Bernie Stands Alone – All Other Candidates Agree to Let The Club Pick The Democrat Nominee…

It was the final question in a wild and furious Democrat debate last night: “If no candidate earns the majority of delegates how should a nominee be chosen?” Should the candidate with the most delegates be selected as the nominee?

Every candidate on stage -except Bernie Sanders- stated the private Club rules should determine the nominee at the DNC convention in Wisconsin; regardless of who comes to the convention with the highest number of delegates. Bernie Sanders position is that whoever has the highest number of votes and earned delegates should be the nominee.

With proportional distribution this difference of opinion could be problematic if most of the candidates stay in the race (quite probable now, except Biden) and split the non-Bernie vote. Yet, Bernie Sanders beats them all in the popular vote and earned delegate count.

After the first round delegate count at the convention the 700 ‘Super Delegates’ could select a ‘non-Bernie’ nominee in round two. This has always looked like the Club plan; however, Team Bernie will likely go bananas.

Big Club Chairman Emeritus smiles sheepishly and says: https://t.co/z0cth6E29R — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 20, 2020