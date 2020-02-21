White House Personnel Office Begins Reevaluation of Administration Staff…

More good signs.  Last week we noted Johnny McEntee (pictured right w/ Stephen Miller) was promoted to run the White House personnel office responsible for filling hundreds of top political jobs throughout various federal agencies. Mr. McEntee replaced Sean Doocey, who moved to the State Department.

The personnel office has been a key point of contention for the administration as several political appointments later became weak points with people not in alignment with the policies and objectives of President Trump.  The objective of McEntee would be to assist in finding and vetting the right MAGA person, with the right MAGA skillset, for the right job.

Today Axios is reporting:

Johnny McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump, three sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: McEntee, a 29-year-old former body man to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly but recently rehired — and promoted to head the presidential personnel office — foreshadowed sweeping personnel changes across government.

  • But McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.
  • Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the “bad people” and “Deep State.”
  • McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies. (more)

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    “Here come da judge!”

    

    
  2. CopperTop says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    JM. Isn’t he also they guy who killed it on defending the president on Hurricane actions?

    

    
  3. tax2much says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    About time!

    

    
  4. Somebody's Gramma says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    YASSSSSSS! Time to clean house!

    

    
  5. Snellvillebob says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Yippee!

    

    
  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Praise God.
    Winning!
    Now…Let’s Roll!

    

    
  7. FrankieZee says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    We call this ASS KICKING time.

    

    
  8. Kerry Gimbel says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Time to start sweeping out the garbage!

    

    
  9. susandyer1962 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Let the bodies hit the floor!!

    

    
  10. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Ever since Aquitmas, things are happening at warp speed. Must’ve been many projects on POTUS’ to do list just waiting for “go!”

    

    
  11. hoosiertruthfan says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    For those old TV show fans:

    “move ’em on, head ’em up
    Head ’em up, move ’em on
    Move ’em on, head ’em up, rawhide
    Cut ’em out, ride ’em in
    Ride ’em in, cut ’em out
    Cut ’em out, ride ’em in, rawhide”

    Yeehaw! Keep it coming, Mr. President!

    

    
  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    “But McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.”

    In other words, there are some very deeply embedded ticks that would give the enemy untold ammunition for the MSM to use prior to election. After that, we know how you are and we are coming for you.

    Maybe now I can write another certified snail mail letter with some suggestions, such as turning the former room used to house presstitutes into a polygraph room.

    

    
    • mikeyboo says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:37 pm

      “turning the former room used to house presstitutes into a polygraph room.”
      -or an abattoir?

      

      
    • Kirsty I says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      General Kelly was in receipt of information from Dana Rohrbacker, a House Republican who went to visit Julian Assange in 2017 and asked him if he would testify that the Russians didn’t give him the info, but Seth Rich(RIP).
      He told JA that he wasn’t there on behalf of Congress or the President so he couldn’t offer him a pardon.

      Rep. Rohrbacker told GENERAL KELLY IN 2017,
      but he didn’t pass it on!
      Time to nuke and pave the aptly named Pentagon!

      

      
    • Patience says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      That statement may be to let the slugs think they’re safe throughout campaign season
      and then, BAM!!!!
      >Catch the ba$turds off guard & red handed/faced.

      

      
  13. Whitehouse Clown says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Watch as political appointees start to flee.

    

    
  14. YeahYouRight says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Love the Loyalists returning. Triumphant!

    Hope Hicks and this guy who had been escorted off the premises at the direction of none other than John Kelly.

    Great News!

    

    
  15. Powered by Trump says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    I was really excited to see President Trump add Devin Nunes’ top sleuth in the Russia hoax, Kash Patel, and now this. Get out of the way everybody, a lot of swamp water is getting drained at tsunami levels!

    

    
  16. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Can you imagine what we can do with 4 more years.

    

    
  17. thinkwell says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Hallelujah, it’s about time (but good to finally see).

    

    
  18. Richie says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Confucius Cat Says : Trust No One

    

    
  19. cheering4america says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    But what does this tell us about the Sean Doocey, now at State?

    

    
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Yeah, maybe the first of the “…move around to other agencies – no promotion.”

      

      
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      State Dept is long overdue for some radical downsizing and heavy duty disinfecting. A year or two ago, Rep. Devin Nunes (R – CA) had mentioned several times on FNC/FBN about the links between the corrupted DOJ and DOS. Nothing ever became of that, as well as some internal DOJ whistleblowers over at FBI/DOJ.

