Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House heading to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on the first leg of their trip to India. As the president departs he paused to answer a variety of questions from the media. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]

