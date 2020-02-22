Saturday February 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Spadille, a Dog” – A poem by Henry Livingston (the actual author of Night Before Christmas), 1786. The music underneath is from his late 1700’s Music Manuscript, “How Much Superior Beauty Awes”
Jim Luippold’s Coton de Tulear Dogs and Puppies, done to Asparagus. This was Jim’s footage. I made the video as a gift when I was considering getting one of his puppies.
Star Trek – Gambler – Kenny Rogers
Powerful interview: https://youtu.be/iBAIff8X79c
HAPPY CATURDAY SNOW CATS…
Have a blessed day!
Beautiful! Love the 1st pic
Yes, it’s a sweet short hair tabby. Have a fine day, nimrod!
A perfect selection of glorious pictures. You want to take them all in and put them in front of a warm fire with a bowl of cream and all the great cat food they can eat.
House Rules
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward” (Eph. 3:2).
God’s Word must be understood in the way God revealed His will to mankind. Therefore, it needs to be understood dispensationally. There is the broad division in Scripture between God’s two programs, Prophecy and Mystery, but then there are dispensations which must be broken down within it as well.
The term “dispensation” is the Greek word, oikonomia, which means “house law” or “house management.” At different times and stages in God’s Word, God dispensed to mankind a different and distinct rule of life.
Within each of our homes we have a certain set of rules that we expect our children to abide by. These are the house rules, the law of the household. Our house law may be different than your house law. For example, one time one of my kids came to me and said, “My friend’s family does it this way in their home, can’t we do this?” My response was “That’s their rules. We don’t do it that way in our house.” That’s the case in the dispensations of God. They each have their own set of house rules. We shouldn’t try to live by the house law belonging to another time and dispensation.
Within each dispensation of God, God dispensed a new set of “house laws or rules” that needed to be followed, and was the responsibility of those who lived under them to carry out and obey. God has given different commands to different people at different times throughout the Scripture.
It is also similar to presidential administrations. With the administration of our newly-elected president, there will be changes in how they govern and operate from the previous administration. It’s the same with the dispensations of God. God, according to His will, at different points of time in history, revealed a new administration in which there were changes in how man was to live and what was required to be saved.
Today we are under “the dispensation of the grace of God.” This current administration is an administration of grace. The house is managed by grace. Grace dominates everything about this dispensation under which we live. Our salvation is by grace, our walk is a grace walk, we are blessed by grace, our speech is with grace, and we sing with grace in our hearts, etc. There are countless principles to be applied throughout God’s Word, but the letters of Paul provide us with our “house rules” that we are to directly live by in this dispensation of Grace.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/house-rules/
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
“There is the broad division in Scripture between God’s two programs, Prophecy and Mystery”
Prophecy concerns God’s plan of redemption for the earth through the instrumentality of his chosen nation Israel and it’s people , the Jews. All the prophetic writings promise the nation a Kingdom here on earth, with their Messiah reigning. The Gentile nations will be blessed through the nation of Israel – they have to come to the Jews.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Zechariah 8:23 Thus saith the LORD of hosts; In those days it shall come to pass, that ten men shall take hold out of all languages of the nations, even shall take hold of the skirt of him that is a Jew, saying, We will go with you: for we have heard that God is with you.
After the nation of Israel rejected the Father, Son and Holy Ghost (Acts 7 –thus committing the unpardonable sin), the risen and ascended Lord Jesus Christ saved Saul of Tarsus and revealed a entirely new body of information to him and what was really accomplished at the cross and how a new message of salvation would go forth apart from the nation of Israel
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
Israel’s program (the Kingdom) was revealed, Paul’s program (the “mystery”) was kept secret until he was saved – they CANNOT be the same.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) 9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
At the conclusion of the dispensation of the grace of God, God will go back and resume his dealings with the nation of Israel. In their prophetic program, they still have to go thru a time of judgment before they can enter the their Kingdom. We are NOT “spiritual Israel”.
“God, according to His will, at different points of time in history, revealed a new administration in which there were changes in how man was to live and what was required to be saved.”
