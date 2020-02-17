Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg Under Fire for Elitist Ridicule of Farmers…

Presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is coming under scrutiny for his elitist comments about farmers not being smart enough to add value in the era of technology.   In some ways it’s predictably sad, in other ways his condescension simply reflects the outlook of modern Democrats.

While it is angering to watch this pontificating condescension; at another level it is entirely predictable. Both the old school Fabian socialist outlook and the modern Democrat ideology is based on superiority.

George Bernard Shaw, a founder of modern socialist thought, famously said at some point each citizen should be required to stand before a tribunal and explain their value. If the community does not find value in that person, then society would be better off eliminating them. You can extend that same perspective into almost every policy advocated by the current political left.  It’s a short walk from Bloombergs’ speech to the cattle-cars.

When CTH was founded we used this picture below to describe the Democrat Utopia; that picture represented where the outlook of Teh One true Lightbringer would eventually lead the party. Nothing much has changed except the clarity of their objectives:

76 Responses to Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg Under Fire for Elitist Ridicule of Farmers…

  1. justlizzyp says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong but it seems like a very high percentage of farmers vote….

    Reply
    • bayoukiki says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      As do their families. And their suppliers

      Reply
    • mikebrezzze says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Trump said “give me 4 years and in the next election I’ll get 95% of the vote”. with Bernie and Bloomy helping him now he just might get that 95%!

      Reply
    • jnr2d2 says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      It’s more than just farmers. The farm area includes, skills in ancillary industries, supportive industries, and dependent industries. Bye bye in all fly over counties and all but the biggest cities where only robots vote.

      Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:39 pm

      I prefer Sloppy Steve Bannon’s term— Globalist Corporate Democrat Oligarch Mike Bloomberg.

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        Bloomberg talks about the tech sector being about replacing jobs. What he fails to understand is that life has always been about building a better mouse trap and that means replacing jobs/reducing labor.

        It does not matter if the better mousetrap was for farming or the industrial revolution. The reason farm employment went from 50% of the population to 2% is because of all the better mousetraps that had been invented to allow that to happen.

        Using tech to reduce labor cost is nothing new when you break it down to mousetraps..

        Reply
        • TarsTarkas says:
          February 17, 2020 at 6:16 pm

          The better mousetrap doesn’t always win the technological battle. But on the whole they do. A lot of that comes about what the great philosopher Yogurt from Spaceballs said: Merchandising. POTUS understands this very well. It’s why he won and is continuing to win. Because he can package his appeal and his policies in a way that people will buy in to them. They also happen not accidentally to be in our collective interests most of the time.

          Also important in the building of better mousetraps is the profit motive. Acquisitiveness and possessiveness is built into our genome, started being built into our genomes when our distant ancestor(s) started lugging around the tools they used to get food instead of abandoning them and making new ones as they went along. If one is not allowed to profit from inventiveness, or has their profit limited or taxed too much, the desire to create goes down or awway. That is what the centralizers cannot understand. They seem to believe that inventiveness is independent from acquisitiveness.

          Reply
    • Impossible says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      My mother’s side were farmers. My grandfather rarely spoke, but I do recall him saying that if you insult a farmer once he’ll forgive you, twice you won’t be invited to the table. Three times and he won’t share the fruit of his labors. I’d bet Bloomberg would give half of his 62B estate after one starving week on this earth for a loaf of bread.

      Reply
  2. bertdilbert says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Is this like the political equivalent of Hillary wanting to kill coal mining? What you say in one state may not work so well in another.

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Mini Mike Madoff is being VETTED! Healthcare Plan is really death panels…Tax Plan is really Statism…Wait unti Mini Mike’s Detroit Plan is exposed: Immigration Plan is SERFDOM!

    Mini Mike made his fortune “front-running” orders!!!

    Reply
  4. mallardcove says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    My entire moms side of my family all live in the Northeast and are all Democrats. They just are. Not because they are completely on board with the agenda, because they just are. Because conservatives and Republicans represent those “backward hillbilly hick Southern redneck religous racist” types, and so they dont want to be lumped in with that, so they are democrat.

    They love to ridicule those hillbilly Southern Republicans to make them feel better I guess. Even though myself and my sisters all grew up in backward Texas and all went to college and graduated with honors and all have successful lives and careers. While my sophisticated intellectual Connecticut and New York cousins have had issues with drugs and bastard children. 4 of my cousins still live with my aunts and uncles with dead end jobs despite being in their late 20s.

