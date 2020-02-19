Prayers Answered – Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital…

Very good news today as NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of the hospital with his two daughters only a few days after a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

True to his jovial self, @RyanJNewman is walking and joking around with his daughters. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q73OyKHJd0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2020