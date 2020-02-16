President Trump Daytona 500 Grand Marshal – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump is the first president to serve as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s  Daytona 500 today at the Daytona International Speedway.  The president will announce “Gentlemen start your engines”.  Videos and Pics below:

107 Responses to President Trump Daytona 500 Grand Marshal – 2:30pm Livestream…

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

  2. crossthread42 says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    This RACE is actually a #MAGA Trump Rally of 200k+ deplorables.. Today instead of the Daytona 500..
    We’ll call it the
    Deplorable500

  3. bertdilbert says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Drive the liberals crazy…

    40 more years!
    40 more years!
    40 more years!

  5. sundance says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:02 pm

  6. tuskyou says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    This is why I love Trump so much. Anyone else could have said “start your engines” and waved to the crowd. But that’s not big enough for Trump. He has to take a lap around the track in the Presidential limo. There’s always something more, something better with him. The best is yet to come! 🇺🇲

  7. Parrot says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    A oh….
    The Democrats are is terminal trouble.
    I just watched Bloomberg “speaking” for the very first time.
    Vs Trump, it’s all over for him.
    His family should intervene, the debates will be a cruel spectacle.

    The DNC can’t stomach any of the socialist rabble choices remaining….so I’m afraid it’s Hillary.
    Because there is no-one else.
    Some days are diamonds.

  8. Bendix says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Hope it’s okay to put this here. It’s the only way I can express how I’m feeling after this.

  9. woohoowee says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    How fun:) Best President and First Lady, evah!

  10. CharterOakie says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    SD — thanks VERY much for posting so many great photos and vids of this event.
    Awesome!

  11. sundance says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:12 pm

