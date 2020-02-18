Epic – President Trump Holds Impromptu Tarmac Presser – Video and Transcript…

Prior to boarding Air Force One for a trip to California, President Trump held an impromptu press conference with the media pool. The president took answers on any topic and covered a wide variety. POTUS Trump seems to wear out the press pool. Too Funny.
[Video Below – Transcript ADDED]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. It’s a little windy out here, so I’ll button up my coat. You have a couple of more people who want to join you.
Q So we’re hearing you’re going to commute the sentence of Blagojevich?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich. He served eight years in jail. That’s a long time. And I watched his wife on television. I don’t know him very well. I’ve met him a couple of times. He was on, for a short while, on “The Apprentice,” years ago. Seemed like a very nice person. Don’t know him.
But he served eight years in jail. He has a long time to go. Many people disagree with the sentence. He’s a Democrat; he’s not a Republican. It was a prosecution by the same people — Comey, Fitzpatrick — the same group.
Very far from his children. They’re growing older. They’re going to high school now, and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform. I saw that and I did commute his sentence. So he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence, in my opinion —
Q Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: — and in the opinion of many others.
Yes.
Q Do you have confidence in your Attorney General? First —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I have total confidence in my Attorney General.
Q And do you agree with his statement that he — that you should stop tweeting about Justice Department issues?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, people like that. But, you know, everybody has the right to speak their mind. And I use social media. I guess I use it well, because here I am. I’m here. And I probably wouldn’t have gotten here without social media because I certainly don’t get fair press.
So I wouldn’t have gotten here without social media and, perhaps, with all of the hoaxes. You had the impeachment hoax, you had the Mueller hoax, you had the “Russia, Russia, Russia” nonsense. All scams. And if I didn’t have social media, I probably wouldn’t be here. So I’m very happy with social media.
But I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s a strong guy. I never spoke to him about the Roger Stone situation. Roger Stone, just so you know, never worked — he didn’t work for my campaign. There might’ve been a time — way early, long before I announced — where he was somehow involved a little bit. But he was not involved in our campaign at all. And I think it was a very, very rough thing that happened to Roger Stone.
Because when you look what happened with Comey after a 78-page, horrific report, when you look at what happened to McCabe with a recommendation of prosecution, and you look at all of these other people, and then you look at what happened to General Flynn, a highly respected man — look at — I mean, his life has been destroyed. If you’re looking at Roger Stone for a tweet and some other things — you take a look at what’s happening to these people. Somebody has to stick up for the people.
So, my social media is very powerful. I guess, Mark Zuckerberg just recently said, “Trump is number one in the world” on social media, which is a very nice statement, I guess. Certainly it’s something you can be at least a little bit proud of. But it means I have a voice so I’m able to fight the fake news.
Q Has the Attorney General threatened to resign over your tweets? And then, also, he said that your comments on Twitter are making it “impossible” to do his job. Are you making his job impossible?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, but it allows me — yeah, I do make his job harder. I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter. We have a great Attorney General, and he’s working very hard. And he’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. That’s my opinion. You’ll have to ask what his opinion is.
But I will say this: Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice, because I don’t get that voice in the press. In the media, I don’t get that voice. So I’m allowed to have a voice.
Q Do you think he could still do his job with integrity, though?
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, yeah.
Q He says it’s making it hard for him to do his job with integrity.
THE PRESIDENT: He’s a very — he’s a man with great integrity. The Attorney General is a man with incredible integrity.
Now, just so you understand, I chose not to be involved. I’m allowed to be totally involved. I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country, but I’ve chosen not to be involved.
But he is a man of great integrity. But I would be — I could be involved if I wanted to be.
Q Are you also pardoning Bernie Kerik?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes. I just pardoned Bernie Kerik —
Q Okay.
THE PRESIDENT: — a man who had many recommendations from a lot of good people.
You know, oftentimes — pretty much all the time — I really rely on the recommendations of people that know them. We have Bernie Kerik. We have Mike Milken, who’s gone around and done an incredible job for the world, with all of his research on cancer, and he’s done this and he suffered greatly. He paid a big price; paid a very tough price. But he’s done an incredible job.
And — yeah. These are all people that you have to see the recommendations. I rely on recommendations, very importantly.
Q Are you planning to pardon Roger Stone?
THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t given it any thought. In the meantime, he’s going through a process. But I think he’s been treated very unfairly.
