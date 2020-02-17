Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg Under Fire for Elitist Ridicule of Farmers…

Presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is coming under scrutiny for his elitist comments about farmers not being smart enough to add value in the era of technology. In some ways it’s predictably sad, in other ways his condescension simply reflects the outlook of modern Democrats.
.
While it is angering to watch this pontificating condescension; at another level it is entirely predictable. Both the old school Fabian socialist outlook and the modern Democrat ideology is based on superiority.
George Bernard Shaw, a founder of modern socialist thought, famously said at some point each citizen should be required to stand before a tribunal and explain their value. If the community does not find value in that person, then society would be better off eliminating them. You can extend that same perspective into almost every policy advocated by the current political left. It’s a short walk from Bloombergs’ speech to the cattle-cars.
When CTH was founded we used this picture below to describe the Democrat Utopia; that picture represented where the outlook of Teh One true Lightbringer would eventually lead the party. Nothing much has changed except the clarity of their objectives:
Correct me if I’m wrong but it seems like a very high percentage of farmers vote….
LikeLiked by 3 people
As do their families. And their suppliers
LikeLike
Trump said “give me 4 years and in the next election I’ll get 95% of the vote”. with Bernie and Bloomy helping him now he just might get that 95%!
LikeLike
It’s more than just farmers. The farm area includes, skills in ancillary industries, supportive industries, and dependent industries. Bye bye in all fly over counties and all but the biggest cities where only robots vote.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now I know why Bloomberg entered the race late. This clown has more baggage than Samsonite. Enter late, avoid live campaigning, avoid debates, no tv interviews, avoid town Halls, avoid q&a, spend a billion on TV ads. And then hope the primary is over before anyone can vett you or do any opposition research. After you get the nomination, the media will back you and cover it all up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“This clown [Bloomberg] has more baggage than Samsonite.”
That’s what PDJT has been saying. My opinion: he’ll never make it to Milwaukee. It’s the lumberjack song for Bloomberg. Once folks listen to what he’s singing they’ll drop him. Like no healthcare for old people:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/if-you-show-up-with-cancer-and-youre-95-we-should-say-we-cant-do-anything-bloomberg-explains-how-healthcare-will-bankrupt-us-unless-we-deny-care-to-elderly/
LikeLike
I read where 25% of America’s jobs are tied to agriculture.
LikeLike
I prefer Sloppy Steve Bannon’s term— Globalist Corporate Democrat Oligarch Mike Bloomberg.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bloomberg talks about the tech sector being about replacing jobs. What he fails to understand is that life has always been about building a better mouse trap and that means replacing jobs/reducing labor.
It does not matter if the better mousetrap was for farming or the industrial revolution. The reason farm employment went from 50% of the population to 2% is because of all the better mousetraps that had been invented to allow that to happen.
Using tech to reduce labor cost is nothing new when you break it down to mousetraps..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The better mousetrap doesn’t always win the technological battle. But on the whole they do. A lot of that comes about what the great philosopher Yogurt from Spaceballs said: Merchandising. POTUS understands this very well. It’s why he won and is continuing to win. Because he can package his appeal and his policies in a way that people will buy in to them. They also happen not accidentally to be in our collective interests most of the time.
Also important in the building of better mousetraps is the profit motive. Acquisitiveness and possessiveness is built into our genome, started being built into our genomes when our distant ancestor(s) started lugging around the tools they used to get food instead of abandoning them and making new ones as they went along. If one is not allowed to profit from inventiveness, or has their profit limited or taxed too much, the desire to create goes down or awway. That is what the centralizers cannot understand. They seem to believe that inventiveness is independent from acquisitiveness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mother’s side were farmers. My grandfather rarely spoke, but I do recall him saying that if you insult a farmer once he’ll forgive you, twice you won’t be invited to the table. Three times and he won’t share the fruit of his labors. I’d bet Bloomberg would give half of his 62B estate after one starving week on this earth for a loaf of bread.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is this like the political equivalent of Hillary wanting to kill coal mining? What you say in one state may not work so well in another.
LikeLiked by 3 people
worse…here Mini Mike Madoff is showing the World how he really thinks! Its evolution to him…”Globalist” get to decide where when and how you live!
LikeLiked by 2 people
AOC is going to have fun with Mini Mike quotes.
LikeLike
Mini Mike Madoff is being VETTED! Healthcare Plan is really death panels…Tax Plan is really Statism…Wait unti Mini Mike’s Detroit Plan is exposed: Immigration Plan is SERFDOM!
