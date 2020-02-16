President Trump Daytona 500 Grand Marshal – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump is the first president to serve as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s Daytona 500 today at the Daytona International Speedway. The president will announce “Gentlemen start your engines”. Videos and Pics below:
.
.
.
.
.
.
President Trump is the first president to serve as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s Daytona 500 today at the Daytona International Speedway. The president will announce “Gentlemen start your engines”. Videos and Pics below:
.
.
.
.
.
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This RACE is actually a #MAGA Trump Rally of 200k+ deplorables.. Today instead of the Daytona 500..
We’ll call it the
Deplorable500
LikeLiked by 9 people
Deplorables Start Your Engines!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are the engine. America’s engine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Firing on all cylinders!
LikeLike
I like it!
LikeLike
Drive the liberals crazy…
40 more years!
40 more years!
40 more years!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here you go… this Triggers them well:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why I love Trump so much. Anyone else could have said “start your engines” and waved to the crowd. But that’s not big enough for Trump. He has to take a lap around the track in the Presidential limo. There’s always something more, something better with him. The best is yet to come! 🇺🇲
LikeLiked by 4 people
A oh….
The Democrats are is terminal trouble.
I just watched Bloomberg “speaking” for the very first time.
Vs Trump, it’s all over for him.
His family should intervene, the debates will be a cruel spectacle.
The DNC can’t stomach any of the socialist rabble choices remaining….so I’m afraid it’s Hillary.
Because there is no-one else.
Some days are diamonds.
LikeLike
Hope it’s okay to put this here. It’s the only way I can express how I’m feeling after this.
LikeLike
How fun:) Best President and First Lady, evah!
LikeLike
SD — thanks VERY much for posting so many great photos and vids of this event.
Awesome!
LikeLike
LikeLike