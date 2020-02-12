Wednesday February 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, Citizen – that video is wonderful! This is the real America – full of love and support and good works towards one another. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
3 / 4
LikeLiked by 3 people
Proverbs 3:5-6
5 Trust in the LORD with all thy heart,
And lean not upon thine own understanding.
6 In all thy ways acknowledge Him,
And He will direct thy paths.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Time Element In Scripture
How many Scriptural problems would be solved, how many seeming contradictions explained, if we were more careful to note the time element, emphasized so strongly in the Word of God.
In Romans 5:12 we learn that sin entered the human race by Adam. Then later “the law entered” (Ver. 20). But still later the Apostle Paul arose to say: “But now, the righteousness of God without the law is manifested” (Rom. 3:21).
Early in man’s history blood sacrifices were required for acceptance with God (See Gen. 4:4; Heb. 11:4), later circumcision and the Law (Gen. 17:14; Ex. 19:5), and still later, repentance and water baptism (Mark 1:4; Acts 2:38). But not until Paul do we learn of salvation by grace through faith alone, on the basis of Christ’s finished, all-sufficient work of redemption.
This is why the Apostle refers in Gal. 3:23 to “the faith which should afterward be revealed.” This is why he declares that our Lord “gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time”, and adds: “whereunto I am ordained a preacher and an apostle” (I Tim. 2:6,7).
It is only as we recognize the time element in Scripture that we see the difference between “the kingdom of heaven” and “the Body of Christ,” between “the gospel of the kingdom” and “the gospel of the grace of God,” between the “dispensation of law” and “the dispensation of the grace of God.”
A comparison of Romans 3:21 and 26 shows how this time element is emphasized in Scripture. After discussing the function of the Law in Verses 19 and 20, the Apostle Paul declares: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested…” Then, in Ver. 26 he states that it is God’s purpose: “To declare, I say, at this time His [Christ’s] righteousness; that He [God] might be just and the Justifier of him that believeth in Jesus.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-time-element-in-scripture/
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Rom 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Genesis 4:4 And Abel, he also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof. And the LORD had respect unto Abel and to his offering:
Hebrews 11:4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
Gen 17:14 And the uncircumcised man child whose flesh of his foreskin is not circumcised, that soul shall be cut off from his people; he hath broken my covenant.
Mark 1:4 John did baptize in the wilderness, and preach the baptism of repentance for the remission of sins.
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Galatians 3:23 But before faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which should afterwards be revealed.
1Ti mothy2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time. 7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Rom 3:26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Rom 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
· * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
·
“It is only as we recognize the time element in Scripture”
Here is a timeline (a picture is worth 1000 words)
https://royalgracebc.com/index.html
“Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;”
LikeLike
“Early in man’s history blood sacrifices were required for acceptance with God (See Gen. 4:4; Heb. 11:4), later circumcision and the Law (Gen. 17:14; Ex. 19:5), and still later, repentance and water baptism (Mark 1:4; Acts 2:38).”
As interesting as it is to see what is listed as requirements for “acceptance with God”, let’s look at the time factor on repentance — notably the one listed that is associated with a spiritual action rather a physical one that may or may not be married to a spiritual component sufficiently, if at all.
Paul preached repentance well after the Jerusalem Council (Acts 15) and made that point clear in an address to the leaders of a largely Gentile congregation (cf. Eph. 2:11). This was in Ephesus, where he had shared with “all” (to wit, “both Jews and Greeks”) for years (Acts 19:8-10) and one to which he had also shared his insight of the revelation of the mystery “that the Gentiles are joint-heirs, and a joint-body, and joint-partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus, through the gospel” (Eph. 3:6).
Note the sameness of what was taught to “the Jewish and to Greeks” well into Paul’s ministry and evidently well into his letter writing, including to largely Gentile congregations: “I did not shrink back from declaring to you anything being profitable, and teaching you publicly and from house to house, earnestly testifying both to the Jewish and to Greeks repentance in God and faith in our Lord Jesus” (Acts 20:20-21).