Yes.
Q You tweeted this morning about China and wanting U.S. companies to be able to —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q — sell jet parts.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q Are you — are you not concerned about national security on that?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m very concerned about national security. Number one, I’m concerned about national security. Nobody has done a better job with national security than me. You take a look at what’s going on: We’ve done a great job on national security. A lot of countries are a lot different now than they were when I started.
But I will say that we’re not going to be sacrificing our companies, for all of the growth and everything else — they’re ready, they’re exploding; they’re doing so well — by using a fake term of national security. It’s got to be real national security. And I think people were getting carried away with it.
So I want our companies to be treated — I want our companies to be allowed to do business. I mean, things are put on my desk that have nothing to do with national security, including with chipmakers and various others. So we’re going to give it up. And what will happen: They’ll make those chips in a different country or they’ll make them in China or someplace else.
So, national security is very important. I’ve been very tough on Huawei, but that doesn’t mean we have to be tough on everybody that does something. We want to be able to sell all of this incredible technology. We’re number one in the world. We want to be able to sell to other countries.
Q Mr. President, do you trust the Taliban in this ceasefire? And are you confident that a peace deal can be reached in Afghanistan?
THE PRESIDENT: We are doing something — we’ve been in the war in Afghanistan now for 19 years. We’ve substantially reduced the force, as you know. We’re really acting more as a law enforcement agency than we are as a military, because we could win that very quickly and easily if I was willing to kill millions of people. I’m not willing to do that. I’m not willing to do that. We’d win that so quickly your head would spin. And I’m not talking about nuclear; I’m talking about very conventional. But I’m not willing to kill millions of people.
So we are negotiating with the Taliban. We’ve been negotiating with them for a while. We will see what happens. There’s a chance of making a deal. There’s a chance.
I can’t believe — so quiet, all of a sudden.
Q Senator Graham is traveling with —
THE PRESIDENT: I saw that Senator Murphy met with the Iranians. Is that a fact? I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like, to me, a violation of the Logan Act.
Q Can I ask about Venezuela, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, what happened with that? Did you read about Senator — or hear about Senator Murphy met with the Iranians?
Q No. Tell us about it.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they ought to find out about it if it’s true. I don’t know. It just came out as I was leaving the car.
Q Can I ask about Venezuela, sir? Do you think Guaidó is still the guy to get Maduro out of office?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, he’s the person that the country, right now, prefers, and that’s what I go with. We’ll see what happens. We put additional sanctions on — very strong sanctions — this morning on Venezuela. We’ll see what happens. We’re watching Venezuela very closely.
Q You were asked specifically about Roger Stone, but are you ruling out pardons for Stone, for your former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, and for Michael Flynn, for example?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m not even thinking about that. There’s a process that people are going through. These are unrelated situations where people have done a great job with very, very strong recommendations. But we haven’t thought about that yet. Right now there’s a process.
I think Roger Stone has been treated unfairly. I think General Flynn has been treated very unfairly. I think a lot of people have been treated very unfairly. I think the Mueller scam is just exactly what it’s — what a lot of people are calling, because it was started illegally. It was started by abuse. It was phony. It was a fake dossier. And they went in, and they went into the FISA courts and they forged papers, and they did a lot of bad things. So the whole Mueller thing, to me, is a scam.
Q Do you think Roger Stone deserves any prison time?
THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to see what happens. Let’s see what happens.
Q You spoke to President Erdoğan the other day —
THE PRESIDENT: I think he’s treated very unfairly.
Q You spoke to President Erdoğan of Turkey the other day —
THE PRESIDENT: I did.
Q Are you concerned about all-out war breaking out between Turkey and Syria?
THE PRESIDENT: I did. I had a very good conversation with President Erdoğan. I respect him. We have a very good relationship. Yes, I agree, he’s a tough guy. But we have a very good relationship. I seem to do better with tough people.
But the fact is that he’s fighting on Idlib. He doesn’t want people to be killed by the thousands and hundreds of thousands, and he called me about that and other reasons. But we spoke about Idlib, and we’re working together on seeing what can be done.
Q What’s the solution?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s a very tough solution. You have a lot of warring going on right now. A lot of warring going on. But I’m dealing with President Erdoğan.
Q On this swing, can you talk a little bit about these coming three days, and also why you wanted to —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q Wait. Also why you wanted to fly back to Las Vegas every night to spend the night there?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I don’t know exactly the schedule because I don’t set the schedule.