      Considering that “foreign aid” has been the preferred method for delivering graft to corrupted Senators and Congressmen, I think we will have some significant reductions in next year’s appropriations

      

      
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      cheering4america, I hope he gets a brand new mop, bucket and wringer.
      I also hope his new boss does inspection everyday and if Doochey does poorly his head goes into the bucket.

      PLOP! Easy peasy.

      

      
  20. DeWalt says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Who were the three sources that ran to the media?

    

    
  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    “McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies”

    That ought to be easy enough to do. Hire a few thousand volunteers from your first campaign and have them start going through the email chains of people like H.R McMaster.

    

    
  22. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    On one hand: It’s about time to clean house.
    On the other hand: How much valuable anti-Trump intelligence was gathered by keeping the enemy close in the admin. making them secure so they would loose lipped about their real Deep State agenda?

    

    
  23. Laughing Dragon says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies.
    This causes head shaking. How could anybody think that the solution to disloyal employees was to promote them out so they would be more powerful disloyal employees. Personnel is policy. Thank God Trump is finally going to remove the shackles. The next four years could be MAGAnificent. yeah, excuse me for that, if you can.

    

    
  24. Mike Robinson says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Personally, in all of this forthcoming discussion, I would strive to down-play catchphrases such as “MAGA” and “anti-Trump.” Because the underlying issue is really much more fundamental than that. (IMHO)

    (IMHO) “This go-round, and for the very first (IMHO) time in American history,” we have witnessed an enormous cross-section of government operatives – very plainly manifesting themselves across all three Branches – who were “singularly and steadfastly opposed to ‘this(!) POTUS!”

    This is absolutely not(!) how “our form of Government” was carefully designed to play out.

    

    
  25. Lion2017 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Finally! I wonder why this took so long?

    

    
  26. Bendix says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Maybe some of the employees switched to new positions should not get too comfortable in them?

    

    
  27. Mari in SC says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    So Kelly fired McEntee due to alleged problems with his security clearance, allegations of on-line gambling, etc.; DHS was also conducting an investigation. He was walked out of the White House without being allowed to collect any personal belongings, including his jacket. This is per multiple articles I found. Since then, he has been working on President Trump’s re-election campaign.

    No charges were from what I can tell so until proven otherwise, I am going with the theory that deep state swampy Kelly was trying to take out those close to President Trump.

    

    
    • Kirsty I says:
      February 21, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      General Kelly was in receipt of information from one Dana Rohrbacker, a House Republican. He went to visit Julian Assange in 2017 and asked him if he would testify that the Russians didn’t give him the info, but Seth Rich(RIP).
      He told JA that he wasn’t there on behalf of Congress or the President so he couldn’t offer him a pardon.
      Rep. Rohrbacker told GENERAL KELLY IN 2017,
      but he didn’t pass it on!
      Death to the aptly named Pentagon!

      

      
  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    “Mr. McEntee replaced Sean Doocey, who moved to the State Department”

    The State Dept. Of course

    

    
  29. Keating Willcox says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    https://youtu.be/ewjxzSGmOGw My Boyfriend’s Back by the Chiffons

    

    
  30. deqwik2 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    We will know in a few days if this is true but I hope so.

    

    
  31. Richie says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Obama and his goons were busy planting these deep state traps for 8 years

    

    
  32. Always Faithful says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    What I can’t believe is that McEntee is 29 years old!! As in, 20+9, just barely out of college.😳

    With THAT kind of access to POTUS and that responsibility? I definitely would like to meet that young man —- must have a interesting story to tell.

    

    
  33. Rowdyone says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    I would fire all of the Obama holdover political appointees just on GPs, and relocate NSC, CIA affiliates. No need to have them in the residence. Then I would replace all of the Joint Chiefs on GPs as well.

    

    
  34. Kirsty I says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    I wonder if this has anything to do with X22’s report. It publishes a letter from Dana Rohrbacker who visited Assange in 2017 and asked him if he would testify that it was not Russia, but Seth Rich who took the info and gave it to Wikileaks.
    The only person he told was, wait for it, General Kelly.
    He told JA that he was only there as a private citizen and not on the behalf of the Congress or the President.
    General Kelly knew years ago and he said NOTHING!!!
    Death to the Pentagon.

    

    
  35. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Only the beginning
    –only the beginning

    The best is YET to come

    

    
  36. JohnCasper says:
    February 21, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Would Patton have kept people on his staff who sided with the Germans?

    Would McAuthor have kept people on his staff who sided with the Japanese?

    

    

