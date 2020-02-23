Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House heading to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on the first leg of their trip to India. As the president departs he paused to answer a variety of questions from the media. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
I hope they have a wonderful, productive and SAFE trip. And .. I can’t wait to see what FLOTUS wears to the various events.
delasio trying for sanders vp pick,,,, U.S.pdas to japan is in on it with jbrennan and china to INFECT the USA with the wuhan virus
I hope the boxers Fury and Wilder do get their invitations to the White House!
The President’s support of Breadline is tactically brilliant.
Trump is a one man wrecking crew of the Democrat Party.
The democrat party is a collection of interests, sometimes contrary interests. So many years I have wanted republicans to put a chisel into those cracks and start hammering.
Father we lift up to you President Donald John Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they travel to the nation of India.We cover them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ,and we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over them that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.They will not be harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against them shall prosper.Father,dispatch your legions of warring angelic hosts to destroy all the works of the enemy.Father let the fire of your glory surround them and that your anointing be upon them.Father,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify you.Father,we thank you that you arise and your enemies be scattered..We pray in the name above all names,Jesus Christ of Nazareth ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.
We agree. Amen.
👏🙏🇺🇸🙏
Yes, Agree. AMEN
Re: Tainted Judge/ Biased Juror. If in a Murder Trial, the mother of the murdered victim was allowed to become Jury Foreman….. is that reason to question the trial fairness?
It wasn’t really a great fight. Tyson fury dominated. Great presser, though.
Our President Trump is always in charge of every situation. He is the ultimate Ringmaster with these snapping jackals and hyenas. Not just like a Boss- he is King of the Jungle.
After 18 years of nothing achieved even remotely worth the price in lives, limbs and treasure, anything that gets the US out of the Bourbon Generals’ Operation Enduring Insanity in Afcrapistan is better than anything that doesn’t.
Without Louis XVI cash & navy…..there would be no USA.
Don’t forget Lafayette!
“Shifty Schiff should be investigated,,,” if/when VSGPDJT proclaims something like that, I BELIEVE it’s already underway. Just an average Treeper here, trying to learn/stay abreast the myriad of very complex, intertwined events, so asking of you smarter Treepers, esp. legally and/or militarily astute, past & present, connected ones:
Since, I BELIEVE, we have been in a state of war since 9/11, isn’t it justified to have military-run investigations ongoing into the numerous treasonous machinations of the DS..realizing that so many of that upper echelons are O’Traitor O’Sama embeds, making it infinitely more challenging & dangerous to do so ? I do believe these are long underway, hoping & praying so…change we deserve & need ! 😉🙏
“Roger Stone was treated so badly…” do believe he deserves/will receive full pardon & will see major league sweetly ironic poetic justice against the leagues of his(&OUR !) lawbreakerLawfare enemies…hope he ends up with a major piece of twitter for all the unconstitutional deprivation of his free speech…that goes for you, too, First Amendment violating O’CONning Crooked Federal judge overseeing his case !
Traitors to the left, the right, above & below, nearly everywhere….BUT Omnipresent Omniscient Omnipotent God PREVAILS !
THANK YOU, POTUS & FLOTUS, for your countless sacrifices & nonstop travail for the security & prosperity of the Great Republic of the USA. GODSPEED & SAFETRAVELS, we beg you, Lord, Father, Son & Holy Spirit, Amen !
Personally, I am hoping that neither General Flynn nor Roger Stone will NEED a pardon after justice finally winds its way through to doing the right thing, which to be exact would be a dismissal of all charges, or the next best thing, which is a New Trial for Stone and an Acceptance of Flynn’s Withdrawal of his Plea and an initial trial – both for good reasons.
When Ivanka went over there they loved her. So it should be a very interesting trip.
That is encouraging. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kutchner are our real Secretaries of State. World leaders know that when you speak to them, you are speaking to President Trump.
Looking for your thoughts on this: I think the DNC establishment is gonna unofficially but ultimately run Bloomberg and Hilda as write-ins with their “centrism appeal” (in their Leftist minds) and with his billions. Bernie may get the official Dem nom, but the support from the DNC top tier will be lukewarm and stingy with the funds—which the monetarily-challenged Socialist (unlike billionaire-Capitalist Trump did not need in 2016 from the GOP establishment and party coffers) will need to mount a formidable, national campaign.
The idea or fantasy that Super Billionaire Mini-Mike and Hillary are centrists is complete idiocy.
By the way, all of the trouble that Trump haters have tried to give him with his business concerns etc. how would Bloomberg be able to disentangle himself from that?
I assume the Media will just pretend it doesn’t exist.
Of course—that is why I said, “centrist appeal” and “…in their Leftist minds.” ALL of the candidates are hard Leftists. The DNC establishment is just looking to support a candidate that could best masquerade as a centrist, which the unabashed Socialist, Bernie, cannot and would not masquerade as such. Mini-Mike is the only one amongst them that just did a 12-year stint as a Republikan, hence and to them, is ability to masquerade as a centrist.
Rex, you are forgetting the Viet Nam era traitor John Kerry just popping in at the convention.
sherry—ah, yes! John F*ing Kerry may just pop up at the convention. I love Dem-on-Dem violence and wouldn’t mind seeing that happen, as well.
I just think, ultimately, since Trump has put on such a stellar clinic on Capitalism since becoming POTUS, the DNC can’t handle having an actual, naked anti-Capitalist at the top of their ticket and is now seriously considering either of—and other, probably—scenarios to save them from suffering another Reagan v. Mondale type of destruction…MAINLY because of the down-ticket ramifications having an unappealing Bernie at the top.
FLOTUS looks soooooooo cool in those shades! POTUS is a pretty lucky guy!
So proud of you and FLOTUS, Mr. President! Thank you both and thanks to your family.
Godspeed to President Trump, The First Lady, and all traveling to India. God cover them with your Almighty hand.
To celebrate Trump’s visit to India
safe trip for all..not going to breathe easy until they are back in the USA…
I don’t like that driven route surrounded by millions of people. All I think of is shaped projectiles.
Good prayers all up and down this thread; need to include that the President’s Secret Service has not also been turned by the mass of evil present in our country.
