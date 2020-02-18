Imagine That – Mini Mike Bloomberg Qualifies for Nevada DNC Debate With Lift From NBC Poll…

It’s magic… serendipity even. On the eve of the Nevada Democrat presidential primary debate, the financier of the 2020 DNC Club magically happens to qualify thanks to an NBC poll. You couldn’t write a more transparently obvious DNC Club road-map, and get people to believe it…
Bernie 31%, Bloomberg 19%, Biden 15%, Warren 12%, Klobuchar 9%, Buttigieg 8%
NEVADA – Michael Bloomberg has qualified to appear in his first Democratic presidential debate — Wednesday night’s, in Las Vegas.
The multi-billionaire former New York City mayor needed to rank high enough in one more poll to make the cut, and he did it in impressive fashion in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey released early Tuesday.
Bloomberg, who’s been flooding TV airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars in ads, has yet to appear in any debates even as he’s risen steadily in polls. And his Democratic rivals have said they’re anxious to challenge him face-to-face about controversial aspects of his record. (read more)
To be fair, this needs to happen. Bloomberg needs to finally stand in front of his peers and take the heat. However, the transparency of the road-map being deployed by the Club is stunning in its brazen deployment.
Bernie Sanders supporters have to see how transparent this manipulative scheme from the professional DNC class really has become. Seriously, at this point they have to see it or they are obtuse to the point of blindness.
…”and remember, no standing on boxes!” LOL.
Will Bernie, Biden and Warren team up on Mini Mike? Seriously, tomorrow nights debate might actually be the first one that’s fun to watch.
Yes. I will be watching tomorrows debate. Buying popcorn for the occasion. lol
Bloomberg is better off staying out of the debates. He doesn’t age well and he is less likable over time. Bad move. He should have laid low until super Tuesday.
Agreed, I mentioned it. He is a bad debater. He was always protected from the media as Mayor.
My prediction is not matter the question….They are all going to destroy bloomberg,,,
They have nothing to lose…but win if they do so…I say expect the most from Warren…She is the one with the most to lose and most to gain by taking him out
Don, I hope so but some may try sucking up to mini for a VP slot
Yeah, there’s the VP slot not to mention how much mini-mike is paying for the dive.
AND Lizzie has the advantage of claiming that Mike is a sexist bully if he attempts to challenge any of her statements! I still remember Hillary being destroyed on substance in the Senate debate with Rick Lazio but the media went after him something crazy because he dared to walk across the stage and ask her to sign a pledge to not raise taxes. She never addressed the actual issue but played up the aggrieved, downtrodden woman angle for all it was worth!
Leftist women are so predictable! “A woman can do anything a man can do!” “I am woman, hear me roar!” That is, until they are challenged on their facts or asked to prove a claim they are making…”You’re nothing but a sexist, misogynist man. I’m not going to dignify your question with a response.” “Oh, he invaded my personal space and I was afraid.”
They’re going to attack Bloomberg at their own risk. He’s a lot smarter than any of the rest of them. And he basically doesn’t give AF. He says really stupid things because he doesn’t care, not because he’s really stupid. This could be very entertaining.
He is smart, but I have seen him in NY when he was Mayor. He was coddled, and always had people protecting him from the press. He is NOT a good debater.
Klobuchar has a mouth on her, and my guess is she’ll use it on Mini more than once.
This is one moment in time that I might be able to put up with that voice of hers.
She’s like listening to nails on a chalk board. Eeeeek!
Ewee, yuck, I’d pay extra not to see that ugliness, thank you very much.
Oh, you meant verbal mouthing off…
Thank you Lord.
No one will talk smack about mini mike because he’s prolly paying them too 🤣🤣🤣
Ha ! lol
Sounds about right.
I am sure she thinks she didn’t have enough of it down in GA.
They won’t be able to pipe in enough applause to drown out the expletives hurled at Bloomberg
Polls are just another way they lie to you. And to themselves.
I’ll need a case of beer if I’m going to watch lol It’s the only way I can watch people tell me how they’re going to dismantle this country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Bernie Sanders supporters have to see how transparent this manipulative scheme from the professional DNC class really has become. Seriously, at this point they have to see it or they are obtuse to the point of blindness”
Well, they’re voting for Bernie. That doesn’t correlate to intelligence
I seriously believe there will be a LOT of Antifa-type violence if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination this time. Just imagine ALL those angry Bernie-bots being radicalized by RevCom. It won’t be pretty…
I fully agree.
Yes, Sander’s Antifa/Brown Shirts will be in war mode come July.
It will have the best ratings of all dem debates so far…I’m even going to watch; I have tried to watch all of them so far and haven’t been able to make it through a single question. I’m gonna try really hard tomorrow night!
Money talks BS walks
I saw my first campaign signs today, on the walk home from my granddaughter’s school:
Mike 2020
“Paid by the Michael Bloomberg for President campaign”
Yeah, his money is EVERYWHERE
I have been thinking about what motivates Bloomberg to dump his money, at this point in his life, into the DNC and his own campaign. As Sundance always reminds us, “there are trillions at stake”.
