President Trump New Hampshire Primary Vote Crushes All Prior Incumbents…

Interesting conversation. President Trump’s 2020 Strategic Communications Director, Marc Lotter, appears for an interview with Stu Varney and discusses Trump’s reelection campaign and performance last night in the New Hampshire primary.

Mr. Lotter highlights some upcoming Trump rallies and events being coordinated by the reelection campaign in key 2020 states.   Additionally, Lotter highlights the New Hampshire result last night showing President Trump receiving far more votes than any incumbent president in history.

It’s also worth noting that during the 2016 GOP primary contest in New Hampshire President Trump received 30,000 more votes (against Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush) than Bernie Sanders received last night (against Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar) during the Democrat primary.

100 Responses to President Trump New Hampshire Primary Vote Crushes All Prior Incumbents…

  1. Dee Paul Deje says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Another interesting statistic: There were more people using the porta-john’s in the overflow area to the overflow area of Trump’s New Hampshire rally at any given time than the total of people at all of Biden’s rallies so far.

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    The number don’t lie…Dimms are mired in the muck!

    MSDNC spent half the time OUTRAGED THAT 4 ATTORNEYS RESIGNED…

    Mini Mike Madoff has been exposed as a GLOBALIST ELITIST so Kloburchar is now their top pick!

    Reply
  3. Free Speech says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Democrats had a good turnout though. Unlike Iowa. Worrisome for this state.

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      February 12, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      Given open primaries, and talk of strategic voting, the turnout for dems in NH can’t be seen as a reliable indicator.

      On to NC. If Biden bites the dust THEIR, his reputed draw of black voters is disabused, and if overall Dem turnout is low, and R is high, repeating what we saw in Iowa, well,…its a GOOD thing.

      Reply
    • Ogre says:
      February 12, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      The Democrats had a great turnout, yes – that means they had to turn everyone they could out and split that vote 6 different ways. Trump is running essentially unopposed.

      It allows many Trump suporters to be flexible and influence the Democrat primary, while Democrat efforts to do the same are minimized.

      Also, many of those Democrats will sit it out, or go vote Trump. if their person doesn’t get the nomination…particularly if it is observed the DNC shafted their candidate out of a legitimate shot at getting the nomination.

      Reply
  4. L&L says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Not sure the number of votes Sanders received really indicates anything when you consider receives the sum total of democrat votes all the candidates received.

    Looking at Clinton and Trump who got the most votes you have wonder how much investigaions played a role in motivating supporters.

    Reply
  5. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    I know this isnt pertaining to this particular thread, but I just heard yesterday, Jean Carroll, a columnist, there is a rumor floating around about a rape case or something from 1990 and apparently PDT has to give a semen sample because the reporter who he apparently attacked has the dress still hanging in her closet (from 30 yrs ago and she never had it cleaned? And never wore it again? WOW!!! how convenient) , and there is DNA on the dress that isnt hers and she thinks it is PDT. Did anyone hear of this? Its in the news Feb 10. Is this just another rape hoax?

    Reply
  6. rustybritches says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    She would be the most cruel President this country would ever have she would be just as bad as Hillary and if they don’t know that now about her then too bad but look out when she starts to gain more power she is heartless. LOOK at her and You can see the evil in her face.. she talks like a moderate but is nothing but commie in sheeps clothing

    Reply
  7. kleen says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Ok I want to enjoy this news but I am worried about the fact that only about 130K Republican voters, went out to vote.

    Democrat voters over 200K. I think it was about 250K people voted for Democrats. High turnout.

    I’m not sure what that means as far as Primary/Incumbent, but we are outnumbered by a LOT.

    Reply
  8. Clement@aol.com says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    The flying Air Force One Advantage-
    This is the really beautiful part. Getting on Trump’s huge jet in 2016 and flying to 2-4 rallies per day. And in the final two weeks it was a super human 3-4 per day.
    This was 10x the hassle and friction for Donald compared to Air Force One.
    All the logistics of Trump flying to his all important rallies are 10x easier now. All important, same as twitter to get his un-filtered message out. Thus bypassing the fake news media.

    So less wear and tear on our 72 year old President.
    And to be 73 on June 14. So that he can concentrate on the big picture.

    Reply
  9. Darren says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Definitely a lot of conservative energy. What will the legacy media do if Bernie secures the nomination? Will they go full in for Bernie? They obviously don’t want him to get the nomination. They are showing their hand too much. Bernie supporters are getting sick of it. It may be the perfect storm for team Trump.

    Reply
  10. Bryan Alexander says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Trumps advisors need to stop taking victory laps and getting busy with the state and local GOP chairmen and encourage, beg, plead, cajole, motivate and what other word you can think of to get the GOP voters TO THE BALLOT BOX.

    IMO, Trumps campaign chairman hurt Trump with the interview I saw talking about the big numbers. How many of those voters who DID NOT vote for Sanders will walk away and vote for Trump, or just stay home?

    Look at it this way… with as sorry a lot of candidates as was on the Dem ballot, they easily had more voters than the GOP. About 30% more.

