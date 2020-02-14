February 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1121

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
HAPPY VALENTINE to all the dear Treepers…You all are loved by all of us in the Treehouse.
—————–
5 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Phoenix, AZ, Wed. Feb 19th at 9pm ET
6 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Colorado Springs, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
👉 Deval Patrick dropped out–Nine Little Demmies woke up late, one jumbled into the toilet and then there were EIGHT. Who is Next? 🤔
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “My tongue will tell of your righteous acts all day long,
for those who wanted to harm me have been put to shame and confusion.“ 🌟
—Psalm 71:24
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump notified Congress regarding “national emergency” being extended for another year because our So. border crisis is still not fully taken care of
✅ To build another 177 miles of WALL at our So. border, Pentagon is transferring $3.8 Billion ($2.2B & $1.6B)—Winning
✅ Another Beauty…Hope Hicks is coming back to the WH!
✅ $60.6 Million raised in January for Team Trump & GOP
✅ Americans say they feel like this is the best economy since the late 1990’s
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, family & MAGA Team as they go to Mar-A-Lago for the weekend (Dep WH 4pm ET ***Arr MAL 6:55pm ET)
— for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
— God guide McEntee, who’s in charge of WH Personnel Office…to properly vet and hire the right people with the right skills for the right job
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for Paul Manafort
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Nov 3 = Dem Wipeout *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, February 14, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 263 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Happy Valentine’s Day Grandma!
A god AG would never have let this happen. Too bad we don’t have one.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/13/february-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1120/comment-page-2/#comment-7847265)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/13/20
– Photo of Brian Kolfage shaking hands with Juárez Mexican sector immigration chief at border wall.
– Misc. related tweets.
– Jeff Rainforth video at Project 1. Jeff says he might be at Project 2 in a week or so to film.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for WBTW & Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with photo. Looks like it was taken at the gap on the other side of the mountain from Project 1.
Judging by previous tweets, I think this is where Project 3 will be located.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/13/20
“Met with Mexican immigration sector chief today. Thanked him and his men for doing the work that @realdonaldtrump asked them to do to protect our nation. He 100% agrees with me that until we vote out the permanent elected political class the immigration crisis will never be solved. Mexico has a cancer… the cartels and we have to put them out of business.
Just curious, where are the elected officials at?”
Older tweet showing same gap.
Older tweet (9/3/19).
– The “many miles” mentioned would be Project 2. The “hole” is probably Project 3 which I believe is the gap shown above.
– It was also mentioned in another older tweet that Project 3 is a federal project. The gap shown above is on the Roosevelt easment which would make it a federal project.
Brian Kolfage: We have two projects on the burner right now. One is many miles, and the other is shorter and closes a hole.
Tweet with another photo.
Brian Kolfage: Hey @vgescobar instead of calling people names and offering zero info on how to solve the immigration crisis, maybe you should visit with your Mexican neighbors patrolling the border, they will tell you extact what I have been saying for the past BORDER SECURITY NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 2/11/20
Video starts off with a reverse image.
3:01 – Lots of negotiations going on for Project 3. Mentions Foreman Mike is out there putting together a lot of the details and that he(Jeff) would be picking up Brian Kolfage at the airport shortly.
6:13 – Jeff Rainforth might be at Project 2 in a week or so to film.
8:21 – Project 3 is coming up. Project 2 is almost done.
I believe every word of that. Every. Word.
Trump Retweet
The Democrats are pushing all these crazy bills they know won’t pass the Senate much less survive a Presidential veto simply to rile up their base and prove their wokeness. Expect dozens if not more of these diversity/intersectionality bills from here to the election.
So…anything that the greatest, most prolific liar in American politics says must be true?
petersironwhatever;
May I suggest you go to the homepage, clic on “Guidelines”, and peruse them at your leisure?
Your comment makes no sense, without context. Given the vagaries of wordpress, you can never assume your comment, if posted as a,”reply” to another comment, will end up right below the comment you are replying to.
