Army Announces They Will Not Investigate Lt. Col Alexander Vindman…

President Trump mentioned the likelihood the military would take a look at the conduct of Lt. Col Alexander Vindman in the wake of his leaking classified information to construct a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint with CIA ally Eric Ciaramella.
Today Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Vindman will not be investigated for his role in breaching national security protocol, fabricating claims and breaking chain of command.
WASHINGTON DC – The Army will not investigate Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council staffer who testified in the president’s impeachment investigation, the service’s top civilian said Friday.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy made the announcement at an event just days after President Donald Trump said he imagined the military would “take a look at” whether Vindman should face disciplinary action for the “horrible things” he told House investigators about the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last July. (link)
When we consider that Lt. Col. Vindman was carrying out what he believed to be his role; and when you overlay his military purpose; and when we accept Vindman was assisting CIA agent Eric Ciaramella in constructing his dossier to remove President Trump; and when we stand back and look at the aggregate interests involved; and when we consider there was ZERO push-back from the ranks of military leadership, specifically the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and when you accept Vindman was simply allowed to return to his post inside the White House – where he remains today; well, the alarming aspect increases in direct proportion to the definition of the word: “coup”.
Beyond the debate about the optics of the “coup“, within the testimony of Lt. Col Vindman, the NSC witness readily admits to understanding the officially established policy of the President of The United States (an agreement between President Trump and President Zelenskyy), and stunningly admits that two weeks later he was giving countermanding instructions to his Ukrainian counterpart to ignore President Trump’s policies.
The coup against President Donald Trump went from soft, to hard. Consider…
The testimony from Lt. Col. Vindman is available here. [SCRIBD pdf below]
Borrowing from Roscoe B Davis, here are some highlights:
Representative John Ratcliffe begins deconstructing Lt. Col Vindman, while his arrogant attorneys begin trying to interfere with the questioning.
This next section is very interesting, and very important.
Congressman John Ratcliffe begins questioning Vindman from the perspective of an Article 92 violation {READ IT}, coupled with an Article 88 violation {READ IT}. President Trump, is Lt. Col Vindman’s superior. President Trump sets the foreign policy.
Any commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of a military department, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or the Governor or legislature of any State, Commonwealth, or possession in which he is on duty or present shall be punished as a court-martial may direct. [Article 88, UCMJ]
Two weeks after President Trump has established an agreement with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and established the policy direction therein, Lt. Col. Vindman is now giving contrary instructions to the Ukranian government. Vindman’s lawyer recognizes where the questioning is going and goes absolutely bananas:
Here’s the Full Transcript:
.
A reminder from the CIA “whistleblower” attorney. January 30th, 2017, ten days after President Trump’s inauguration: the “coup has started”…
Today’s Army sure isn’t like the Army I served in. Vindman should be in Leavenworth making big rocks into little ones.
Ditto
Equal justice for all. I don’t think so. Sick of all of this. No justice. What a world we live in. I hate them all.
Weak letter from Lyndsey Graham to follow.
Friday Night news dump. Diogenes not only could not find an honest man in Washington, he could not find anyone who was not the moral equivalent of a typhoid infested rat which had just finished eating its young. There is not a scintilla of integrity in the swamp.
They are getting away with it. Barr isn’t going to do shit. Durham isn’t going to do shit. Graham isn’t going to do shit.
Trump isn’t going to do shit. I renounce my membership in the Republican Party.
So you’re a Communist now?
That’s fine, but other than whine, moan, renounce a worthless “party” that think they are fit to “rule”, what are you going to do?
What has happened to America. I took an oath when I served; wife is an attorney, she took a similar oath. I find it unfathomable, that people (military leaders, congress, FBI leaders, DOJ attorneys et al) take their oath and then disregard it. DC is a joke now…
Wow! That sux
Clear message to Trump–“We don’t recognize you as our Commander.”
I think you are right.
You could see this with Kelly. He held President Trump in veritable disdain. I was always surprised that Trump didn’t see it more clearly.
Wait, I thought all along that at least PDJT, and us patriots could count on the military.
That appears to have been an erroneous assumption. If the military is in on the coup too, that changes things quite a bit.
Is there anyone left to follow their oath?
All the generals we thought were on our side, aren’t. I am grieved that so many Marine officers reveal themselves to have no honor, no courage, and no commitment.
In this case the “rank and file” for the most part ARE patriotic and can be counted on. ALL of them? No, but quite a high percentage.
Recall the purge that we went through of the upper management of the armed forces under 44, and it should come as no surprise.
Since the military is in with the coup plotters, at some point, in the very near future, things are going to get ugly fast!
Keep your powder dry, check six, and be prepared patriots!!!
The hits just keep on coming………I hate them all!
Of course they won’t. Sadly long after my favorite president serves his terms these fools will still be imbeded in the Giverment exacting their revenge on all of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the coup. There is nobody in this government that will follow orders from the Commander. The rule of law is dead. If there isn’t a Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre to make the Saturday Night Massacre look tame, the cabal has won. Fire the top 50 at the FBI, DoJ and the DoD and if that doesn’t work, do another 50 at each.
Without Justice there can be no fair election.
I’ve now lost faith in the Army leadership. This coming from a 30-year vet.
Everyone is trying to make the coup disappear…. without actually punishing the plotters. Vindman’s career in the Army is likely over. He will never be promoted and will not be trusted by any commander.
So, they move him out, let him timeout/retire and don’t have to go through the messy problem of investigating him and seeing WHO ELSE IN THE ARMY WAS INVOLVED WITH THE COUP ATTEMPT.
More inverted morality. We’re losing our country, Mr. President.
How embarrassing.
I do not recognize the Country in which I am living, this is surreal. Everything is upside-down and backward.
This just keeps getting better and better (/s)
Notice they will not even INVESTIGATE the matter.
Otherwise they would find positive proof that would require action.
Seems that the shadow government just keeps poking our lion PDJT with the stick, hoping that he will make a mistake.
An outfit that produces Petraeus, McRaven, Kelly, and Mattis…gee, never saw that one coming.
No one makes those levels of command without being wed to the party cause. I am guessing–guessing–that former NSA Rogers was 80/20 quiet competence/party-line adherent. His nominal party line compliance was not strong enough to allow him to set asides principles. One of these guys was all-in with his mistress; he’ll cheat on his wife…what level of straight do you expect him to be with you???
“The justice you seek will not be found here. You must look elsewhere, and hope.”
My guess is the Army brass involved didn’t read one sentence of what Sundance posted above. If Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s disappearance from a base in Afghanistan is not desertion then this result isn’t any real surprise! Remember obama purged the Army of all its warrior generals leaving just the Pentagon bootlickers in charge!
