February 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1129

— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-"The Heartbeat of MAGA ' " —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
🤡Today-Dem Caucus in NV for anyone in the mood for another Dems’ Clown Show
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Everything is possible for those who believe.“ 🌟 —Mark 9:23
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the WH from West Coast Swing
✅ Awesome Rally in Las Vegas…outside overflow was huge!
✅ Nevada is thriving, thanks to Pres. Trump: 126,000 new jobs, unemployment at 3.8%
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump and MAGA Team as they prep for their trip to India
— for 24/7 ,protection for USA from coronavirus
— for a boomerang treatment on anybody blathering “Russians helping Trump win thru 2020 election interference”
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek successful arrests
— for protection and successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Great American Comeback *🇺🇸*
🦅 So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again.“”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, February 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 255 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/21/february-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1128/comment-page-1/#comment-7873038)
Friday night update – 2/21/20
– WBTW video(older footage) of Project 4’s location, which is the gap on the other side of the mountain from Project 1 in New Mexico.
– Drone photo of a restaurant’s river boat tour of the wall at Project 2.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Project 4 will close the gap on the other side of the mountain from Project 1 in New Mexico. I’ve posted many Jeff Rainforth photos and videos (and a Google map) covering this spot over the past month.
Project #4 Is Going to Be HUGE! – 2/19/20 – (Older footage reposted by WBTW.)
“We need $60 from each donor to pull this huge project off! It’s the next most exploited gap on the border, as you can see! We will close it completely but need your help to finally shut down this smuggling corridor for good!”
Drone photo of a restaurant’s river boat tour of the wall at Project 2. I posted an article about this restaurant’s boat tours of the wall a couple days ago. Apparently, they went from 1 to 4 boat tours per day as the wall was being built.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook photo – 2/20/20
Wow! I wanna go.
It would be so fun to have a Treeper gatherings on those Rio River Boats checking out that beautiful American Water Wall.
It would be very safe in these parts since the cartels have no way of getting into USA so they wouldn’t waste their time hanging out around these parts where that Water Wall is.
This is a winning track, winning river, winning boat, winning water wall, winning..etc
Thank you, Still water, for keeping us updated and in the loop.
So Let me see if I have it right.
Project one is Sunland, NM
Project two is Water Wall near the Butterfly
Project three..not being revealed yet until the timing is right…right?
Project four is closing the gap next to Project one and going up the mountain,…right?
Praying that Fisher gets more contracts to keep up the WALL momentum and all other problems and distractions to be resolved.
Hi Grandma C,
Thanks for your prayers ~ 🙂
If you go on Jeff Rainforth’s Facebook page on the post with the drone photo I posted yesterday, in the comments someone posted a short video from the tour boat.
I think the tours are filled up so you may want to call and schedule ahead of time.
Yes, you have the locations correct.
Project 1: Sunland Park, NM
Project 2, McAllen, TX
Project 4. Closing gap on other side of mountain. I don’t know how far up the mountain it goes. There may be foothills in-between. I seem to recall from last year that the gap is around .75 miles but I only remember 1 reference to it and it wasn’t officially stated.
Project 3 was shown a couple times with this photo. I don’t know where it’s located.
You shaddup, Holder. You’re going down soon.
Paul Perry is an American Patriot and you are a low-down thug and a lyin’ dog-face pony soldier.
I fully expect to soon hear Joe Biden tell tales of growing up on a large ranch with his brothers, Little Joe and Hoss.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anything…any little or big thing to thwart the federal government under President Donald Trump. Their TDS is so severe in California they’d rather have their state go to hell than cooperate. Amazing!
WATCH: Los Angeles Democrat Mayor TEACHES Illegal Aliens How To Avoid ICE Officers
by The Scoop February 20, 2020
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/watch-los-angeles-democrat-mayor-teaches-illegal-aliens-how-to-avoid-ice-officers/
“…Federal prosecutors said that Brittan J. Atkinson threatened to kill Zaid, writing to the lawyer that he would “hunt you down and bleed you out.”…
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweets
What?
Ugh.
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Stone’s Sentencing (Ep.59)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/2885edcb/stones-sentencing-ep59
Michael Caputo|2/21/2020
Topics: Where my head’s at after Roger Stone’s sentencing * The case for a mistrial … All that, plus much more hard-hitting political commentary!
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
(Roger Stone was Mr. Caputo’s mentor)
I ❤ our President & thankful everyday of his sacrifice! He too is a warrior & his family too! They are all working for us & doing a hell of a job!!! I’m so proud of our country!!!!🇺🇸
Concerned for safety for Trump. Possibly coronovirus being used as a weapon against him by people in white house or on his travels. He better wash hands million times a day. Though not sure that is good enough with this one. Secret service needs to disinfect everything and test air.
Everyone please remember to check in your closets and under your beds for Russians before retiring for the night.
This message brought to you by all the wonderful 99 percent at your dedicated FBI and CIA.
This made my day, week and month. 😊
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/incredible-us-miracle-on-ice-hockey-team-joins-trump-on-stage-at-vegas-rally-on-their-40th-anniversary-all-in-kag-hats-video/
I hope this frees up more atheletes, current or retired, who are MAGA to campaign with PDJT. The optics are great.