Sometimes it does, but sometimes not.
Point is, I have no idea WHOM you are referring to, and neither does anyone else.
Dutchman, petersironwood is a TROLL. He has his own WP page and is into regurgitating lies and falsehoods about President Trump. In between PDJT attacks and echoing the MSM, he spins his own fanicful versions of mythology. Hope this helps to clarify.
Yeah, well I THOUGHT I knew who he was referring to, but as I said, the way he worded his,comment, it wasn’t clear.
So, he’s a Troll,….but really BAD at it?
Maybe a Troll wannabe?
Perhaps he should go to discus, and practice on Faux and Breitbart for awhile, and come back here when he matures, (or not).
Petersironwood: You are wasting your time if you are trolling this site.
LMAO, this isn’t youtube comments, fool.
⚡️🚨👏👏👏
Chinese Telecommunications Conglomerate Huawei and Subsidiaries Charged in Racketeering Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets
Charges also Reveal Huawei’s Business in North Korea and Assistance to the Government of Iran in Performing Domestic Surveillance
Excerpt:
‘ A superseding indictment was returned yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei), the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and two U.S. subsidiaries with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
Brian A. Benczkowski, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Security Division; Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Christopher A. Wray, Director, FBI, announced the charges.
The 16-count superseding indictment also adds a charge of conspiracy to steal trade secrets stemming from the China-based company’s alleged long-running practice of using fraud and deception to misappropriate sophisticated technology from U.S. counterparts.
The indicted defendants include Huawei and four official and unofficial subsidiaries — Huawei Device Co. Ltd. (Huawei Device), Huawei Device USA Inc. (Huawei USA), Futurewei Technologies Inc. (Futurewei) and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd. (Skycom) — as well as Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wanzhou Meng (Meng). The new superseding indictment also contains the charges from the prior superseding indictment, which was unsealed in January 2019.
As revealed by the government’s independent investigation and review of court filings, the new charges in this case relate to the alleged decades-long efforts by Huawei, and several of its subsidiaries, both in the U.S. and in the People’s Republic of China, to misappropriate intellectual property, including from six U.S. technology companies, in an effort to grow and operate Huawei’s business. The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology and robot testing technology. Huawei, Huawei USA and Futurewei agreed to reinvest the proceeds of this alleged racketeering activity in Huawei’s worldwide business, including in the United States.
The means and methods of the alleged misappropriation included entering into confidentiality agreements with the owners of the intellectual property and then violating the terms of the agreements by misappropriating the intellectual property for the defendants’ own commercial use, recruiting employees of other companies and directing them to misappropriate their former employers’ intellectual property, and using proxies such as professors working at research institutions to obtain and provide the technology to the defendants. As part of the scheme, Huawei allegedly launched a policy instituting a bonus program to reward employees who obtained confidential information from competitors. The policy made clear that employees who provided valuable information were to be financially rewarded.’
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-telecommunications-conglomerate-huawei-and-subsidiaries-charged-racketeering
UK and especially Germany and E.U. get it together, or no US soup for you.
👇
Remedies, a long read but worth the time:
‘ Financing 5G Rollout in the Face of Nation State Security Threats and Non-Market Subsidies: Policy Options for States to Address Cost Concerns’
Abstract
The debate about non-market authoritarian telecom manufacturing firms subsidization and security risk continues to rage but there has been almost no talk about the benefits they provide and how to counter them by open liberal democracies. In this paper, provide a simple financial model of the range of cost differences between market and non-market telecom manufacturers. I then provide different policy options for states of how best to address these concerns. Pleas to national security and alliances will only go so far given the large subsidized cost differentials between market and non-market providers. There are numerous reasonable policy options that will narrow the cost differentials such as moving from cash spectrum auction to royalty, funding risk mitigation with tax on high risk gear, and multilateral lending currently disallowed by the OECD to fund critical infrastructure. Importantly, global 5G financing could be provided by the United States for less than $5 billion capital allocation.
