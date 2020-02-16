Sunday Talks: Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses Questions for Bill Barr Testimony…

Representative Matt Gaetz appeared with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing issues within the DOJ and FBI. Additionally, Gaetz outlines some questions he would consider for the Attorney General during his upcoming testimony to congress March 31st.
Asking the questions is the easy part.
Getting answers, well that is a whole other matter
And you gotta ask the right blanking questions to begin with. Will he do that?
Seems like Maria has her own question mark with Gaetz as well.
Pretty sure it was Maria who called out Lindsey a few weeks ago. I do not think he has been back. He said his usual “some one needs to look into that.”. I am pretty sure Maria said “why dont you look into that”?A lot of Fox shows also started calling him out. He then came back with a new song and dance. He started saying certain things were for other committees. Burr can look into that. So and so can look into that. Tucker has gone after him.
A little less dancing.
A lot more indicting.
That was an impressive tap dancing routine..especially when Bartiromo brought up Lindsey’s proclamations vs no action.
Did rod rosenstein ever wear a wire?
Did bob Mueller ever wear a wire?
Did crowd strike or fusion gps have access to the NSA database.
Why was Carter Page a suspected Russian spy if he was a CIA asset working with CNN Preet barrara and John Carlin. Why doesn’t Preeti mention this on CNN?
How was Atkinson involved in both fisa warrants and whistle blower complaints against the president
During the fisa warrants on page were the FBI able to obtain phone, text and email records of Donald Trump.
Don’t forget to ask Barr about James Wolfe and Jessie Lui! He xan explain thay one and how it has effected his job.
gaetz traitor to pres Trump! I heve to time for him anymore!
Who cares what they ask Barr, since none of it results in action?
As long as Republicans produce no charges, they might as well be participants in the coup.
DING! Give the man a cigar!
Amy Berman gets to be judge for Peter Strzok………..corruption.
15 judges on the DC circuit yet Berman gets the Manafort, Flyn, and Strzok cases.
The corruption is beyond obvious. Why are these judicial assignments not being investigated?
We’ve got lots of time to come up with any actual questions… Let’s see what crawls out from the cracks this week and next…. I’m really thinking that perhaps AG Barr may not be available for any such questions – once he’s no longer AG.
With all this pressure from the left for him to resign, I’d be very inclined to give him (as PDT only can) 2 weeks to roll up all these lies with indictments OR he can clean out his desk… It would really be better if this could be delayed until well into “late March”…. but, you must play the hand that is dealt.
Why late March?… Remember the 270 day limit on any “Acting AG position filler/person” without Senate confirmation…..When is our election?…do the math…. make sure if possible the “in-between” AG stays on the job thru that special date. This allows PDT to appoint a “shadow AG” to do the cleaning in that shop AND another to handle the FBI in the same way/timing… let them squeal in Congress – there is no time limit for the President to “submit the names”….etc. AND, an “acting” anything can do anything a long term one can – I know of no restrictions on actions for “acting” office holders.
We need another train load of popcorn…this is going to be one hell’of a show… (Shotgun!!).
Can Sidney Powell continue to represent Flynn AND become AG?
Why are we asking Matt Gaetz anything? Isn’t he on Treehouse probation?
Maria’s outfit is a little distracting. Beaming direct from Starfleet Command, United Federation of Planets.
Gaetz’s words don’t fit our questions. And he says, outrageously in my view, that Barr has realigned his prosecutors to the overall agenda of President Trump; the evidence, of course, is that specifically to avoid such realignment, they are determined to quit, without notice as it were.
So Gaetz has fallen the wrong way entirely, and is just another Washington blowhard, lying every which way, self-serving and dismissive of the people.