    But at least they arent a gross uneducated backward REPUBLICAN!

    I feel like this dynamic perfectly illustrates the Bloomberg-Media elitism complex.

    Reply
    • jnr2d2 says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:39 pm

      Sad, but true

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      On the other hand, when I asked my dad when I was young what was the difference, he said the Republicans were more the managerial class and the Democrats were the working man and unions. He also said Democrats want big government and Republicans want smaller. And Democrats are associated with high taxes. Republicans were always of the self-sufficient variety. And you could say a lot of those in the country are self-reliant.

      I don’t know where certain Democrats started getting their elitism, but I would imagine it is the higher earners with the commie education that feel benevolent toward the working man, working poor, and those on welfare. And to the point of insulting, like how minorities are unable to figure out how to get an ID (or that’s what they’re taught).

      Reply
  5. Ken Maritch says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    The dems know they wont win THIS election, they are just testing candidates/ideologies for the 2024 election.

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Find me a difference between Bloomberg and George Bernard Shaw:

    Reply
    • emet says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      But we will keep Ruth, Hillary, and George S alive forever. Probably with harvested organs.

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      “Find me a difference between Bloomberg and George Bernard Shaw:”

      Hell, find me a difference between Bloomberg and Hitler.

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:57 pm

      My Father beat cancer twice, is 80, can play 18 holes of golf, and volunteers at his church & Meals on Wheels.

      When he’s not busy, he provides his expert carpentry skills (my description, not his, he is very modest) for free.

      Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        February 17, 2020 at 6:20 pm

        Could he build a very small wood cabin for Herr Mike that can be gotten into but never out of ? Don’t bother with any windows.

        Reply
    • czarowniczy says:
      February 17, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      So Mike would march Ruth Bader Ginsburg off top the ovens?

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      February 17, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      No healthcare for the elderly has been the Democrat position for over a decade. Remember Obama’s “send you home with a pill”? That’s what he was referring to. No life saving medical care for people beyond a certain age. Just send them home with pain pills to wait to die. Remember the Death Panels? That’s who would decide who gets treatment and who dies. And don’t kid yourself. Involuntary euthanasia at a predetermined maximum age is where they are headed with this. But they have to get your guns first. Saving the planet.

      Read Cass Sunstein’s (Obama’s regulation czar) University of Chicago Law School article. His position is that your expected future contribution to the state should determine whether you get medical treatment. Old people don’t have much time left to make a future contribution so no medical care for you. He also mentions that black members of the underclass don’t have much of an expected future contribution either, but then states that of course we can’t deny care based upon race (wink wink. They’re coming for you next).

      These people are monsters.

      https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/df07/44dfb8ce5703c66869f92b5bdc3a3a6dc35a.pdf

      Reply
  8. 335blues says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    If Doomberg had to grow his own food or not eat, he would starve.
    And, he could never be a machinist. He is not smart enough.
    What a sleaze ball.

    Reply
  9. thedoc00 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    This is minor compared to the Democrat Party mantra introduced by Obama in 2008, “you didn’t build that”. This is a more encompassing statement about the primacy of the state.

    Obama – “You didn’t build that”
    Clinton – “Deplorables”

    These two mantras are replayed in several forms daily by every democrat candidate, their media allies and adoring celebrity following.

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Reply
  11. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    I dont think the Dems care about who can run and actually help the people, they only care about who can run and take out PDT. Once again, as dumb as they are, they are hoping money will be the answer, because brains certainly arent. Bloomberg goes against everything they stand for, I thought they hated the rich? He certainly isnt going to tax the rich, he isnt going to give everything for free. Boy they smack themselves in the face while they are kicking themselves in the ass. Total desperation. I hope he does spend 2 billion, AND STILL LOSES! thats smart money man!!

    Reply
  12. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Wasn’t just farmers. MiniMi said the same thing about machinists. “Just turn the lathe in the direction of the arrow.”

    We need another basket, just for the blue collar workers and farmers with no gray matter.

    Reply
  14. Caius Lowell says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Yeah, I love how socialists always assume they’re smarter than you — it’s one of their many endearing qualities, like being incompetent…

    Reply
  15. JohnCasper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    To Herr Michael Bloomberg, he is the ubermensch and farmers are among the untermensch.