Q (Inaudible) flying to Vegas every night to stay there.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Largely, the schedule is set by the Secret Service. We do what they want us to.
But we’re going to California. We’re going to Nevada. We’re going to Arizona. We’re going to different places. And I guess we’re coming back here. But I don’t set the schedule. I have nothing to do with it.
Q Mr. President, you saw Michael Bloomberg made the Democratic debate stage tomorrow night. Do you have any advice for him as he makes his first debate appearance?
THE PRESIDENT: No, he doesn’t need that kind of advice. He’s been doing it for a long time. It just seems unfair what’s happening to Bernie Sanders, to be honest with you. I watched it happen four years ago. And always be careful what you wish for, and I’m not wishing for anything. Whoever it is, I’ll be very happy.
But it seems that Bernie Sanders and that whole big section of the Democratic Party — or, as I call it, the “Democrat Party,” which is really the correct name — it seems they’re being taken advantage of like they were four years ago, to me.
Q But what’s your campaign strategy for being in Nevada while the Democrats are focusing on the caucuses there?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ll be making a speech in Nevada, and that will be probably the day before, I guess, as they have it arranged. That seems to be pretty effective. We got more votes than any incumbent President in history, in Iowa and in New Hampshire, as you saw.
And, in that case, I went just before — the day before and I went the day before, in both cases: Iowa and New Hampshire. So it seems to be effective.
I’ll be going to South Carolina — they’re working that out now — probably the day before. But, you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.
Q Mr. President, are you still satisfied with how President Xi is handling the coronavirus?
THE PRESIDENT: I think President Xi is working very hard. As you know, I spoke with him recently. He’s working really hard. It’s a tough problem. I think he’s going to do — look, I’ve seen them build hospitals in a short period of time. I really believe he wants to get that done, and he wants to get it done fast. Yes, I think he’s doing it very professionally.
We’re also working with him and helping him, as of the last few days, as you know.
Q Some people don’t seem to trust the data coming out of China. Are you worried about that?
THE PRESIDENT: Look, I know this: President Xi loves the people of China, he loves his country, and he’s doing a very good job with a very, very tough situation.
Q Mr. President, Senator Graham is traveling with you. Do you want to talk to him about the Judiciary Committee doing any investigations into the Bidens or others?
THE PRESIDENT: You know, if it comes up, yes. But we’ll see what happens on that. That’s really up to Senator Graham. And he is traveling with me.
Q Do you think you’ll get a trade deal with India before your visit?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on. We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India.
We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event. And the stadium, I understand, is sort of semi under construction, but it’s going to be the largest stadium in the world. So it’s going to be very exciting. But he says between the stadium and the airport, we’ll have about 7 million people. So it’s going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it.
Are you going?
Q Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Are you going, Steve? I hope so. Are you going, Jeff?
Q No, sir. (Inaudible) is going.
THE PRESIDENT: I hope you’re going too. All right? Okay? So I’ll see you maybe on the plane.
How are you?
Q I’m good. How are you?
THE PRESIDENT: Marriage is good? Huh?
Q Yes, thank you.
Q One other thing: Is there a search underway for “Anonymous”? Remember “Anonymous” is —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, there is. It’s not so much a search.
Q Who do you think it is?
THE PRESIDENT: I — I know who it is. Yeah.
Q Who is it?
THE PRESIDENT: I can’t tell you that.
Q Why not?
Q Why not?
THE PRESIDENT: But I know who it is.
Q Why not?
THE PRESIDENT: But we won’t — we won’t get into it. People know it’s — people know it’s a fraud. I know who it is and I know who some of the leakers are. But some of the leakers don’t exist. It’s made up by the press. So, you know, they say, “Nine people have said” or “two people have said,” and those people don’t exist.
But, no, I know all about “Anonymous.” I know a lot about the leakers too.
Q Do you believe it’s a person who still works at the White House?
THE PRESIDENT: We know a lot. In fact, when I want to get something out to the press, I tell certain people. And it’s amazing, it gets out there. But, so far, I’m leaving it that way.
I’ll see you later. Thank you. See you on the plane.
He is indeed the “First Magistrate.”
Comment deleted by Admin…
careful now, noticing that is strictly forbidden!!!
Bolshevik
Blago is out!
The President must have heard the news!
