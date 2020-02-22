DC’s Legislative Business…

CTH often describes the background DC motives with the phrase: “There are Trillions at Stake.” Here we take a look at what that really means, and how DC politics is not quite based on the ideas that frame many reference points.
With people taking notice of DC politics for the first time; and with people not as familiar with the purpose of DC politics; we end up within two different references. Perhaps it is valuable to reset the larger frames of reference and provide clarity.
Most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a House or Senate representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past. There is not a single person in congress writing legislation or laws.
In modern politics not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.
Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body. Here’s how it works right now.
Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, Wall Street multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their affiliation.
Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists, climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.
The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business‘ is getting legislation for their unique interests.
These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.
In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.
Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.
Almost all legislation created is not ‘high profile’, they are obscure changes to current laws, regulations or policies that no-one pays attention to. The passage of the general bills within legislation is not covered in media. Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.
Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists.
The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.
The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.
“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.
Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.
The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.
Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.
Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism. The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012.
Once you understand this process you can understand how politicians get rich.
When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.
The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. Legislation is passed based on ideology. In the aftermath of the 2016 election the system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would have been signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation, driven by special interest groups that supported her campaign, that would be flowing to her desk.
Why?
Simply because the authors of the legislation, the originating special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors.
Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. In early 2017 the modern legislative machine was frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump were not within the legislative constructs coming from the K-Street authors of the legislation. There were no MAGA lobbyists waiting on Trump ideology to advance legislation based on America First objectives.
As a result of an empty feeder system, in early 2017 congress had no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written were not in line with President Trump policy. There was simply no entity within DC writing legislation that was in-line with President Trump’s America-First’ economic and foreign policy agenda.
Exactly the opposite was true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs were/are antithetical to Trump policy. There were hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.
Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence were just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices. Legislation needed to be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there was no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.
Think about the larger ramifications within that truism. That is also why there was/is so much opposition.
No legislation provided by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc.
Politicians were not happy without their indulgences, but the issue was actually bigger. No K-Street expenditures also means no personal benefit; and no opportunity to advance financial benefit from the insider trading system.
Without the ability to position personal wealth for benefit, why would a politician stay in office? The income of many long-term politicians on both Republican and Democrat sides of the aisle was completely disrupted by President Trump winning the election. That is one of the key reason why so many politicians retired immediately thereafter.
When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.
Lastly, this is why -when signing legislation- President Trump often says “they’ve been trying to get this through for a long time” etc. Most of the legislation passed by congress and signed by President Trump in his first term is older legislative proposals, with little indulgent value, that were shelved in years past.
Example: Criminal justice reform did not carry a financial benefit to the legislative bodies, and there was no financial interest funding the politicians to pass the bill. If you look at most of the bills President Trump has signed, with the exception of a few economic bills, they stem from from congressional construction many years ago.
Thank you for the detailed info, Sundance! Sharing with other patriots!!!👍🏻⭐️🇺🇸
And a guy like Bloomberg with multi billions at his disposal could make bank knowing in advance what was on the agenda plate. He isn’t running because he can do a better job than Trump.
Trump went in saying this is what is broke and this is how we fix it. Trump had been saying these things for 30 years. Bloomberg looks very suspect to me.
BLOOMBERG and his money are responsible for Mayors Against Illegal Guns (whatever that means). He went from city to city to get mayors to join. A lot of them abruptly backed out AFTER they realized that it was about disarmament. Bloomberg is also responsible for financing corporate media outlets. (Bloomberg News) He was also very quick to call for Congress to “do something” the same day that the Sandy Hoax narrative was still developing…almost as if it was scripted but he hit the “return” key a little too early.
Bloomberg is like a George Soros lite version. Zero interest in empowering the average citizen. Agenda is quite the opposite.
Mayors too have sold us out to globalists and international corporatists. Take a look around The US Conference of Mayors website. It’s blatantly obvious.
Start with this page; https://www.usmayors.org/programs/alliance-for-a-sustainable-future/
I wanna know how mini-mic made so much money in the last few years. Maybe President Trump has known for a long time.
A guy like mini-mike bloomberg is friendly to the type of “business operation” that “government” has actually become. Because… it’s more like a MOB styled business operation where handouts and kickbacks are the norm.