Mini Mike made his fortune “front-running” orders!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My entire moms side of my family all live in the Northeast and are all Democrats. They just are. Not because they are completely on board with the agenda, because they just are. Because conservatives and Republicans represent those “backward hillbilly hick Southern redneck religous racist” types, and so they dont want to be lumped in with that, so they are democrat.
They love to ridicule those hillbilly Southern Republicans to make them feel better I guess. Even though myself and my sisters all grew up in backward Texas and all went to college and graduated with honors and all have successful lives and careers. While my sophisticated intellectual Connecticut and New York cousins have had issues with drugs and bastard children. 4 of my cousins still live with my aunts and uncles with dead end jobs despite being in their late 20s.
But at least they arent a gross uneducated backward REPUBLICAN!
I feel like this dynamic perfectly illustrates the Bloomberg-Media elitism complex.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sad, but true
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the other hand, when I asked my dad when I was young what was the difference, he said the Republicans were more the managerial class and the Democrats were the working man and unions. He also said Democrats want big government and Republicans want smaller. And Democrats are associated with high taxes. Republicans were always of the self-sufficient variety. And you could say a lot of those in the country are self-reliant.
I don’t know where certain Democrats started getting their elitism, but I would imagine it is the higher earners with the commie education that feel benevolent toward the working man, working poor, and those on welfare. And to the point of insulting, like how minorities are unable to figure out how to get an ID (or that’s what they’re taught).
LikeLike
The dems know they wont win THIS election, they are just testing candidates/ideologies for the 2024 election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Find me a difference between Bloomberg and George Bernard Shaw:
LikeLiked by 6 people
But we will keep Ruth, Hillary, and George S alive forever. Probably with harvested organs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The finest harvested organs money can buy from the Uighur’s in China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget Kissinger. They just never die.
LikeLike
“Find me a difference between Bloomberg and George Bernard Shaw:”
Hell, find me a difference between Bloomberg and Hitler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
By Accounts, Hitler was taller. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Father beat cancer twice, is 80, can play 18 holes of golf, and volunteers at his church & Meals on Wheels.
When he’s not busy, he provides his expert carpentry skills (my description, not his, he is very modest) for free.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Could he build a very small wood cabin for Herr Mike that can be gotten into but never out of ? Don’t bother with any windows.
LikeLike
So Mike would march Ruth Bader Ginsburg off top the ovens?
LikeLike
No healthcare for the elderly has been the Democrat position for over a decade. Remember Obama’s “send you home with a pill”? That’s what he was referring to. No life saving medical care for people beyond a certain age. Just send them home with pain pills to wait to die. Remember the Death Panels? That’s who would decide who gets treatment and who dies. And don’t kid yourself. Involuntary euthanasia at a predetermined maximum age is where they are headed with this. But they have to get your guns first. Saving the planet.
Read Cass Sunstein’s (Obama’s regulation czar) University of Chicago Law School article. His position is that your expected future contribution to the state should determine whether you get medical treatment. Old people don’t have much time left to make a future contribution so no medical care for you. He also mentions that black members of the underclass don’t have much of an expected future contribution either, but then states that of course we can’t deny care based upon race (wink wink. They’re coming for you next).
These people are monsters.
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/df07/44dfb8ce5703c66869f92b5bdc3a3a6dc35a.pdf
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
If Doomberg had to grow his own food or not eat, he would starve.
And, he could never be a machinist. He is not smart enough.
What a sleaze ball.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A farmer plants a seed. Bloomberg plants a seed of doubt. It is called fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is minor compared to the Democrat Party mantra introduced by Obama in 2008, “you didn’t build that”. This is a more encompassing statement about the primacy of the state.
Obama – “You didn’t build that”
Clinton – “Deplorables”
These two mantras are replayed in several forms daily by every democrat candidate, their media allies and adoring celebrity following.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Democrat strategist: “We’re worried Mr. Bloomberg that American voters are going to find you, based on your past comments, either offensive or condescending.”
Mike Bloomberg: “Well, American voters are too stupid to find me condescending.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t think that little Mike knows very much about farming.
LikeLike
I dont think the Dems care about who can run and actually help the people, they only care about who can run and take out PDT. Once again, as dumb as they are, they are hoping money will be the answer, because brains certainly arent. Bloomberg goes against everything they stand for, I thought they hated the rich? He certainly isnt going to tax the rich, he isnt going to give everything for free. Boy they smack themselves in the face while they are kicking themselves in the ass. Total desperation. I hope he does spend 2 billion, AND STILL LOSES! thats smart money man!!