I recently recollected an article in the NYT from just after President Trump was elected taking target at a little known tax law that allows those elected President or appointed to his Cabinet to defer capital gains taxes into perpetuity:
(WaPo article on the NYT article)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/trump-cabinet-could-avoid-millions-in-taxes-thanks-to-this-little-known-law/2016/12/02/509d009a-b7f5-11e6-959c-172c82123976_story.html
The basis for this is encoded in Section 2634 of federal ethics laws and known as a “certificate of divestiture.”
We all know that Bloomberg will be “forced” to sell his media empire if elected. In fact he acknowledges this in the below article that estimates Bloomberg LP to be worth ~$40 Billion.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/05/mike-bloomberg-says-hed-try-to-sell-bloomberg-if-he-becomes-president.html
The long-term cap gain rate is 20%. Bloomberg has owned his business for a long time and started it from scratch (to his credit) so, for purposes of this analysis, I have assumed his basis is zero. It’s probably pretty close to it.
(20% X $40 billion) is $8 billion in tax liability that he can defer FOREVER. He must invest in government securities. The current 10 year bond yield is about 1.65%. ($8billion X 1.65%) is $132MM per year in benefit from this special tax program our wonderful leaders have afforded themselves.
What he is spending to become president or endear himself to the DNC to become Treasury Secretary (or whatever) is NOTHING compared to the hundreds of millions of $ he will benefit in tax deferral.
Might bare a more fulsome articulation by SD or one of our other Treeper friends. Let’s call it the BuckNutGuy Theory.
Wait until the Bernie Bros hear about this!
Hate to say this as a MAGA guy but t this seems to benefit Trump and every elected official ever.
It speaks volumes that the two top contenders in the Democrat primary are a communist not even a member of the Democrat’s party and a GOPe Republican pretending to be a Democrat. Open borders does that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dont think any of the candidates are genuine. They are all in on it. Taking orders from the strategists higher up in a unified club to retake power. Bernie was never a real candidate in 2016 either. He was there to distract libtards away from the fact Hillary was the chosen one crooked Hillary running against herself might raise a few leftist eyebrows. Just a few.
I can’t imagine anyone else that is here at CTH would think any of them are genuine candidates either Richie. I would be surprised…
You know what I mean THC
You know it is even rigged during the debate. The fascist will get the questions in advance. 1mill per leak/coach. s/
If all this isn’t an eye-opener for millions and millions of newly awakening Americans I don’t know what it’s going to take in a time of peace to awaken them.
Wow. Buying a nomination, or trying to, either way!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said. Exactly this.
They dont even know what a Super Delegate is.
Fuzzy Math:
“Isn’t that called a payoff?” I think he means quid pro quo, doesn’t he? 😉
I’m watching to see minimike on the box! He will do it because PDJT no boxes.
Make sure EVERYONE gets a box to stand on.
If the other candidates’ teams are the least bit savvy, they will all have boxes stashed to bring out to their candidate if Bloomberg uses a box.
No coordination is necessary. After that Trump Tweet, if I was on any Dem campaign staff, I’d have a box ready to go.
“It’s just not going to happen on a national level for somebody like me starting where I am, unless I was going to change all my views and go on what CNN calls an apology tour.”–Tiny Dancer Bloomberg, last March
Twitter is currently ON FIRE with hashtags like #WheresWarren and #WarrenMediaBlackout
It seems that Fauxcahontas’s Tribe is going nuts because Liz wasn’t mentioned in a poll comparing how various Dems might fare against DJT in head to head matchups. They believe the media are intentionally ERASING her. Nuts. We could only WISH it were true…
https://mobile.twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1229934811235672065
Is the Democrat base smart enough to see this for what it is?
No!
Well, um… That was… uh, well, a bit direct. So… well, um.. on to the next question!
Unfortunately, I think you are right.
Half the country has reached Idiocracy.
“Seriously, tomorrow nights debate might actually be the first one that’s fun to watch.”
I just might do that.
In the meantime, Sean Hannity is giving Mr. Bloomberg a proper skewering on his FNC show.
That picture Mini, with the dumb hat and pitch fork, under the heading, Farmer Mike, is hilarious.
Maybe he can pull a Jeb! and jump up on his tip-toes.
Lots of dumb people out there and half of them are even dumber than the others.
Did #MiniMike buy lifts to get that lift or was it the other way around?
This is what you get when you buy your way into the debate, big on cash but SHORT on everything else!
I think it would be foolish o think that Bloomberg hasn’t been given the questions in advance.
Actually, he prepared them.
Given or….. SOLD?
Eyes full of hate, on that you can bet
Hands full of money, and no debt
The dem nomination he will have bought by this June
All justice has gone to the moon
Widdle Mikey os reaching new heights.
https://freebeacon.com/politics/busted-bloomberg-used-box-to-boost-height-as-nyc-mayor-investigation-finds/
Bloomberg could well end up buying the Dem nomination for $2 billion. Even though, when Trump wins, that will become worthless. By contrast, Thomas Jefferson bout the whole Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million and US Secretary of State, William Henry Seward, purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million. And some say Bloomberg is a shrewd business man.
If Mini Mike gets a box, does everyone get a box?
He can illuminate the unwashed masses on his abundant grey matter…
Yes, the magical 19% out of nowhere. He must have a magic wand of his own.
