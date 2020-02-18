Imagine That – Mini Mike Bloomberg Qualifies for Nevada DNC Debate With Lift From NBC Poll…

It’s magic… serendipity even.  On the eve of the Nevada Democrat presidential primary debate, the financier of the 2020 DNC Club magically happens to qualify thanks to an NBC poll.  You couldn’t write a more transparently obvious DNC Club road-map, and get people to believe it…

Bernie 31%, Bloomberg 19%, Biden 15%, Warren 12%, Klobuchar 9%, Buttigieg 8%

NEVADA – Michael Bloomberg has qualified to appear in his first Democratic presidential debate — Wednesday night’s, in Las Vegas.

The multi-billionaire former New York City mayor needed to rank high enough in one more poll to make the cut, and he did it in impressive fashion in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey released early Tuesday.

Bloomberg, who’s been flooding TV airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars in ads, has yet to appear in any debates even as he’s risen steadily in polls. And his Democratic rivals have said they’re anxious to challenge him face-to-face about controversial aspects of his record. (read more)

To be fair, this needs to happen.  Bloomberg needs to finally stand in front of his peers and take the heat.  However, the transparency of the road-map being deployed by the Club is stunning in its brazen deployment.

Bernie Sanders supporters have to see how transparent this manipulative scheme from the professional DNC class really has become.  Seriously, at this point they have to see it or they are obtuse to the point of blindness.

…”and remember, no standing on boxes!”  LOL.

Will Bernie, Biden and Warren team up on Mini Mike?  Seriously, tomorrow nights debate might actually be the first one that’s fun to watch.

63 Responses to Imagine That – Mini Mike Bloomberg Qualifies for Nevada DNC Debate With Lift From NBC Poll…

  1. simplewins says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Yes. I will be watching tomorrows debate. Buying popcorn for the occasion. lol

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Don McAro says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    My prediction is not matter the question….They are all going to destroy bloomberg,,,
    They have nothing to lose…but win if they do so…I say expect the most from Warren…She is the one with the most to lose and most to gain by taking him out

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      Don, I hope so but some may try sucking up to mini for a VP slot

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      AND Lizzie has the advantage of claiming that Mike is a sexist bully if he attempts to challenge any of her statements! I still remember Hillary being destroyed on substance in the Senate debate with Rick Lazio but the media went after him something crazy because he dared to walk across the stage and ask her to sign a pledge to not raise taxes. She never addressed the actual issue but played up the aggrieved, downtrodden woman angle for all it was worth!

      Leftist women are so predictable! “A woman can do anything a man can do!” “I am woman, hear me roar!” That is, until they are challenged on their facts or asked to prove a claim they are making…”You’re nothing but a sexist, misogynist man. I’m not going to dignify your question with a response.” “Oh, he invaded my personal space and I was afraid.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      February 18, 2020 at 8:55 pm

      They’re going to attack Bloomberg at their own risk. He’s a lot smarter than any of the rest of them. And he basically doesn’t give AF. He says really stupid things because he doesn’t care, not because he’s really stupid. This could be very entertaining.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Klobuchar has a mouth on her, and my guess is she’ll use it on Mini more than once.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Tiffthis says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    No one will talk smack about mini mike because he’s prolly paying them too 🤣🤣🤣

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Jason Ross says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    They won’t be able to pipe in enough applause to drown out the expletives hurled at Bloomberg

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Polls are just another way they lie to you. And to themselves.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. frankmystery says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I’ll need a case of beer if I’m going to watch lol It’s the only way I can watch people tell me how they’re going to dismantle this country.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    “Bernie Sanders supporters have to see how transparent this manipulative scheme from the professional DNC class really has become. Seriously, at this point they have to see it or they are obtuse to the point of blindness”

    Well, they’re voting for Bernie. That doesn’t correlate to intelligence

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Eric French says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    It will have the best ratings of all dem debates so far…I’m even going to watch; I have tried to watch all of them so far and haven’t been able to make it through a single question. I’m gonna try really hard tomorrow night!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Socrates says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Money talks BS walks

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    I saw my first campaign signs today, on the walk home from my granddaughter’s school:

    Mike 2020

    “Paid by the Michael Bloomberg for President campaign”

    Yeah, his money is EVERYWHERE

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. BuckNutGuy says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    I have been thinking about what motivates Bloomberg to dump his money, at this point in his life, into the DNC and his own campaign. As Sundance always reminds us, “there are trillions at stake”.
    I recently recollected an article in the NYT from just after President Trump was elected taking target at a little known tax law that allows those elected President or appointed to his Cabinet to defer capital gains taxes into perpetuity:

    (WaPo article on the NYT article)

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/trump-cabinet-could-avoid-millions-in-taxes-thanks-to-this-little-known-law/2016/12/02/509d009a-b7f5-11e6-959c-172c82123976_story.html

    The basis for this is encoded in Section 2634 of federal ethics laws and known as a “certificate of divestiture.”