LikeLike
Wasn’t just farmers. MiniMi said the same thing about machinists. “Just turn the lathe in the direction of the arrow.”
We need another basket, just for the blue collar workers and farmers with no gray matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was also engineer John Houbolt from Iowa and Illinois farm country who figured out how to put a man on the moon and get him off again — just saying
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kellyanne Conway MASSACRES Chris Wallace in interview about Trump, Barr and Bloomberg
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/kellyanne-conway-massacres-chris-wallace-in-interview-about-trump-barr-and-bloomberg/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I love how socialists always assume they’re smarter than you — it’s one of their many endearing qualities, like being incompetent…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ignorance and Arrogance go hand in hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To Herr Michael Bloomberg, he is the ubermensch and farmers are among the untermensch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
what really ticks the Left off is we “little” people have the audacity to demand that we each get a vote…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Daily UK Mail: Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg once told an employee struggling to find childcare to go find ‘some black who doesn’t have to speak English’, claims new lawsuit
“‘It’s a f***ing baby! All it does is eat and s**t! It doesn’t know the difference between you and anyone else! All you need is some black who doesn’t have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building,’ Bloomberg said in July 1993 to a female salesperson who’d just had a baby, according to the lawsuit.”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8008723/Lawsuit-claims-Mike-Bloomberg-told-employee-black-nanny.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
wtf are the dems putting in their kool-aid.man between him and biden.sounds like they are the ones with no gray matter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep talking, Dems. The truth the being exposed. 🇺🇸😁👍🏻
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Both the old school
FabianNazi socialist outlook and the modern Democrat ideology is based on superiority.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Goodwin can shove his “Law” where the sun don’t shine. Bloomberg is a textbook Nazi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mini Mike lacks charisma.
The optics of having a billionaire buying his way into an election is terrible.
Having the disinformation agents in the media celebrating this guy, it just exposes the left as the fraud they are.
Democrat nominee spot is for sale and Mini already said he wants to buy it.
LikeLike
And that is the main difference between Bloomberg and Hitler as Hitler had charisma.
LikeLike
Yea, 70B and still not enough to buy a friend.
LikeLike
Adding value?
Try taking soil + water + seed and making from that food to feed the world.
I can’t think of a more spectacular way to add value to those items.
I get it, Mick thinks a Bloomberg App that lets you organise your birthday list is somehow important.
Silly little Mick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is just one candidate.
How will the rest of the field. Party, MSM react?
Concur? Criticize? Ignore?
Traditionally, candidates criticize each other. But in this Age of the Swamp we see talking points and narratives predetermined, shared and shaped.
Some uncomfortable realities are meant to be hidden and ignored on the campaign trail
I think this Bloombrrg statement was one of those foundational socialist beliefs that wasn’t intended to become publicly exposed. It is a common orientation for all of them, but this time Bloombrrg made the mistake of going off script.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So basically this a direct attack on the “Blue Collar Revolution” of the Trump admin. Try selling that to the 5 million or so blue collar workers now employed under PT policies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stick to buying the elections, Brad Wesley. You don’t have the personality to be a candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, besides having to buy off Al Sharpton to keep him quiet (“throw them up against the wall”), we’ll probably see Montana farmer/senator Jon Tester being promised a cabinet position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did these kinds of attacks on Bloomberg humorous…because it shows how DEEP the oppo research on him is. Soda Pop has been shooting his mouth off for decades. That’s fertile ground for the oppo teams to farm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Btw, hate it that I can’t fix a typo on a comment. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s ok. I think most of us learned typo in high school.
🙂
LikeLike
Biden may be a man with less than half a brain, but Bloomberg is a man with less than half a soul and that makes him far worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wait until ya”ll see the videos of Mini, acting in some play… One as Mary Poppins, the other as a Mermaid and the other as some football player (singing… CRINGE!)
It’s up on Jack Posobiec’s twitter page.
LOL, I see some campaign ad opportunities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey y’all remember this?
LikeLike
‘Black And Latino Males Don’t Know How To Behave In The Workplace’: Bloomberg Flashback
Another Mike Bloomberg sound byte is coming back to haunt the Democratic presidential candidate after a 2011 clip from when he was mayor of New York City has resurfaced in which he said “enormous cohorts” of young black and Latino men “don’t know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively.”
