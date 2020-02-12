President Trump New Hampshire Primary Vote Crushes All Prior Incumbents…

Interesting conversation. President Trump’s 2020 Strategic Communications Director, Marc Lotter, appears for an interview with Stu Varney and discusses Trump’s reelection campaign and performance last night in the New Hampshire primary.
Mr. Lotter highlights some upcoming Trump rallies and events being coordinated by the reelection campaign in key 2020 states. Additionally, Lotter highlights the New Hampshire result last night showing President Trump receiving far more votes than any incumbent president in history.
It’s also worth noting that during the 2016 GOP primary contest in New Hampshire President Trump received 30,000 more votes (against Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush) than Bernie Sanders received last night (against Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar) during the Democrat primary.
Another interesting statistic: There were more people using the porta-john’s in the overflow area to the overflow area of Trump’s New Hampshire rally at any given time than the total of people at all of Biden’s rallies so far.
Pure. Dead. Brilliant.
Biden left early to grieve?
Seriously expects sweep South Carolina Back Country too??
Forgets he was VP for 8 years and left them nothing not even the shovels…
Somebody MUST tell PDJT about this. If anything deserved to be on his Twitter feed, this would be it!
I’m not a social media person or I’d do it.
Best meme of the day (so far)!
Nice touch with the black and gold Mustang in the parking lot.
I kind of like the screaming liberal on the wall.
Inside the security fence of what I see as a sanitorium.
It would be cool to resurrect the presidential rallies of old and do a train whistle stop national tour. Too old fashioned I am sure, but the image of Trump Trains powering across the nations ribbons of steel sounds very cool to me.
Great idea; keep going! American steel, American Aluminum, American coal, American diesel fuel, American workers, American beef, American corn, etc. Blend in John Galt and some spirit from the forties poster art style and you just might have an election tsunami instead of a mere landslide.
The number don’t lie…Dimms are mired in the muck!
MSDNC spent half the time OUTRAGED THAT 4 ATTORNEYS RESIGNED…
Mini Mike Madoff has been exposed as a GLOBALIST ELITIST so Kloburchar is now their top pick!
Democrats had a good turnout though. Unlike Iowa. Worrisome for this state.
Given open primaries, and talk of strategic voting, the turnout for dems in NH can’t be seen as a reliable indicator.
On to NC. If Biden bites the dust THEIR, his reputed draw of black voters is disabused, and if overall Dem turnout is low, and R is high, repeating what we saw in Iowa, well,…its a GOOD thing.
As a last resort, maybe Biden should try wearing blackface. Would be a hoot!
I’ve heard his 7-11/Dunkin Donuts comment a few times and it’s still shocking now.
“I’ve heard his 7-11/Dunkin Donuts comment a few times and it’s still shocking now.”
Sounds a lot like Mr. Bloomberg’s comments re: stop-and-frisk. It’s just who they are.
Shocking?
It’s freakin’ TRUE!
THAT’s what is sooo funny about it!
The Politically Correct Dems go apoplectic over a statement that is probably truer on its face than most anything else Biden or they have said.
The Democrats had a great turnout, yes – that means they had to turn everyone they could out and split that vote 6 different ways. Trump is running essentially unopposed.
It allows many Trump suporters to be flexible and influence the Democrat primary, while Democrat efforts to do the same are minimized.
Also, many of those Democrats will sit it out, or go vote Trump. if their person doesn’t get the nomination…particularly if it is observed the DNC shafted their candidate out of a legitimate shot at getting the nomination.
Not sure the number of votes Sanders received really indicates anything when you consider receives the sum total of democrat votes all the candidates received.
Looking at Clinton and Trump who got the most votes you have wonder how much investigaions played a role in motivating supporters.
I know this isnt pertaining to this particular thread, but I just heard yesterday, Jean Carroll, a columnist, there is a rumor floating around about a rape case or something from 1990 and apparently PDT has to give a semen sample because the reporter who he apparently attacked has the dress still hanging in her closet (from 30 yrs ago and she never had it cleaned? And never wore it again? WOW!!! how convenient) , and there is DNA on the dress that isnt hers and she thinks it is PDT. Did anyone hear of this? Its in the news Feb 10. Is this just another rape hoax?
Yes.
Would “semen”
Yes, this is another hoax.
Let me guess she just found the dress. If true this woman should’ve come forward in 2016 because this looks to me just like another hoax. And after all the other lies this one will fall flat. 😊
This is a re-hash story. She brought this up 3 weeks ago and it did not have any traction. Jean also made the rounds of the talk shows last year with her “story”. She came off as so unbalanced that she had 1 TV appearance (cnn ???) and was never booked again. She is cray cray…
Ha – was just going to post this, almost verbatim, Pedro. “Out to lunch” was my technical diagnosis, but cray cray much more accurate.
Who would you trust to give the results?? Look what these liars did to Kavanaugh!
A seven sample?! Really? DNA sample maybe. Sure it’s not Monica Lewinsky?
Semen ( damn spell check)
Doesn’t DNA be even in saliva? Why they need semen? sounds weird to me. A hoax…again.
