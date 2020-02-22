DHS Whistleblower Philip Haney Dies of Gunshot Wound – Amador Sheriff Rules Suicide…

Several new outlets have been reporting today on the death of Philip Haney, a DHS whistleblower who became well known for outlining how the Obama administration downplayed issues surrounding domestic radical Jihadist activity and Islamic terrorism.
It is being reported by Amador County, CA, sheriff’s office that Haney died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, many people are questioning the finding.
CALIFORNIA – Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower Philip Haney was found dead in Amador County, Calif., on Friday, according to local authorities.
Haney, 66, “appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Sheriff and coroner Martin A. Ryan shared the initial details of the case.
“On February 21, 2020 at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound,” the release read.
“Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time,” the office added. (read more)
I want to know who tied him up. Phil Haney did not kill himself.
This is sad.. I pray they do not sweep this under the rug..
Many whistle blowers have said in public conferences..
“If I end up dead, it was not suicide” !
Phil’s fight is over.. may he be at peace with the Lord.
