Prayers Answered – Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital…

Posted on February 19, 2020 by

Very good news today as NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of the hospital with his two daughters only a few days after a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

[Fox News Article]

This entry was posted in Christian Values, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Prayers Answered – Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital…

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Wow!

    This is just awesome, and yep, prayers were answered. I’m thrilled for his family.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. 1footballguru says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Thank you Lord for your healing hand!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. TreeClimber says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Praise God!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. litenmaus says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    I’m guessin’ by the fact that the boy is only wearing socks that his feet did not go unscathed from the impact.

    Like

    Reply
    • MfM says:
      February 19, 2020 at 4:05 pm

      Likely he didn’t have shoes at the hospital and just left his wheelchair at the entrance and was walking with his kids to where he’d be picked up.

      Like

      Reply
  7. highlander says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Thanks be to God! Glory-Hallelujah and saints be praised!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Bugsdaddy says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Looks like he has some pretty good doctors, ummm I mean kids working for him! Guaranteed to get you on your feet and feeling better!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. susandyer1962 says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    What a beautiful sight!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. dcnnc says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Why is he walking out of the hospital in his socks?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Blind no longer says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Praise the good Lord above!!

    For I know the plans I have for you…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Moe Grimm says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Thank God for those with the technical and mechanical skill to build those roll cages as well as they do. And this is by no means the first time their work has saved a life.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    February 19, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Robert Smith says:
    February 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Incredible. I was just happy that he was stable!

    Like

    Reply
  18. Will says:
    February 19, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    I continue to believe this was a true miracle from God. So amazing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s