Read the article here:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3537463
For too long, acts of political violence against conservatives have gone unpunished. For instance, the ICE facility in Oregon put under siege and the employees terrorized; nothing was done by the FEDs with the DOJ being run by Rosy the Rat. Rand Paul almost killed by his neighbor who got a slap on the wrist while Paul had life long disabilities from the injuries. Of course, during Obama, they encouraged political violence but there is no excuse for it now except the same criminals from Obama and Clinton still operate in the DOJ and FBI.
Now, attacks are happening to people who are just trying to exercise their constitutional rights of free speech and assembly. For instance, the lefty who ran his van through a voter registration tent in FL and then, the lefty who physically attacked a child and two adults during the voting in NH. The NH guy is already out on bail after breaking a man’s jaw who tried to get him off the child; the child is traumatized by a crazed adult physically assaulting him.
These types of offenses should be more than local issues, there should be FED consequences because they violate the civil rights of these people, and despite what the lefties believe, those civil rights laws are on the books and are not color coded.
If there are not major consequences, these crazed lefties will escalate. If the FBI arrested that clown in NH and he found himself in a FED lockup, that would send a message. These lefties do not fear local law. And why should they? They also don’t fear the DOJ because they’ve been aided and abetted with every act of violence. The clown girl that assaulted Congressman Gaetz after his town hall got a slap on the wrist locally and probably wears it as street cred. If the guy in CA that split someone’s skull with the bike lock had found himself in FED lockup rather than getting community service, perhaps his buddies would think twice before causing violence. .A year in the FED lockup would have been more appropriate and a deterrent, IMHO.
The people who disrupt and cause violence at President Trump’s events suffer no consequences but succeed in terrorizing people trying to attend; when he was just the candidate, that’s one thing but he’s now the PRESIDENT and such actions should be stomped on immediately. These acts of violence are a violation of civil rights laws and these laws should be used to arrest these violent people and prosecute them at the FED level before people have to ruin their lives by defending themselves, e.g. in FL, what if one of the people at the voter registration tent had a CCW? They would have been justified in blasting the guy driving the van because they were being assaulted with a deadly weapon. Yet, the perp would have been glorified and the person defending their life and those around them would have been demonized. FED law enforcement needs to step up and put an end to it. JMHO
Coved-19 bits and bobs from Asia.
As you know I have been commenting from South China. The great Loo roll scandal continues as villagers still believe the WhatsAp post that told them wiping their bums maybe a thing of the past.
This morning, the markets were still empty of Loo rolls, tissues and the two markets are scrambling to chuck pallets in. Bleach has disappeared from stock as have other stuff like disinfectant wipes and rubbing alcohol. At least it means people understand hygiene. The gov. sent in disinfectant trucks to spray on the only roads here. They can’t do much, as most villagers bike into town from paths, no access for trucks. Lol. You can tell the locals from visitors as the former eschew masks and the latter wear them like the plague has hit.
Interesting to me, you can’t buy garlic, which most Chinese people know is an anti-bacterial, just doesn’t have any effect on viruses. I expect Chicken from the US to be abundant as the shipments to China from the US have exceeded the capacity in Chinese ports to refrigerate the bulk. Ships were diverted to other Asian states and Hong Kong to save the product. So I expect a boon for chicken lovers. It’s what’s for dinner.
I’ll stop here and address the other bits and bobs in another post.
Your posting of info from south China much appreciated by treeper expats around my place in se asia. thank you A2
Thank you for the info!
Our dear friend, Jessie Liu, resigned from the Treasury Department Wednesday evening. This was after her nomination was pulled. Expect more pearl clutching?
No one cares. My take.
They need Chinese language expert lawyers though, as RICO cases build. The DOJ ‘China Initiative’ is building a slew of cases.
New DNI must be appointed by March 11
Ratcliff should be re-nominated to lead seditious Deep State intel lemmings