    Reply
  16. Merle Marks says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    what really ticks the Left off is we “little” people have the audacity to demand that we each get a vote…

    Reply
  17. Perot Conservative says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Daily UK Mail: Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg once told an employee struggling to find childcare to go find ‘some black who doesn’t have to speak English’, claims new lawsuit

    “‘It’s a f***ing baby! All it does is eat and s**t! It doesn’t know the difference between you and anyone else! All you need is some black who doesn’t have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building,’ Bloomberg said in July 1993 to a female salesperson who’d just had a baby, according to the lawsuit.”

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8008723/Lawsuit-claims-Mike-Bloomberg-told-employee-black-nanny.html

    Reply
  18. cherokeepeople says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    wtf are the dems putting in their kool-aid.man between him and biden.sounds like they are the ones with no gray matter.

    Reply
  19. T2020 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Keep talking, Dems. The truth the being exposed. 🇺🇸😁👍🏻

    Reply
  20. JohnCasper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    “Both the old school Fabian Nazi socialist outlook and the modern Democrat ideology is based on superiority.”

    Reply
  21. JohnCasper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Goodwin can shove his “Law” where the sun don’t shine. Bloomberg is a textbook Nazi.

    Reply
  22. kleen says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Mini Mike lacks charisma.
    The optics of having a billionaire buying his way into an election is terrible.
    Having the disinformation agents in the media celebrating this guy, it just exposes the left as the fraud they are.

    Democrat nominee spot is for sale and Mini already said he wants to buy it.

    Reply
  23. Parrot says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Adding value?
    Try taking soil + water + seed and making from that food to feed the world.
    I can’t think of a more spectacular way to add value to those items.

    I get it, Mick thinks a Bloomberg App that lets you organise your birthday list is somehow important.
    Silly little Mick.

    Reply
  24. History Teaches says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    He is just one candidate.

    How will the rest of the field. Party, MSM react?

    Concur? Criticize? Ignore?

    Traditionally, candidates criticize each other. But in this Age of the Swamp we see talking points and narratives predetermined, shared and shaped.

    Some uncomfortable realities are meant to be hidden and ignored on the campaign trail

    I think this Bloombrrg statement was one of those foundational socialist beliefs that wasn’t intended to become publicly exposed. It is a common orientation for all of them, but this time Bloombrrg made the mistake of going off script.

    Reply
  25. Pew-Anon says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    So basically this a direct attack on the “Blue Collar Revolution” of the Trump admin. Try selling that to the 5 million or so blue collar workers now employed under PT policies.

    Reply
  26. Free Speech says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Stick to buying the elections, Brad Wesley. You don’t have the personality to be a candidate.

    Reply
  27. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Now, besides having to buy off Al Sharpton to keep him quiet (“throw them up against the wall”), we’ll probably see Montana farmer/senator Jon Tester being promised a cabinet position.

    Reply
  28. hokkoda says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    I did these kinds of attacks on Bloomberg humorous…because it shows how DEEP the oppo research on him is. Soda Pop has been shooting his mouth off for decades. That’s fertile ground for the oppo teams to farm.

    Reply
  29. JohnCasper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Biden may be a man with less than half a brain, but Bloomberg is a man with less than half a soul and that makes him far worse.

    Reply
  30. kleen says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Wait until ya”ll see the videos of Mini, acting in some play… One as Mary Poppins, the other as a Mermaid and the other as some football player (singing… CRINGE!)

    It’s up on Jack Posobiec’s twitter page.

    LOL, I see some campaign ad opportunities.

    Reply
  31. BobBoxBody says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Hey y’all remember this?

    Reply
  32. kleen says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    ‘Black And Latino Males Don’t Know How To Behave In The Workplace’: Bloomberg Flashback

    Another Mike Bloomberg sound byte is coming back to haunt the Democratic presidential candidate after a 2011 clip from when he was mayor of New York City has resurfaced in which he said “enormous cohorts” of young black and Latino men “don’t know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively.”

    Reply
  33. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    MiniMike has ZERO Humanity.

    He’s that LORD who WHIPS his VASSALS.
    • Farmers
    • Blue Collar Workers
    • Women
    • Blacks
    • Hispanics

    Dyed-in-the-Wool Demo☭rat … but I repeat myself.

