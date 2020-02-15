Whitaker Compares DOJ, McCabe -vs- Flynn, Says: “Concerned About Credibility of DOJ”…

The corruption and rot that remains inside the DOJ is specifically because AG Bill Barr refuses to deal with it. A result was the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation fiasco.
AG Bill Barr cannot admit rogue anti-Trump prosecutors defied his leadership because that would embarassingly highlight his own weakness and inability; so he blames President Trump.
Matt Whitaker notes how Michael Flynn and Andrew McCabe were charged with exactly the same issue, lying to FBI investigators. Andrew McCabe is told he will not be prosecuted, Michael Flynn has had his life destroyed. This is a big problem.
“The corruption and rot that remains inside the DOJ is specifically because AG Bill Barr refuses to deal with it.”
Impossible to do your job, eh?
Come over here now, waterboy – bring that bucket ’round,
If you don’t like your job – then lay that bucket down, hey, hey…
I think we need another muleskinner.
LikeLike
Spoiler alert: Nobody will ever be indicted.
Nobody will ever so any prison time. The swamp is too deep.
Please turn out the lights on the way out.
LikeLike
He didn’t do anything as acting AG. Why ask him?
LikeLike
Gypsy Fortuneteller: On November 8th 2020 I see a furnished Florida condo at Century Village in Deerfield Beach ready for AG Bill Barr and FBI Director Wray!
LikeLike
I think Trump’s tweet brought attention to this double standard, and Bill Barr’s inability or unwillingness to stop it. It’s possible Barr would have addressed this in Stone’s case without Trumos tweet but if so, it would have been quietly, under tge radar, and without the passion, and indeed anger, it deserves.
LikeLike
The Nazi Parry had around 2.5 million members. Does anyone think 99% of them (the rank-and-file) were great people with just the 1% at the top being bad? Same Question about the KKK.
LikeLike
“The Resistance”?
18 U.S. Code § 2384. Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
You simply CANNOT have people working in appointed positions or as Civil Servants planning to KNOWINGLY PRESENT FALSE CHARGES AGAINST THE PRESIDENT TO HAVE HIM REMOVED FROM OFFICE.
I would argue that knowingly presenting false charges for Impeachment, trying to use the power of government illegally to remove the president would meet the threshold of Seditious Conspiracy.
They ABSOLUTELY MUST prosecute the perjurers. All of his begins with the lies. Exposed lies by government officials have to be prosecuted or we lose the Republic.
It is that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that this year there’s lots of munney munney munney to be made in the ad biz.
Over the next few months some folks out there will be spreading the notion that “There will be SERIOUS CONCERNS ABOUT THE DOJ as long as Trump is in office, placing toadies and boot-licks into spots where they won’t prevent him from trying to do things like employing TACTICAL UNITS against Americans on behalf of his FAT-CAT CORPORATE CRONIES, and that the only way to save ALL-AMERICAN DEMOCRACY is to vote for ______________ instead of Trump.” Just imagine the lucrative advertising possibilities! $$$$$$$$$$$$!
It might be best for sanity and focus if things like Briar Patches and honey traps can be avoided or at least slow-walked until after November.
LikeLike
This is interesting. Andrew Weissman thinks getting an outside prosecutor to look at Flynn’s case is really a way to start a new investigation on Comey, McCabe and Strzok. Ha! From his mouth to God’s ears…it seems Andrew is unwittingly letting the cat out of the bag. Guilty, guilty, guilty.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/top-mueller-prosecutor-doj-starting-new-investigation-into-james-comey-andrew-mccabe-and-peter-strzok
LikeLike
Can you hear my “concern” Yawn from where you are?
LikeLike
I believe that the DOJ is trying to tell everyone that IF YOU ARE A DEMOCRAT and agree with or promote their policies you have a free pass to do whatever you want without fear of prosecution much less conviction, however if you make waves and oppose their agenda you will face the full force of a government who will railroad and frame you… so go along… GET IT…
LikeLike
LikeLike
My dear friend…elections ARE NOT the only way to regain control of our country….the options are a bit messy, but the ends justify the means…and we are being driven to that point for some strange reason…as if, the Deep State is provoking an all out insurrection…The recent NRA event is a glimpse of things to come…and there will be a “Fort Sumpter” event…
LikeLike
What I don’t understand: if Barr is deep state, or seeks to protect the institution, or is simply overmatched…why from early on has he been attacked and accused of being a Trump lackey?
LikeLike