Sundance, I think a quarterly repost might be in order.
Sundance should have titled his essay “HOW A BILL BECOMES A LAW” like they say it in the lying textbooks they write that get forced into “our”schools and our kids’ minds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome to Sundance University.
Basic to master level classes in MAGAnomics, Government, Political Science, etc.
Understanding this material, makes it far easier to understand and accept “its NOT R vs. D, Its Uniparty vs. you and me.
ALL Politicians in Congress, regardless of party, and with a few acceptions, benefit from this system, and don’t benefit from PDJT and MAGAnomics.
Hence, Ryan and McConnell, etc. were and are JUST as opposed to and threatened byPDJT’s Presidency, as Pelosi and Schumer.
They countenanced the coup, and have supported the ongoing coverup ever since. Those who didn’t bail in 2018, have been working diligently since 2016 to frustrate PDJT’s agenda, with R’s having common cause with D’s.
The D is the robber, walking towards you, talking to you, attracting and holding your attention.
The R is his partner, sneaking up behind you, to shiv you in the ribs, so the 2 of them can steal your wallet, clothes, liberty and life, and leave you dead and naked.
Can NOT allow your attention to be distracted by the Dem, even when they set their hair on fire.
You need to turn 90 degrees, so you can see (EXPOSE) the R sneaking up, behind. It is only his concealment, that gives him ‘power’; exposed, he loses power.
Just like our constitution calls for a “more perfect union”.
Two sovereigns (Fed) and the (states) both equally powerful in their respective ways.
So when POTUS calls out Pelosi for San Francisco’s problems it all sound fine and dandy but she represents the Federal Government, that problem in San Francisco is at the State level, Therefore, only the state legislature can undo all that (no pun intended), crap.
Pelosi has no more control over California then California has control over the Federal Government. Sure, Pelosi represents California but only at the Federal level, I.e. pork bill’s. The founding fathers were very brilliant in their creation but honestly I really don’t think they ever envisioned lobbying at the federal level or they would’ve most likely blocked it.
Same applies to the 2A, “The right to keep and bare arms”. But… taxes on supplies are no where in there and that’s concerning, because it’s already been done if I remember correctly in Guam or the Samoa Islands.
That’s why we have all these court battles between the Fed and the states, the Fed cannot take away a states power unless the state concedes that power to the Government or, vice versa. Public land (Fed) v Private land (State).
In the markets it would be public ( Treasuries, Bonds), v private ( corporations, equities).
I like that Sundance explains to all the actual goings on in the Federal Government, but there a few who really understand and many who choose or care not to.
Thank you Sundance, for reposting this again for those who are new to the Treehouse.
I am OK with the article title as-is, but your implication that this article be printed out by parents for all their student children to read at home is excellent idea………
of course there are a LOT of parents who need to read this first, so that they realize that what they formerly thought they knew about the federal legislative process is permanently corrected….
Sundance brought back some memories with the Schoolhouse Rock reference.
I would like to second this request! Best civics lessons I’ve ever gotten were from the Treehouse!
Now this is the kind of civics lesson they should be teaching in school!
Yes they should.
I figured this out a long time ago, around the Reagan years. It is really easy to see because it is done in broad daylight. Look at every piece of legislation, nothing but shit to abuse the citizenry with or make a path to steal money. With their salaries how do you become millionaires? You either steal it, blackmail someone else, or cheat and let someone else steal it and give you a cut.
We need a major change/reform in our country and it isn’t the Bernie way. We need to abolish spy agencies, K street and anything associated with it. We need set term limits and at the first sign of a crooked politician, execute them on the spot. We the people need to take back our country from the evil politicians/lobbyists/;lawyers.
General Curtis LeMay said, ‘Kill enough of them and they will quit fighting.”
The 1 trillion dollar question:
Who decides who is/are going to be killed?
Three 1 billion dollar questions:
Would lobbyist provide the list?
Would there be an auction to see who gets killed first?
Who would authorize the execution? The FBI, a FISA-like court, Judges like Amy Berman Jackson?
Agreed. I had already tweeted this out with the header “Civics101”.
