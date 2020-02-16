President Trump Daytona 500 Grand Marshal – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump is the first president to serve as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s Daytona 500 today at the Daytona International Speedway. The president will announce “Gentlemen start your engines”. Videos and Pics below:

.@realDonaldTrump takes a lap and leads the pack at the #Daytona500. pic.twitter.com/Tc7L733IyM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump takes a few laps around Daytona International Speedway. pic.twitter.com/H2shfXbqYk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020