Jessie Liu Resigns Treasury Dept. Following Nomination Withdrawal…

Not surprisingly, several media outlets are reporting Jessie Liu resigned from the Treasury Department effective Wednesday evening. Interestingly, in the discussions of the issues around Liu all MSM are ignoring her involvement in the James Wolfe case/cover-up.

Ms. Liu moved from being U.S. Attorney in DC into the Treasury Department in a quest to become the Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes within the agency. However, that treasury position required senate confirmation and President Trump withdrew her nomination.

(Via NBC) […] The former U.S. attorney whose office oversaw the Roger Stone prosecution resigned from the Trump administration Wednesday, two days after President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew her nomination for a top job at the Treasury Department.

Jessie Liu had headed the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., which oversaw several cases that originated with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including prosecutions of longtime Trump associate Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (read more)

While she was U.S. Attorney in DC Ms. Liu was involved in several controversial cases including:

The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.

The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.

The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.

The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018).

[Background Story]