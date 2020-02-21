Bloomberg’s Silly Billboards…

At first this seemed like some kind of spoof…. alas, in reality, this is what billionaire Mike Bloomberg is spending his money on. Good grief, the left really can’t meme.

Apparently this is supposed to be some kind of hit against President Trump… but it’s just plain silly. The only thing this billboard does is highlight President Trump as an ordinary person; heck, Trump likes ketchup too. So what?

However, there’s a boomerang message; because the implied message is Billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s elitism. What a doofus. This is what Bloomberg’s spending his money on? Next up: Donald Trump Eats McDonald’s French Fries”…