Copy this, be my guest.
It seems the more wealthy the elite get, the more corrupt our system of government becomes. Unless President Trump or his clone stays in office.
How do you even correct the root cause of this problem?
More wealth for the elite is directly proportional to a more corrupt government.
In order to assist in changing the narrative (correcting the BS!) please put quotation marks around the word “elite”… because screwing over the people and their nation to gain wealth that they don’t even enjoy can’t possibly make them “elite”.
It cheapens the word, especially when it comes to our incredible military heroes that are actually elite in what they do! 😉
I so agree, I stand corrected
Is it necessary to reduce the wealth of the wealthy, in order to reduce, the corruption in the government?
Maybe, if reducing their criminal activities to zero reduces their “wealth”.
This is fascinating – it all makes sense now – so many resignations
Now – Cornyn or Stovall for Senate in Texas?
Can Stovall win? Never forgive Cornyn for the vote which took Obamacare out of committee but we cannot risk losing a Senate seat?
Also, why not just elect the lawyers who write the legislation?
Maybe if the salaries were much higher?
Bitchy, I’ll be voting for Stovall, if cornyn beats Stovall in the primary I will decide in Nov if I will leave his little check box blank. But in primaries I will ALWAYS vote against cornyn. I’m hoping enough Texans will vote for Stovall that we will see his name on the ballot in Nov rather than cornyn’s.
“Amendment to the United States Constitution: It shall be a felony for any person or entity to lobby a member of Congress,Senate, Department,Bureau,or Military in order to effect legislation. Punishable up to 10 years in prison and $100,00.0 fine. Amendment to the Constitution: It shall be a felony for any member of Congress,Senate,Department,Bureau, or Military to accept any lobbyists monetary contributions, junkets, pay for play, or so much as pencil in order to effect legislation favorable to any lobbyist. Punishable up to 20 years in prison and 1 million dollar fine.” I won’t hold my breath.
Thank you for that explanation! Although I understood that President Trump is a “disrupter” I had no idea of how “the system” worked or how “our” legislators line their own pockets! I know this is not the way our government is supposed to work! Thank God for President Trump, and for you Sundance! This was very informative and I appreciate it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Brilliant yet simple to understand explanation! Wow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analysis. Equally significantly, the overwhelming majority of our “laws” (now called “regulations”) are written and enacted unconstitutionally by alleged “experts” operating in their own little fiefdoms. The process is exactly as Sundance describes it, except the lobbying and construction effort doesn’t even reach the legislative branch.
These “independent” agencies, boards, commissions, administrations, etc are substantially revolving doors for profiteers who move in and out freely, but make their REAL money when outside “influencing” those temporarily on the “inside,” who will soon enough be on the “outside” themselves doing the same thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a Big club…
I was previously confused by (what seemed to be) the inordinately LARGE number of legislators who retired unexpectedly. NOW I understand what must have motivated some of them.
An appropriate Schoolhouse Rock refresher from SNL:
Thank you, Sundance,
It is time to give CONgress a surprise, closed-book test.
Subjects:
1) Constitution of the United States
2) Declaration of Independence
3) Pledge of Allegiance
4) Ten Commandments
5) Golden Rule
6) Oath of Office
Essay Questions:
1) Please explain what your oath of office means to you.
2) What role does the belief in God play in the founding of our nation?
3) Please explain how your words and actions have violated our founding principles.
Those who fail are immediately suspended, pending recall elections.
No pay
No perks
No benefits
No insurance
No pensions
…until the failing CONgress members can prove a thorough understanding of and loyalty to our founding principles and support, protect, and defend our Constitution and other founding principles.
Liberty Demands Memory
6:43pm
So what exactly do congress critters and their staff do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get filthy rich.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Investigate President Trump 24/7
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Congress critters devote much or most of their time fundraising.
Workout or eat well, drink a lot and have affairs
Tell lies.
Thank you, Sundance!
Perhaps (fingers crossed) some friends and family members might FINALLY open their minds to understand why the media and media politicians keep spouting Trump hate.
>Excellent explanation..
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what exactly do congress critters and their staff do?
I forwarded it, too. Easy to understand explanation. Thanks, Sundance.