Well coming from those 3 clowns, I’d compare that to the kiss of death– in so far as Barr’s integrity.
Prove the Dem haters & us wrong Barr… by implementing real JUSTICE!
It kind of reminds me of that time when Rosenstein made Sessions come out from under his desk to give a briefing, singing Rod’s praises. Only you could tell from the over-the-top accolades being given– Rosey wrote the whole damn thing himself!
I sorta felt bad for The Keebler Elf (well, almost!) 😁
“Yeah, I do make his job harder, I agree with that…”
Too bad, Bill Barr! DEAL WITH IT! 🙂
THE PRESIDENT: He’s a very — he’s a man with great integrity. The Attorney General is a man with incredible integrity.
Whoopsie, can’t have a Kennedy, dead or alive, praise Donald Trump.
American Pravda will completely disappear it.
Democrat do not like JFK Democrats — conservative Democrats are extinct, an oxymoron.
We’re safe – JFK jr. never said that, let alone in his magazine (people have searched that issue, and elsewhere).
JFK Jr was about to run for Crooked’s Seat…not to be…
I think if JFK Jr thought about this statement, he would realize “celebrate” was the wrong word!
Oh, THIS needs to go viral!
Oh, not true? Well, then….fuggitaboutid.
Sperry is a realist. Always love his work. There is talk (Bongino) that letting McCabe off on this one was due to it being ‘petty’ compared to the bigger charges. But as Sperry says, none of the deep conspirers have so far been interviewed by Durham…Brennan, Clapper, Comey etc. That could mean that he is saving them till last or that its another ‘red herring’.
Save the best for last. You can ask them really good questions when you have the whole story.
Supposedly the repugnant Andrew Weissmann was quoted saying much the same thing about the non-prosecution of McCabe on these perjury charges. Something like, “They swapped out [or something like this expression] these charges which had small chance of conviction to replace them with bigger things”. He was angry over it.
Well that can’t be right… FIB investigations are always above board! 🙄
Trump seems pretty cheerful about everything. He is pardoning people so he can pardon the ones he really wants to pardon, if necessary.IMO.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump likes things really big. Modi is giving Trump 7 million people to welcome him to India. The size of the red carpet is yet to be announced.
So yeah, Trump was in a good mood.
“seems to wear out the press pool.” For sure!
The presstitutes who “hogged the stage indoors during the Sanders era (with the exception of Karl) are not attending the copper or AF1 pressers. Guess it’s too much trouble and no spotlight.
As usual another great presser by our great President.
Notice how they didn’t want to ask any questions about Senator Murphy meeting with Iran? POTUS asked them for info since he just heard about it and …crickets….
Iran is O’bama administration. The Media doesn’t want to touch that.
PT has got them on the ropes!
Did you hear those moments of silence from the reporters?? They didnt even have a false narrative to promote by asking loaded questions!
So PT immediately hits back with “Yeah so did you hear about Sen. Murphy meeting with the Iranians? Whats up with that? Logan Act violation????”
BOOM BOOM BOOM
Keep it up President Trump! Stay on offense!
GET INVOLVED WITH THE DOJ AND STAY INVOLVED!!!!!
Good observation.
they are waiting for instructions…apparently, more AG Barr questions only lead to more questions about fairness from the American People.
Notice no Judge Berman Jackson questions!
President Trump’s last remark — as he walked away — was great!
The last statement was a knockout. Did he just say that he talks to certain KNOWN leakers on purpose so it would be leaked to the media? Lost of implications here.
Known leakers are second to his twitter account lol.
“Anonymous: I know who it is.”
There’s no search. 😉
Absolutely no fear. We are so blessed as a nation to have this champion President Donald J Trump step forward while taking it to the swamp.
No fear.
Truth, absolutely no fear.
If there were ever an American President who belongs on Mt. Rushmore, it’s Donald Trump.
One of a kind; this moment in world history will be written about until the end of time; yes, he is THAT unique, the modern day George Washington. I only pray there are enuf honest people to tell the real story. He is an American hero, icon, a force of nature.
Thanks God!!
Agreed. A true American president, incredible.
So nice owning Trump Hotels!
We are blessed indeed!
Haha , at the very end ” When I want to get something out to the Press , I TELL certain people” So casual but priceless >He knows leakers and uses them .
The leaks are real but the news is fake!!
I am already missing President Trump when his second term is over.
