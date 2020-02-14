President Trump Delivers Remarks at National Border Patrol Council Event….

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to National Border Patrol Council members. The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol Agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The U.S. Border Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Under DHS, the Border Patrol is under the direction of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]