    The GOP has GOT to wake up and get the vote out.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 12, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      “The GOP has GOT to wake up and get the vote out.”

      COMPLACENCY is our enemy. If too many people are lazy and stay home “because of the [apparent] overwhelming support” (they think thay don’t have to vote) we may be in for a rude awakening.

      Roger Stone warned about this when he spoke here in Buffalo, NY last fall, regarding the 2020 election (the only thing he was allowed to talk about, because of a court order).

      We need every one to vote because of the widespread, systemic voter fraud that takes place.

      Reply
    • John55 says:
      February 12, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      >>”Look at it this way… with as sorry a lot of candidates as was on the Dem ballot, they easily had more voters than the GOP. About 30% more.”

      That’s a silly way to look at it. If you read the post you are supposedly commenting on, Trump’s number in NH are simply phenomenal for an incumbent President facing no serious challange for his parties nomination. The Dem numbers are about what one would expect given the large field of candidates they have.

      Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      February 12, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      Oh,Bryan, what makes you think those efforts have not already been completed by the Trump campaign?
      (hint…they have…)
      From where do you suppose those 120K New Hampshire voters came?
      You seem to seriously underestimate the Trump campaign, we fear.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. kleen says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    I hope Republicans don’t take victory for granted, get out and vote and take your friends to vote.

    Reply
  12. keeler says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Exit polls for Democrats: 18-29 voters share down about 20% from 2016. Only 12% were “New voters,” also down from 2016.

    This comes on the heels of Iowa turnout also being disappointing.

    As of now indicators demonstrate less enthusiasm for Democrats than in 2016, and more for the President, especially among the demographic cohorts the DNC depends upon.

    https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/02/11/turnout-in-new-hampshire-spells-very-bad-news-for-democrats-in-2020/

    Reply
  13. FPCHmom says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Free Speech = Kleen

    Reply
  14. cherokeepeople says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    this brings up thee point.everyone needs to get out and vote.the dems are gonna do everything they can legal or not to beat us.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. FPCHmom says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    The Dems need more of this –

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Seeing that those other 3 turds offered a lick n’ ana promise this is astounding. Still the goofballs that are running and those waiting in the wings to run…know the only way they can win is to cheat. Cheat, steal, lie, manipulate, they will. That’s what they do.

    Reply
  17. FPCHmom says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Meanwhile the dems best argument is ‘It’s not as good as it seems!”

    Liked by 4 people

  18. JohnCasper says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Well hello, like you know, how many of those votes were Russians?

    Reply
    • Jim says:
      February 12, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      I worry all the time about voter fraud and that people who support the president will see these great numbers and think “it’s covered, I don’t need to vote”. I don’t watch TV or go to websites that are political so I don’t know how the president’s campaign is handling the message to get out and vote. But I’m dragging everybody I know and telling anybody who will listen how important it is.

      Let’s not get lazy.

      Reply
  19. FPCHmom says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Maybe Pocahontas is being PAID OFF…she accused Crazy Bernie with MeToo and refuses to leave the race…nothing changes between yesterday and Dimm Convention…

    All she’s doing is holding Crazy Bernie down…

    Reply
  21. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    25% of the MAGA rally attendees were registered dims (26% at Wildwood NJ). Double digits didn’t vote in 2016. Got coattails? Use em!

    Liked by 1 person

  22. sarasotosfan says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Wow! MSM is strangley silent about how Trump fared. Did he receive more votes than all the Dems combined???

    Just curious if we can put this in the win column now.

    Reply
  23. namberak says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Anyone tired of winning yet? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? All kidding aside, Clinocchio’s number interests me. How’s a guy who never broke 50% of the popular vote either time he was elected manage to outpoll the sainted Hussein Obama’s number?

    Liked by 1 person

  24. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    In his New Hampshire Primary “victory speech” last night crazy old Bernie once again repeated his favorite line that “Trump is the most dangerous president in modern times”. Well, from his perspective he’s right; to the democrat socialists Trump stands in the way of their ongoing plans to overthrow the American free enterprise system, remove individual personal property rights, and turn over ultimate control of the means of production to some international cabal of communists.

    ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Chip Doctor says:
    February 12, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Only 71,023 actual people voted on the Dem side. Many of those voted more than once. I also heard that some cemeteries were empty as well. 😏

    Like

  26. bullnuke says:
    February 12, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Graphic shows SC caucus. We have an open primary election. Lots of talk about Operation Chaos 2020. A push to vote for Crazy Bernie.

    Like

  27. livefreeordieguy says:
    February 12, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    There are usually 12-15 sign holders lining the guantlet at my polling place… Yesterday, there was one — TRUMP 2020. Turnout around noon was light… I stood in line for only a few minutes… As best I could tell, every one of the 8-10 people in front of me took a Republican ballot… 17 candidates on the GOP ballot (really!), but obviously only one mattered… But they came to vote for that one candidate anyway… The turnout made a mockery of the ‘big contest’ on the Democrat side… A harbinger of things to come in the Granite State I hope.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

