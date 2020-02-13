Jessie Liu Resigns Treasury Dept. Following Nomination Withdrawal…

Not surprisingly, several media outlets are reporting Jessie Liu resigned from the Treasury Department effective Wednesday evening. Interestingly, in the discussions of the issues around Liu all MSM are ignoring her involvement in the James Wolfe case/cover-up.
Ms. Liu moved from being U.S. Attorney in DC into the Treasury Department in a quest to become the Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes within the agency. However, that treasury position required senate confirmation and President Trump withdrew her nomination.
(Via NBC) […] The former U.S. attorney whose office oversaw the Roger Stone prosecution resigned from the Trump administration Wednesday, two days after President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew her nomination for a top job at the Treasury Department.
Jessie Liu had headed the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., which oversaw several cases that originated with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including prosecutions of longtime Trump associate Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (read more)
While she was U.S. Attorney in DC Ms. Liu was involved in several controversial cases including:
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.
- The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018).
Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸
The left wants Roger Stone to die in prison for obstruction of justice
At the same time that they’ve outlawed cash bail in New York
For them, the criminal justice system isn’t for keeping the public safe, it’s for destroying their political opponents
Structural Swamp environmental changes are a way to describe and predict what is clearly the Post Ukrainian Impeachment Hoax phase.
Most important is the absence of a constant functioning legal threat on POTUS. Trump is no longer inhibited by the accusation that he is attempting to obstruct or employ presidential influence to alter a current investigation or case. Tweets and policy decisions have become a blunt objects in regard the prevailing corruption at DoJ, NSA and the courts.
AND Sundance, with both in the weeds and satellite views of all things the Swamp, has begun to be followed by MSM reporters, commentators. Information that brings clarity to what actually happened in the past 4 years that reaches prime time is and will prove to be explosive.
The ability to be correct in a pivotal manner will be the reward to the MSM media personalities that begin to employ Sundance content. Both media personality and network stand to be rewarded for presenting accurate news by better ratings.
AS Trump’s tweets can now align with the MSM presented Sundance information a greater synergy is possible. I will look forward to the near future time when the likes of Wray can be exposed to the public and adequate popular support would even provide the leverage for Mr. McConnell to have appointed an FBI Director that is not part and parcel to the Swamp.
I am sure the Senate would have confirmed. Being pulled from the nomination will be her reason for resigning. She will say PDJT is biased against her.
“Interestingly, in the discussions of the issues around Liu all MSM are ignoring her involvement in the James Wolfe case/cover-up.”
hey BARR, you had ABC interview you today; did you mention the above tidbit while you were campaigning behind your boss’s back?
You deserve to be fired if not……. and Stone should be cleared.
Of course Stone should be cleared! There was no crime for Roger Stone to obstruct or lie about because there was never any Russian collusion and Mueller and his Special Counsel lynch mob knew it from Day One!
The swamp scum behind this garbage want to play hardball ….so batter up!
Let’s give them a world series …no rules and winner take all.
Don’t dare say a bad word about Barr here, or you’ll get jumped all over and accused of thinking President Trump would be impeached and being blindly pessimistic.
Barr is tough to quite figure out as to his moves and motives. Some things seem to be moving in the right direction, yet as with all these crooks still walking around free, and giving passes to McCabe and Comey on issues they had them on rock-solid certainly should give pause.
It feels like a slow walk or shell game being played here with him.
At what point does any of these criminals end up arrested and indicted for their crimes against the US?
Is it the House preventing him from acting? That seems like weak sauce. There is far too much evidence piling up against these thugs to think our own government wouldn’t have at the least the information we have seen.
The fact that Barr was being set up by the 4 Stone prosecutors who resigned from the case suggests that he is on our side. They view him as the enemy, as does Nadler.
Sure is great to see her leave government but it is certainly not anything like facing consequences for what she played a role in. The Awan Brothers case should be looked at again ,if they can show she was compromised then all of these cases need to be looked at again without the political lens that twisted things. No One Is Above the LAW, so if these case expose DC politicians so be it !!!!!!
