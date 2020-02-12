President Trump New Hampshire Primary Vote Crushes All Prior Incumbents…

Interesting conversation. President Trump’s 2020 Strategic Communications Director, Marc Lotter, appears for an interview with Stu Varney and discusses Trump’s reelection campaign and performance last night in the New Hampshire primary.

Mr. Lotter highlights some upcoming Trump rallies and events being coordinated by the reelection campaign in key 2020 states. Additionally, Lotter highlights the New Hampshire result last night showing President Trump receiving far more votes than any incumbent president in history.

It’s also worth noting that during the 2016 GOP primary contest in New Hampshire President Trump received 30,000 more votes (against Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush) than Bernie Sanders received last night (against Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar) during the Democrat primary.