military-run investigations ongoing into the numerous treasonous machinations of the DS..realizing that so many of that upper echelons are O’Traitor O’Sama embeds, making it infinitely more challenging & dangerous to do so ? I do believe these are long underway, hoping & praying so…change we deserve & need ! 😉🙏

    “Roger Stone was treated so badly…” do believe he deserves/will receive full pardon & will see major league sweetly ironic poetic justice against the leagues of his(&OUR !) lawbreakerLawfare enemies…hope he ends up with a major piece of twitter for all the unconstitutional deprivation of his free speech…that goes for you, too, First Amendment violating O’CONning Crooked Federal judge overseeing his case !

    Traitors to the left, the right, above & below, nearly everywhere….BUT Omnipresent Omniscient Omnipotent God PREVAILS !

    THANK YOU, POTUS & FLOTUS, for your countless sacrifices & nonstop travail for the security & prosperity of the Great Republic of the USA. GODSPEED & SAFETRAVELS, we beg you, Lord, Father, Son & Holy Spirit, Amen !

    Like

    Reply
    • cheering4america says:
      February 23, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      Personally, I am hoping that neither General Flynn nor Roger Stone will NEED a pardon after justice finally winds its way through to doing the right thing, which to be exact would be a dismissal of all charges, or the next best thing, which is a New Trial for Stone and an Acceptance of Flynn’s Withdrawal of his Plea and an initial trial – both for good reasons.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Robert Smith says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    When Ivanka went over there they loved her. So it should be a very interesting trip.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Vince says:
      February 23, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      That is encouraging. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kutchner are our real Secretaries of State. World leaders know that when you speak to them, you are speaking to President Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Rex70 says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Looking for your thoughts on this: I think the DNC establishment is gonna unofficially but ultimately run Bloomberg and Hilda as write-ins with their “centrism appeal” (in their Leftist minds) and with his billions. Bernie may get the official Dem nom, but the support from the DNC top tier will be lukewarm and stingy with the funds—which the monetarily-challenged Socialist (unlike billionaire-Capitalist Trump did not need in 2016 from the GOP establishment and party coffers) will need to mount a formidable, national campaign.

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 23, 2020 at 3:10 pm

      The idea or fantasy that Super Billionaire Mini-Mike and Hillary are centrists is complete idiocy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        February 23, 2020 at 3:12 pm

        By the way, all of the trouble that Trump haters have tried to give him with his business concerns etc. how would Bloomberg be able to disentangle himself from that?

        I assume the Media will just pretend it doesn’t exist.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Rex70 says:
        February 23, 2020 at 3:35 pm

        Of course—that is why I said, “centrist appeal” and “…in their Leftist minds.” ALL of the candidates are hard Leftists. The DNC establishment is just looking to support a candidate that could best masquerade as a centrist, which the unabashed Socialist, Bernie, cannot and would not masquerade as such. Mini-Mike is the only one amongst them that just did a 12-year stint as a Republikan, hence and to them, is ability to masquerade as a centrist.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      February 23, 2020 at 3:18 pm

      Rex, you are forgetting the Viet Nam era traitor John Kerry just popping in at the convention.

      Like

      Reply
      • Rex70 says:
        February 23, 2020 at 3:47 pm

        sherry—ah, yes! John F*ing Kerry may just pop up at the convention. I love Dem-on-Dem violence and wouldn’t mind seeing that happen, as well.

        I just think, ultimately, since Trump has put on such a stellar clinic on Capitalism since becoming POTUS, the DNC can’t handle having an actual, naked anti-Capitalist at the top of their ticket and is now seriously considering either of—and other, probably—scenarios to save them from suffering another Reagan v. Mondale type of destruction…MAINLY because of the down-ticket ramifications having an unappealing Bernie at the top.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    FLOTUS looks soooooooo cool in those shades! POTUS is a pretty lucky guy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Skippy says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    So proud of you and FLOTUS, Mr. President! Thank you both and thanks to your family.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. samwise163 says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Godspeed to President Trump, The First Lady, and all traveling to India. God cover them with your Almighty hand.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Cathy M. says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    To celebrate Trump’s visit to India

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Annie says:
    February 23, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    safe trip for all..not going to breathe easy until they are back in the USA…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s