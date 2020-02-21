Bloomberg’s Silly Billboards…

At first this seemed like some kind of spoof…. alas, in reality, this is what billionaire Mike Bloomberg is spending his money on. Good grief, the left really can’t meme.
Apparently this is supposed to be some kind of hit against President Trump… but it’s just plain silly. The only thing this billboard does is highlight President Trump as an ordinary person; heck, Trump likes ketchup too. So what?
However, there’s a boomerang message; because the implied message is Billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s elitism. What a doofus. This is what Bloomberg’s spending his money on? Next up: Donald Trump Eats McDonald’s French Fries”…
Mini Mike trying to be “salty”.
I think this is an excellent way for Micro Mike to spend his bucks. Stay right on this track, Micro. It’s a winner!
Didn’t realize they made mens golf clubs that short……
Miniature Golf….
Bloomberg’s clubs:
https://target.scene7.com/is/image/Target/53094890
Uhhh, couldn’t get the photo to post. 🙁
Try loading it at http://www.postimage.org and then getting a link from that site
Mike Bloomberg blowing his dough.
Donald gets top billing in these… Hilarious.
Donald Trump likes his business well done. Mini Mike Bloomberg likes his half baked.
Donald Trump cheats at golf. Mini Mike cheats his women employees.
Trumps wall fell over. Crushed mini Mike
The Wall got put back up.
Mike Bloomberg doesn’t play golf.
The hilarious part is that Bloomberg is paying for a lot of ad space to put up Donald Trump’s name something like three times taller than his own. He’s completely ignoring the entire field of psychology and messaging in order to get his banal “sick burn” memes out there.
That standing on a box comment really hit home, didn’t it?
Tells us much more about Doomberg than it does about PDT
This has to be a joke, right? It’s like Obama trying to relate to the “little people” by complaining about the cost of arugula!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of them will bother Trump. He doesn’t care about any of them, they are fake news.
Mikey thinks he can be Trump. Not happening.
Bloomerang!!
Someone needs to go paint w/ Ketchup & 2 scoops of ice cream on the billboard…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was just going to say that! “with ketchup too!”
So, Bloomberg likes his steaks medium rare? Eating meat with the blood in it is not kosher.
For a guy into Climate Change Mini Mike should not be eating steak… Another fraud!
Apparently he also uses a lot of salt on his food. Salt for me, but not for thee!
is he JINO or for real……..?????
Donald Trump’s name stands out big and bold. Then there’s mini Mike.
That meme is, I don’t get it. ???? For a rich guy you sure do spend your money like a loser
Or Bloomberang!!
Or Bloomberang!!
In the movie “Wheeler Dealer” with James Garner playing a rich Texan that..uhhhh….well wheels and deals, He is in a very high end snobbish French Restaurant. He orders a steak and when asked how he’d like it prepared he said “Burn it.” I saw that movie when I was a kid, maybe early 60s and never forgot that. I have no idea why something like that would stick in my mind. I think burnt steak was also used in the Texas themed movie “Giant” with Rock Hudson.
Hey Mini-Mike… Your mother wears army boots!…
Bloomdwarf rides chihuahuas and piggy backs on a capuchin monkey.
Trump Derangment Syndrome continues to manifest itself in a myraid of varying permutations throughout the afflicted population.
Manifestations of TDS continue to increase in the both the severity and frequency of bizarre behaviors exhibited both publicly and privately.
The Tiny Tyrant has body guards with guns while he wants to take yours away.
Hypocrisy for me, but not for thee.
Team Trump should copy the design with the message:
“DONALD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT”
“mike bloomberg is not”
Your mother is a hamster and your father smells of elderberries.
That’s sounds better when said in an outrageous French accent.
/Fetchez la vache!!!
I fart in your general direction.
Now leave before I am forced to taunt you again.
Mini Mike can’t reach the peddles on a golf carts.
sunnyflower5, maybe Doomberg straps a block of wood to his foot.
Mike Bloomberg Orders From The Children’s Menu!
Hmmm.. Does he need a booster seat when he dines out?
…very gooood question…..
This screams billionaire boomer trying too hard to be cool.
Money doesn’t buy everything (like a personality or a presidency ) Mini Mike.
A variation on a joke that was told to me by a friend when we were getting our engineering degrees back in the late 70s….
“Hey… Do you know what Michael Bloomberg uses for birth control?
“No. What?”
“His personality”
(drum roll)
“Thank you very much. I’ll be here through the end of the week….Try the steak. Just don’t overcook it!”
On Mike Bloomberg’s Driver License Photo, You Can See His Feet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do I hear that Short People song by Randy Newman going through my head?
The bill board proves what we have all been saying, the left have no sense of humor and what they do manage turns on them.
Oh no Trump eats his steak well done? I’d better vote socialist.
Huur durrrr
Trump should ask Scavino to make up the dumbest billboard lines and design to match this, sort if like a pretend hit on Trump that makes mini look bad, and then plaster all over town what ever city Bloomin-idiot is going to be in.
I expect Bloomberg has an army of consultants, advisers, pollsters, media buyers, advertising gurus, all frantically spending his money as fast as they can on whatever they can, and ALL of them taking THEIR CUT, before Bloomberg either gets wise to the game or gets thrown back off the debate stage. They all saw this guy coming, and immediately realized they could put ALL their kids through college with this one big score.
“Julie! Call the billboard companies. Not which one. ALL of them. Tell them we’ll buy all the space they’ve got everywhere they have it, but I get 40% off the top and they get a wire transfer tomorrow for the rest. DO it. Wire my cut to the Cayman account. Frank! Make up some billboards.”
A fool and his money are soon parted.
Oh No! POTUS is giving McDonalds free advertising! Emoluments clause violation! Impeach! Impeach!
These are very easy to make..
Not sure what the point is…
Next week, Mike’s billboards will read “Donald Trump’s mother wears Army boots.”
To some well done might be burnt steak.
Does #DaBloomIsOffTheRuse not like cows? Is he a cow hater like AOC?
Some of the best steaks that I’ve had have been at restaurants in Montana.
If it doesn’t “moooooo” as you cut into it with a fork, it WOULD be considered ‘burnt.’
Doubtless, Mikey has been getting most of his steaks cooked via a sous vide machine/wand.
Mini Mike spent all that money on a burnt steak billboard “zinger” and they forgot the ketchup.
How lazy.
Hilarious. Bloomberg is so weird
Bloomberg likes his tranny show “girls” medium rare, too.
Mike! however, will never eat a medium well steak on Air Force One.
Mini-Mike probably actually eats steak tartare with a gold fork but that didn’t test well with their overpaid focus group.
😂🤣nice. Free advertising for PT. Maybe Mike still wants PT for president. 😂
“Mike Bloomberg eats with a bib” 🤣🤣