Let us go even further along in the timeline with Paul to the imprisoned in “chains” part of his ministry (cf. Acts 26:29). What was Paul declaring to the Gentiles? Here’s part of what he spoke before Festus and Agrippa: “So then, O king Agrippa, I was not disobedient to the heavenly vision, but both first to those in Damascus and Jerusalem, and all the region of Judea, and to the Gentiles, I kept declaring to repent and to turn to God, doing works worthy of repentance” (Acts 26:19-20).
Note that declaring to Gentiles to repent appears to be obedience to “the heavenly vision”. Further context on what Paul was commanded by Jesus in that vision was also shared about a purpose which in large part related to “…the Gentiles to whom I am sending you, to open their eyes, that they may turn from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins and an inheritance among those having been sanctified by faith in Me” (cf. Acts 26:17-18).
LikeLike
“It is only as we recognize the time element in Scripture that we see the difference between “the kingdom of heaven” and “the Body of Christ,” between “the gospel of the kingdom” and “the gospel of the grace of God,” between the “dispensation of law” and “the dispensation of the grace of God.””
As we examine timelines, it is noteworthy that Paul’s message in the synagogue in Acts 13 so closely parallels Peter’s in Acts 2-5, as both were focused on an audience with common frames of reference regarding the promises to Israel, including the Messiah.
Looking at Acts 17:18, we see that Paul, well into his ministry, “was proclaiming the gospel of Jesus and the resurrection.” This was amongst Gentiles in Athens, which was widely considered the center of thought and philosophy at the time. When Paul spoke to them, the resurrection message was combined with the proclamation that repentance was needed, as God had appointed/chosen a man to judge (cf. Acts 17:30-31), which corresponds to the Kingdom message preached by John the Baptist (Matt. 3:2), Jesus (Matt. 4:17), and the apostles (Acts 2:38, 3:19).
When Paul addressed the Ephesian church leaders, he spoke of his his ministry there amongst — largely Gentiles per Eph. 2:11 — “all of you among whom I have gone about proclaiming the kingdom” (cf. Acts 20:25), as well as “earnestly testifying both to the Jewish and to Greeks repentance in God and faith in our Lord Jesus” (Acts 20:21).
Note that when Paul arrived in Rome as a prisoner, that “… it came to pass after three days, he called together those being leaders of the Jews” (cf. Acts 28:17). The reply came from these leaders who hadn’t heard about Paul’s situation that they wanted hear about “this sect” (Christians/the Way), as they’d heard that it was “spoken against everywhere”.
So what did Paul share with them?
Acts 28:23 “Then having appointed him a day, many came to him to the lodging, to whom he expounded from morning to evening, fully testifying to the kingdom of God and persuading them concerning Jesus from both the Law of Moses and the Prophets.”
After Paul got the response he often did when first speaking to diaspora Jews in Gentile lands (some persuaded, others unbelieving), Paul let them know as he had elsewhere previously throughout his ministry (Acts 13:46, 18:6) that “this salvation of God has been sent to the Gentiles” (cf. Acts 28:28).
Again, what did Paul share in the subsequent two years with all that came to the house were he was kept?
Acts 28:30-31
“And Paul dwelt two whole years in his own hired house, and received all that came in unto him, preaching the kingdom of God, and teaching those things which concern the Lord Jesus Christ, with all confidence, no man forbidding him.”
Just as with Peter, Paul proclaimed the aspects of the gospel that were appropriate for each audience in the post-ascension, pre-temple destruction time, while the believers were learning “that the Gentiles should be fellow-heirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel” (Eph. 3:6).
LikeLike
“Your out of my arms and I’m out of my mind . . .”
LikeLike
Sundance here is a piece dedicated to you! It’s called Mediterranean Sundance and it is excellent!
LikeLike