LikeLike
MiniMike has ZERO Humanity.
He’s that LORD who WHIPS his VASSALS.
• Farmers
• Blue Collar Workers
• Women
• Blacks
• Hispanics
Dyed-in-the-Wool Demo☭rat … but I repeat myself.
LikeLike
Someone needs to photo him as a Plantation Lord.
LikeLike
Bloomberg actually OWNS two horse farms. So how much gray matter could he have? His very accomplished equestrian daughter flies her horses all over the world to compete. Fine with me if they can afford it, but then don’t talk about other peoples’ carbon footprints and are the very expensive horses he buys the products of not so smart people? Hardly. Geeezzzzzz…….
LikeLike
And here’s Bloomberg explanation for high taxes->
“Michael Bloomberg said poor people paying more in taxes proportionately is a ‘good thing’ because it is ‘one of the ways you influence people to do what’s in their own interest.’”
Bloomberg at an event with International Monetary Fund’s Christine Lagarde that took place on April 19, 2018:
LikeLike
I have a good friend in Canada who is a third generation canola farmer, with a 40,000 acre farm in Saskatchewan. These were her comments this morning on Bloomberg’s ignorant arrogant little speech…
“Maybe he doesn’t realize that a lot of farmers have various degrees in things like crop science, agriculture, economics, business etc. Farmers are also business people, their jobs require a base of experience and knowledge that can take decades to glean. Their job requires constant analyses, updating technology and adaption. It requires a thorough understanding of soil, plants, animals and ability to keep all those things healthy. It requires ability to run, repair and operate machinery and cutting edge technology. It requires business skills and analysis of risks. It requires following international markets, making sales contracts, and shipping grain. All of that while under constant threat of weather, pests and idiotic government.”
LikeLike
Mike Bloomberg is what they call in New York “a shmuck.”
And he happens to be a very wealthy shmuck.
LikeLike
I think everyone can see now why they hate the Electoral College so vehemently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Talking about a little man being out of touch with reality? He’s no clue who invents, designs, builds, works hard, to MAGA. I started out farming, got a EE, retired at 55, bought a farm with cash, and still do all of the things from my roots. Gotta wonder when the last time mini ever had long discussion with a simple man?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always found the so called “educated” people to be the dumbest people
Being book smart without learning how the world works and understanding the principles of it takes a village makes for a lot of ignorant people who may be successful at making money but utter failures as human beings
Those type of people should be nowhere near the levers of power
I’m an educated person, but my education comes not just from books but from my upbringing and my real life experiences
Any job is a noble endeavor. Success can be measured in many ways, and that’s never been so evident when you look at Bloomberg
Who’s the successful one, a cutthroat businessman and corrupt politician who uses his money and influence to make more money and garner personal power, or a salt of the earth farmer who works the natural land to supply food to the people?
In my book, it’s not even close
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Farmers don’t have to think and analyze… things like weather, soil quality, drainage, pest and predator control, growth rates, seasonal variations, animal behavior, labor requirements, perish-ability, transportation… none of that matters. A farmer just digs a hole, covers the seeds with dirt, and waits. The mature, healthy plants and animals then magically appear on dinner plates…
He states that the Information Age is about replacing labor with technology and this is somehow unique. This ignores historical reality. The first Agricultural Revolution involved replacing labor-intensive hunter-gatherer economies with more efficient technology, allowing for the development of specialized labor and urban society. The second Agricultural Revolution involved replacing labor-intensive Medieval farming with more efficient technology, allowing for the development of the Industrial Revolution, which further refined, expanded, and unleashed the potential of labor.
The “farming classes” were not only able to make the leap, in many ways they made the leap possible to begin with. Such is and will be the case with the “Information” Revolution, and the one after that, and the one after that. It’s the myopic, techno-administrative class which wears its Upper West Side prejudices as a merit badge which will not. When push comes to shove people need to know how grow food, not mix a cocktail.
If anyone doubts that, ask a Chinese Mandarin or a Roman Senator the next time you happen to bump into one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the beginning decades of the 20th century, as those new-fangled technological machines (cars) became more and more popular, some worried about all the jobs being lost as the horse and buggy days were being replaced. You know, jobs like cleaning up the streets after the horse passed by.
Just 100 years later with technology exploding all around us we still have workers cleaning the streets in cities like San Francisco. Little has changed. Those workers can just Google faster, other than that, no big difference.
LikeLike
Michael Bloomberg is a disgusting snobby midget who is a two faced slimeball!!
LikeLike