President Trump Delivers Remarks at National Border Patrol Council Event….

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to National Border Patrol Council members. The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) is the exclusive representative of approximately 18,000 Border Patrol Agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The U.S. Border Patrol falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Under DHS, the Border Patrol is under the direction of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
Border enforcement actions down for 8th straight month
The number of migrants stopped at the border declined for the eighth consecutive month in January, U.S. border officials said Tuesday.
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol conducted 36,679 enforcement actions at the border in January, including 29,200 apprehensions and 7,479 inadmissibility decisions. This represents an 11 percent decline in apprehensions compared to December and a 4 percent drop in inadmissibility decisions at legal ports of entry.
Compared to January 2019, border enforcement actions were down 37 percent.
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/02/11/Border-enforcement-actions-down-for-8th-straight-month/6991581453415/
How does this amazing man keep doing it?
He’s President but has no control of DoJ, FBI and now Army operations, although he is CinC.
And they know it.
Par “and they know it” is not true for The PEONS in the House of Representatives, Senate, Justice Department, many Judgeships and the lying media.
Not all Americans in the about lists, we know the “snakes” Get’em out 2020
Thank you, Mr. President!
Remember New York Governor Cuomo allocated $10 million dollars of tax payer money a year for illegal aliens criminal defense.
New York will continue its first-in-the-nation state-funded program to provide free legal services to immigrants and communities targeted by federal immigration agents after $10 million was allocated for the program in this year’s state budget.
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2019/04/05/cuomo-lawmakers-preserves-funds-for-legal-services-program-for-immigrants-in-state-budget/
https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1228413933666566149https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1228413933666566149
Granddaughter of 92-year-old woman raped and murdered in Queens, NYC speaks out against sanctuary cities.
God bless President Trump
I don’t think Barr and PDJT aren’t getting along AT ALL. I just saw a silent video clip of some recent appearance of both PDJT and Barr being shown as background for McCabe coverage on NBC. PDJT was relieving Barr at the podium after Barr was done saying whatever he said. Barr looked not happy at all and was looking down continuously as PDJT came from his left and gave him a pat on the back, to which Barr gave a barely perceptible nod.
“I think Barr and PDJT aren’t getting along AT ALL.”
The granddaughter just made it clear that every last Democrat has blood on their hands–they are responsible for these murders by illegals.
We should all be saying to de Blasio and the rest of these open borders scum, ‘How dare you?’