Great article, really sums it up. It would be interesting to have a graph of these politicians income / tax returns for the last 10 years and see the precipitous drop over the last three.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a former lobbyist in Florida, and a current city board member, I can say without a doubt this is 100 percent accurate. I was a wide eyed college student when I wrote my first bill. I worked all summer on the language, then sent it to bill drafting to get written I. “Legislative speak”. During subcommittee meetings, I worked my butt off getting sponsors and cosponsors from both sides of the aisle. I stood in front of several subcomittees answering the questions they had on the bill. When it finally came time to be voted upon on the floor, my months of toil finally coming to fruition, I was flabbergasted to see the floor nearly empty. The clerk read my bill, and several representatives ran up and down the aisles, pushing everyone’s button. It passed, but what sticks with me is the lack of attention they paid. Not just to my “baby” but most bills passed in a similar fashion. When something contentious came up, like a budget bill, the floor would flood with congressmen, and aids, and there would be a heated debate. Once that was over, poof, they all retreated to the atrium. It really opened my eyes to the ACTUAL parliamentary process, and not what we are taught in civics class.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would love for your comment to be added to the end of Sundance’s post in his reposts, as an example from the field.
This also occurs at the State level, even in so called conservative States. So keep a close eye on your State representatives, and Governors, as in many cases there is no one like President Trump to watch out for the State taxpayers interests.
You might have seen some discussion regarding the demise of newspapers as electronica takes over their old function.
The problem with this trend is that smaller, local papers can no longer inform the voters of local, smaller scale issues…which can become BIG scale when nobody is there to call foul.
Very interesting. Now, all you hear is politicians whining because they can’t “Do the will of the people”. Actually these “lawmakers” are getting their pay cut ! And it’s all because of US, and PRESIDENT Donald J Trump !! Well……I spent most of my adult life as a construction worker. Good times came and went. Bad times came and went. But these lawmakers never had to take a cut in pay. Ever! Ya know what “lawmakers”…..tuff crap cupcakes. And in November when we re-elect Donald J Trump, YOU are gonna be the ones eating Mac and cheese and (gasp) mowing your own lawns! WE KNOW!
If we tie their salaries to an economic data chart, they will change the way the chart is calculated.
You can fix Washington DC by eliminating 999 out of 1000 lawyers. Seriously take 10 bulldozers and 1000 armed patriots and totally remove K Street and it’s population from existence. The problem will be solved.
Why do you want to leave one there?
And now we understand why America is being flooded with third world inhabitants
The only thing that can thwart their pillage of our wealth and resources is informed and active American citizens who put country before personal gain, so their solution is to replace us with ignorant, submissive and compliant people who’ll put shiny welfare trinkets ahead of everything
Now we understand why our “schools” are turning our kids into obedient, unthinking leftist tools ignorant of any real history and a disdain of their own freedom and independence. Critical thinking is verboten
They’re in a rush to get as many foreigners in as possible and to get as many Americans as they can to vote against their own interests
The ignorant, the brainwashed and the perpetually stupid don’t question things
The Paul family may be an exception to the rule. Maybe.
There’s some eager beavers who arrive as freshmen in D.C. with big ideas, but all too often they get sat down by the party leadership and told how things get done around here. Then it becomes a game of trade offs. I’ll vote for your lousy bill if you vote for mine
It goes like this, “Junior, take a seat here, I’m a gonna tell ya how to go along to get along and do well while you’re a do’n good. You _do_ want to do good, right?”
Wow I now get it… all these regulation PDT is removing is hitting the pocket book of all the lawyers. All these agencies probably run by political cronies all cashing in on junkets to the Rockies or Europe resorts.. and in the end us second tier citizens pay for this thru higher prices..
Yes as well as supporting illegals, sanctuary cities, H1, & 2b employees, food stamp etc to keep the elite agenda on course. Example without China shipping the Senate leadership just might have a different attitude! Again who is Secretary of Transportation?
What about the domestic junkets? Are the lack of them hurting any locations this election cycle? Or do those types of ‘event people’ just cause heartburn for the service industry workers?