Right! And I’d like to sell anyone who believes that the London Bridge.
The hatred of Trump has been high for years, there is zero possibility that a person wouldn’t have accused him before now.
Yeah a couple of weeks ago, supposed to be a bombshell, but got little attention because of some other bombshell. The DNA on the dress is not semen DNA, it’s touch DNA on one sleeve of 4 different people, including one unidentified male.
Deb, that woman jean Carroll is the one who said on Anderson coopers show that “rape is sexy” they cut to commercial and she since disappeared. I doubt trump will really need to give a DNA sample- and if you look up old tapes of Jean, she’s always been a wacko
She’s coming back around, like Stormy Daniels.
Back in 2019 it was claimed that she gave the dress to the NYT.
She wore the dress after the Trump encounter, and never again, she claims. Her lawyer wants a saliva sample.
I really hate all these people.
Nobody now seems to be mentioning the NYT involvement.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7253615/Trump-rape-accuser-gave-dress-claims-wearing-New-York-Times-DNA-analysis.html
I think chain of custody of the “evidence” would knock this out of the courts, but the law isn’t what it used to be.
This was Feb 10, 2020
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/481878-trump-lawyers-seek-delay-of-defamation-suit-by-writer-who-accused
Why is anyone surprised by this? After Kavanaugh every wacko knows that there’s $$ to be made by making stuff up against PDJT.
“Her lawyer wants a saliva sample..” Maybe ‘Ancestry’ will inform her, she’s Stormy’s sister!
Quote: Maybe ‘Ancestry’ will inform her, she’s Stormy’s sister!
Or maybe Mr. Avenatti’s sister?
Is it the same woman who claimed PT attacked her on a plane 30 years ago or did they have to find someone else to play along?
The new concern trolls have shown up. They’re so obvious – WOW!!!
You say, “I know this isnt pertaining to this particular thread…”, yet, you post it anyway. ???
Thank you, Ad rem!
A little crusty spump on a dress does not prove rape.
Deborah,
Jean Carroll is a flake and even the lefties run from that idiot.
She tried this once before and was shredded because her story has more holes than a colander.
She would be the most cruel President this country would ever have she would be just as bad as Hillary and if they don’t know that now about her then too bad but look out when she starts to gain more power she is heartless. LOOK at her and You can see the evil in her face.. she talks like a moderate but is nothing but commie in sheeps clothing
Who is “she?” rusty.
Mean Amy Klobuchar, I would assume.
Yes, Ausonius, thanks. Just a reminder about pesky pronouns without antecedents.
At the risk of offending adult children of Alcoholics, Klobuchar is a classic ACOA. There is no way she should be allowed anywhere near the Oval Office, she’s too damaged from her childhood.
I suspect she’s a well known drunk. Remember the Kavanaugh hearing? It was as if he knew something.
Ok I want to enjoy this news but I am worried about the fact that only about 130K Republican voters, went out to vote.
Democrat voters over 200K. I think it was about 250K people voted for Democrats. High turnout.
I’m not sure what that means as far as Primary/Incumbent, but we are outnumbered by a LOT.
Believe me if this NH Primary had been contested like the Democrats there would have been plenty more Republicans show up. The fact that 120k showed up when there is absolutely no reason to is Yuge. I would look at how many showed up for the last 2 incumbents for any confusion.
How many R’s crossed over to vote D just to mess with them. I’m doing that in MN, as you have to declare which party you are this year.
I would have done that.
Bernie!!!!!!!!!!!
Because he will destroy the D’s. He will split the party in 2. He would drive the MSM nuts, they hate him! He is not in the club. He is an outsider.
I wonder how many have the same Idea. just for shits and giggles!
Personally know three.
Hahaha. I’m a D in a closed primary state and I’m writing in Donald John Trump. Wonder if it’ll get counted.
Considering Trump is considered a lock in to get the nomination, his turn out is remarkably high. The democratic turnout is high because no one is a show in.
Look at the numbers at his rallies.
I’m really hoping landslide but the urgency needs to be continually expressed in their campaign, also to vote GOP down ticket. They are already saying they don’t take any vote for granted and are coming out for all primaries.
About 266K votes for the top 6 Democrats.
Replying to yourself, now?? Where is your sock puppet friend? Did you forget to change your screen name?
Like I said – so obvious!
The flying Air Force One Advantage-
This is the really beautiful part. Getting on Trump’s huge jet in 2016 and flying to 2-4 rallies per day. And in the final two weeks it was a super human 3-4 per day.
This was 10x the hassle and friction for Donald compared to Air Force One.
All the logistics of Trump flying to his all important rallies are 10x easier now. All important, same as twitter to get his un-filtered message out. Thus bypassing the fake news media.
So less wear and tear on our 72 year old President.
And to be 73 on June 14. So that he can concentrate on the big picture.
He will be a [very youthful] 74 in June!
Clement, I used to think 73 was old….until I turned 68 last month.
…AND Mr Trump flew home every single night to be with Melania and Baron.
The only overnighter was when Melania was accompanying Mr Trump, iirc.