If you went into any crowed city and asked who the Awan Brothers were you probably can’t find a single person who knows who they are and what they were up to. I believe they were in there working for our enemies and they were ripping us off big time at the same time. they had dirt on these people in Congress and they used it to get away with a lot of crimes.
Liu is DEEP STATE swamp slime. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Just not getting why Barr thought she was worth promoting to a critical role in treasury and to the DOJ #3 post before that. She smells swampy and that deal with Wolfe was just too much for anyone with a brain to swallow. Maybe Barr needs to get out more.
I het Barr has a tough job and all that, you cant run at Congress head on, but these people illegally spied, conspired to prevent election of Trump, then tried to take him out. And now we hear Durham is “still searching” and McCarthy thinks “perhaps not jail, but certainly transparency” and Barr is whining about tweets? Give me a freaking break. This is BS.
We Trump supporters DEMAND justice. This has gone on too long and we want to see some accountability. My patience, and I imagine Trump’s too, is at an end. Arrest someone for crying out loud. It’s not there wasn’t lying left and right. Demand to move the trial if the DC jury pool is tainted. But do damn something.
This crap has gone on too long and more time is making the anger grow, not subside. If a couple million people want to join me Im ready to walk to DC. Its time to do something. I do not accept our country should work like this.
Probably recommended by Dana Boente to Barr. He didn’t pick her himself that’s for sure.
If none of these seditionists who worked to effect a coup against President Trump end up facing zero consequences for their actions, what would prevent them from keeping on doing these things?
Even clearing them out of the positions of power, while it is good, just isn’t enough. They need to face justice and some of the top people need to be in serious jeopardy of freedom for the rest of their lives, even though these acts would normally call for the death penalty.
Comey, Brennan, Mueller, Mueller’s democrat cabal of lawyers, Rosenstein, just to begin with, all of which should be facing bankruptcy from legal fees.
I get it there is danger from the left crying it’s revenge, but these are real crimes committed by Obama’s handpicked agents to undermine his successor.
Pelosi and company kept claiming no one is above the law, yet every one of these scum certainly seem to be above the law. If a Republican had done any of these things, they would be indicted.
I truly think we are moving closer to full out civil war if these traitors to our country are not brought to justice.
Attention Bill Barr, you are about to receive a very large valentine this year from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney.
What does Jessie Liu and ted Liu and Bruce Ohr among others in the progressive (lazy communist) party have in common ? Do they have connections to mainland China like many institutions in this country who are trying to destroy from within ? Harvard and Yale and local city and counties have been taking huge amounts of unreported money. Does anyone bet she will end up on a board or school that has Chinese connections?
To be immediately hired at twice the salary at Lawfare.org
What’s the over-under on how many times the Liu family and the McConnell family have dined in each other’s homes?
Some just won’t cut the Turtle break, even after he put a shell over shampeachment. PDJT seems to like him. I’ll go with that. 🐢
It was reported on Fox News this afternoon, that Barr objected to the tweeting by Pres. Trump. According to Barr it made his job impossible.
Barr has once again shown his true colors. As we had suspected, Barr is an institutionalist therefore driven to protect the institutions.
I viewed that as a smoke and mirrors play…good cop-bad cop..course I could be wrong.
Trump is right over the target. Jessie Liu is about to get raked over the coals…and deservedly so. Trump will use her as the fulcrum to turn the intelligence community on its’ heels. It would be suicidal for the Dems to impeach again..not that i don’t think they will. Trump is protected not by the truth, but by the 2nd amendment. It’s just that simple.
I hope you are right. I just don’t see enough action happening to these people to satisfy my belief that justice will be served in any way.
I posted this earlier on the daily open thread. Huge shout out not only to The Conservative Treehouse but also to Sundance. This is Debbie Georgatos of America Can We Talk (ACWT). Around the 11:30 mark.
