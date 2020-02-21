Bloomberg’s Silly Billboards…

At first this seemed like some kind of spoof…. alas, in reality, this is what billionaire Mike Bloomberg is spending his money on.  Good grief, the left really can’t meme.

Apparently this is supposed to be some kind of hit against President Trump… but it’s just plain silly.  The only thing this billboard does is highlight President Trump as an ordinary person; heck, Trump likes ketchup too.  So what?

However, there’s a boomerang message; because the implied message is Billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s elitism.  What a doofus. This is what Bloomberg’s spending his money on?  Next up: Donald Trump Eats McDonald’s French Fries”…

 

68 Responses to Bloomberg’s Silly Billboards…

  1. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Mini Mike trying to be “salty”.

  2. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    I think this is an excellent way for Micro Mike to spend his bucks. Stay right on this track, Micro. It’s a winner!

  4. Vinay Nelson says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Tells us much more about Doomberg than it does about PDT

  5. vikingmom says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    This has to be a joke, right? It’s like Obama trying to relate to the “little people” by complaining about the cost of arugula!!

  6. MfM says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    None of them will bother Trump. He doesn’t care about any of them, they are fake news.

  7. Abster says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Mikey thinks he can be Trump. Not happening.

  8. sundance says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm

  9. ncbirdnwrd says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Bloomerang!!

  10. Lumina says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Someone needs to go paint w/ Ketchup & 2 scoops of ice cream on the billboard…

  11. Elric VIII says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    So, Bloomberg likes his steaks medium rare? Eating meat with the blood in it is not kosher.

  12. scrap1ron says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Donald Trump’s name stands out big and bold. Then there’s mini Mike.

    That meme is, I don’t get it. ???? For a rich guy you sure do spend your money like a loser

  13. ncbirdnwrd says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Or Bloomberang!!

  14. ncbirdnwrd says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Or Bloomberang!!

  15. Rudy says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    In the movie “Wheeler Dealer” with James Garner playing a rich Texan that..uhhhh….well wheels and deals, He is in a very high end snobbish French Restaurant. He orders a steak and when asked how he’d like it prepared he said “Burn it.” I saw that movie when I was a kid, maybe early 60s and never forgot that. I have no idea why something like that would stick in my mind. I think burnt steak was also used in the Texas themed movie “Giant” with Rock Hudson.

  16. Nigella says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Hey Mini-Mike… Your mother wears army boots!…

  17. Obake says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Bloomdwarf rides chihuahuas and piggy backs on a capuchin monkey.

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    “At first this seemed like some kind of spoof…. alas, in reality, this is what billionaire Mike Bloomberg is spending his money on. Good grief, the left really can’t meme.”

    Trump Derangment Syndrome continues to manifest itself in a myraid of varying permutations throughout the afflicted population.

    Manifestations of TDS continue to increase in the both the severity and frequency of bizarre behaviors exhibited both publicly and privately.

  19. Rj says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    The Tiny Tyrant has body guards with guns while he wants to take yours away.

  20. alligatriot says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Team Trump should copy the design with the message:

    “DONALD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT”

    “mike bloomberg is not”

  21. scrap1ron says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Your mother is a hamster and your father smells of elderberries.

  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Mini Mike can’t reach the peddles on a golf carts.

  23. Dave says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Mike Bloomberg Orders From The Children’s Menu!

  24. thefountainhead2007 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    This screams billionaire boomer trying too hard to be cool.

  25. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Money doesn’t buy everything (like a personality or a presidency ) Mini Mike.

    • daylight58 says:
      February 21, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      A variation on a joke that was told to me by a friend when we were getting our engineering degrees back in the late 70s….

      “Hey… Do you know what Michael Bloomberg uses for birth control?
      “No. What?”
      “His personality”

      (drum roll)
      “Thank you very much. I’ll be here through the end of the week….Try the steak. Just don’t overcook it!”

  26. Dave says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    On Mike Bloomberg’s Driver License Photo, You Can See His Feet!

  27. Judiciary says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Why do I hear that Short People song by Randy Newman going through my head?

  28. Kate says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    The bill board proves what we have all been saying, the left have no sense of humor and what they do manage turns on them.

  29. stg58animalmother says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Oh no Trump eats his steak well done? I’d better vote socialist.

    Huur durrrr

  30. Max Tadpol says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Trump should ask Scavino to make up the dumbest billboard lines and design to match this, sort if like a pretend hit on Trump that makes mini look bad, and then plaster all over town what ever city Bloomin-idiot is going to be in.

  31. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm

  32. trapper says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I expect Bloomberg has an army of consultants, advisers, pollsters, media buyers, advertising gurus, all frantically spending his money as fast as they can on whatever they can, and ALL of them taking THEIR CUT, before Bloomberg either gets wise to the game or gets thrown back off the debate stage. They all saw this guy coming, and immediately realized they could put ALL their kids through college with this one big score.

    “Julie! Call the billboard companies. Not which one. ALL of them. Tell them we’ll buy all the space they’ve got everywhere they have it, but I get 40% off the top and they get a wire transfer tomorrow for the rest. DO it. Wire my cut to the Cayman account. Frank! Make up some billboards.”

  33. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    A fool and his money are soon parted.

  34. TarsTarkas says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Oh No! POTUS is giving McDonalds free advertising! Emoluments clause violation! Impeach! Impeach!

  35. amwick says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    These are very easy to make..

    Not sure what the point is…

  36. TwoLaine says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    To some well done might be burnt steak.

    Does #DaBloomIsOffTheRuse not like cows? Is he a cow hater like AOC?

    • daylight58 says:
      February 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      Some of the best steaks that I’ve had have been at restaurants in Montana.

      If it doesn’t “moooooo” as you cut into it with a fork, it WOULD be considered ‘burnt.’

      Doubtless, Mikey has been getting most of his steaks cooked via a sous vide machine/wand.

  37. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Mini Mike spent all that money on a burnt steak billboard “zinger” and they forgot the ketchup.
    How lazy.

  38. Tiffthis says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Hilarious. Bloomberg is so weird

  39. antitechnocracy says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Bloomberg likes his tranny show “girls” medium rare, too.

  40. SYFer says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Mike! however, will never eat a medium well steak on Air Force One.

  41. john says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Mini-Mike probably actually eats steak tartare with a gold fork but that didn’t test well with their overpaid focus group.

  42. lolli says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    😂🤣nice. Free advertising for PT. Maybe Mike still wants PT for president. 😂

  43. Tiffthis says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    “Mike Bloomberg eats with a bib” 🤣🤣