Definitely a lot of conservative energy. What will the legacy media do if Bernie secures the nomination? Will they go full in for Bernie? They obviously don’t want him to get the nomination. They are showing their hand too much. Bernie supporters are getting sick of it. It may be the perfect storm for team Trump.
Trumps advisors need to stop taking victory laps and getting busy with the state and local GOP chairmen and encourage, beg, plead, cajole, motivate and what other word you can think of to get the GOP voters TO THE BALLOT BOX.
IMO, Trumps campaign chairman hurt Trump with the interview I saw talking about the big numbers. How many of those voters who DID NOT vote for Sanders will walk away and vote for Trump, or just stay home?
Look at it this way… with as sorry a lot of candidates as was on the Dem ballot, they easily had more voters than the GOP. About 30% more.
The GOP has GOT to wake up and get the vote out.
“The GOP has GOT to wake up and get the vote out.”
COMPLACENCY is our enemy. If too many people are lazy and stay home “because of the [apparent] overwhelming support” (they think thay don’t have to vote) we may be in for a rude awakening.
Roger Stone warned about this when he spoke here in Buffalo, NY last fall, regarding the 2020 election (the only thing he was allowed to talk about, because of a court order).
We need every one to vote because of the widespread, systemic voter fraud that takes place.
>>”Look at it this way… with as sorry a lot of candidates as was on the Dem ballot, they easily had more voters than the GOP. About 30% more.”
That’s a silly way to look at it. If you read the post you are supposedly commenting on, Trump’s number in NH are simply phenomenal for an incumbent President facing no serious challange for his parties nomination. The Dem numbers are about what one would expect given the large field of candidates they have.
Oh,Bryan, what makes you think those efforts have not already been completed by the Trump campaign?
(hint…they have…)
From where do you suppose those 120K New Hampshire voters came?
You seem to seriously underestimate the Trump campaign, we fear.
I hope Republicans don’t take victory for granted, get out and vote and take your friends to vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This comes on the heels of Iowa turnout also being disappointing.
As of now indicators demonstrate less enthusiasm for Democrats than in 2016, and more for the President, especially among the demographic cohorts the DNC depends upon.
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/02/11/turnout-in-new-hampshire-spells-very-bad-news-for-democrats-in-2020/
Free Speech = Kleen
this brings up thee point.everyone needs to get out and vote.the dems are gonna do everything they can legal or not to beat us.
The Dems need more of this –
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Seeing that those other 3 turds offered a lick n’ ana promise this is astounding. Still the goofballs that are running and those waiting in the wings to run…know the only way they can win is to cheat. Cheat, steal, lie, manipulate, they will. That’s what they do.
Meanwhile the dems best argument is ‘It’s not as good as it seems!”
So Nancy Needs A Nanny is claiming that 2 + 2 does not equal 4, but rather equals 0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNC = The Party of Deceit
Well hello, like you know, how many of those votes were Russians?
I worry all the time about voter fraud and that people who support the president will see these great numbers and think “it’s covered, I don’t need to vote”. I don’t watch TV or go to websites that are political so I don’t know how the president’s campaign is handling the message to get out and vote. But I’m dragging everybody I know and telling anybody who will listen how important it is.
Let’s not get lazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
96% in it was over 128k.
Maybe Pocahontas is being PAID OFF…she accused Crazy Bernie with MeToo and refuses to leave the race…nothing changes between yesterday and Dimm Convention…
All she’s doing is holding Crazy Bernie down…
Pocahontas has dropped down on the polls….. the Totem Polls! (Hat tip to The Peoples Cube)
She’s hoping he’ll have another heart attack.
25% of the MAGA rally attendees were registered dims (26% at Wildwood NJ). Double digits didn’t vote in 2016. Got coattails? Use em!
Wow! MSM is strangley silent about how Trump fared. Did he receive more votes than all the Dems combined???
Just curious if we can put this in the win column now.
Anyone tired of winning yet? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? All kidding aside, Clinocchio’s number interests me. How’s a guy who never broke 50% of the popular vote either time he was elected manage to outpoll the sainted Hussein Obama’s number?
In his New Hampshire Primary “victory speech” last night crazy old Bernie once again repeated his favorite line that “Trump is the most dangerous president in modern times”. Well, from his perspective he’s right; to the democrat socialists Trump stands in the way of their ongoing plans to overthrow the American free enterprise system, remove individual personal property rights, and turn over ultimate control of the means of production to some international cabal of communists.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
Only 71,023 actual people voted on the Dem side. Many of those voted more than once. I also heard that some cemeteries were empty as well. 😏
Graphic shows SC caucus. We have an open primary election. Lots of talk about Operation Chaos 2020. A push to vote for Crazy Bernie.
There are usually 12-15 sign holders lining the guantlet at my polling place… Yesterday, there was one — TRUMP 2020. Turnout around noon was light… I stood in line for only a few minutes… As best I could tell, every one of the 8-10 people in front of me took a Republican ballot… 17 candidates on the GOP ballot (really!), but obviously only one mattered… But they came to vote for that one candidate anyway… The turnout made a mockery of the ‘big contest’ on the Democrat side… A harbinger of things to come in the Granite State I hope.
