Prayers Answered – Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital…

Very good news today as NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of the hospital with his two daughters only a few days after a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.
Wow!
This is just awesome, and yep, prayers were answered. I’m thrilled for his family.
Odds President Trump calls him? Oh, about 100%.
Terrific news!
Awesome!
Thank you Lord for your healing hand!
Praise God!
I’m guessin’ by the fact that the boy is only wearing socks that his feet did not go unscathed from the impact.
Likely he didn’t have shoes at the hospital and just left his wheelchair at the entrance and was walking with his kids to where he’d be picked up.
Thanks be to God! Glory-Hallelujah and saints be praised!
Life savers.
Looks like he has some pretty good doctors, ummm I mean kids working for him! Guaranteed to get you on your feet and feeling better!!
Lotsa hot nurses. God bless Florida!
Great news!!
What a beautiful sight!!
Why is he walking out of the hospital in his socks?
Praise the good Lord above!!
For I know the plans I have for you…
Thank God for those with the technical and mechanical skill to build those roll cages as well as they do. And this is by no means the first time their work has saved a life.
Incredible. I was just happy that he was stable!
I continue to believe this was a true miracle from God. So amazing.
Blessed family.