Changes in how man or groups of people were to live is quite different than “what was required to be saved”. Paul has a few things to say about this, amongst them is a change for believers that is not related to dispensationalism but one’s relation to the law:
Romans 6:14 “For sin will not rule over you, for you are not under law, but under grace.”
Romans 7:4 “Likewise, my brothers, you also have been put to death to the Law through the body of Christ, for you to belong to another, to the One having been raised out from the dead, so that we should bear fruit to God.”
Was this a new dispensational thing, or was it always necessary for God’s people to be saved by grace through faith (cf. Eph. 2:8-10, Acts 15:7-11)?
Galatians 3:5-9 “Therefore, the One supplying to you the Spirit and working miracles among you, is it out of works of the Law, or out of hearing of faith? So also, “Abraham believed God, and it was reckoned to him as righteousness.” Know then that those of faith, these are sons of Abraham. And the Scripture, having foreseen that God justifies the Gentiles by faith, foretold the gospel to Abraham: “All the nations will be blessed in you.” So then, those of faith are blessed along with the believing Abraham.”
Was it only in Paul’s time that “those of faith” started being sons of “the believing Abraham” — noting the emphasis on faith rather than ways of living given to him and his household by God at the time like physical circumcision? The example was used of Abram / Abraham to emphasize the faith element being present in his justification prior to the sign and seal of circumcision being given (cf. Romans 4:8-12). This was used by Paul to help put the reality of salvation by grace through faith — in Abraham’s time and his — into the proper perspective, including as that reality related to works of the law:
“For the promise was to Abraham or his descendants that he should be heir of the world, not through the Law, but through the righteousness of faith. For if those of the Law are heirs, faith has been made void and the promise made of no effect. For Law brings wrath; and where there is no Law, neither is transgression. Therefore it is of faith, that it may be according to grace, for the promise to be sure to all the seed, not only to that of the Law, but also to that of the faith of Abraham, who is the father of us of all”
“At age eight or nine, we had microscopes … you could look at bugs and rotifers and such horrors as right into a hornet’s face. Dukesy and I occasionally slit our wrists slightly to get blood to look at.
“Hey, we were little boys.
“In those far-off days, a lot of kids were smart, which was OK, or even encouraged, since there was no affirmative action.
“Now, put all of this together and you can see the genesis of the Heroic Age of American technology. This lasted into the Sixties. Then it all went to hell as if a switch had been pulled and the polarity of everything reversed.
“Microscopes. Chemistry, Reading. English grammar. Encouragement of intelligence. Spaceships. Robots, however misspelled …
“See? This is why America briefly did all sorts of astonishing things. It was not because of capital flows or compound interest or free enterprise or the rest of the world being in wreckage because of the war No. It was Edmund Scientific, Gilbert, schools that taught things, … and a society that knew when to leave kids the hell alone.”
Gilbert, Edmund Scientific, and the Post-War Flowering of American Techno-Industrial Virtuosity
– A Pre-Enstupidation View
https://www.unz.com/freed/gilbert-edmund-scientific-and-the-post-war-flowering-of-american-techno-industrial-virtuosity/
Gilbert for me. Those were catalogs that made you dream.
Andrea Motis is entirely too young to be this good . . . 🙂
Would you believe that this is a Spanish jazz combo based in, I think, Barceolna?
Happy Caturday, all y’all
if you’re feeling inundated, just stay cool, the week’s over
Why Irish eyes were not blue before the Bronze Age
By Sarah Knapton, Science Editor – 28 Dec 2015
Early Irish farmers would have looked like people from the Middle East, geneticists claim.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/science-news/12071772/Why-Irish-eyes-were-not-blue-before-the-Bronze-Age.html
Happy Caturday…
😂😂😅😂😂
I miss the good old days with midget wrestling!
https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1230926667578781696
But … do you miss dwarf tossing?
Happy Caterday, Treepers. Finding these videos is always fun, but when I watch them I’m reminded of just how pure animal spirits can be. Even when they’ve led a rough life, when given a decent chance, their essential goodness can often shine through. This is one lucky old cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
