Imagine That – Mini Mike Bloomberg Qualifies for Nevada DNC Debate With Lift From NBC Poll…

It’s magic… serendipity even. On the eve of the Nevada Democrat presidential primary debate, the financier of the 2020 DNC Club magically happens to qualify thanks to an NBC poll. You couldn’t write a more transparently obvious DNC Club road-map, and get people to believe it…

Bernie 31%, Bloomberg 19%, Biden 15%, Warren 12%, Klobuchar 9%, Buttigieg 8%

NEVADA – Michael Bloomberg has qualified to appear in his first Democratic presidential debate — Wednesday night’s, in Las Vegas. The multi-billionaire former New York City mayor needed to rank high enough in one more poll to make the cut, and he did it in impressive fashion in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey released early Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who’s been flooding TV airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars in ads, has yet to appear in any debates even as he’s risen steadily in polls. And his Democratic rivals have said they’re anxious to challenge him face-to-face about controversial aspects of his record. (read more)

To be fair, this needs to happen. Bloomberg needs to finally stand in front of his peers and take the heat. However, the transparency of the road-map being deployed by the Club is stunning in its brazen deployment.

Bernie Sanders supporters have to see how transparent this manipulative scheme from the professional DNC class really has become. Seriously, at this point they have to see it or they are obtuse to the point of blindness.

…”and remember, no standing on boxes!” LOL.

Will Bernie, Biden and Warren team up on Mini Mike? Seriously, tomorrow nights debate might actually be the first one that’s fun to watch.