The entry of the ‘cold corporate borg corpse’ Mike Boom-burger reminds me that Trump is a uniquely charismatic and warm human being, unlike Mike. But Hillary is still on the warpath, she wants it. Now Tom Luongo here outlines a possible reality on what is going on with Mike and Hillary. As he says, Mike doesn’t really want it, he is just dealing with his ego, all he wants is the kill off Trump, and that is his only messaging. Tom reckons Mike is setting it up for Hillary. Mike is running ‘for Hillary’. That dirty old cut snake is not going to give up is she. She WANTS IT, she wants it so bad. Trump will win the 2020 in a landslide. There is simply no better option. But after that, we need to be very concerned about what comes next. No-one will ever be like our President and the disease in the system is deep and still clinging to its roots, the likes of Wall street corporate filth like Bloomberg. It will just wait to have/get its way. Hillary is now thinking ahead. Have a read. Makes sense
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mike-bloomberg-trojan-horse-clintonista-revival
Anyone Catch Tucker Carlson on the China Threat Tonight? THIS IS HUGE: Democrats Divert Largest State Pension Fund Into Chinese Military.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/anyone-catch-tucker-carlson-on-the-china-threat-tonight-this-is-huge-democrats-divert-largest-state-pension-fund-into-chinese-military/
Can these democRats be anymore dangerous to this country? Not hyperbole but objective observation.
His new attitude on how to use leakers as assets, gives him advantage over spiteful lefty devil dogs, it is also healthy; one less thing to upset him.
Democrat US Senator Chris Murphy confirms meeting with Iran FM Zarif
US Senator Chris Murphy held an undisclosed meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week, Murphy’s office confirmed to Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.
Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, is the latest Western official to meet Iranian regime officials in the months after Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board.
Last week, Zarif met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sparking criticism online. Canadians questioned Trudeau’s seemingly friendly embrace of Zarif following the death of 57 Canadian citizens on the Ukrainian airliner.
Photo –
Not a good look to see PM Trudeau with smiling FM Zarif of Iran after Canadians killed at the hands of Iranian incompetence and malice on Ukrainian plane- not to mention the innocent Iranian protestors‘ killed.
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/02/18/US-Senator-Murphy-met-with-Iran-FM-Zarif-last-week-Source.html
Logan Act time?
FISA! with 2 hop rule and all…
I doubt that anyone would consider using the Logan Act against him,since Murphy is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the ranking Democratic member of the subcommittee on the Middle East and Counter-terrorism. That grants him large umbrellas of “Plausible Deniability” and justification for “Fact Finding Missions”
I just read that Kerry was at that meeting too
LOL!
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
41m
…..Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!
I love watching PDT!! he is the only President that doesn’t age, even notice that? He seems to be getting younger, while all the other old fossils are crumbling away.
I am the LAST person to ever place naive confidence in recently-selected AGs — but I must say that I REALLY think the way Trump *immediately* interjected with “Yeah I have TOTAL confidence in my Attorney General” gives me serious thought that he may know of significant inroads to upcoming ‘Deep State accountability’ of which the general public (and even Treepers) are yet unaware.
Didn’t he say similar things about Jeff Sessions, not too long before HE took a hike?
He took the leaking spite dogs’ advantage and made it his own. The Prez is looking good; well-rested for the upcoming fight.
PDJT plays the press like a fine fiddle. He lives in their minds 24/7/365 – rent free!
MAGA
**spit** Stupid snarky question about Vegas… maybe he’s returning there to stay in his own hotel???
Now, I have the five-month-old asleep on my lap. So I had to read the transcript rather than watching. Can someone who listened to the audio tell me if the ending was as hilarious to hear as it was to read? Especially this part: We know a lot. In fact, when I want to get something out to the press, I tell certain people. And it’s amazing, it gets out there. But, so far, I’m leaving it that way. Did he just insinuate the leakers are his tin-can-on-a-string to the MSM? And what are the implications of that – in other words, what is it he wants the media to know that they think he doesn’t want them to know? Do the comms directors and coordinators also know??
Dropped my Son and his Wife at LAX this morning. Getting back on the 405 I was 5 cars back when CHP blocked the entrance. 15 minutes later TRUMPS motorcade sped by. It was awesome! LA liberals must have been fuming. I loved it!
POTUS DJT looking and sounding very relaxed and confident in this presser! Glad to see him enjoying himself. We love our POTUS, FLOTUS, and FSOTUS (First Son)!
