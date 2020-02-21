White House Personnel Office Begins Reevaluation of Administration Staff…

More good signs. Last week we noted Johnny McEntee (pictured right w/ Stephen Miller) was promoted to run the White House personnel office responsible for filling hundreds of top political jobs throughout various federal agencies. Mr. McEntee replaced Sean Doocey, who moved to the State Department.

The personnel office has been a key point of contention for the administration as several political appointments later became weak points with people not in alignment with the policies and objectives of President Trump. The objective of McEntee would be to assist in finding and vetting the right MAGA person, with the right MAGA skillset, for the right job.

Today Axios is reporting:

Johnny McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump, three sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: McEntee, a 29-year-old former body man to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly but recently rehired — and promoted to head the presidential personnel office — foreshadowed sweeping personnel changes across government.

But McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.

Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the “bad people” and “Deep State.”

McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies. (more)