    Reply
  34. Dogsrule says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Bloomberg actually OWNS two horse farms. So how much gray matter could he have? His very accomplished equestrian daughter flies her horses all over the world to compete. Fine with me if they can afford it, but then don’t talk about other peoples’ carbon footprints and are the very expensive horses he buys the products of not so smart people? Hardly. Geeezzzzzz…….

    Reply
  35. Val says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    And here’s Bloomberg explanation for high taxes->

    “Michael Bloomberg said poor people paying more in taxes proportionately is a ‘good thing’ because it is ‘one of the ways you influence people to do what’s in their own interest.’”
    Bloomberg at an event with International Monetary Fund’s Christine Lagarde that took place on April 19, 2018:

    Reply
  36. vikingmom says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    I have a good friend in Canada who is a third generation canola farmer, with a 40,000 acre farm in Saskatchewan. These were her comments this morning on Bloomberg’s ignorant arrogant little speech…

    “Maybe he doesn’t realize that a lot of farmers have various degrees in things like crop science, agriculture, economics, business etc. Farmers are also business people, their jobs require a base of experience and knowledge that can take decades to glean. Their job requires constant analyses, updating technology and adaption. It requires a thorough understanding of soil, plants, animals and ability to keep all those things healthy. It requires ability to run, repair and operate machinery and cutting edge technology. It requires business skills and analysis of risks. It requires following international markets, making sales contracts, and shipping grain. All of that while under constant threat of weather, pests and idiotic government.”

    Reply
  37. Ploni says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Mike Bloomberg is what they call in New York “a shmuck.”

    And he happens to be a very wealthy shmuck.

    Reply
  38. doohmax says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    I think everyone can see now why they hate the Electoral College so vehemently.

    Reply
  39. Fools Gold says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Talking about a little man being out of touch with reality? He’s no clue who invents, designs, builds, works hard, to MAGA. I started out farming, got a EE, retired at 55, bought a farm with cash, and still do all of the things from my roots. Gotta wonder when the last time mini ever had long discussion with a simple man?

    Reply
  40. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I’ve always found the so called “educated” people to be the dumbest people

    Being book smart without learning how the world works and understanding the principles of it takes a village makes for a lot of ignorant people who may be successful at making money but utter failures as human beings

    Those type of people should be nowhere near the levers of power

    I’m an educated person, but my education comes not just from books but from my upbringing and my real life experiences

    Any job is a noble endeavor. Success can be measured in many ways, and that’s never been so evident when you look at Bloomberg

    Who’s the successful one, a cutthroat businessman and corrupt politician who uses his money and influence to make more money and garner personal power, or a salt of the earth farmer who works the natural land to supply food to the people?

    In my book, it’s not even close

    Reply
  41. keeler says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Yes. Farmers don’t have to think and analyze… things like weather, soil quality, drainage, pest and predator control, growth rates, seasonal variations, animal behavior, labor requirements, perish-ability, transportation… none of that matters. A farmer just digs a hole, covers the seeds with dirt, and waits. The mature, healthy plants and animals then magically appear on dinner plates…

    He states that the Information Age is about replacing labor with technology and this is somehow unique. This ignores historical reality. The first Agricultural Revolution involved replacing labor-intensive hunter-gatherer economies with more efficient technology, allowing for the development of specialized labor and urban society. The second Agricultural Revolution involved replacing labor-intensive Medieval farming with more efficient technology, allowing for the development of the Industrial Revolution, which further refined, expanded, and unleashed the potential of labor.

    The “farming classes” were not only able to make the leap, in many ways they made the leap possible to begin with. Such is and will be the case with the “Information” Revolution, and the one after that, and the one after that. It’s the myopic, techno-administrative class which wears its Upper West Side prejudices as a merit badge which will not. When push comes to shove people need to know how grow food, not mix a cocktail.

    If anyone doubts that, ask a Chinese Mandarin or a Roman Senator the next time you happen to bump into one.

    Reply
  42. Phflipper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    In the beginning decades of the 20th century, as those new-fangled technological machines (cars) became more and more popular, some worried about all the jobs being lost as the horse and buggy days were being replaced. You know, jobs like cleaning up the streets after the horse passed by.

    Just 100 years later with technology exploding all around us we still have workers cleaning the streets in cities like San Francisco. Little has changed. Those workers can just Google faster, other than that, no big difference.

    Reply
  43. freepetta says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Michael Bloomberg is a disgusting snobby midget who is a two faced slimeball!!

    Reply