Brilliant analysis, Sundace. Between you and Lou Dobbs, I’ve received a good understanding of special interest groups, K Street, and especially The Chamber of Commerce. Makes me sick how politicians act like hogs at trough with these people.
Thank you for posting this with great detail. I’m going to save it & make sure I shoe this to my son who’s now 14 & I haven’t seen any kind if important details like the in any of his school work but in going to make sure I have him study this if he likes I or not. He needs to know what our government has become.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting this with great detail. I’m going to save it & make sure I shoe this to my son who’s now 14 & I haven’t seen any kind if important details like the in any of his school work but in going to make sure I have him study this if he likes I or not. He needs to know what our government has become.
I notice there’s some inaccurate words on my comment but I know people who follow you know what was meant. It’s already hard enough trying to use these smart phones when I don’t have that much feeling in my hands due to multiple sclerosis that’s getting worse after almost 30 years of dealing with it.
Hadn’t noticed, Marie P.
Agree, your fine. After being on this sight, also with stupid phone and numb fingers, I have learned to read “wordpress”, a subset of english, like eubonics.
My MIND “auto corrects” for the auto correct errors, and for misnespoking, er, mis be WRITING, without conscious thought.
I ‘listen to what people MEAN, not what they WRITE.
And now we know why DC is the most expensive place to live in the USA.
If this is the new reality then I think all legislation should be published and a certain amount of time allowed for We The People to review and comment before any vote is scheduled.
Federal regulations are handled this way – I think.
You have to just know that better ideas that may arise in the process of writing legislation must come up only to be discarded if they do not benefit the Corporations (special interest group) writing the legislation.
Just think how we could tear into their omnibus spending bills, what if we had gotten a crack at ObamaCare.
I’ve always suspected something to this effect but had never seen it articulated with such clarity before now. Brilliant.
One would think now would have been the perfect time to get back to actually legislating? But that’s probably too much to ask at this point.
Logically, I should have figured this out.
It was right in front of me, but no reasonable person would suspect it had become this bad.
Thanks, Sundance for enlightening me, us, to what has really been going on.
It seems to me that this deception is so important
that it should be put in front of every citizen of America with the question:
is this how we want our country to function?
It is obviously a rhetorical question, and the obvious answer is NO.
But, this country is full of reasonably intelligent people who
almost certainly will react like I have when confronted with the truth.
Unfortunately, not everybody visits this website daily.
How can we get the story you tell in front of the majority
of the intelligent people in America?
Because we must.
335blues;
Copy and email the article. Hardcopy this and other articles, and carry with you to give to people.
Get business cards printed with CTH website ‘address’, and hand out.
Prostelitise (sp?) for CTH. SPREAD the WORD. Just suggestions,..
“These groups [lobbying offices and trade organizations] are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.”
There is also another dimension to it.
It used to be one of the perks of elected office was that you could get your cousin’s worthless kid a no-show job in some backwater government agency or on your staff. But those have been under scrutiny for some time, so they figured out a way around that: no-show jobs at lobbying offices and trade groups whose personnel records aren’t public.
Instead of a no-show job in Streets and Sanitation, you get your cousin’s kid hired by The National Association of Pickle Counting Machine Manufacturers. He gets a paycheck but never shows up, and there is no one looking over anyone’s shoulder to figure it out.
This is what the feds are currently all over in Chicago, lobbying groups, who gets a paycheck from them, and what their relationships are. Seems like this con is about at its end as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hunter Biden is the poster child for the nepotism you describe!
This needs to be about a 19 part series or so. Lot’s more implications here to cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much Sundance for this very instructional explanation! I kinds thought it was something like that, but this confirms and explains how people like Harry Reid go there broke and leave a millionaire! I am reminded of the movie from back in the 70’s, Network, where the journalist says “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take it!” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_qgVn-Op7Q
“When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.”
It literally is insider trading in many cases. There wasn’t any scrutiny of Congressional insider trading until sometime around 2012. Members of Congress were exempt from insider trading laws, then I seem to remember some kabuki theater followed, and they made noises like they were amending that. Not sure they ever did.
This isn’t just Dems, its everyone. Biden was a particularly extreme case (called “the Senator from MBNA” for years), but all the RINOs do it too. Americans don’t realize that Congress is a legal corruption club, and has been for over a century.
“Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.”
This sounds a lot like the graph sundance shows us from time to time – “This is how much President Trump is doing/getting done for America – vs. – This is what the media is focused on.”
Except in the legislative example, the product is a national poison, conducive to nothing worthwhile, and corrosive to the Constitutional protections of our Liberty and any remainder of the unalienable Rights endowed to us by our Creator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we can get President Trump to make a campaign ad
which describes the situation clearly.
It describes “the swamp” in terms that the people of America
will understand, and detest.
Maybe we can save America after all.
Thanks so much Sundance! Put this with what has been exposed by the corrupt Swamp, DNC, Biden, Hillary, Paul Ryan, Biden, Pelosi, Romney etc in the transferring of Foreign Aid Monies back to preferred families and friends from Ukraine.
IMHO, Ukraine is only the tip of the iceberg. However with the speed AG Barr is proceeding with Bagpipe Melodies we will probably just get more soap and Bleachwhite!
Missed a wrinkle. Each member owes ‘dues’ to their respective Senate or Congressional campaign committee. The more powerful the committee, the more powerful the seat, the more ‘dues’ owed. It costs way more money to be speaker than the speaker earns.
These ‘dues’ can’t be paid by campaign funds. Quite a bind. To do anything for the people who voted for you, you have to get money, somehow, to buy the power you need. Oh look, here are some lobbyists who will happily support your efforts to join that committee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I was quite appalled when I first learned about the “Dues” system when AOC’s delinquency made the process public.
It really is little more than a giant kick-back scheme!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/aoc-riles-dems-by-refusing-to-pay-party-dues-bankrolling-her-colleagues-opponents
Our legislators have found a way to legitimize bribery.
Shocka!
This is one of the reasons I despise Limbaugh and Fox and all the rest. They could be educating republicans on how DC operates instead it is wall to wall dems-bad, GOP-good. Disgusting.
You must not ever listen to Rush Limbaugh, or watch Fox, because what you wrote is NOT at all accurate in describing what he discusses on his show, or what many Fox hosts discuss on theirs.
sundance, this thread is right on time. I’ve got my nephew, my lib sis’s youngest, on the hook right now. He is awakening to the America first agenda. My immediate family is heavy Democrat liberal, young nephew is sending me some pro- Trump memes, and I’m going to e-mail this thread to him, because you are 100 times more eloquent than I am.
God bless
Now they are preying on the state legislators. Trying to catch the down stream cash from Trumps policies to help the American people. Remember that it is very important to fully vet your state reps.
See how Soros is pumping money into state AG’s that will toe the progressive line? That is directly related to counter Trumps MAGA policies at the state level. They’ll never quit.
I suddenly think of this of the brain-washing this these Animals were doing to me (as a child), in the 80’s! Pricks!
I remember the Saturday morning cartoons of – “I’m Sitting here on Capital Hill…wasting time….” along with …”You were a Bill, Now you are a Law” clearly child-propaganda.
Anybody remember that crap? Ironically it was when the Fat Albert & the Gang was on (Bill Cosby Narration).
Millions of us children should have cause for blatant child abuse by the US Government (and their propaganda MSM).
These people truly are SICK!
Corporate attorneys write a lot of the bills. Of course, Congress may amend it. Congress is the editing body.
They could but they only look at the invoice $$$$$$$.
Legislation designed to benefit the average citizen was not brought to the floor for a vote because of Paul Ryan.
This was told to us here in WNY where the primary author of the Second Amendment Guarantee Act lives. It was sponsered by Chris Collins (R-NY).
This would have been the “cure” for the mis-mash of varying state laws in regards to magazine capacity, accessory capabilities, stock configuration(s), etc.
Likewise, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act never made it to the floor for a vote during the time the House had a Republican majority. That would have made concealed carry permits good across state lines, just like driver’s licenses.
We explicitly told (after much cajoling after months of waiting) by the powers that be that “2nd Amendment legislation was not on Speaker Ryan’s priority list”.
I would also like to see a Constitutional Amendment that only allows Clean Bills.
We are royally screwed.
No wonder Rat Ryan hit the road! His job was rendered moot by MAGA.