    We all know that Bloomberg will be “forced” to sell his media empire if elected. In fact he acknowledges this in the below article that estimates Bloomberg LP to be worth ~$40 Billion.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/05/mike-bloomberg-says-hed-try-to-sell-bloomberg-if-he-becomes-president.html

    The long-term cap gain rate is 20%. Bloomberg has owned his business for a long time and started it from scratch (to his credit) so, for purposes of this analysis, I have assumed his basis is zero. It’s probably pretty close to it.

    (20% X $40 billion) is $8 billion in tax liability that he can defer FOREVER. He must invest in government securities. The current 10 year bond yield is about 1.65%. ($8billion X 1.65%) is $132MM per year in benefit from this special tax program our wonderful leaders have afforded themselves.

    What he is spending to become president or endear himself to the DNC to become Treasury Secretary (or whatever) is NOTHING compared to the hundreds of millions of $ he will benefit in tax deferral.

    Might bare a more fulsome articulation by SD or one of our other Treeper friends. Let’s call it the BuckNutGuy Theory.

    Wait until the Bernie Bros hear about this!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. bessie2003 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    It speaks volumes that the two top contenders in the Democrat primary are a communist not even a member of the Democrat’s party and a GOPe Republican pretending to be a Democrat. Open borders does that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Richie says:
    February 18, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    I dont think any of the candidates are genuine. They are all in on it. Taking orders from the strategists higher up in a unified club to retake power. Bernie was never a real candidate in 2016 either. He was there to distract libtards away from the fact Hillary was the chosen one crooked Hillary running against herself might raise a few leftist eyebrows. Just a few.

    Like

    Reply
  16. CNN_sucks says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    You know it is even rigged during the debate. The fascist will get the questions in advance. 1mill per leak/coach. s/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    If all this isn’t an eye-opener for millions and millions of newly awakening Americans I don’t know what it’s going to take in a time of peace to awaken them.

    Wow. Buying a nomination, or trying to, either way!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. namberak says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    “Isn’t that called a payoff?” I think he means quid pro quo, doesn’t he? 😉

    Like

    Reply
  19. bullnuke says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    I’m watching to see minimike on the box! He will do it because PDJT no boxes.

    Like

    Reply
  20. T2020 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Make sure EVERYONE gets a box to stand on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      February 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      If the other candidates’ teams are the least bit savvy, they will all have boxes stashed to bring out to their candidate if Bloomberg uses a box.

      No coordination is necessary. After that Trump Tweet, if I was on any Dem campaign staff, I’d have a box ready to go.

      Like

      Reply
  21. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    “It’s just not going to happen on a national level for somebody like me starting where I am, unless I was going to change all my views and go on what CNN calls an apology tour.”–Tiny Dancer Bloomberg, last March

    Like

    Reply
  22. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Twitter is currently ON FIRE with hashtags like #WheresWarren and #WarrenMediaBlackout

    It seems that Fauxcahontas’s Tribe is going nuts because Liz wasn’t mentioned in a poll comparing how various Dems might fare against DJT in head to head matchups. They believe the media are intentionally ERASING her. Nuts. We could only WISH it were true…

    https://mobile.twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1229934811235672065

    Like

    Reply
  23. gingergal says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Is the Democrat base smart enough to see this for what it is?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    “Seriously, tomorrow nights debate might actually be the first one that’s fun to watch.”

    I just might do that.

    In the meantime, Sean Hannity is giving Mr. Bloomberg a proper skewering on his FNC show.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. jx says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Maybe he can pull a Jeb! and jump up on his tip-toes.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Lots of dumb people out there and half of them are even dumber than the others.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. allenrizzi says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Did #MiniMike buy lifts to get that lift or was it the other way around?

    Like

    Reply
  28. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    This is what you get when you buy your way into the debate, big on cash but SHORT on everything else!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. lcsteel says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    I think it would be foolish o think that Bloomberg hasn’t been given the questions in advance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. JohnCasper says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Eyes full of hate, on that you can bet
    Hands full of money, and no debt
    The dem nomination he will have bought by this June
    All justice has gone to the moon

    Like

    Reply
  32. JohnCasper says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Bloomberg could well end up buying the Dem nomination for $2 billion. Even though, when Trump wins, that will become worthless. By contrast, Thomas Jefferson bout the whole Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million and US Secretary of State, William Henry Seward, purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million. And some say Bloomberg is a shrewd business man.

    Like

    Reply
  33. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    If Mini Mike gets a box, does everyone get a box?

    Like

    Reply
  34. coldanger says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    He can illuminate the unwashed masses on his abundant grey matter…

    Like

    Reply
  35. TwoLaine says:
    February 18, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Yes, the magical 19% out of nowhere. He must have a magic wand of his own.

    Like

    Reply

